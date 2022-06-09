Blockchain
5 Best Crypto Exchanges for Trading in June 2022
- The following are the prominent centralized exchange platforms in spot trading.
- These platforms of exchange score above 6.5 in the CMC portal.
Some of the leading crypto exchange platforms in the market at present are listed below.
BINANCE
Binance is the largest exchange platform as of now in the crypto world. The trading volume for 24 hours is $11 billion, as per CMC. The number of unique visits weekly to the binance desktop site is around 22 million and the site supports 46 fiat currencies around the globe. The count of coins listed is 395.
The distinguishing features in binance are Secured Asset Funds for Users, Personalised Access Control, and Advanced Data Encryption.
FTX
FTX’s mission statement is to build an exchange platform that is suitable for both Professional trading companies as well as amateur traders. The trading volume for 24 hours is $1 billion, as per CMC. The number of unique visits weekly to the FTX desktop site is around 4 million and the site supports 10 fiat currencies around the globe. The count of coins listed is 284.
The add-on features are passive earning by staking digital assets, FTX Pay is promised to be the faster, secure, and low-cost processing payment method.
COINBASE PRO
Coinbase Pro offers an intuitive interface with real-time orderbooks, charting tools, trade history, and a simple order process. The trading volume for 24 hours is $1 billion, as per CMC. The number of unique visits weekly to the Coinbase desktop site is around 2 million and the site supports 3 fiat currencies. The count of coins listed is 179.
The attractive features are insurance protection for all digital assets and a dynamic fee structure for higher volume trading.
KRAKEN
Kraken is targeted to accelerate the crypto adoption so that the end target for them is achieved, that is, financial freedom and inclusion for everyone in the world. The trading volume for 24 hours is $437 million, as per CMC. The number of unique visits weekly to the Kraken desktop site is around 1 million and the site supports 7 fiat currencies. The count of coins listed is 174.
Kraken has additional institutions for privileged services such as personalized over-the-counter trading and white glove account management.
CRYPTO.COM
Crypto.com’s trading volume for 24 hours is $767 million, as per CMC. The number of unique visits weekly to the Crypto.com desktop site is around 1 million and the site supports 8 fiat currencies. The count of coins listed is 218.
The fiat deposits and withdrawals can be made up to the threshold of 10 million USD. The big trading firms can get instant quotes on large block trades via the OTC portal.
SubQuery Launches Cosmos Data Indexing Services Through Juno Integration
SubQuery has released its next edition of multi-chain connectivity, beginning with Juno, after recently announcing its beta version implementation for Avalanche. Now that the beta is live, developers working on Polkadot and Avalanche projects will be able to leverage the same quick, versatile, and open indexing solution.
Developers may use the SubQuery ecosystem’s open-source SDK, tools, documentation, and developer support, as well as additional perks like qualifying for the Grants Program. Over 400 million queries per day are dealt with by the managed service provided by SubQuery, which also supports Juno.
Layer 1 for cross-chain smart contracts, Juno is decentralized, public, and permissionless. It intends to be the internet of blockchains with a strong hub implementing a standardized communication protocol and assessing inter-chain security for network members. Juno, a blockchain interoperability platform based on Cosmos, makes it possible to work with an increasing number of different blockchains.
Jake Hartnell, the founder of another up-and-coming Cosmos chain, Stargaze, and a core Juno contributor stated:
“We were elated to learn that SubQuery were expanding their invaluable data indexing services over to Juno. Our shared mission is to provide new teams with an environment to scale without hindrance and we know that SubQuery saves developers time and effort, allowing them to accelerate even faster.”
Developers designing apps on several layer-1 blockchains may use SubQuery’s decentralized data indexing technology. The open indexing tool is a fast and versatile data indexer that aids developers in rapidly building APIs and indexing chains using dictionaries (pre-computed indices).
In order to support protocols and applications that use several chains, SubQuery’s tools were specifically designed for this purpose. Developers can concentrate on product development and user experience thanks to SubQuery, which removes the requirement for bespoke servers for data processing.
Data indexing solution SubQuery has already established itself in Polkadot, delivering millions of searches daily for Moonbeam and Acala. As a result of this expansion, SubQuery has compiled a priority list of six more Layer-1 blockchains that they want to support by 2022.
Polkadot and Avalanche have been joined by the Cosmos ecosystem, demonstrating SubQuery’s commitment to multi-chain networks. With Juno as a starting point, SubQuery’s version of Cosmos will ultimately be able to function with any CosmWasm-based chain, including Cronos, OKExChain, and Osmosis.
Sam Zou, the Founder, and CEO of SubQuery, stated:
“SubQuery is a fundamental piece of web3 infrastructure and we are delighted to support the explosive growth occurring in Cosmos and its native layers. We can’t wait to see how teams in the Juno ecosystem leverage SubQuery’s leading-edge indexing technology to build fast and feature-rich dApps.”
The SubQuery Network will allow Juno apps to decentralize their SubQuery architecture in only a few months. With the SubQuery Network, the worldwide community will be able to index and verify project data in an incentive-driven and verifiable way. SubQuery Network is designed to interact with any layer-1 network, including Juno and Cosmos, allowing developers to use the network’s size right out of the gate.
Do Knwon Turns Twitter Account To Private After LUNA Slumps
In less than a month after the deployment of the new blockchain, LUNA 2.0, the token’s price has declined by over 77%. Early this year, the Terra blockchain was hailed to be the future of cryptocurrencies, as it seemed to promise several developmental advances. Then the protocol encountered a great shocker when its UST stablecoin and LUNA crypto token crashed drastically.
The Terra Blockchain
Launched in 2018 by the Terraform Labs and founded by Co-founders Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, Terra was a cryptocurrency protocol used to provide access to stablecoins.
Recently, Kwon set his official Twitter account private, raising further suspicion that the token price may not be appreciated.
According to market capitalization, the Terra protocol initially rose to become one of the ten leading blockchains in the world. It provided two unique tokens; the TerraUSD UST stablecoin and the LUNA utility coin, used for governance and to facilitate payments in the network.
Since its inception in 2018, the Terra blockchain had been performing very well until mid-May 2022, when the blockchain saw a massive sell-off of the LUNA. The token’s price dropped from around $120 to about $0.02 between 11th and 12th May.
Related Reading | Bullish: Bitcoin Marks First Green Weekly Close After Two Months In The Red
Some people believe that the collapse was due to institutional investors “short-selling” Bitcoin (BTC) for the UST stablecoins in hopes of profiting from yielding in the Anchor project.
LUNA Decline And Introduction Of Terra 2.0 Solution
After the freefall of Terra’s LUNA and UST coins, the blockchain released the LUNA 2.0 via airdrop. The new token promised to enable users to regain their lost funds and replace its predecessor, the LUNA original coin.
According to data from Coingecko, the token has been experiencing a steady decline in price since its inception. As of press time, the token had encountered a 77% decline and is currently trading at $3.50 per coin. It’s also down by 17% from its 24-hour trading value.
Part of this decline attributes to the impact of the broader bearish market affecting all coins in the DeFi ecosystem.
In addition, Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform Labs, faces challenging legal troubles. And the South Korean police warned that he might get jail time for the massive crash of the blockchain. Besides that, the police are also running investigations on one of Terraform Labs’ staff for theft of funds.
Related Reading | A Look Inside MicroStrategy’s $2.4 Billion Loan Used To Buy Bitcoin
FatMan, a pseudonymous self-acclaimed Terra insider, accused Do Kwon, and his corporation. The Terraform Labs are deceptive and lying about their intention for the new LUNA tokens. According to his Tweet, Terraform Labs (TFL) possesses over 42 million LUNA worth more than $200 million.
While they have yet to verify his claims are valid, they have still rallied enough ruckus to affect investors’ sentiments to sell their tokens.
Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView.com
Syscoin Launches Comprehensive In-house Layer-2 Rollup Suite ‘Rollux’
Syscoin is meant to be utilized by everyone from the unbanked to the world’s most powerful corporations and governments. In order to provide the most competent platform with Bitcoin’s security, Ethereum’s versatility, and its own scaling solutions, the firm is constantly upgrading its blockchain architecture.
It completed the first part of its three-phase NEVM plan by launching NEVM Layer 1 in December. As ‘Phase 2: Rollups’ approaches integration. Rollux, its in-house Layer 2 rollup suite, has just been unveiled.
Web3 services may now be offered on the Syscoin Platform, either natively or through a bridge, thanks to Syscoin Rollux. Syscoin’s blend of the finest of Bitcoin and Ethereum creates a decentralized and economically viable platform comparable to Web2. When ZK rollups reach maturity, Rollux, a comprehensive Layer 2 solution, will use Optimistic rollups. Modular technology will be used to the fullest extent by Rollux, a white-glove service, to provide unequalled Layer 2 capabilities when it launches.
Syscoin’s lead developer Jagdeep Sidhu stated:
“There has recently been renewed interest in the security and scalability aspects of Optimistic rollups that have forced us to take another look at this technology even though we strongly believe in ZK-Rollups. One of these reasons is code-base maturity: Optimistic rollups are already more mature than ZK because a Zk-EVM is yet to be released and tested in the wild. We also believe that with direct EVM equivalence such as Nitro and Cannon technologies, we can unlock performance and scale that will advance the space and likely give a window of a few years before ZK-Rollups will be as efficient.”
Stateless Layer 2 systems may be achieved with the direct EVM equivalency in Cannon and Nitro, which will lead to breakthroughs in Layer 2 system security and scalability. Due to their own peculiarities, all of Ethereum’s optimistic rollups now suffer from a shortage of EVM equivalents, prompting teams to devise complex workarounds. Cannon and Nitro upgrades will solve these difficulties by attaining equivalence and a 50x speed gain over previous rollups, which are already 100x faster than Ethereum’s mainnet. After integrating PoDA with Bedrock/Cannon technology, it will have the most cost-effective, scalable and secure Layer 2 globally.
Because of Rollux’s support, Syscoin’s NEVM will be the first to implement Jag Sidhu’s Proof-of-Data Availability (PoDA). Additionally, it will be the first after Ethereum to support Optimistic rollups while Ethereum 2.0 switches to a PoS consensus algorithm. When ZK rollups are ready for usage, Rollux will incorporate them. Decentralization and security are at the core of Syscoin’s design. Still, the availability of optimistic rollups means it’s the ideal starting point for crypto’s largest leap forward in Layer 2 scaling solutions.
As a non-profit product of the Syscoin Foundation, the Rollux Suite is the greatest choice for the projects that want to use it since it will be released without a token paradigm, which imposes unneeded fees and adds more expenses and complexity to the adoption process. It establishes the most efficient road to widespread adoption since all network fees will be paid in SYS tokens. The network is administered as a non-profit aligned with the best interests of the Syscoin ecosystem. It is now establishing the framework to achieve that goal by keeping fees low, relying on DAOSYS and its treasury for cost coverage, and making it easier for decentralized sequencing processes to be incorporated into a scalable, open-source, free-to-use infrastructure (permissionless).
Smart contracts built with Solidity will benefit greatly from Syscoin Rollux’s cutting-edge scaling technology. Rollux is the Layer 2 suite in the blockchain ecosystem that is required to bring about the maturity that comes with broad adoption. As a result, the Syscoin Platform will be able to take more ambitious initiatives to new heights. NEVM is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), making it ideal for onboarding Ethereum applications that can all benefit from Bitcoin’s security at scale with the low costs inherent to the Syscoin Platform.
