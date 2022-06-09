News
Brian Daboll lightens Giants’ practice load with helmets-off minicamp walkthrough
The Giants bumped hip-hop on the practice loudspeakers Wednesday, but it would have been more appropriate to play the old Eagles song “Take it Easy.”
First-year coach Brian Daboll had his players take their helmets off for a light walkthrough in the final period of practice on day two of mandatory minicamp, rather than holding a rematch of Tuesday’s showdown won by the defense.
Injured receiver Kadarius Toney did some of his rehab workouts on the sideline shirtless. And Daboll excused his players and coaches from conditioning work because kicker Graham Gano made a 53-yard field goal with crowd noise blasting at the end of practice.
This is not a new NFL strategy. The L.A. Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers give their veterans plenty of breaks and regularly hold walkthroughs in shorts and flip-flops.
They’ve also won the last two Super Bowls.
Yet there were some Giants players who came out of Wednesday’s practice wanting more.
“It could be seen as both ways, good and bad,” strong safety Julian Love said of dialing practice back. “Bad in the sense of there’s a lot of competitive talk in the locker room each day about who won the day. Heated battles. And so I didn’t think we were given enough of a chance to compete today. So there’s that conversation.
“I think defensively we wanted to get after it a little more today,” Love continued. “But tone it down, health wise, making sure everybody’s good, I guess that’s a good thing.”
Maybe there is something to be said for Daboll protecting his team against further injuries. He had 15 injured players in red jerseys again, many of them key starters, and injured corner Rodarius Williams was absent from the field.
Daboll might simply want to get this roster to training camp in one piece.
“I feel like coach does a really good job of listening to the players, listening to the staff and understanding we’ve been grinding,” said Saquon Barkley, who was in favor of the plan. “We’ve been going since April 4. If he felt like we could chop the practice down, I feel like that means as players we’ve been doing a really good job of giving him the confidence to do that. And also [it’s] him just understanding and listening to personnel, listening to everyone in the building, where we need to be and where our bodies are.”
That said, the Giants need to get dramatically better quickly to compete in 2022, especially on offense, where they were sloppy on Tuesday.
Before Wednesday’s practice, Daboll actually bristled when told of center Jon Feliciano’s admission that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s defense had won the first day of minicamp by giving the offense a lot to handle.
“I wouldn’t get ahead of ourselves here,” Daboll said. “It’s practice and OTAs right now. I’ll tell Jon that, too.”
“Everybody wants to win every period,” the head coach added. “There were some good plays. There were some bad plays, both ends. I’m learning as a head coach [that] it’s never a good practice because one side is either doing good or the other side is doing bad.”
Daboll is incorrect, however, that a side of the ball always has a bad practice. One side of the ball wins and loses each play, technically, but an offense or defense can lose plays and still have a solid practice.
That wasn’t the case Tuesday. The offense was overwhelmed.
Daboll got some better feeling into his offense on Wednesday with one 11-on-11 live period from the 5-yard line in. The ball didn’t hit the ground as much, which was a welcome change.
Jones completed passes to C.J. Board, Wan’Dale Robinson and Saquon Barkley. Backup QB Tyrod Taylor hit Richie James on the day’s best throw in the back right corner of the end zone.
Third stringer Davis Webb connected three times with Austin Proehl, and also hit Robert Foster, Collin Johnson and Antonio Williams.
That’s where the competition stopped, though. The helmets came off next, and that was that.
Veteran outside linebacker Jihad Ward said it doesn’t matter to him what the practice looks like as long as the team is getting its work done.
“It don’t matter if [practice] is short or long,” Ward said. “Whatever weakness we got going on that we need to work on, that’s what we really care about … So whenever you feel like it needs to be tightened up, we’ll do it. But I’m not gonna leave outta this field and we ain’t work on the stuff we need to work on.”
Daboll was hired for his football expertise and can run this team as he sees fit. It will be interesting to see if this player friendly strategy pays off, though.
Love was trash talking the offense at the podium after practice.
He joked that he saw some of the offensive linemen “crying” because Love was lining up on the line of scrimmage, showing blitz. That’s something Feliciano said had confused him Tuesday.
Love also said the defense and offense have a score to settle.
“There’s a big discussion of who won the offseason,” he said. “Of course I say the defense won the offseason.”
At this rate, the offense might not get its chance to deliver a payback punch until late July.
Maybe this is the right way to handle a rebuilding team in June.
We’ll see.
RED JERSEY CREW
There were 15 injured players in red jerseys and one absent from the field without explanation (Williams) on Wednesday. Receiver Travis Toivonen shed the red jersey for blue, reducing Tuesday’s 17 injured player group by one.
Again, there were varying degrees of participation. Here is a breakdown of who was doing what while wearing red. Injury is listed if it’s known (or not previously above):
Absent from field: Williams
No practice, only individual work: Toney (knee), Sterling Shepard (Achilles), LB Blake Martinez (ACL), C Nick Gates (leg), RT Matt Peart (Achilles), CB Darnay Holmes, DB Jarren Williams, edge Quincy Roche, CB Darren Evans
One or two soft drills, no 11-on-11: Kayvon Thibodeaux
Drills, no 11-on-11: LT Andrew Thomas (left ankle), WR Kenny Golladay, CB Aaron Robinson, LB TJ Brunson
Participating in 11-on-11: WR Collin Johnson
Thursday’s final minicamp practice is scheduled to last only 45 minutes, reduced from the two-hour scheduled sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday.
()
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate’s blood to avoid being shot and “just stayed quiet.”
Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a pre-recorded video that she watched a teacher get shot in the head before looking for a place to hide.
“I thought he would come back so I covered myself with blood,” Miah told the House panel. “I put it all over me and I just stayed quiet.” She called 911 using the deceased teacher’s phone and pleaded for help.
Nineteen children and two teachers died when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle inside Robb Elementary School on May 24.
It was the second day lawmakers heard wrenching testimony on the nation’s gun violence. On Tuesday, a Senate panel heard from the son of an 86-year-old woman killed when a gunman opened fire in a racist attack on Black shoppers in Buffalo, New York, on May 14. Ten people died.
In the video Wednesday, Miah’s father, Miguel Cerrillo, asked his daughter if she feels safe at school anymore. She shook her head no.
“Why?” he asks. “I don’t want it to happen again,” she responds.
The testimony at the House Oversight Committee came as lawmakers work to strike a bipartisan agreement on gun safety measures in the aftermath of back-to-back mass shootings.
Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., the panel’s chairwoman, called the hearing to focus on the human impact of gun violence and the urgency for gun control legislation.
“I am asking every member of this committee to listen with an open heart to the brave witnesses who have come forward to tell their stories about how gun violence has impacted their lives,” Maloney said. “Our witnesses today have endured pain and loss. Yet they are displaying incredible courage by coming here to ask us to do our jobs.”
But even as some lawmakers shed tears alongside the witnesses, the hearing displayed the contentious debate over gun control Congress has faced repeatedly after mass shootings. Several Republicans turned the conversation to the individuals who abuse guns and how “hardening schools” could help protect students.
Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who owns a gun store, said that one of the things he learned in his military service was that “the harder the target you are, the less likely you will be engaged by the enemy.” He called on schools to keep doors locked, provide a single point of entry and “a volunteer force of well-trained and armed staff, in addition to a school resource officer.”
The parents of victims and survivors implored lawmakers not to let their children’s deaths and pain be in vain. After Miah spoke, her father told lawmakers that he testified because “I could have lost my baby girl.”
“But she is not the same little girl that I use to play with,” Cerrillo said. “Schools are not safe anymore. Something needs to really change.”
Also testifying was Zeneta Everhart, whose 20-year-old son Zaire was wounded in the Buffalo mass shooting.
Everhart told lawmakers it was their duty to draft legislation that protects Zaire and other Americans. She said that if they did not find the testimony moving enough to act on gun laws, they had an invitation to go to her home to help her clean her son’s wounds.
“My son Zaire has a hole in the right side of his neck, two on his back, and another on his left leg,” she said, then paused to compose herself. “As I clean his wounds, I can feel pieces of that bullet in his back. Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life. Now I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children.”
The parents of Lexi Rubio, who died in her classroom in Uvalde, also testified. Felix and Kimberly Rubio recounted finding out about their daughter’s death hours after leaving Lexi’s school awards ceremony on the morning of the shooting.
To get to the elementary school, Kimberly Rubio said she ran barefoot for a mile with her sandals in her hand and with her husband by her side. A firefighter eventually gave them a ride back to the civic center.
“Soon after we received the news that our daughter was among the 19 students and two teachers that died as a result of gun violence,” she said, fighting through tears.
She said that Lexi would have made a positive change in the world if she had been given the chance.
“Somewhere out there, there’s a mom listening to our testimony, thinking I can’t even imagine their pain, not knowing that our reality will one day be hers unless we act now,” Kimberly Rubio said.
Dr. Roy Guerrero described in stark terms the carnage he witnessed at the local hospital as he tried to treat the injured. He went to the area of the hospital where two dead children had been taken. The bodies were so pulverized, he said, “that the only clue to their identities was the blood-splattered cartoon clothes still clinging to them, clinging for life and finding none.”
The Democratic-led House is expected to pass legislation that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds.
But the legislation has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues negotiations focused on improving mental health programs, bolstering school security and enhancing background checks. The House bill does allow Democratic lawmakers a chance to frame for voters in November where they stand on policies that polls show appeal to a majority.
Majorities of U.S. adults think mass shootings would occur less often if guns were harder to get, and that schools and other public places have become less safe than they were two decades ago.
Chairwoman Maloney ended the lengthy hearing Wednesday telling the loved ones of the victims and survivors that the committee’s work on this topic will continue. Days after the Uvalde shooting the committee launched an investigation into five leading manufacturers of the semi-automatic weapons used in both the recent shootings.
“Over the last few days, the committee has received information from these companies that is very troubling,” Maloney said. “I also intend to hold a second hearing to hear directly from the gun industry, so they can explain to the American people why they continue to sell the weapons of choice for mass murderers.”
Chicago Bears chalk up penalty for too much contact in OTAs to younger players eager to prove themselves
With one day remaining in the Chicago Bears’ voluntary offseason program, there’s little question new coach Matt Eberflus has gotten his “HITS” principle across to players.
The hustle or at least intensity in some previous OTAs led to the NFL docking the organization a planned day on the field Tuesday. The Bears were back at it Wednesday at the Walter Payton Center with fewer collisions and less contact than they’ve had in these sessions, which are without full pads.
Safety Jaquan Brisker collided with wide receiver Velus Jones on a play in the flat for a pass breakup, with both players going to the ground, but that was about the only notable contact teams are supposed to avoid in rules collectively bargained for the purpose of player safety.
The defense was the big winner on the day. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson also had a nice pass breakup (without a collision), and safety DeAndre Houston-Carson intercepted quarterback Justin Fields twice. Eberflus noted that the offense was victorious in Monday’s session — held without media — saying he counted 11 chunk pass plays.
Eberflus said neither he nor the organization was fined by the league. One issue the Bears face: The NFLPA will be on the lookout for potential repeat violations.
The players association had a representative at an OTA in May, when sessions were too physical. The Bears were warned, and when video of subsequent OTAs showed similar issues, the NFL forced them to cancel Tuesday’s session. Future penalties could be more severe — the team could lose minicamp dates. In some instances draft picks have been stripped.
“Hustle can be there and it is, and you can see that,” Eberflus said. “You guys were at practice. They run on offense. They run on defense. Man, we run. But the intensity part. The focus part of intensity can be there but not the physical part until we get the pads. Once we get the pads on in training camp, that’s when we’re going to focus on how we play the intensity piece. That cannot be done this time of year. We’re excited where we are with that. There’s guys, they’re flying around, they’re really moving to the ball. It looks fast to me.”
Third-year tight end Cole Kmet said a significantly younger roster with a lot of new faces eager to impress a new front office and coaching staff has created more vigorous sessions at a time when more veteran and established programs don’t have the foot on the gas pedal.
“We’re going 100% and you’re being asked to go 100% and you want to show out for a new staff,” Kmet said. “You have young guys and guys like me that want to stick around here and be around here. … And I think it’s a balance. As players, I am a player so I’ll take it on myself, we’ve got to learn as a group how to practice correctly and take care of each other and keep guys off the ground. And practice in a way that’s beneficial for everybody, where we’re able to go 100% full effort, which you can do in these things, but still keep everybody safe and everybody off the ground.
“I think since Day 1 … it’s just been night and day with how we’ve been practicing.”
Left guard Cody Whitehair said it’s difficult to go full speed as a lineman in practice when not wearing pads.
“But this team is young and we need that intense practice and expectation from the group,” he said. “We do have a lot of young guys and the expectations are high, so you’ve got to expect an intense practice. I feel like the guys have really worked hard and have gotten a lot out of it.”
Despite the penalty, the players have a pretty good understanding of what coaches will expect at training camp, when players are in full pads and legitimate football evaluation begins.
“When we get pads on, it’s going to be full-go,” said Kmet, who used his unplanned off day Tuesday to golf. “We’re going to be going at it, and it’s going to be good for everybody. We’re building up to that right now.
“We’re getting this break here soon. It’s going to be on everybody to take care of their bodies during this time and making sure they’re staying in shape and ready to roll when Day 1 comes around.”
()
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
By BERNAT ARMANGUÉ and YURAS KARMANAU
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Workers pulled scores of bodies from smashed buildings in an “endless caravan of death” inside the devastated city of Mariupol, authorities said Wednesday, while fears of a global food crisis escalated over Ukraine’s inability to export millions of tons of grain through its blockaded ports.
At the same time, Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has emerged as central to Moscow’s grinding campaign to capture Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.
As the fighting dragged on, the human cost of the war continued to mount. In many of Mariupol’s buildings, workers are finding 50 to 100 bodies each, according to a mayoral aide in the Russian-held port city in the south.
Petro Andryushchenko said on the Telegram app that the bodies are being taken in an “endless caravan of death” to a morgue, landfills and other places. At least 21,000 Mariupol civilians were killed during the weeks-long Russian siege, Ukrainian authorities have estimated.
The consequences of the war are being felt far beyond Eastern Europe because shipments of Ukrainian grain are bottled up inside the country, driving up the price of food.
Ukraine, long known as the “bread basket of Europe,” is one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but much of that flow has been halted by the war and a Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. An estimated 22 million tons of grain remains in Ukraine. The failure to ship it out is endangering the food supply in many developing countries, especially in Africa.
Russia expressed support Wednesday for a U.N. plan to create a safe corridor at sea that would allow Ukraine to resume grain shipments. The plan, among other things, calls for Ukraine to remove mines from the waters near the Black Sea port of Odesa.
But Russia is insisting that it be allowed to check incoming vessels for weapons. And Ukraine has expressed fear that clearing the mines could enable Russia to attack the coast. Ukrainian officials said the Kremlin’s assurances that it wouldn’t do that cannot be trusted.
European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday accused the Kremlin of “weaponizing food supplies and surrounding their actions with a web of lies, Soviet-style.”
While Russia, which is also a major supplier of grain to the rest of the world, has blamed the looming food crisis on Western sanctions against Moscow, the European Union heatedly denied that and said the blame rests with Russia itself for waging war against Ukraine.
“These are Russian ships and Russian missiles that are blocking the export of crops and grain,” Michel said. “Russian tanks, bombs and mines are preventing Ukraine from planting and harvesting.”
The West has exempted grain and other food from its sanctions against Russia, but the U.S. and the EU have imposed sweeping punitive measures against Russian ships. Moscow argues that those restrictions make it impossible to use its ships to export grain, and also make other shipping companies reluctant to carry its product.
Turkey has sought to play a role in negotiating an end to the war and in brokering the resumption of grain shipments. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. Ukraine was not invited to the talks.
Meanwhile, Moscow’s troops continued their painstaking, inch-by-inch campaign for the Donbas region with heavy fighting in and around Sievierodonetsk, which had a prewar population of 100,000. It is one of the last cities yet to be taken by the Russians in Luhansk, one of the two provinces that make up the Donbas.
Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai acknowledged the difficulties of battling Russian forces, saying, “Maybe we will have to retreat, but right now battles are ongoing in the city.”
“Everything the Russian army has — artillery, mortars, tanks, aviation — all of that, they’re using in Sievierodonetsk in order to wipe the city off the face of the Earth and capture it completely,” he said.
The city of Lysychansk, like Sievierodonetsk, is also wedged between Russian forces in Luhansk province. Valentyna Tsonkan, an elderly resident of Lysychansk, described the moment when her house came under attack.
“I was lying on my bed. The shrapnel hit the wall and went through my shoulder,” she said as she received treatment for her wounds.
Russia’s continuing encroachment could open up the possibility of a negotiated settlement between the two nations more than three months into the war, analysts said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “has the option of declaring his objectives met at more or less any time in order to consolidate Russia’s territorial gains,” said Keir Giles, a Russia expert at the London think tank Chatham House. At that point, Giles said, Western leaders may “pressure Ukraine to accept their losses in order to bring an end to the fighting.”
Meanwhile, to the north, Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region killed five people and wounded 12 over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian authorities said.
The Russian military said it used high-precision missiles to hit an armor repair plant near Kharkiv. There was no confirmation from Ukraine of such a plant being hit.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Oleksandr Stashevskyi, John Leicester and David Keyton in Kyiv, Ukraine; Andrew Katell in New York; and Sylvia Hui in London contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at
