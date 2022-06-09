Connect with us

Blockchain

Binance to Operate in Philippines – CZ Discourses for Authorized License

Published

3 mins ago

on

Binance Invests $100M in France Based Startup Incubator Station F
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Binance – the leading and the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, has been deeply driven in expanding its market. On that note, the the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) is very much eager in extending the company in all parts of the world. 

Recently, CZ stated, “Binance is not shunned elsewhere” and that there’s “more to come.” Thus, Binance still leads as the top crypto exchange in the U.S markets till date.

At present, as CZ is streamlining the market expansion, he initiates a serious discussion with the Philippine officials. Further the main reason for the discussion is  to get the legal license to operate in the country. Therefore,prior to the plans escalated by CZ, we can expect Biannce operations in the Philippines soon. 

Binance Targets Philippine Market

The term crypto adoption is becoming the recent talk of the town. The year 2022 is witnessing a great response for adopting digital currencies by many financial institutional firms. However, as per the record, crypto adoptions bring in innovations and await to hit major milestones. 

Moreover, the main reason behind CZ’s idea to expand in the Philippine market is to target the booming crypto projects in Southeast Asia. In addition, there are many leading blockchain projects which are also rising up in the region. Thus, Binance smartly plans to invest and be part of major crypto and web3 companies through Binance Labs. 

Furthermore, CZ discusses with the Philippines officials to provide Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) and Electronic Money Issuer (EMI) licenses for the country. More so, he requests the authorities to support in financial areas for the growth of the market. 

Significantly, these licenses help the exchange to get regulatory support to provide crypto and blockchain services in the country. Thus, being an authorized exchange, investors, companies, businesses can trust the company by all means. 

Additionally, In recent months, Binance exchange entered prominent markets like Dubai, Italy, Bahrain and France. However, as crypto adoptions rise, Binance will continue to target large profitable markets. This in-turn will boost the value of cryptocurrencies and the market, vice versa. 

Further, getting the approval and proper license, investors, users and financial companies can explore the world of Binance. 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

When Greed? Bitcoin Market Crushed Under One Full Month Of Fear

Published

51 mins ago

on

June 9, 2022

By

Bitcoin
google news

Data shows the Bitcoin market has been stuck in a state of extreme fear since the 5th of May, meaning this run of bottom sentiment has gone on for more than a full month now.

Bitcoin Fear And Greed Index Continues To Point At An Extremely Fearful Market

According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the crypto market is currently going through its longest run of extreme fear since the COVID crash back in 2020.

The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that tells us about the general investor sentiment in the Bitcoin and wider crypto market.

The metric uses a numeric scale that goes from one to hundred for displaying this sentiment. When the value of the index is less than fifty, it means investors are fearful at the moment.

Related Reading | Glassnode: Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Own 90% Of Supply In Profit

On the other hand, values of the indicator above the threshold imply that investors currently share a sentiment of greed.

Values towards the end of the range of below 25 and above 75 indicate sentiments of extreme fear and extreme greed, respectively.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin fear and greed index over the past year:

The value of the metric seems to have been very low recently | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 22, 2022

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin fear and greed index is showing a value of 15 right now, suggesting that the general sentiment is that of extreme fear.

These low values of the metric have now been there for more than a month now. Such a long streak last occurred following the COVID crash two years ago. Then, the run lasted for 48 consecutive days before the sentiment saw any improvement.

Related Reading | Crypto Investors Find Safety In Stablecoins, Bitcoin, Ditch Altcoins En Masse

Historically, bottoms have tended to form during periods of extreme fear, while tops have occurred during extreme greed.

Because of this, some investors believe the former periods provide ideal buying opportunities for Bitcoin, while the latter could be fitting selling points.

The trading technique that follows this idea is called contrarian investing. Warren Buffet’s famous quote encapsulates it best:

Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.

If this philosophy is anything to go by, then the current sentiment may mean now could be the time to buy Bitcoin.

At the moment, it’s unclear how long this streak of extreme fear will last. It could be as long or longer than the last one, or the sentiment may soon see an uplift.

BTC Price

At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $30.4k, down 3% in the past week.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Looks like the value of BTC has jumped back above $30k | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradngView.com, Arcane Research
google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Illuvium Manages to Sell $72M Worth NFT Land Via Dutch Auction

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 9, 2022

By

Illuvium Manages to Sell $72M Worth NFT Land Via Dutch Auction
google news

12 mins ago |