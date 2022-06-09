5 Best Crypto Exchanges for Trading in June 2022

The following are the prominent centralized exchange platforms in spot trading.

These platforms of exchange score above 6.5 in the CMC portal.

Some of the leading crypto exchange platforms in the market at present are listed below.

BINANCE

Binance is the largest exchange platform as of now in the crypto world. The trading volume for 24 hours is $11 billion, as per CMC. The number of unique visits weekly to the binance desktop site is around 22 million and the site supports 46 fiat currencies around the globe. The count of coins listed is 395.

Binance Exchange Site

The distinguishing features in binance are Secured Asset Funds for Users, Personalised Access Control, and Advanced Data Encryption.

FTX

FTX’s mission statement is to build an exchange platform that is suitable for both Professional trading companies as well as amateur traders. The trading volume for 24 hours is $1 billion, as per CMC. The number of unique visits weekly to the FTX desktop site is around 4 million and the site supports 10 fiat currencies around the globe. The count of coins listed is 284.

FTX Exchange Site

The add-on features are passive earning by staking digital assets, FTX Pay is promised to be the faster, secure, and low-cost processing payment method.

COINBASE PRO

Coinbase Pro offers an intuitive interface with real-time orderbooks, charting tools, trade history, and a simple order process. The trading volume for 24 hours is $1 billion, as per CMC. The number of unique visits weekly to the Coinbase desktop site is around 2 million and the site supports 3 fiat currencies. The count of coins listed is 179.

Coinbase Pro Exchange Site

The attractive features are insurance protection for all digital assets and a dynamic fee structure for higher volume trading.

KRAKEN

Kraken is targeted to accelerate the crypto adoption so that the end target for them is achieved, that is, financial freedom and inclusion for everyone in the world. The trading volume for 24 hours is $437 million, as per CMC. The number of unique visits weekly to the Kraken desktop site is around 1 million and the site supports 7 fiat currencies. The count of coins listed is 174.

Kraken Exchange Site



Kraken has additional institutions for privileged services such as personalized over-the-counter trading and white glove account management.

CRYPTO.COM

Crypto.com’s trading volume for 24 hours is $767 million, as per CMC. The number of unique visits weekly to the Crypto.com desktop site is around 1 million and the site supports 8 fiat currencies. The count of coins listed is 218.

Crypto.com Exchange Site



The fiat deposits and withdrawals can be made up to the threshold of 10 million USD. The big trading firms can get instant quotes on large block trades via the OTC portal.