Baby Fever Season 2: Is It Really Happening Or Is It Just Speculations?
After seeing the first season of Baby Fever on Netflix, it’s understandable that some viewers are eager to learn more about Baby Fever season 2.
Netflix has never been regarded as a slacker in producing excellent comedy-drama romances, as seen in The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys, as well as the program On My Block, Ginny & Georgia, Emily in Paris, and Baby Fever. Baby Fever, the latter listing, has swiftly become a must-watch experience on the streaming behemoth.
The deliciously fascinating series is a romantic comedy-drama that chronicles the life of Nana, a fertility specialist who inseminates herself with her ex-sperm boyfriends while inebriated. The story follows her attempts to explain her unexpected pregnancy and reclaim what she considers to be her lost love.
The Scandinavian medical TV program outstanding ensemble is led by Josephine Park, who fans may remember from HBO’s The Investigation. Olivia Joof Lewerissa, Simon Sears, Charlotte Munck, Mikael Birkkjaer, and Emil Prenter are among the other players on the squad.
Is Baby Fever Season 2 Coming To Netflix?
It’s difficult to think that viewers weren’t intrigued about what happened next when the first season of Netflix’s Baby Fever ended. But unfortunately, there has been no official news on what will happen in season 2.
The series produced by Amalie Naesby Fick and Nikolaj Feifer has yet to get an official renewal. However, it’s still early, and considering how young the program is; Netflix has plenty of time to contemplate ordering additional episodes.
Is Baby Fever Cancelled?
The good news is that Baby Fever has not been officially cancelled; for fans, no news is sometimes good news. So as long as the headlines do not state that the program has been cancelled; Baby Fever season 2 still has the potential to air.
Is Baby Fever Season 2 Filming?
To our regret, there is no information available now on the progress of the development of Baby Fever season 2. Any information about shooting will certainly be something that comes out once the program is renewed for its second season, which has not yet occurred. This is because the renewal has not yet occurred.
Baby Fever Season 2 Release Date Predictions
Without any indication as to whether or not Baby Fever will return for another instalment, it is quite impossible to tell when the game will be released. However, it is not difficult to speculate when the second season of Baby Fever could become available on the streaming service for customers to watch.
On June 6, 2022, the first six episodes of Baby Fever were available to stream on Netflix. Therefore, if one were to make an educated prediction, one would say that there is a possibility that Baby Fever season 2 may premiere somewhere around the summer of 2023 or 2024. However, this is just a theory at this point since the status of the show’s future remains uncertain.
What Is Baby Fever Season 1 About?
The main character of the Danish series is a fertility specialist named Nana. Because of her carelessness, she inadvertently impregnates herself with the sperm of her ex-boyfriend. This has put her in a difficult situation. Unfortunately, she was intoxicated at the time, and as a result, she is now experiencing a sensation of walls closing in on her from all sides. She is now pregnant and a single mother, and she will have to explain all of this to her ex-boyfriend and her family since she took his sperm when she was pregnant.
To add insult to injury, she is now at a crossroads between selecting her ex-boyfriend; the one who got away, and another Doctor from the Hospital she loves…
What is it that Nana would do? Who do you think Nana would pick? To what end? How exactly does she plan to clean up this mess? And bring some order to the turmoil surrounding her in preparation for her forthcoming child?
Mortgage rates jump again, buyers head to the sideline
By MATT OTT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped back up ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting where it’s expected to announce another big increase to its main borrowing rate.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.23% this week from 5.09% last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 2.96%. Until April, the average rate hadn’t exceeded 5% in more than a decade.
The brisk jump in rates, along with a sharp increase in home prices, has been pushing potential homebuyers out of the market.
Mortgage applications decreased 6.5% from one week earlier, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday. The group’s composite index, a measurement of mortgage loan application volume, is at its lowest level in 22 years. Its refinance index is 75% lower than a year ago.
Last month, the Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point and signaling more big rate hikes to come. The Fed’s move, its most aggressive since 2000, means higher costs for mortgages as well as credit cards, auto loans and other borrowing for individuals and businesses.
Higher borrowing rates appear to be slowing the housing market, an important part of the economy. In April, sales of both existing homes and new homes showed signs of faltering, worsened by sharply higher home prices and a shrunken supply of available properties.
However, some economists expect that the tapering of demand could benefit the more determined home shoppers.
“The material decline in purchase activity, combined with the rising supply of homes for sale, will cause a deceleration in price growth to more normal levels, providing some relief for buyers still interested in purchasing a home,” said Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist Sam Khater.
Homeownership has become increasingly difficult lately, especially for first-time buyers. Besides staggering inflation, rising mortgage rates and soaring home prices, the supply of homes for sale continues to be scarce.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 4.38% from 4.32% last week.
Economists expect the Fed to raise its main borrowing rate by another half-point when it meets next week.
Charmed Season 4 Episode 13: June 10 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More
Charmed is a reboot of the 1998 Fantasy Drama TV show from Warner Bros of the same name. The show follows the life of Siblings Macy, Mel, and Maggie. They are witches with immense powers, which they discover only after their Mother’s death. Each sister has her unique ability. And their powers become naturally stronger when in the presence of the other 2 siblings.
The Reboot brings about several changes to the characters themselves. This time, the siblings are all women of colour, and one of them is an LGBTQ+ community member. However, this was met with some controversy. The Reboot was made entirely without the involvement of anyone from the old cast. And therefore, fans and the original cast members were upset with the decision.
Where To Watch The Show?
The shows international fans need not fret as several popular streaming services have this particular TV Show. Even if you are not comfortable with the Default language, several voice-over & subtitle options are available based on your geographical location.
Additionally, you can stream the show on Netflix. Unfortunately, there are no other platforms that offer the show to stream. Furthermore, the show has an IMDB rating of 4.5/10 and a Rotten Tomatoes AVG Audience Score of 47%.
When To Expect From The Latest Episode?
The show started premiering on the 14th of October 2018 and has been going on since. The show has had over 70 episodes over 4 seasons and is going strong. Charmed is currently in its fourth season and has aired 12 episodes.
The episode duration is 43 minutes each and has a rating of TV-PG. New episodes are aired weekly on Fridays. Charmed Season 4 Episode 13 will premiere on the 10th of June 2022 and will be the season finale.
Previously On Charmed
Mel, Maggie, and Kaela wake up in a strange world brainwashed. But Kaela can break through the enchantment when she sees Dev’s gift. Harry informs Kaela that Inara has used a spell to brainwash everyone in the new world and that she has to free her siblings. Mel adds that they can get their powers if they drink Black Amber in the command centre. But the issue is they need a sample of Inara’s blood to get in.
Maggie frees Jordan from the enchantment as Mel and Kaela look for the other ingredients. Inara finds out about Jordan and kills him. Unbeknownst to her sisters, she gained access to the Command Center and successfully gained their powers back. However, Inara finds them and Kills Mel and Harry while Maggie and Kaela flee. Maggie uses Mel’s time travel abilities to send a tape titled Save the World back to the day of Dev’s Funeral, where Josefina finds the tape.
Is The Show Renewed For A 5th Season?
The answer to the question is no. The show hasn’t been renewed yet. No need to panic. The show hasn’t been cancelled, either. There is no chance a show of this calibre will get cancelled early in its run. The original show ran for over 8 seasons with over 175 episodes. It is safe to assume that the Reboot is nowhere near the end of its run.
Michigan GOP candidate charged for role in Capitol riot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, was charged with a misdemeanor Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Kelley was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said.
There was no immediate comment from Kelley’s campaign.
Kelley’s participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been widely known. In a court document, federal investigators filed photos of him in a baseball cap worn backward, trying to rally the pro-Donald Trump crowd.
Kelley is one of five candidates on the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
