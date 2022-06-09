News
10 Minnesota health care systems declare gun violence a public health crisis
Ten Minnesota health care systems have declared gun violence a public health crisis.
The joint statement from the health care systems was sent out in a Wednesday news release in which the leadership also pledged to develop solutions and push for reform.
The CEOs from Allina Health, CentraCare, Children’s Minnesota, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Gillette Children’s, HealthPartners, Hennepin Healthcare, North Memorial Health and Sanford Health said in their statement:
“As leaders of some of our state’s health care systems, we believe it is time to declare gun violence as a public health crisis and to work to prevent the deaths of innocent people of all ages and backgrounds. We must look no further than the recent shootings on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at a school in Uvalde, Texas, a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and countless others just this past year to see its devastating impacts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 more than 19,000 American lives were lost due to homicide involving a gun. That same year, guns became the leading cause of death for children and teenagers. These statistics are appalling and outrage us as health care providers and should outrage us all. Everyone deserves a world where they can feel safe and live their lives without fear of gun violence.
“Gun violence and its horrific impacts are preventable. It has reached epidemic levels and represents a significant threat to public health.
“As health care providers, we see the impacts of gun violence firsthand every day. We uniquely understand the devastation of this violence in our hospitals and clinics, and the toll it takes on individuals, families, communities and the care providers who treat the victims. We have an important role to play in creating a safer future for all.
“We will continue to be fierce advocates for the safety of our employees, patients and the communities we serve, inside and outside our hospital and clinic walls. By formally declaring gun violence as the public health crisis that it is, we will collectively seek the solutions required to save lives and stem the tide of violence.”
News
MN COVID-19 testing sites will start prescribing Paxlovid for treating disease
Clinicians at three Minnesota COVID-19 testing sites will start prescribing antiviral treatments for high-risk people who are infected with the coronavirus.
In the coming week, state-run sites will become “test-to-treat” locations where eligible people can receive prescriptions for Paxlovid. The Brooklyn Park site will begin offering evaluations for the coronavirus treatments June 10, Moorhead on June 13 and Duluth on June 14.
More state-run sites are expected to start offering screening for treatment prescriptions in the coming weeks.
“I am proud to be one of the first states to partner with the federal government to offer more test-to-treat options to people who need them,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement announcing the new availability. “We will continue to make sure all Minnesotans have options when it comes to testing for and treating COVID-19. It is important when someone tests positive for COVID-19, they have immediate access to treatment options.”
Antivirals have shown to reduce both severe illness and death from COVID-19 for people who have underlying health conditions that put them at high risk. The drug is most successful if taken early so a timely diagnosis is important.
At the new test-to-treat sites, people who test positive via a rapid test will have the option of being evaluated by medical staff to determine if Paxlovid is necessary. The treatments are being provided at no cost through a partnership between Minnesota and the federal government.
“Antiviral treatments are a critical piece of our fight against COVID-19 and new community test-to-treat sites will ensure those treatments are more accessible and available statewide,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcom said in a statement.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE
Minnesota’s current rate of new coronavirus cases remains above health officials’ high-risk threshold, with about 26 new infections per 100,000 residents per week. Case rates are an undercount because of the growing popularity of at-home tests that are not reported to the state.
Hospitalizations also remain elevated with 422 patients requiring care, including 47 in critical condition. Hospital capacity remains challenging, with half the state’s hospitals reporting no available intensive care beds.
The rate of deaths has risen to a weekly average of more than seven per day; 10 new fatalities were reported Wednesday. The latest COVID-19 deaths to be reported ranged in age from their 50s to more than 100.
Health officials say nearly all new coronavirus cases are caused by the one of the four strains of the omicron variant that are circulating in the state. Vaccines still offer protection against severe illness, but are less effective at stopping infection.
Vaccine protection wanes after about five months and boosters are recommended, especially for people who are older or have underlying risk factors.
About 67 percent of Minnesota’s 5.7 million residents have gotten their initial series of vaccines, but only about 44 percent are up-to-date with the recommended additional doses.
More information about testing, vaccines and the state’s ongoing pandemic response is available at: mn.gov/covid19.
News
Brian Daboll lightens Giants’ practice load with helmets-off minicamp walkthrough
The Giants bumped hip-hop on the practice loudspeakers Wednesday, but it would have been more appropriate to play the old Eagles song “Take it Easy.”
First-year coach Brian Daboll had his players take their helmets off for a light walkthrough in the final period of practice on day two of mandatory minicamp, rather than holding a rematch of Tuesday’s showdown won by the defense.
Injured receiver Kadarius Toney did some of his rehab workouts on the sideline shirtless. And Daboll excused his players and coaches from conditioning work because kicker Graham Gano made a 53-yard field goal with crowd noise blasting at the end of practice.
This is not a new NFL strategy. The L.A. Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers give their veterans plenty of breaks and regularly hold walkthroughs in shorts and flip-flops.
They’ve also won the last two Super Bowls.
Yet there were some Giants players who came out of Wednesday’s practice wanting more.
“It could be seen as both ways, good and bad,” strong safety Julian Love said of dialing practice back. “Bad in the sense of there’s a lot of competitive talk in the locker room each day about who won the day. Heated battles. And so I didn’t think we were given enough of a chance to compete today. So there’s that conversation.
“I think defensively we wanted to get after it a little more today,” Love continued. “But tone it down, health wise, making sure everybody’s good, I guess that’s a good thing.”
Maybe there is something to be said for Daboll protecting his team against further injuries. He had 15 injured players in red jerseys again, many of them key starters, and injured corner Rodarius Williams was absent from the field.
Daboll might simply want to get this roster to training camp in one piece.
“I feel like coach does a really good job of listening to the players, listening to the staff and understanding we’ve been grinding,” said Saquon Barkley, who was in favor of the plan. “We’ve been going since April 4. If he felt like we could chop the practice down, I feel like that means as players we’ve been doing a really good job of giving him the confidence to do that. And also [it’s] him just understanding and listening to personnel, listening to everyone in the building, where we need to be and where our bodies are.”
That said, the Giants need to get dramatically better quickly to compete in 2022, especially on offense, where they were sloppy on Tuesday.
Before Wednesday’s practice, Daboll actually bristled when told of center Jon Feliciano’s admission that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense had won the first day of minicamp by giving the offense a lot to handle.
“I wouldn’t get ahead of ourselves here,” Daboll said. “It’s practice and OTAs right now. I’ll tell Jon that, too.”
“Everybody wants to win every period,” the head coach added. “There were some good plays. There were some bad plays, both ends. I’m learning as a head coach [that] it’s never a good practice because one side is either doing good or the other side is doing bad.”
Daboll is incorrect, however, that a side of the ball always has a bad practice. One side of the ball wins and loses each play, technically, but an offense or defense can lose plays and still have a solid practice.
That wasn’t the case Tuesday. The offense was overwhelmed.
Daboll got some better feeling into his offense on Wednesday with one 11-on-11 live period from the 5-yard line in. The ball didn’t hit the ground as much, which was a welcome change.
Jones completed passes to C.J. Board, Wan’Dale Robinson and Saquon Barkley. Backup QB Tyrod Taylor hit Richie James on the day’s best throw in the back right corner of the end zone.
Third stringer Davis Webb connected three times with Austin Proehl, and also hit Robert Foster, Collin Johnson and Antonio Williams.
That’s where the competition stopped, though. The helmets came off next, and that was that.
Veteran outside linebacker Jihad Ward said it doesn’t matter to him what the practice looks like as long as the team is getting its work done.
“It don’t matter if [practice] is short or long,” Ward said. “Whatever weakness we got going on that we need to work on, that’s what we really care about … So whenever you feel like it needs to be tightened up, we’ll do it. But I’m not gonna leave outta this field and we ain’t work on the stuff we need to work on.”
Daboll was hired for his football expertise and can run this team as he sees fit. It will be interesting to see if this player friendly strategy pays off, though.
Love was trash talking the offense at the podium after practice.
He joked that he saw some of the offensive linemen “crying” because Love was lining up on the line of scrimmage, showing blitz. That’s something Feliciano said had confused him Tuesday.
Love also said the defense and offense have a score to settle.
“There’s a big discussion of who won the offseason,” he said. “Of course I say the defense won the offseason.”
At this rate, the offense might not get its chance to deliver a payback punch until late July.
Maybe this is the right way to handle a rebuilding team in June.
We’ll see.
RED JERSEY CREW
There were 15 injured players in red jerseys and one absent from the field without explanation (Williams) on Wednesday. Receiver Travis Toivonen shed the red jersey for blue, reducing Tuesday’s 17 injured player group by one.
Again, there were varying degrees of participation. Here is a breakdown of who was doing what while wearing red. Injury is listed if it’s known (or not previously above):
Absent from field: Williams
No practice, only individual work: Toney (knee), Sterling Shepard (Achilles), LB Blake Martinez (ACL), C Nick Gates (leg), RT Matt Peart (Achilles), CB Darnay Holmes, DB Jarren Williams, edge Quincy Roche, CB Darren Evans
One or two soft drills, no 11-on-11: Kayvon Thibodeaux
Drills, no 11-on-11: LT Andrew Thomas (left ankle), WR Kenny Golladay, CB Aaron Robinson, LB TJ Brunson
Participating in 11-on-11: WR Collin Johnson
Thursday’s final minicamp practice is scheduled to last only 45 minutes, reduced from the two-hour scheduled sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.
()
News
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate’s blood to avoid being shot and “just stayed quiet.”
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a pre-recorded video that she watched a teacher get shot in the head before looking for a place to hide.
“I thought he would come back so I covered myself with blood,” Miah told the House panel. “I put it all over me and I just stayed quiet.” She called 911 using the deceased teacher’s phone and pleaded for help.
Nineteen children and two teachers died when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle inside Robb Elementary School on May 24.
It was the second day lawmakers heard wrenching testimony on the nation’s gun violence. On Tuesday, a Senate panel heard from the son of an 86-year-old woman killed when a gunman opened fire in a racist attack on Black shoppers in Buffalo, New York, on May 14. Ten people died.
In the video Wednesday, Miah’s father, Miguel Cerrillo, asked his daughter if she feels safe at school anymore. She shook her head no.
“Why?” he asks. “I don’t want it to happen again,” she responds.
The testimony at the House Oversight Committee came as lawmakers work to strike a bipartisan agreement on gun safety measures in the aftermath of back-to-back mass shootings.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the panel’s chairwoman, called the hearing to focus on the human impact of gun violence and the urgency for gun control legislation.
“I am asking every member of this committee to listen with an open heart to the brave witnesses who have come forward to tell their stories about how gun violence has impacted their lives,” Maloney said. “Our witnesses today have endured pain and loss. Yet they are displaying incredible courage by coming here to ask us to do our jobs.”
But even as some lawmakers shed tears alongside the witnesses, the hearing displayed the contentious debate over gun control Congress has faced repeatedly after mass shootings. Several Republicans turned the conversation to the individuals who abuse guns and how “hardening schools” could help protect students.
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who owns a gun store, said that one of the things he learned in his military service was that “the harder the target you are, the less likely you will be engaged by the enemy.” He called on schools to keep doors locked, provide a single point of entry and “a volunteer force of well-trained and armed staff, in addition to a school resource officer.”
The parents of victims and survivors implored lawmakers not to let their children’s deaths and pain be in vain. After Miah spoke, her father told lawmakers that he testified because “I could have lost my baby girl.”
“But she is not the same little girl that I use to play with,” Cerrillo said. “Schools are not safe anymore. Something needs to really change.”
Also testifying was Zeneta Everhart, whose 20-year-old son Zaire was wounded in the Buffalo mass shooting.
Everhart told lawmakers it was their duty to draft legislation that protects Zaire and other Americans. She said that if they did not find the testimony moving enough to act on gun laws, they had an invitation to go to her home to help her clean her son’s wounds.
“My son Zaire has a hole in the right side of his neck, two on his back, and another on his left leg,” she said, then paused to compose herself. “As I clean his wounds, I can feel pieces of that bullet in his back. Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life. Now I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children.”
The parents of Lexi Rubio, who died in her classroom in Uvalde, also testified. Felix and Kimberly Rubio recounted finding out about their daughter’s death hours after leaving Lexi’s school awards ceremony on the morning of the shooting.
To get to the elementary school, Kimberly Rubio said she ran barefoot for a mile with her sandals in her hand and with her husband by her side. A firefighter eventually gave them a ride back to the civic center.
“Soon after we received the news that our daughter was among the 19 students and two teachers that died as a result of gun violence,” she said, fighting through tears.
She said that Lexi would have made a positive change in the world if she had been given the chance.
“Somewhere out there, there’s a mom listening to our testimony, thinking I can’t even imagine their pain, not knowing that our reality will one day be hers unless we act now,” Kimberly Rubio said.
Dr. Roy Guerrero described in stark terms the carnage he witnessed at the local hospital as he tried to treat the injured. He went to the area of the hospital where two dead children had been taken. The bodies were so pulverized, he said, “that the only clue to their identities was the blood-splattered cartoon clothes still clinging to them, clinging for life and finding none.”
The Democratic-led House is expected to pass legislation that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds.
But the legislation has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues negotiations focused on improving mental health programs, bolstering school security and enhancing background checks. The House bill does allow Democratic lawmakers a chance to frame for voters in November where they stand on policies that polls show appeal to a majority.
Majorities of U.S. adults think mass shootings would occur less often if guns were harder to get, and that schools and other public places have become less safe than they were two decades ago.
Chairwoman Maloney ended the lengthy hearing Wednesday telling the loved ones of the victims and survivors that the committee’s work on this topic will continue. Days after the Uvalde shooting the committee launched an investigation into five leading manufacturers of the semi-automatic weapons used in both the recent shootings.
“Over the last few days, the committee has received information from these companies that is very troubling,” Maloney said. “I also intend to hold a second hearing to hear directly from the gun industry, so they can explain to the American people why they continue to sell the weapons of choice for mass murderers.”
10 Minnesota health care systems declare gun violence a public health crisis
MN COVID-19 testing sites will start prescribing Paxlovid for treating disease
Will Litecoin MimbleWimble Upgrade Become Its Doom?
Brian Daboll lightens Giants’ practice load with helmets-off minicamp walkthrough
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’
Chicago Bears chalk up penalty for too much contact in OTAs to younger players eager to prove themselves
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
Zach Wilson’s efficiency shined throughout the Jets’ eighth OTA practice
The Mets’ ridiculous hit-by-pitch numbers have now taken Pete Alonso out of the lineup
Dolphins budding safety tandem of Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones seek offseason leap
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022