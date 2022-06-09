Connect with us

BNB-based Media BSCDaily Endorses TUSD as A Reliable Stablecoin

BNB-based Media BSCDaily Endorses TUSD as A Reliable Stablecoin
Singapore, Singapore, 9th June, 2022, Chainwire

BNB-based Media BSCDaily announced its endorsement of TUSD on Tuesday, May 24. BSCDaily recommends stablecoins with robust ecosystems and credibility, encouraging traders to preserve their capital and move to stablecoins backed by 1:1 reserves. TUSD proudly sits on this list. 

As a blue-ribbon stablecoin favored by large numbers of users, TUSD leverages diverse mechanisms to ensure industry-leading transparency, security, and stability. In addition, it is the first stablecoin with 24-hour live on-chain attestations, providing 24/7 real-time token minting and redemption services through partnerships with multiple regulated trust companies. 

The TUSD team is also careful about its selection of partners for its rapid expansion into crypto exchanges, public chains, and DeFi platforms, among other fields. TUSD is now available on nearly 100 crypto exchanges worldwide, including Binance, Huobi Global, and Poloniex. TUSD is also deployed on 11 public chains, including BNB Chain, Ethereum, and TRON, eight of which ranked as the top 10 public chains by TVL according to Defi Llama. Within DeFi, TUSD has integrated with a variety of projects spanning DEXs, lending protocols, margin lending projects, and yield aggregators.

The Binance ecosystem and TUSD have a long history of partnership. Currently, there are close to 10 spot trading pairs with BTC, ETH, BNB, BUSD, and more on the Binance exchange, with an average daily trading volume of around $30 million. TUSD is deployed on Binance Chain as a native stablecoin and on BNB Chain as a cross-chain token, accompanied by multiple campaigns with Alpaca, Venus, and other top-line DeFi protocols on these chains.

One year into its inception, TUSD is listed on five decentralized exchanges including PancakeSwap and Ellipsis, as well as four popular lending protocols, including Venus. It’s ranked the fourth-largest stablecoin by circulating supply, next only to USDT, USDC, and BUSD. Now, 13,447 addresses hold 813 million TUSD on BNB Chain, and the number of transfers involving TUSD has reached 482,601. 

“We are excited that we’ve made such impressive achievements on BNB Chain in such a short time. This is solid proof of our forward-looking and practical roadmap,” Annabel Gan, Director of Marketing and Business Development at TrueUSD, said. “Of course, none of these could have happened without the robust infrastructure of BNB Chain and the trust and support of every BNB Chain user. However, we at TUSD are not complacent. We will continue to improve ourselves and seize new opportunities, realizing our ultimate mission to build assets for the new global financial system.”

About TUSD

TrueUSD is the first digital asset with live on-chain attestations by independent third-party institutions and is backed 1:1 with the U.S. dollar. So far, it has been listed on more than 100 trading platforms such as Binance and Huobi and is live on 11 mainstream public chains, including Ethereum, TRON, Avalanche, BSC, Fantom, and Polygon. TrueUSD is attested to in real-time by Armanino, one of the largest U.S.-based accounting firms, to ensure the 1:1 ratio of its USD reserve to the circulating token supply and the 100% collateral rate. Users can access the publicly available audit results via the official website tusd.io at any time. 

Website | Twitter | Twitter(Truly) | Medium | Discord | Telegram | Telegram(Truly)

