20 Ways to Increase Sales With Direct Mail Letters
1. Adapt letter-headed paper
If you’re using company letterhead for direct mail then adapt it to your requirements. The company name and selling benefit should stand out. If you want people to email you, then the email address should stand out. If you want them to phone, then make the phone number prominent. Use the footer as a place to increase sales by drawing attention to a trade association or quality control mark. Make legal information as small as possible.
2. Postal replies
Do you want potential customers to reply by post? Include a pre-paid envelope.
3. Long letters
Don’t be afraid to write long letters (over a page). Nobody will buy something without enough information to make a decision. Keep selling until you have run out of sales points. Every word should be relevant – no rambling.
4. Be friendly
Address your letter to a known person if at all possible because it shows that you care who they are. Second best is to address them by their job or interest, eg. ‘Dear Dog Owner’. The worst salutation is ‘Dear Sir/Madam’.
Sign off in a friendly way. Instead of a secretary signing the letter on your behalf, sign it yourself. Include your Christian name and a friendly title. ‘Customer Services Manager’ says that your company cares about its customers.
5. Powerful headlines
At the top of the letter write a headline that communicates the product’s main benefit. It gives the potential customer a reason to read on. Keep it clear and simple – think communication not clever word play.
6. Powerful openings
Grab your reader’s attention. Study magazine articles and newspapers. How do they it? What works? Use your research. Here is a list of letter openers to get you started: http://www.procopytips.com/sales-letter-openers
7. Subheadings
Subheadings make letters digestible. Each subheading should sell the product.
8. Ask for what you want
Don’t beat about the bush. If you want your reader to buy your soaps then tell them so. If you want them to take out a subscription, ask them to sign up (and make it super easy). Ask straight away – don’t leave it until the middle of the letter.
9. Talk benefits
Know the difference between features and benefits. Instead of saying ‘the X65 lawnmower has a barrel of sixty rotating blades’ say ‘the X65 lawnmower develops a healthy lawn within weeks’. Decide which is the most important benefit and put that first. All the other benefits follow.
10. Make it personal
Address the reader as if you were sitting beside them. Make it about them and not you. Every time you write ‘we’ try and change it to ‘you’.
11. Emphasise important points
Emphasise important words by using bold or underline, but don’t overdo it or the power is lost. Indent to emphasise key paragraphs.
12. Make sure the letter flows
Guide the reader gently from one point to another. Sentences should be linked (‘what’s more… ‘, ‘but… ) and ideas should be set out in logical order.
13. Entice the reader to act
Your letter must end with a ‘call to action’. Now you’ve (hopefully!) sold the reader make it easy for them to act. Don’t make it complicated by providing lots of alternatives which involve decisions. Give an incentive too: ‘reply by 20th August and you will receive a free watch’.
14. Provide reassurance
Make sure the reader knows they can’t lose. For instance, say you won’t take payment until the product has been dispatched or that they won’t be charged for 60 days.
15. Use a PS
When you receive a letter do your eyes go straight to the PS? So do your reader’s. There should be a new ‘just remembered’ benefit here to seal the sale.
16. Make it a parcel
You don’t have to send a letter on its own. A creative package is likely to generate a higher response rate. You could include a sample of your product or a promotional item which will be a constant reminder of your company eg. a drink coaster or a pen.
17. Include a reply device
Pre-paid postcards with tick boxes make life easy for potential customers. If you can print their name and address for them, all the better. Reassure people that a salesman will not call and that they are under no obligation to buy.
18. Include an endorsement
Comments from satisfied customers go a long way as do market research statistics: ‘85% of our customers have used us for over 2 years’. Always be truthful. Never be tempted to lie – to do so cheats your customers and undermines your reputation.
19. Involve the reader
Ask rhetorical questions: ‘What would you do if… ? Write questions that potential customers might ask and answer them: ‘How much will it cost?’ Provide an example of a company or individual who reaped the benefits of your product: ‘When James & Son bought our product they halved their production costs in a week’.
20. Overcome objections
Make a list of all the possible reasons your customer might have not to buy. Decide how you would answer these objections and put them in your letter. For example: ‘I can’t afford it now’ could be solved with an easy payment plan. If you think people will want to compare deals with other providers then provide a comparison chart.
Local Roofing Services – The Advantages of Using Local Roofing Services
Given that it now costs about £ 8,000 for a new roof replacement to a Victorian back addition terrace it’s easy enough to see why it is so important to choose local roofing services with a good reputation to carry out your project.
I suppose one of the main things that set roofing replacement jobs apart from all the other expensive home improvements jobs is the fact that you don’t actually get to see much of the finished work. Sure you can take a look from across the street or from the end of the garden but in fairness it’s not like new double glazing or a nice fitted kitchen that you get to admire every day and that all your visitors pass praising comments on.
It’s a bit like buying life insurance in that you spend a load of money on something you don’t see in the hope that if there is a problem you are completely covered. In this case you’re buying a new roof and one of the best ways to ensure that you are completely covered is to find local roofing services that tick all the boxes in the selection procedure.
Choosing Local Roofing Services
The idea that you would choose your roofing services based entirely on cost is a huge mistake. Yes, we all want to keep the costs down but roofing it not a job that homeowners can inspect every day whilst the work is in progress to ensure that the job is being done properly. In fact 99% of homeowners wouldn’t have any real clue as to whether the job is done properly during the course of the work or not.
Given that you can’t reasonably inspect the work, can’t tell if it is done correctly or not then don’t you think that it might be a good ideas to use local roofing services that care about their reputation and are available to sort out any premature defects or problems.
Use Our Roofing Contractors Checklist
Local roofing companies that are established will want to protect their reputation so it is highly unlikely that you will be ripped off. Whilst you may not have had direct contact with local roofing companies before it should be easy enough to make a telephone call and find out:
- How long the company has been trading?
- Are they members any trade organizations in particular either of the two main trade organizations such as CORC or NFRC?
- Do they have evidence of current Public Liability Insurance?
- Do they provide a guarantee on their labor and materials?
- Do they provide references with contactable telephone numbers for work previously carried out in your locality?
In general, if you can find local roofing contractors that can give you the thumbs up to the above queries then you are well on the way to a sound roofing replacement.
Conclusion
Always try to use local roofing services because if there is a problem they will be far more likely to work with you to resolve the problem. Remember that local roofers care more about the reputation and business.
To find local roofing services all you need to do is visit Roofing Services Supermarket where you will be able to get prices for all kinds of roofing services including flat roof repairs and new roof replacement.
CPA Affiliate Marketing – Secrets to Big Profits
The popularity of CPA affiliate marketing has literally exploded over the past few years. While CPA affiliates have been having great success for years, just recently they have been in the spotlight. When I say ‘great success’ I’m talking about 6-figure daily profits!
What is CPA?
CPA stands for Cost Per Action. This refers to the way affiliates are rewarded. For example, Company A is seeking leads for its product. Company A sets up a webpage to capture lead information such as the person’s name, address and phone number. Company A then joins a CPA network and offers affiliates in the network $10 for every lead that they generate for them. In this example, the CPA offer pays $10 for affiliates.
CPA offers will vary depending on the easiness/difficulty of performing the designated action. Some CPA offers pay $1 for a name and email address lead while other offers pay $50 per lead that enter their name, address, email, and other information relative to the product or service offered.
Why is CPA so popular?
CPA affiliates are paid for someone just filling in a form. They don’t even need to buy anything! This is why CPA is so lucrative and, therefore, so popular.
How can you become a CPA affiliate?
There are several major CPA networks that host thousands of CPA offers each. To become an affiliate you simply need to join one or more of these networks. Once you are a member, you can browse all the CPA offers and select the ones you want to promote.
The better CPA networks are quite fussy when it comes to accepting new affiliates. Some CPA networks are easy to join but, as a general rule, the more easier it is to join, the less reputable the network is and you should be aware. Also, when it comes to picking CPA offers, be selective. Stick to offers that are already popular. This means that they are converting well and also that the affiliates are being paid honestly and on time. How can you promote CPA offers?
Okay, so you’ve joined a CPA network and found a great CPA offer. What then? You need to get your offer in front of as many people as possible. There are several ways to do this; free and paid.
Great free ways to drive traffic to your offers are article marketing, video marketing, social bookmarking and blogging. Paid traffic is fast and will send a flood of visitors to your offers but you need to make sure you know what you’re doing. For paid traffic you will want to use Google AdWords and media buys (banners).
Bad Credit Car Loans, Fast and Simple
Owning your own car is not only a privilege, but it can also be a valuable necessity that can get you back and forth to work, shopping, and wherever you may need to go. However, if you are among the growing number of borrowers in the United States who have a less than a perfect credit score, you are likely to be under the impression that car ownership is beyond your grasp. Luckily even those borrowers with damaged credit can still apply for and be approved for the bad credit card loans that they desperately need and want.
Luckily, there are special lenders who are worried less about your FICO credit score and more about your actually and provable ability to repay them when they loan you money to purchase a car or other automobile. These lenders are accustomed to working with borrowers who have, for one reason or the other, less than the desired credit score for traditional loans. These lenders focus on your length of time of employment and the amount of money you bring home (including the income of your spouse or partner if they are applying alongside on the bad credit car loan) when they make a decision as to rather or not if you are worthy under their guidelines.
Interest Rates On Your Bad Credit Car Loan
Before you apply for your bad credit car loan you should know in advance that because of your bad credit history or you delinquent credit past you will be assessed a higher rate of interest than a typical borrower with better credit. To reduce the rate of interest that is assessed on your poor credit car loan, you have two options. You can save up a down payment to apply towards the purchase price of the car or other vehicle. By reducing the total amount that you used to purchase the car you often will reduce the interest rate that the lender charges.
Another option is to apply for your bad credit car loan with the added benefit of a co signer that has good credit. By having a co signer who has demonstrated appealing credit performance your poor credit loan servicer views your application for a loan as less risky than if you have applied without the added security of a co signer. Or, you can simply consider the additional interest that you pay as an investment in improving your credit score.
Building Your Credit Score With A Bad Credit Car Loan
Once you have received the proceeds of your poor credit car loan, you have the perfect opportunity to start rebuilding your credit file. By making timely and regular payments and following the terms and conditions of you bad credit loan agreement, you can add valuable points to your FICO credit score that will form a foundation for better loans in the future that are written under less expensive terms. In this regard your bad credit auto loan will not only help you get the car you need but will help you regain your financial freedom and end your poor credit woes.
