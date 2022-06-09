Finance
AI for Significant Enhancement of Product Design and Development
Over the past few years, innovative technologies have rolled out their potential in the field of product designing and development by showcasing amazing results. By automating complex procedures, technologies like artificial intelligence has already manifested its relevance with the immense capabilities of streamlining product development process. With gaining a huge support from cloud computing, AI has become more accessible in terms of meeting several business requirements.
In fact, AI applications which are running on Amazon’s Alexa or on Tesla’s autonomous cars have become so common these days that people have already started assuming its impact on software development. In order to withstand with technological variations, companies are now intended to gain huge benefits of integrating artificial intelligence into their business operations such as stocks, marketing, finance, healthcare or product development etc.
Artificial intelligence has redefined the process of product designing with providing computerized support to various product development tasks which were earlier relying on human experience. It automated every human task to eradicate the possibilities of occurring errors. In fact, researchers have found that by 2050, AI will profoundly accomplish every intellectual task that a human does. So far, AI has performed several tasks accurately. And probably, for this reason, technology is always being accused of taking away human jobs!
While easing software designing and development operations exceptionally, AI benefits human in several ways:
- As a life savior, AI performs all the complex and dangerous tasks in industries, that further leads to enhanced safety automation and increased life span of the workers. It automates automotive safety by analyzing data and determining if a product is structurally sound.
- It proficiently reduces operational costs. The costs of skilled and expert labors required for designing and developing a software product is significantly more in comparison to the automated machines. Additionally, reduced operational costs help businesses to develop more innovative products at affordable prices.
- The better product means more profit and AI can amazingly help in this regard. Firstly, with automating all complex tasks, it takes away dull, mundane and repetitive tasks. Secondly, it analyzes data and produces high-class products.
This technology has a great reputation for awarding people with a happier and fulfilling life, especially when it comes to designing a new software product. Let’s explore:
With Automating Product Testing:
In product engineering companies, you will always find a high demand for getting quality assurance engineers and analysts on board. When it comes to product management, it is imperative to ensure that a product is meeting quality standards, which is clear from the fact that product testing solely takes up 40-50% work prior to sending a product for production. Just imagine, 40-50% work time of a production manager wasted on testing alone!
Let’s consider another side of the coin as well. If a QA engineer is busy in product testing and taking more time, then chances are, product production could derail. In contrast, integrating AI can enable companies to automate this product testing and become productive in other business aspects. Also, AI successfully performs thousands of user sessions to find existing bugs, which a QA or PM couldn’t do.
Enriched User Experience And Design:
As a matter of fact, delivering ultimate user-experience is a crucial aspect of product development. A product is always designed with keeping its end users in mind and, only if the product is resonating with users, it could be successful. It should be user-friendly and fun to use. And thus, to design a creative product, designing team is expected to consider its usage, validate their ideas, analyze possibilities and brainstorm designs with considering businesses objectives.
But, AI can simply provide a relief to such lengthy process and can make a designer’s life much easy. With a huge learning potential and data analysis, it helps to determine people’s response to a certain product, which in turn, help designers to design creative products. By collecting behavioral data, teams can analyze frequent edge cases and ways to overcome such issues.
As a recompense, artificial intelligence holds the potential of revealing success chances of the product design beforehand during the design phase. It undergoes proposed user flow and determines the user action, which saves building multiple iterations of the testing. With running designs through simulation, companies can determine a better product version. In manufacturing industries, AI can save millions, which otherwise would be wasted in product research and development.
Interesting Facts About The Outboard Motor
One of the most common propulsion system designed for smaller watercraft is the outboard motor. Probably the most remarkable thing concerning this propulsion device is that it doesn’t simply just supply the power that makes a watercraft go forward but it likewise acts as the steering device. You can easily say that an outboard is a fine combination of the engine, gearbox and the propeller every one properly rolled into one system.
When the motor is not operating, the skeg acts as a rudder to direct the boat. Another thing I really like about outboard motors is actually that they can quite easily be repaired or perhaps stored due to their portability. Another cool ability of the outboard engine is actually that it can tilt up while running through shallow waters letting you to evade rocks or the build up of seaweeds. Being able to tilt up the outboard motor is also helpful whenever relocating a boat using a trailer.
What Kind Of Outboard Motor Should You Be Using?
There are several kinds of outboard motors for different types of applications. You should suit the outboard’s power with the weight of the boat and the load it carries. For example, Big Outboards can generate up to 350 hp – enough power to propel an 18 feet boat or possibly more.
The small portable outboards just make about 15 hp and can easily be attached to boats using clamps. If you include the petrol tank, the smallest outboards will still just weigh approximately 12 kilos. But do not belittle this tiny outboard. You may go around eight knots or fifteen km/hour in case you’re riding a small boat and a little portable outboard motor.
Figuring out the power of an outboard motor necessary begins with figuring out what amount of load will be powered.
The Birth Of Outboard Motors
Cameron Waterman was still a young student at Yale Engineering when he started work on the outboard motor. His hard work paid off as his four-stroke outboard motor turned out to be the first commercially viable, gas-fueled outboard engine. The time period between 1903 and when his patent was released in 1905 that Cameron Waterman probably created the outboard engine.
In 1907, the full-blast production of Cameron Waterman’s machines began building only twenty-four machines that year and in due course manufacturing thousands of machines within 5 years. Time passed and Kiekhaefer decided to buy Waterman’s shares in the company that first manufactured outboard motors.
Although Mr. Waterman’s earliest outboard was a four-stroke engine, two-stroke outboards turned out to be much more well-liked mainly because they were uncomplicated in design, more dependable, cheaper to make and light in weight. The two-stroke outboard machines, popular as they were, made a good deal of noise and air pollution mainly because of the unburnt gas. The United States and some European authorities in time made some actions that resulted in more four-stroke outboards getting produced.
What You Most Likely Didn’t Know
Ole Evinrude, a Norwegian-American inventor, is frequently mistakenly acknowledged as the designer of the earliest working and saleable outboards. He did build and was able to sell thousands of outboard engines but it was in the year 1909 that he began manufacturing outboard engines – two years later than Waterman did.
For more than a century now, the four-stroke outboards have been available in the market.
Fuel economy is enormously enhanced by direct injection on both four-stroke and two-stroke outboards. The petrol saved simply by using direct injection could be around eighty percent and 10% being on the low end.
Secret Social Media Hacks You Want To Try Now – It’s Easy If You Do It Smart
There are always new and exciting updates on social media sites. And here you will get to know about secret social media hacks you want to try now.
There are a number of secret social media hacks but here we will discuss some of them for Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Share Instagram Images Elsewhere After Uploading.
• Share the image to Twitter or Facebook once uploading it to Instagram.
• As we know that you can share the image instantly once you upload it to the Instagram, but you can also go back to any of your images and share an Instagram image.
• First of all, decide which Instagram photo in your gallery you want to share. Go to down in the right corner and click on the ellipsis button and select “Share”.
• The images and caption appear where you can edit what you originally posted on Instagram, so you can do any modification to what has been written before you share it. Then select what social media site you want it to post on and then share it. Yes, it’s Done!
Take Better Photos without Posting Them
Set your phone to Airplane mode and start taking snaps. It will be saved to your phone but it will not get posted instantly to Instagram. It helps you to pick up the best image to be posted on the Instagram.
Best Time To Post on Instagram
• Have you ever thought what will be the best time to share that tricked out Instagram images?
• Well, Iconosquare analyzes your post history and interaction on Instagram and tell you the best time to post Instagram photos.
• Moreover, you can also view your most engaged followers, most liked, your new follower and a lot more.
• Just customize What You Share on Facebook and with whom.
• Don’t want your father to see that photo? Or some post your boss could see? It’s quite easy with this simple hack:
• Click on the tab to the left of your post and choose “More Options” and Facebook will pop up another page for you. Just enter the name of people you don’t want to share your post or images.
Download Your Facebook Pictures
Pick&Zip app will let you download all your photos and also collect photos you are tagged in. You can also download pictures from Instagram.
Hide from Your Annoying Friends?
You must have that friend who always started chatting once he/she caught you online. Yes, there is a hack for them. Go offline for a specific list of people you don’t want to chat often.
How to Pin Something from Facebook
• Just Click on the Facebook picture you want to pin.
• Right-click the image (or control + click on a Mac) and choose “Open Image in new tab” in the drop down menu.
• Then you will be able to pin that picture from that particular page.
Highlight Text Before Clicking “Pin It
When you highlight any text on a page that you want to be pinned and click “Pin it”, the text that you highlighted automatically get added to the description box.
Download Your Tweet History
• Do you know you can download the tweet history?
• Twitter let you request your archive.
• Twitter gives you the ability to request your archive. You need to go in Twitter Account Setting for your profile; you will get a little option at the bottom of your page, just click on that.
LinkedIn gives you the option to view other’s profile without being known as you had viewed his/her profile.
You just need to follow these steps:
• Just go to “Privacy & Settings” of your profile when you hover over your LinkedIn profile image in the upper right of the page.
• Go to the tab “Privacy Controls”, and click on the option for “Select what others see when you’ve viewed their profile” as the option
• And select the totally anonymous option, you lose a bit of history, but, it’s up to you and why you’d want to surf LinkedIn anonymously.
These secret social media hacks will definitely help you do better.
Zimbabwe: Illusion, Intuition, and the Truth
I have been in Harare Zimbabwe for a week. I am sitting at the very modern and quite well laid out airport waiting for my flight home. I live in Northern California and it takes 4 flights and over 35 hours (including stopovers) to get from Harare to Sacramento. I live on six beautiful wooded acres. I am in the majestic California mountains half-way between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe. Having traveled all over the world, I know I am one of the luckiest people on this planet. I live in a mountain paradise.
A few weeks ago I came to Zim for the first time. I had read much about Zimbabwe in the American press and was expecting to come to a repressive, military run country, where soldiers could be found on every corner harassing the impoverished, unhappy people.
I have been to many African and Asian countries, and have seen my share of poverty, filth and deprivation. I expected the infrastructure of Harare to be beyond repair and for the roads to be potholed and crumbling. I thought I would see the sick and beggars everywhere. I was sure Zim would thrust in my face, the suffering of humanity as I have seen in other third world countries.
I was absolutely shocked and amazed to find a modern, clean city. There were no beggars, sick, or indigent anywhere to be seen. The roads were in good shape by African standards and the only soldiers I saw were outside the President’s residence compound. Interestingly, when you pass the President’s residence you are not allowed to take any pictures and absolutely forbidden to point your fingers or hands towards the guards. I drove by his residence twice, and each time I was warned by my taxi driver. I later found out that the guards were under great stress when people pointed at them as they drove by because they could not tell if someone was just pointing their finger or if they might have a gun in their hand. You could imagine the stress if you were on guard duty and people kept sticking their hands out the window at you as they drove by. Guards, who are less stressed, are less likely to make mistakes and are more likely to go home to wife and family a lot calmer.
Some of the African countries I work in are friendly to foreigners, some, not so much. My experience in Zimbabwe has been that the people are warm, friendly, and respectful. I met people in various levels of society and felt welcomed by all I met. This is not to say everyone in Zim loved me. One man on a street corner glared at me with anger in his eyes. I smiled back knowing he must have read some of my other articles and is a critic.
The reason I describe Harare is because I am not happy with the misinformation I have received through the press and thought people show know the truth. Harare is a nice city and the people are sweet-natured.
The President, Mr. Mugabe has his admirers and his detractors. Amusingly, some of his supporters I spoke too raised concerns over some of his policies, and some of his detractors praised him. I am not a political commentator on the policies and procedures of countries I visit. I am not a political commentator on American politics and procedures either. I cannot afford to be a target of the NSA or the I.R.S.
This article, if I ever stop rambling, is about doing business in Zimbabwe now that the E.U. sanctions have been lifted. I use LinkedIn and my website to reach prospective customers from around the world. Because of my high visibility, I often receive offers to go to Zim to purchase rough diamonds. Up until recently, this was not possible. Just as a quick side-bar, the sanctions imposed upon Zimbabwe have been effective in creating a great deal of damage to the economy.
I know the sanctions are imposed to try and affect regime change, but that strategy has been counter-productive. The people I spoke with don’t blame Mr. Mugabe for their suffering and hardship, they blame the West. The banks have a severe liquidity problem and the poor and the average person are the ones who are paying the price for the sanctions. White, black, green or yellow, everyone I spoke to about the sanctions wanted to tell the West that it is they the folks, who are suffering and paying the price.
Back to diamonds. As I was saying before I was so rudely interrupted, I am approached to buy Zim diamonds at least once a week. Everyone tells me how easy it is to buy in Zimbabwe. They tell me they can bring me vast quantities of goods of the highest color, shape and clarity. Not having any experience in Zim, it was quite difficult to determine the truth. At any rate, I was not allowed to go to Zim and did not feel any need to find out the truth.
The American government has now removed the restrictions from the country and you can now bring in Zimbabwe diamonds into the U.S. The caveat is, there is a 25 page list of individuals who Americans cannot do business with. Perhaps, because I am not accustomed to trying to get information, I found it difficult to find out who is on this list. I spoke to my contact in the Ministry in Zim and was told there is only one mine; The River Range that is not on the list. Incidentally, it is closed. You cannot bring Zim goods into the US without risking the stones will be seized indefinitely.
A few weeks ago, a British-South African group hired me to go to Zim to pick and evaluate diamond parcels for them. They had substantial orders. They were working with two seasoned, professional gemologists from South Africa, but needed my help to prepare the parcels for the customers. After much consideration, they kindly allowed me to bring forward some of my customers. I know how my customers work and I know their needs and concerns. We worked together to try and match the needs of their sellers with the needs of the buyers. If any of you have ever had any dealings with wealthy and powerful sellers and equally wealthy and powerful buyers, you know this can be a challenge.
We were able to work out a deal for two of my buyers that were acceptable to each side. We placed the order for our demands and were given a price that was agreed upon. The banking, terms and shipping were to everyone’s satisfaction and SPA’s (Sales Purchase Agreement) were signed.
The British-SA company was also new to working in Zim and was instructed on the requirements of the Zim government in order to purchase diamonds legally in ZIM. They soon realized it would take more than a few days and decided to send the three of us gemologists home while they completed the country requirements.
In the meantime, one of my good friends, also a client, had contracted to buy a very large parcel of rough in Zim. He needed a gemo to do the picking, evaluation etc. and hired me to go to ZIM.
I arrived here last Wednesday. I really did not want to go, because I had Thanksgiving plans with family and friends and was really looking forward to the Thanksgiving weekend. My friend told me that he had an appointment at the MMCZ (Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe) the channel for the export of all Zimbabwe’s minerals and metals, and that I absolutely, positively, had to be there on Thursday. He had worked on this for many weeks. I owed him a large favor. In addition, I was promised a very, very substantial amount of money to do the deal. ($3,000,000).
I made my apologies, to my wife, kids and friends and totally disrupted the family dinner plans. You see; I am the cook at my house, and I say with some false modesty, that my cooking is relished by my friends and family.I left Monday, and spent the next 40 hours flying and waiting and flying and waiting. I arrived late Wednesday and was pretty damn tired.
The sellers were to come pick me up Thursday morning. I did my best to sleep, which is difficult when you are on a 10 hour time difference. I awakened, worked out, showered, ate quickly, and dressed in suit and tie. I received an email. The seller’s rep apologized because his flight from South Africa was delayed and he would not be at the hotel until 12:30 P.M.
It is what it is, I sighed, and waited, I waited and I waited. 2:45 P.M. No one showed up, no call, no email.
Not until late that night did the seller’s people contact me and tell me there were some “issues” they had to deal with that caused the delay. It is better to overcome the issues and not show up, then to show up and have issues. They told me they rescheduled the meeting for the next morning. I thought to myself, they must really have some pull at the MMCZ in order to miss an appointment. Getting an appointment at the MMCZ is no small matter. Maybe I really am dealing with people who are on the “Presidential Level” as I was told. It was my understanding that new customers never missed an appointment with MMCZ. If they did miss the appointment, it would be highly unusual to receive another one the very next day.
Okay, it’s Africa… Hurry up and wait.
Friday morning, I repeated my routine and sat waiting for the seller’s rep to take me to our new appointment at MMCZ. I waited, and I waited, and I waited. No one showed up, no one called, and no one emailed. Now, I have never been called the brightest bulb in the pack,but even I know you do not stand up a government agency two days in a row.
Later that night, I was told that the seller’s rep had not come because he was working on my behalf to fulfill the government requirements for gemologists to enter the vault. When I asked why this had not already been done, he at first could not answer and then mumbled some bull. I asked him why he had not called, and again more lies. He then said he came to my hotel at 6:00 P.M. but could not reach me. This was surprising as I was sitting in my room eating dinner.
I am a patient man. A gentle man, but I cannot stand liars. I refuse to deal with people who lie to me. I did not know what was really happening, but I knew these people were not for real. I wrote to my customer and to the seller’s with a simple sentence; “I am done!”
For the next seven hours the sellers begged to talk to me. They called my hotel phone until 1:00 in the morning. They Skyped every 15 min. My email was filling up fast. Finally, I responded on my email and said; “Let me make this crystal clear, I am done. ”
Now I am getting emails telling me they have a definite appointment on the next day, a Saturday. Since the MMCZ is closed Saturday, they would have to have an extremely powerful person to get the MMCZ to open. Especially, since they had missed two appointments already. In addition, they are telling me I should be a man of my word since I had told them on Thursday night that I would give them until Saturday to get me into the MMCZ.
I pride myself on the use of logic and reason. I try to make important decisions after carefully weighing the situation, looking at my options and anticipating the outcome or results of any actions I may take. In this case, they swore they were not lying, just delayed. Rude yes, but liars, no!
As you can imagine, everyone in this deal was raging mad at me, especially, my friend who had much to gain and a lot to lose. Put yourself in their place, this deal took weeks and many man hours to put together. Costs were incurred to provide an MT199,(Proof of Funds doc) and MT799 (Blocked funds doc) and other expenses that go with putting together a deal in the hundreds of millions. So many people, so many dreams of wealth.
For me it was in some ways difficult and in some ways easy to decide what to do. On the one hand, all these people were completely dependent on me to make this deal a reality. I did not have any empirical evidence that would convince me not to go forward. After all, maybe they really did have the connections and power to do this deal. Anyone who can put hundreds of millions of dollars of diamonds together would have to be very, very powerful. In addition, if the deal worked I was a rich man. All the money I have lost over the years would be in my bank account by next week. Indeed, if I was wrong about stopping the deal, I would severely and permanently damage my reputation. To make a bad situation worse, I would probably be sued by multiple parties with deep pockets and $500 an hour lawyers.
For those of you who use intuition to guide your decisions, this decision would be a no-brainer. My intuition was screaming at me to get the hell out of Dodge! Logic and reason be damned. When you spend a lifetime taking risks and putting yourself in dangerous situations you come to rely on your intuition more than on what appears to be. In this case, I just knew this deal was no good and despite the risks and losses, I was not going to go through with it. I was going to bet the farm on my intuition.
Just then, I decided to phone a professional friend of mine in Zimbabwe on an unrelated matter. After discussing the situation I was in without divulging the details of my clients, I asked for a second opinion on how deals are completed in Zim. According to the regulations my friend cited me there seemed to be, as I suspected, some serious problems with this deal. I was advised of the correct procedures governing the exporting of rough diamonds from Zimbabwe, and that if my deal did not follow legal regulations I could end up in jail!. I had already decided to follow my own intuition and abort this deal.
The next day, I took a cab to the Emirates Airlines office in Avondale, a beautiful suburb of Harare. The houses are stately and the grounds beautiful and well maintained. In the middle of this residential area sits the Emirates office. I was tired, stressed and just wanted to go home. Of course, as luck would have it, the flights were booked solid for weeks and I had no choice but to stay until today, Wednesday.
Somewhat depressed, I took the cab back to the hotel. Once at the hotel, I emailed my client and informed him I would eat the $4000 cost of the trip. Now, I not only did not make money, I was out $4000 for my trouble.
The calls and emails stopped. I spent Saturday and Sunday thinking. I decided that since I could not get out of Zim, I would utilize my time by finding out all about the diamond business in Zimbabwe. I found the numbers for the Government Geological Department, and the Ministry of Mines.
I have gone through this process in several African countries and am familiar with the processes of these ministries. I find it wonderful that the people who work in these departments are happy to hear from foreigners who come to their country and want to know how to do business legally and ethically. I was somewhat surprised and very happy to make an appointment with Zimbabwe’s top geologist who allowed me to come to his office for instruction on the diamond resources of the country.
The geologist was a slight man in his 40’s with bright, kind eyes and was obviously very passionate about geology. His office was a typical office, except he had shelves going across two walls which were filled to capacity with maps, reports and rocks of all sizes and shapes. It could not help but look messy. However, when he went to show the different maps he had, he was able to instantly find the right geological maps.
Like all great teachers, he explained in methodical detail the various diamond areas. All of them were clearly marked and even the diamond concessions were drawn and detailed. He showed me each diamond bearing area and described the geological formations and peculiarities of each mine. There is even a region where the diamonds are elongated or strangely shaped octahedrons. He explained that the diamonds in this unique region had formed more than a billion years ago and had then found themselves under great heat and pressure causing them to liquefy and warp and bend into unique shapes.
The contracts that were presented to my clients were 5-20 carat, D-I color, VVS-SI. They were supposed to be Sawable 1, Sawable 2, Makable 1 and a small percentage of Makable 2. (See Google for descriptions and pictures of these diamond shapes), However, all of the stones were supposed to be without the typical iron coating that covers most Zimbabwe diamonds.
I asked the geologist if Zimbabwe produced diamonds in abundance without the heavy coating. He told me there were only two mines in Zim that produce diamonds without the coating. One produces very small gems under one carat and the other is currently undergoing Ownership changes.
The question arises; how could these suppliers have hundreds of thousands of carats of large uncoated Zim stones when the geologist who has been to every mine in Zimbabwe says that do not exist? There are two possible answers; the suppliers are lying, or, the goods are not from Zimbabwe and have been smuggled into the country illegally.
The likelihood of smuggling in such huge quantities is quite unlikely. Too many people would know about it, and it would require the corruption of everyone in the MMCZ and the Ministry of Mines. The manifests and deals being offered with transparent stones are scams.
I now knew my intuition was correct. I was right to walk away from the deal. No one can blame me now and some owe me. My next appointment was with the new Minister of Mines, I met him for all of 10 seconds. Our appointment was canceled because the President had summoned him and he had to go immediately to the President’s office. The Minister’s secretary is a kind lady and directed me to a gentleman she felt would be very helpful in answering my questions.
This young man is also in his early 40’s. He is very articulate and you can see a keen intelligence in his eyes. The wonderful thing for me, is this man is a high ranking official with duties in every sector of the diamond industry. He knows all the procedures, laws, requirements, banking, KPC regulation, and most importantly, he knows the banking and shipping laws and procedures. In other words, I had hit the jackpot. All my questions could be answered.
Lets go back to the question of coated stones. I asked him the same question about coated stones that I had asked the geologist. As you would expect, he gave me the exact same answer. He also told me he had heard rumors that large quantities of uncoated goods were being offered in the market. He said it was a complete scam as they do not exist.
In addition, it is impossible to buy CIF in Zimbabwe. They do not use, or accept an MT199, MT799, na MT103, S.B.L.C. or an ICBPO. The law states that no diamonds can leave Zimbabwe unless it is paid for first. This means my clients deal could not possibly happen legally. He had arranged an MT199 and and SBLC to buy CIF.
One other thing, when you buy from the MMCZ, you must be approved for purchases. There are a number of requirements one must meet and if you pass those requirements, an invitation is sent directly to the buying company. IT IS ILLEGAL TO BE A CONSULTANT IN ZIMBABWE. This means that the company who is buying is the company whose name will appear on the government invoice, shipping and KPC, and is the company paying for the diamonds. Anyone who tells you anything different is lying or ignorant of the truth.
This nice man cares greatly about his country and its reputation. They outlawed consultants finding no other way to rid themselves of the scammers. If you want to buy in Zimbabwe, you must apply and be accepted by the Zimbabwe government. You cannot pay for it after it leaves the county, there is no Brink’s or Malca-Amit office and there are few uncoated stones.
If you or a loved one are currently involved in a deal to purchase Zim diamonds and are told any of the above lies, then walk away quickly. If you are in the middle of one of these deals and my article saves your rear, reputation, valuable time, money, and energy, then you can pay me back by donating $1.000 to your favorite charity in your name. This will show you are thankful for the blessing and you are not foolish, ignorant, and greedy.
For those of you who wish to do business in Zimbabwe or other African countries. Do your due diligence. If you do not have the connections, skills and experience to do so, then hire a rough diamond gemologist who does.
