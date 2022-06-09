News
ASK IRA: What are odds of Victor Oladipo, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson all being back with Heat?
Q: Hey Ira, what factors should Heat management consider in making a decision on what to offer Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro, and whether to keep Duncan Robinson? It seems at least one of these players will be gone, especially with Max Strus on a minimal salary next season. Too bad the decision cannot be made at the next training camp. – David, Venice.
A: The timing varies. The only imminent decision would be with Victor Oladipo, who becomes a free agent July 1. So unless Duncan Robinson is dealt during the draft period, the Oladipo decision likely will have to come first. As far as Tyler Herro, his extension deadline is not until the eve of next season. But even then, there is a timing wrinkle, since a potential acquiring team might want to be assured they can lock him into a long-term deal. So I would say the Heat gage the market around the draft to see where it stands with Duncan, then get a read on a price point for Victor, and ultimately, if there is to be a swing for the fences, float Tyler’s name on a trade market. In the end, it is possible all three wind up relocating, with Victor the lone element in control of his own fate.
Q: For all the talk about Bam Adebayo developing a 3-point shot, I feel it’s far more important for Jimmy Butler to do so. As it is now, he has to take a tremendous amount of punishment to get his points (and he’ll be 33 next season.) – Ray, Deerfield, Beach.
A: Yet while Jimmy Butler certainly showed 3-point competence in the playoffs, I’m not sure the Heat want him moving away from a game that gets him to the foul line and gets the opposition in foul trouble. Yes, taking better advantage of open looks from beyond the arc would help, but not at the cost of altering their offense. Similarly, while Bam Adebayo could benefit from a reliable 3-point shot, it’s not as if you want him parked at the arc.
Q: Ira, this is perfect. If Chris Quinn leaves to become Jazz coach, Udonis Haslem can slide to the bench. – Eddie.
A: Except Udonis Haslem reiterated again that coaching is not part of his post-career gameplan. Nor has he confirmed whether he plans to retire. Considering he has yet to have any type of farewell tour, the thought here is there well could be one more season on the roster to create a desired sendoff.
Why Is Brad Pitt Suing Angelina Jolie?
Just as one of Hollywood’s biggest and most-watched trials ends with Johnny winning the defamation case against actress and ex-wife Amber Heard. Another lawsuit is being filed by the world-renowned actor Brad Pitt against his equally regarded ex-wife Angelina Jolie.
Although the case is similar to defamation and accusations of the husbands that their ex-wives have smeared their reputation, the similarities end there. This civil case is Brad suing Angelina for harming his reputation by damaging the business they once owned, but now it is just Brad and other partners, as Jolie sold her shares in 2021. Brad’s lawyers have submitted documents and evidence that Jolie has intentionally harmed his reputation.
The Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie relationship
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been talk-of-the-town as one of the hottest and most successful power couples since they started dating in 2005. They purchased the shared controlling interest of a French company comprising a house and a vineyard in 2008, Chateau Miraval SA, for about 25 Million Euros.
Brad has 60% share while Angelina has 40% share of the company Tenute del Mondo. After dating for 9 years, the couple tied knots in 2014 and had a stable marriage with six kids until just two years later, when Angelina filed for divorce, finalized in 2019, they have joint custody of their kids.
Brad Pitt’s Accusations
In February 2022, Pitt sued Jolie for infringement of contract, as they had an agreement stating that they would not sell the Vineyard shares without their consent, and Jolie returned to her word. Brad accuses that the Vineyard that served as their wedding venue six years after they bought it is being sold to a stranger with malicious intentions and association, Yuri Shefler, a Russian oligarch and spirit, and other alcohol billionaire manufacturers for about 170 countries based in Luxembourg, without Pitt’s prior knowledge.
Pitt’s lawyers deem this a hostile takeover over this successful multi-million dollar international empire he built on his own as he claims that Jolie while taking a share of the success, had no hand in building it. Brad’s accusation directly states the malicious intention of the defendant in purposefully causing loss of reputation along with the plaintiff’s money.
Brad’s representatives have stated that Yuri Shefler intends to acquire the carefully built business that Brad owns and has conspired with Jolie to do so. Jolie intends to associate Brad and his business’s name with the Russian Oligarch to stain it. He also blames the actress for not informing him, even as far as intentionally keeping him in the dark about this buy-sell.
Jolie’s Defense
Although Jolie’s representatives have yet to officially respond to Brad’s lawyers’ harsh, jarring and direct accusations. As Brad’s lawyers are looking for a way to declare the buy-out contract as Null and Void. In comparison, Jolie claims that she had informed Pitt of her intention of selling the business to Yuri and is doing so with a heavy heart as she loved it dearly. Furthermore, while Pitt’s representatives have requested a trial by jury, Jolie’s lawyers have limited their comments about the case.
Sashi Brown took a unique path to becoming the Ravens’ new team president. His personal touch makes him right for the job, colleagues say.
As the losses mounted, at a rate that would strain any person’s patience or capacity for self-effacing humor, Andrew Berry finally understood the measure of his boss’ character.
Berry was vice president of player personnel for the Cleveland Browns, and he worked for Sashi Brown, an unorthodox football executive doing his best to tear a woeful organization down and build it back up. The teams Brown constructed in 2016 and 2017 won exactly one game in 32 tries, about as bad as it gets by the NFL’s unforgiving calculus.
As the horror show deepened and exasperated fans sharpened their pitchforks, Berry, the Browns’ general manager today, never saw Brown lose faith in his plan or turn cold to the people around him. “He is very secure in his skin,” he said. “He was the same guy every day, a steady hand to guide the ship when the ship was going through very turbulent waters. … That consistency was something that all of us as younger executives took with us, something that we really learned from Sashi.”
There are critics who would reduce Brown, the Baltimore Ravens’ new team president, to the 1-31 record he compiled as Cleveland’s top football decision-maker. But those who have worked closely with him say he’s a man of exceptional intelligence and empathy whose contributions to his previous NFL employer were misunderstood and underestimated. Though Brown will not run the football operation in Baltimore, former colleagues predict he will thrive as owner Steve Bisciotti’s right-hand man and as one of the highest ranking Black executives in a league that has faced sharp criticism for its sluggish record in promoting minorities.
“You could drop him into any company out there and he would much sooner rather than later be in a senior position, with a lot of people hanging on his every word,” Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta said. “He’ll be a great face for that organization. I think the Ravens have always been a tremendous organization, and this is just another really, really smart move by them.”
Brown has stepped in for Dick Cass, an early professional mentor for him and the understated figure who spent 18 years putting his imprint on every nonfootball aspect of the Ravens, from stadium upgrades to the organization’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Brown has spent the last two months gaining familiarity with every person at the team’s headquarters in Owings Mills, and his style — listen first, ask incisive questions, think carefully before you speak, take the long view — reminds co-workers of Cass.
“I think he’s very similar to him,” Bisciotti said. “His intelligence and the humility remind me of a young Dick. Anybody that is really smart, you really fall in love with them when they don’t try and convince you that they’re smart.”
Brown’s personal touch is a theme, praised by colleagues from each of his previous stops. Monica Dixon worked closely with him at Monumental Basketball, the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics, where he landed after he was fired by the Browns. She recalled how, after a difficult meeting, Brown would always find time to call later in the day.
“He would just say, ‘So, how you doing?’” said Dixon, a former deputy chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore. “He wouldn’t even necessarily bring up the specific meeting or whatever hard thing you were both dealing with. He just checked in.”
‘There are lots of ways to be in sports’
Brown, 46, grew up in Connecticut and Massachusetts as the middle child of a pair of college professors. His mother, Cheryl, recalled the unusual range of cultures and ideas that shaped her children as they spent their early years in Middletown, Connecticut, where their father, Leonard, was studying for a doctorate in ethnomusicology at Wesleyan University.
“It was full of people from lots of different cultures and lots of different races who mingled together in ways that you did not see a lot in the 1970s,” she said.
All three of her children were bright (Brown’s brother, Omrao, became an engineer and jazz club owner and his sister, Samira, a pediatrician), but she noticed that Sashi (an East Indian word for “moon”) was a natural observer who worried about the day-to-day injustices he watched classmates suffer. The family would discuss these examples at home, with Leonard lending the perspective he had learned growing up in segregated Kentucky.
“I think they were very realistic,” Sashi Brown said. “Their experience growing up was something they did not beat into us, but it was something we were very conscious of … the importance of the opportunities that we have and not facing some of the challenges that they did.”
“We were very much advocates of the world being a more just place,” Cheryl said. “There are a lot of heroes in African American life, and we exposed our kids. They had books about them. They knew about race struggles from a very young age, and as they saw things, we talked to them about: ‘What are the strategies you could use to address this?’”
Brown and his wife, Paige, would go on to name their children (they have four, ranging from 4 months to 10 years old) after great Black activists and artists such as Paul Robeson, Ralph Ellison and Zora Neale Hurston.
At the same time, sports tugged at Brown’s soul. His paternal grandfather had coached basketball at Kentucky State University, and his father, who died in 2019, handed down that familial passion. The Browns watched Big East basketball in its heyday, as the University of Connecticut rose to compete against the likes of Syracuse and Georgetown, led by the great Black coach John Thompson.
When it came to playing, Brown joked that he was the “runt,” a slight figure next to his 6-foot-4 dad and 6-foot-4 older brother. Organized football was never in the cards, but he did play basketball, sharing a high school backcourt with future ESPN writer Mike Reiss.
Cheryl knew her son was not going to play in the NBA, but she saw a poster at an educational conference that depicted a young Black athlete who would eventually transcend the court and own a team. She brought it home and mounted it on the wall in Sashi’s room.
“It was planting the idea that there are lots of ways to be in sports,” she said.
‘He laid down a lot of the foundation’
Brown headed south for college at Virginia’s Hampton University, which had an excellent broadcast journalism program “that really ignited me academically.” If he could not play in the games, perhaps he could call them on ESPN, where he interned as a production assistant. He loved that work, but not the starting salaries in sports media, so he opted for Harvard law school, hardly a shabby fallback. There, he gravitated toward corporate law, always keeping an eye out for potential paths into sports.
He found one in the Washington firm of Wilmer Cutler & Pickering, where Cass was a partner and had worked on the sales of several NFL teams.
From there, Brown moved to his first NFL job, as general counsel for the Jacksonville Jaguars, in 2005. He jumped to the Browns in 2013, working on salary cap management and other administrative matters until owner Jimmy Haslam named him executive vice president of football operations in January 2016. The move raised eyebrows because Brown was a lawyer who knew far more about contract language than he did about scouting middle linebackers, but Haslam believed his strategic thinking would help pull the team out of a decadelong losing malaise. He paired Brown with DePodesta, a key character in the bestselling book “Moneyball,” which chronicled the Oakland Athletics’ drive to conquer baseball with outside-the-box thinking and a small pocketbook.
“He was very much a part of the decision [to go there] for me,” DePodesta said. “I think he sees certain things that maybe not everyone else sees. … I don’t think there was a desire to be an iconoclast just to do it. I think it was all in the name of wanting to do something special and not being afraid of having to make some tough decisions.”
They agreed the Browns might need to get worse before they got better, and they were prepared to endure many painful Sundays while the process played out. But the losing proved too frequent for Haslam, and he fired Brown with a few weeks to go in the 2017 season.
Brown does not have much interest in rehashing the end of his tenure with the Browns. “I think probably enough has been written about Cleveland and my days there, and it’s time … I’ve certainly turned the page,” he said at his introductory news conference with the Ravens. “I think it’s plenty time that we move on from that.”
It was easy to lampoon Brown’s front office as a bunch of Harvard pointy heads — Berry and DePodesta are also Crimson alumni — whose cherished analyses held no water in the big, mean NFL.
But Berry and DePodesta, who are running the team now, said the Browns could not have made the playoffs in 2020 without Brown’s foresight in stockpiling draft picks and clearing salary cap room.
“One of the things that’s really too bad is that he didn’t ultimately get to enjoy the successes that we have had,” DePodesta said. “Because he’s responsible for a lot of it. He laid down a lot of the foundation, which was awfully, awfully difficult at the time.”
Beyond professional respect, Berry and DePodesta’s enduring affection for Brown is clear. Both refer to him as “Sash.” Their spouses and children are friendly and they’ve dined at one another’s homes.
“He really treated me like family,” Berry said. “I almost feel like he’s a big brother.”
Now that he’s back in the NFL, Brown has taken a quiet approach to his first few months with the Ravens, unsurprising from someone who considers Cass and former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome his role models. But he will have a powerful hand in the direction of the franchise, including plans to spend the Ravens’ half of $1.2 billion the Maryland General Assembly approved for updates to M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards. He spoke of “the opportunity this platform provides to be meaningful to the world around us” while maintaining a focus on winning games. He recently spent a day taking a neighborhood-by-neighborhood tour of Baltimore.
Beyond the particulars of his job, Brown will stand out as a Black executive in a Black city in the nation’s most popular sports league, a realm long dominated by white men.
“People who are observing the sport, they see seven Black general managers, two Black team presidents; I do think that stuff matters because we do want our leaders to be aspirational [figures],” said Berry, one of the league’s Black general managers. “I also think it’s important because it leads to better business across the industry. And that’s not just Black or white. That’s gender. That’s different backgrounds in terms of expertise. I think all that stuff matters.”
Dare Me Season 2: Canceled or Renewed?
A thriller drama TV series with a cheerleading story in it, will we see what happens next to Addy, Beth, and Coach Colette in Dare Me season 2?
Dare Me is an American thriller teenage drama TV show that is based on a novel with the same title by Megan Abbott.
Also developed by Megan Abbott and Gina Fattore, Dare Me premiered on December 29, 2019, on USA Network (Shooter). The first season of the TV show consists of 10 episodes, with the duration of around 42 to 52 minutes each episode.
Dare Me follows the story of high school cheerleaders who are also best friends, Addy Hanlon and Beth Cassidy, in a small Midwestern town. However, their friendship is strained when a new coach, Colette French, comes to their school and starts changing everything. With her tactic, Colette managed to keep Addy and Beth apart, and in consequence, Addy and Beth are keeping secrets from each other.
It gets more complicated when Colette drags Addy and Beth to the murder of Sarge Will, and everything gets into total chaos.
The show receives many praises and attention from its audiences, thanks to its teenage drama combined with thriller crime aspects in the series. It even managed to be one of the top ten most watched on Netflix. IMDB gives the show 6.7 out of 10 scores. Meanwhile, Rotten Tomatoes gives Dare Me 85% critics’ review and 79% average audience score.
So with the high enthusiasm among its viewers, will they pick up the show and continue with Dare Me season 2?
Will We Ever See Dare Me Season 2?
Sadly, back in April 2020, it was announced that the show is cancelled, that is why there will not be Dare Me season 2. One of the reasons behind this cancelation is assumed to be the USA Network’s shifted focus from fiction TV series to reality shows. Ratings and viewership can also contribute to the cancelation of Dare Me season 2.
That being said, there is still a glimpse of hope for this TV show to return, if Netflix changes its mind or another network picks up the show.
However, it has been more than one year since the cancelation announcement, and there is no sign in sight of any production of Dare Me season 2. Maybe it is time for fans to stop hoping for something that most likely will not be happening.
Dare Me Season 2: Possible Plot
So if somehow there would be Dare Me season 2, how the story would go?
According to the author and the showrunner Megan Abbott, Dare Me will continue from the source material, since the first season only gets through half of the book.
Although there hasn’t been any official statement regarding what would happen in Dare Me season 2, we can expect it will tell us more about what actually happened to Sarge Will.
At the end of the first season, we can conclude that Sarge Will didn’t kill himself, and that Colette and her husband were involved in his death.
What about Kurtz’s fate, who at the end of season 1 is being interrogated by the police? And how about Addy’s fate as well, given that her Hamsa bracelet was left at the crime scene? We may also explore further the difficult relationship between Addy and Colette.
Actually, fans really need Dare Me season 2, since there are so many questions that haven’t been answered. Unfortunately, maybe we have to start to accept that some things will always be a mystery.
Dare Me Season 2: Who Would be in It?
If they decided to pick up Dare Me season 2, we could expect to see the main cast return. That includes Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Marlo Kelly as Beth, and Willa Fitzgerald as Colette.
There would also be Chris Zylka as Kurtz, Rob Heaps as Colette’s husband Matt, Adrian Walters as Tibbs, and many others.
