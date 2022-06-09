Actor McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House

Pause the Cleveland Avenue tree-cutting plan

Forty-five years ago, I was privileged to be part of the successful efforts to end commercial logging in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Now I’m involved in another fight to protect trees in my own neighborhood, St. Anthony Park, adjoining the St. Paul campus of the University. I’m wondering how long we must keep fighting for trees?

A few years ago, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners decided that it needs to rebuild a mile-long stretch of St. Paul’s Cleveland Avenue to add on-street bike lanes, including the part along the beautiful open mall of the St. Paul campus of the U of M. This roadwork plan was initially presented to our community over two years ago.

However, the plan then presented involved cutting down “only” 56 trees. By last month, that number had quietly metastasized to upward of 160 trees. This was a complete surprise. Residents found out about the 198 percent increase only when pink-painted rings recently appeared on trees to be cut, and after a contract had been signed. This increase was made with absolutely no notice given to residents, or to our community council. That is not good government.

These trees are historic and beautiful. Many of them are stately oaks, some more than 100 years old. At least one is estimated to go back two centuries. The current plan would remove two-thirds of the trees on the Boulevard.

The county asserts that the trees must come down to make room for bike lanes. True, bike lanes are needed. But this is not a major bike corridor in the county’s own plans, and we know, on the basis of sound engineering advice, that the need to accommodate safe bike traffic can be met without the sacrifice of so many mature trees.

This is work that needs to be stopped now. The Met Council (through which 80 percent of the project’s funding flows) and the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners should put a hold on this project to allow time for serious consideration of less damaging alternatives. That would be good government.

Chuck Dayton, St. Paul

Summit Avenue doesn’t need more pavement and fewer trees

Summit Avenue is arguably the most beautiful 5 miles of road, bike and walkways in the Twin Cities and beyond. It does not need fewer trees, more pavement, less parking and a different bike path.

What it does need is road resurfacing because its current condition is not only an embarrassment but the potholes are a danger to cyclists and autos that swerve unexpectedly to avoid them.

Please invest our limited funds for community improvement in projects that are truly needed and beneficial to the entire population, not just a fun project for a few folks looking for something “cool” to do.

Harry Chalmiers, St. Paul

Who better than gun owners?

Fifty years ago, Richard Nixon became the first president to visit The People’s Republic of China. This surprised virtually everyone because Nixon was known as a hardline anitcommunist. So, for him to travel to China made it more acceptable for everyone in America, regardless of political persuasion, to open up to the idea of establishing relations with the PRC after over two decades of isolation.

What does this have to do with gun control? Well, in a similar way, imagine how effective the call for gun control regulations would be if it came from members of the National Rifle Association.

This is a complicated issue. Who better to determine where the lines should be drawn between legal and illegal firearm ownership than those who already own guns, whether for hunting or sport or personal protection?

It would be nice to think that the NRA leadership would rise to the task and establish the needed guidelines. But that seems doubtful because it appears that Mr. LaPierre and his cronies are firmly in the pockets of gun manufacturers. Therefore, the change needs to come from the bottom up. Gun owners themselves, rank-and-file NRA members, need to come up with the regulations that are needed. And they need to do it fast. Because we have a tragic loss of life to gunfire every day in America. Not just horrible mass-shootings like the most recent in Uvalde, Texas.

John Crea, St. Paul

It took two

Hats off to Donna Reule for her letter to the editor that finally put the spotlight on the role men play in the abortion issue. I always find it amazing that ONLY the women are stoned to death for adultery. I thought it took two to tangle.

She asks, “should we make males of our lives responsible for pregnancy prevention rather than blame women for abortion?” I say, “And how!”

Marion McCarthy, St. Paul

Don’t need tougher gun laws

A report in Sunday’s Pioneer Press suggested that tougher gun laws might have prevented the recent school shooting in Texas as well as other school shootings.

We have been passing tougher gun laws since Columbine almost 25 years ago. These “tough laws” were supposed to do the very thing that the report suggest a new round of tough gun laws would do.

We don’t need tougher gun laws. We have seen these fail. What we need are tougher sentences for those convicted, a strong family structure, less mind-altering substances, God brought back into the public schools and respect for life instilled into our children.

This is just a beginning but one that will save our most precious lives. And when these ideas work, isn’t it worth it for our children?

Thomas McMahon, White Bear Lake

Dangerous to your health

That is not a bad idea to require persons to be 21 years old before they can buy cigarettes because they can be dangerous to your health.

Also buying alcohol before you are 21 should be restricted because that can be dangerous to your health.

So why does an 18-year-old male have to register for the draft? That can be dangerous to your health if you are selected to serve. Ask anyone who was sent to Korea or Vietnam. Shouldn’t you be 21 years old before you have to register?

Leo Strus, White Bear Lake