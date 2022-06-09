News
Ashley Benson: What She Is Doing Right Now In Her Life? Is She Working On Some Project?
Ashley Benson, her full name is Ashley Victoria Benson. She is an American-based actor, model, and singer. She was born on December 18, 1989, in Anaheim Hills, California, USA. Her parents are Shannon and Jeff Benson. She started her acting career in 2002.
Her Early Career
She worked as a child artist, then made her acting debut in an episode of the crime drama series The District, which led her to her first film role with a small role in the Gary Winick fantasy Romantic Comedy film 13 Going On 30. From 2004 to 2007, she successfully grabbed the role of Abigail Deveraux in the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives.
In the following years, she played some good roles; Benson made her big-screen debut with a comedy role in the 2004 comedy 13 Going on 30. Then, she was cast as Carson in Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007), the fourth installment of the Bring It On franchise. This role demanded her to overcome her fear of heights to perform the cheerleading stunts and end her contract with Days of our Lives.
Benson received the role that hiked up her career in 2009. Benson starred as Hanna Marin in the mystery-thriller teen drama series Pretty Little Liars, based on the novel series by Sara Shepard in the ABC Family.
After this role, she worked in ample of movies such as she has starred in several other films; including Brendan Kramer’s debut film Ratter, Chris Columbus’ fantasy comedy Pixels (both 2015), Liza Johnson’s Elvis Presley biopic Elvis & Nixon, the Xavier Manrique comedy-drama Chronically Metropolitan (both 2016), Alex Ross Perry’s musical drama Her Smell (2018), Jimmy Giannopoulos’ crime thriller The Birthday Cake (2021), and Chadd Harbold’s romance thriller Private Property.
She gives a fabulous piece of work to the audience throughout her career.
Awards
She won many awards for her fantastic job. In 2011 She received the Young Hollywood Awards Cast to Watch (with Troian Bellisario, Lucy Hale, and Shay Mitchell) for Pretty Little Liars,
Youth Rock Awards, Rockin’ TV Actress.
There are many more awards she received in her life.
What Is She Doing Right Now In Her Life? Is She Working On Some Project?
Currently, She is working On a film American Metal, which is expected to be released in 2023. Unfortunately, there is no such information available on this film.
But the good news is fans of Ashley Benson don’t wait so long to see her on the big screen.
She is coming back to us with a film Private Property, scheduled to be released in 2022; no particular release date has been announced.
The post Ashley Benson: What She Is Doing Right Now In Her Life? Is She Working On Some Project? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Ravens inside linebackers coach Zach Orr embraces the challenge of teaching a job he once performed at the highest level
The idea took plenty of getting used to.
Zach Orr was 25 years old — strong, quick, less than a year removed from dragging 133 NFL ball carriers to the ground over a 15-game season. All that, and he could no longer call himself a player because of a congenital neck/spine condition that increased his risk of paralysis. The Ravens, and 31 other NFL teams, were unwilling to chance putting him in uniform for the 2017 season.
He was no longer a linebacker; instead, he was a coach.
Five years later, this no longer sounds strange to Orr as it rolls off his tongue. Yes, he’s still young enough to play. He’s reminded of this every day when he sees Josh Bynes, his former Ravens teammate who at age 32 is two years Orr’s senior.
But there’s no lingering identity crisis for Orr, the Ravens inside linebackers coach, who returned to Baltimore this year after spending a season away as the Jacksonville Jaguars’ outside linebackers coach.
“Not anymore!” he said Wednesday, when asked if he feels the urge to jump in on certain plays. “I’ll tell you, the first probably year or two, I did. But now, I’m like, ‘This is crazy.’ I couldn’t compete with these guys right now, so I have no itch. It’s funny … I’ve really fully transitioned into straight coaching. I know I played, but I kind of forget that I played now in that sense.”
Bynes is a contemporary, but some younger Ravens were in middle school when Orr played, a reality that boggles his mind. “I’m not even that old,” he said, grinning as he contemplated the warp speed of the NFL career treadmill.
Orr has grown up with the Ravens, the only team he played for in three NFL seasons and the one for which he worked over his first four years as an apprentice coach. “This is home,” he said, joking that he was glad he did not mess up the interview process when he had his chance to return from Jacksonville.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh has watched Orr’s entire evolution, from his first day as an undrafted free agent to now.
“He’s always got that fire,” Harbaugh said. “You could always count on Zach. If you asked him his opinion, he’s telling it to you, and he would tell it to you for a while. He’s happy to do that, and you appreciate that, because he’s got conviction.”
How did that fire transition from the field to the meeting rooms where Orr must now hold the attention of young athletes?
“I see confidence all the time, and now I see even growing competence,” Harbaugh said. “He really has learned the game. He [was] a very smart player, who’s taken the time to study and learn the game, and he’s become a good teacher. He’s a really good teacher. And so, he breaks things down well and presents it to the guys very well.”
Orr said teaching was not second nature for him, though he grew up in an NFL family, watching his dad, Terry, play tight end in Washington.
“It’s something that I had to work on,” he said. “As a player, I understood the game pretty well, but coaching is a whole different deal. It’s not what you know, it’s what can you teach the players and what they can retain and what they know.”
He learned by observing mentors such as Harbaugh, former Ravens defensive coordinators Don “Wink” Martindale and Dean Pees and current defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.
“I just sat and watched and observed and learned,” Orr said. “I took little things from everybody and put my own little spin on it.”
He has earned strong reviews from the players he’s working with closely, Bynes and 2020 first-round pick Patrick Queen.
“He brings energy every day in the meeting room; he’s the main one hollering and stuff, trying to get our attention,” Queen said. “So, just hats off to him for the way he’s coaching. … Learning from a guy that did it at the highest level that it can be done, I’m extremely thankful.”
Queen’s performance could be a bellwether for a defense that is trying to recover from a disappointing 2021 season. Can he build on the flashes of big-play talent he showed after the Ravens paired him with the steady Bynes?
When Orr reviewed every snap from Queen’s 2021 tape, he saw improvement, especially on run defense. But he believes there is plenty more to unlock.
“I mean, the sky is the limit for him,” he said. “That’s the thing — God touched ‘PQ’ [with] natural ability, and he works hard at it. Obviously, you see he’s out here every single day, and we just continue to try to work and get him better and better, because I honestly believe that [if] he continues to get better, continues to grow, continues to work on the little details, he can be one of the best linebackers in the National Football League.”
Then there’s Bynes, the veteran who has found his way back to Baltimore twice to offer stability in the middle of the defense. He might teasingly refer to Orr as “Coach Zach” and remind him of the days when he was a rookie, fetching candy for the older linebackers on the team. But he’ll also be a valuable co-pilot as Orr grows into his new role.
“I mean, having Josh in the room is obviously wonderful, because he’s a football savant,” Orr said. “There’s a reason why he’s still playing and he’s going into Year 12. He can dissect offenses, defenses, and he can dissect the game at a high level, really fast, and that’s very valuable. So, obviously, I use Josh as the guy … I might not see something, or I might see something a certain way, and he might see something a certain way, [and] we can definitely talk and collaborate about it, see how he sees it and figure out what’s the best way to go about things.”
()
News
Shay Mitchell: What Is She Doing Right Now In Her Life? What Is Her New Project?
Shay Mitchell her full name is Shannon Ashley Garcia Mitchell. She is a Canadian-based actor, model, and entrepreneur. She was born on April 10, 1987, in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Her parents’ names are Precious Garcia and Mark Mitchell.
Her early career
She started her career with a cameo appearance role on the Canadian teen drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation and the police drama series Rookie Blue. However, in the same year, she also made an appearance in the music video by Jamaican rapper Sean Paul “Hold My Hand”.
Mitchell starred in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars in the role of Emily Fields. The series is based on a book series of the same name. Not that she didn’t receive any rejection. However, she originally auditioned for the character Spencer Hasting for which she was rejected and the role was gradually grabbed by Troian Bellisario. Then she tried out for Emily Foles. Eventually, she got the role of characterizing Fields. She stated her feeling that it’s one of the best characters that she may ever play because of the influence she left on many people through this role.
Fortunately, she was apt to be the one to bring Emily to life. Pretty Little Liars unlocked the doors of the audience’s heart and captivated positive reviews and obtained a cult following. Nonetheless, Mitchell received widespread tribute and or admiration for her performance, with many lauding the characterization she applied to the role. For this role, she received several accolades for her acting. This includes winning a Young Hollywood Award in 2011, gaining a nomination for a People’s Choice Award, and obtaining six nominations from the Teen Choice Awards. However, this character gradually ascertained her as a sex symbol. In 2014, she was called the “Sexiest Woman Alive” by Esquire magazine.
What is she doing right now in her life? What is her new Project?
Presently, a few days back she welcomed her second child and beautiful baby girl.
At the start of this year, two series were released “Dollface ” and “Cleaning face”, where she grabbed the heart of the audience.
But eventually, there is news of new upcoming projects of Shay Mitchell, and any of those she is working on.
The post Shay Mitchell: What Is She Doing Right Now In Her Life? What Is Her New Project? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Man who died in light-rail train collision ID’d as 50-year-old from St. Paul
A man who died when he was struck by a Green Line train was identified Thursday as a 50-year-old from St. Paul.
Jason L’Heureux was bicycling Wednesday about 10:30 a.m. when a westbound train collided with him at the pedestrian crossing at the east end of the Raymond Avenue station in St. Paul, according to a Metro Transit spokeswoman.
The investigation by Metro Transit police is ongoing.
Ashley Benson: What She Is Doing Right Now In Her Life? Is She Working On Some Project?
Ravens inside linebackers coach Zach Orr embraces the challenge of teaching a job he once performed at the highest level
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko: SUKU, OP and LUNC
Shay Mitchell: What Is She Doing Right Now In Her Life? What Is Her New Project?
Man who died in light-rail train collision ID’d as 50-year-old from St. Paul
Bitcoin Decline Sees Funding Rates Plunge To Three-Month Lows
Vanessa Burghardt: Is She Dating Someone Currently? Who Is She?
10 Longest National Highways In India You Should Know About
Michigan GOP candidate Kelley charged for Capitol riot role
Cloud Software Giant ‘Salesforce’ Announces NFT Marketplace Launch
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022