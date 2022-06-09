10 Reasons Education Law is So Important

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you work in a school or other education establishment then you might already be aware of why education law is playing such an important role in modern education.

Here’s what you need to know

1. Schools are just as accountable and responsible as other businesses, and have to meet the same sort of regulations.

2. Compliance with relevant education laws and government policies is essential, and an experienced education solicitor can make sure that your school or university isn’t breaking any laws.

3. Your school will be dealing with many suppliers, and will be buying lots of goods and services. Education law can also help you make sure that the contracts you negotiate and sign are legal, and in your best interests.

4. Unfortunately pupil discipline is becoming more of an issue in modern education. It is important that you know what you can and can’t do to discipline your pupils.

5. Charity law can also apply to schools if they received donations or funding. By knowing how to deal with the paperwork and legal implications involved, you can make sure that you stay on the right side of the law.

6. Estate management is another important area of education. Perhaps you are considering buying or selling land for the school, or want help when hiring contractors.

7. Like in other sectors, it is important to remember that construction, planning and environmental laws also apply to schools too. If you’re in the process of having a new wing built, or wanting to make more of your playing fields, you’ll need to make sure that the plans are legal.

8. Employment law still applies in schools, so that you’ll need to make sure that all of your employees are treated fairly so as not to breach employment laws.

9. When recruiting new staff, you might additional skills to be verified, or checks to be carried out. An education solicitor will be able to help ensure that your recruitment process is up to date and legal.

10. Health and Safety issues and schools always seem to be in the news, and often for the wrong reasons, so it’s important that your staff know exactly how lessons should be carried out, cleaning should be done, and how any other potential hazards can be identified and minimised to reduce the risk of injury or disease to pupils and staff.

Now you know more how important knowing about and adhering to relevant education laws is, perhaps it’s time for you to make sure your policies and procedures comply with Education Law.