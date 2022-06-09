Cake DeFi Acquires European License to Operate as a Regulated Platform in Lithuania

One of Singapore’s fastest-growing Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platforms has secured a crypto license from the Lithuanian Registrar of Legal Entities. It allows the platform to provide and operate crypto custodial wallets in Lithuania and exchange cryptocurrency.
When the EU Markets in Crypto-assets Regulations (MiCA) comes into force, Cake’s cryptocurrency registration and authorization in other European Economic Area (EEA) member states will be facilitated. The MiCA framework, set to go into force in 2024, will provide crypto licensees that meet the framework’s conditions and pass porting rights.
Cake’s company strategy is based on the belief that its platform should be accessible and safe to all users. It will be able to provide clients with additional peace of mind since it is a licensed platform. As with other prominent cryptocurrency firms like Binance, Cake DeFi has established up shop in Lithuania and been awarded a license.
Co-Founder and CEO of Cake DeFi, Dr. Julian Hosp, stated:
“The license from Lithuania is a milestone in our ongoing journey to become fully licensed and regulated in our key markets around the world. I’m beyond proud of the hard work our team has put in to meet the stringent criteria of the financial regulatory bodies in Lithuania and to protect our users with strong anti-money laundering policies.”
At home in Singapore, Cake has an exemption granted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) that permits it to continue operating in and from Singapore. At the same time, the MAS reviews its application for a license to operate digital payment token services.
Aiming to increase financial inclusion, streamline financial transactions, and improve the user experience are all core values of Cake DeFi, which was launched in 2019. A whopping $317 million has been rewarded to its consumers as of the first quarter of 2022. DeFi services like lending, borrowing and liquidity mining may be readily accessed via Cake DeFi’s safe and secure one-stop platform. It plans to list on a public stock market soon to speed up expansion, research, and development.
xtingles” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>xtingles, the premier launchpad for ASMR NFT collectibles, has announced it is expanding its effort to bring ASMR into Web3 by forming Deep Life Labs” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”>Deep Life Labs (DLL), a parent organization that will help create even richer, more meaningful ASMR experiences and collectibles on the xtingles platform. In addition to developing new ways to experience and collect ASMR content, Deep Life Labs will also be working on a comprehensive collection of projects related to other aspects of well-being within Web3.
As the world increasingly moves online, it is important to find ways to maintain physical and mental well-being. Deep Life Labs is at the forefront of this effort, focusing on utilizing Web3 technologies for use in virtual wellness purposes. Through improved production and technical capabilities, Deep Life Labs will also enable the creation of projects in additional aspects of well-being, bridging the gap between Web3 and wellness. As the company’s innovation and production hub, Deep Life Labs will connect xtingles and its other Web3 well-being initiatives to build a more comprehensive collection of well-being experiences and collectibles. In this way, Deep Life Labs is working to create a healthier, happier world.
“We recognized the impact our platform was having in bringing the benefits of ASMR and related content to a wider audience,” said Andrew Fai, Chief Visionary Officer at xtingles. “Deep Life Labs came into life with a mission to become the pioneer in generating excitement, exploration and community in us all in our journeys toward growth and peace. We plan to achieve this by developing immersive experiences and communities focused on well-being.”
Deep Life Labs plans to offer xtingles holders special whitelist access to its first major project, Cozies. A total of 10,000 genesis NFTs will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain, and holders of xtingles will have the opportunity to claim some of these NFTs. With Cozies, Deep Life Labs aims to develop a creative oasis in Web3, while taking holders on a journey of peaceful adventure. For more information, visit deeplifelabs.com and follow DLL on Twitter” rel=”nofollow noopener” target=”_blank”> Twitter.
About xtingles
The mission of xtingles is to deliver ASMR to 1 billion souls. The company’s vision is to create a community-first ASMR metaverse.
Bullish VET price prediction is $0.02354 to $0.24807.
VET price might also reach $0.3 soon.
VET bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.0144.
In VeChain’s (VET) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about VET to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
VeChain Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of VET is $0.03057 with a 24-hour trading volume of $100,684,755 at the time of writing. However, VET has increased nearly 0.1% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, VET has a circulating supply of 72,511,146,418 VET. Currently, VET trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Huobi Global, FTX, KuCoin, Bitfinex, Crypto.com, Gate.io, and MEXC.
What is VeChain (VET)?
VeChain (VET) is the native token operating on the VeChainThor public layer-1 blockchain. VeChain is based on a two-token system that hosts the tokens, VET and VTHO. Initially, VET was launched formerly as VEN, an ERC-20 token, on the Ethereum blockchain. Later in 2018, VEN was swapped onto the VeChainThor blockchain.
VeChain is based on a two-token system that hosts the tokens, VET and VTHO. VET is used as a payment token in the DeFi space whereas the latter serves as the energy token for facilitating the transactions. The blockchain relies on the proof-of-authority (PoA) consensus which demands validators to stake at least 25 million VET at the ‘authority master nodes’ along with providing their real identities.
VET has use cases extended over the off-chain markets too. It integrates blockchain-based tracking solutions with Internet of Things (IoT) deployed in supply chain systems in global enterprises.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2022
VeChain holds the 35th position on CoinGecko right now. VET price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of VET laid out a falling wedge pattern. In a falling wedge pattern, both the upper trend line which connects the highs and the lower trend line which connects the lows converge downwards. The wedge pattern in general indicates a trend reversal. Especially, the falling wedge signals a bullish reversal.
This pattern indicates a breakout in the price trend towards an upswing. From the above chart, we can interpret that the momentum of the downtrend is slowing down.
Currently, VET is in the range of $0.056. If the pattern continues, the price of VET might reach the resistance level of $0.158. If the trend reverses, then the price of VET may fall to $0.044.
VeChain (VET) Support and Resistance Levels
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of VET.
From the above daily time frame, we can interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of VET.
Resistance Level 1
$0.063
Resistance Level 2
$0.082
Resistance Level 3
$0.113
Resistance Level 4
$0.158
Support Level
$0.044
WAVES Resistance & Support Level
The charts show that VET has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, VET might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.24807.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the VET might plummet to almost $0.01440, a bearish signal.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of VET is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of VET lies below the cutoff line, indicating weaker participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of VET is shown in the chart above. Currently, VET is in a bullish state. Notably, the VET price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downtrend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of VET at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the VET is 41.90. This means that VET is in a nearly oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of ADA may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of the VeChain (VET). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of VeChain (VET). Currently, VET lies in the range of 11.9267, so it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of VET. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of VET lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, VET’s RSI is at 41.9 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of VET with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and VeChain (VET).
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH, BTC, and VET is moving at the same level as the trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and VET also increases or decreases respectively.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, VeChain (VET) might probably attain $0.5 by 2023.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, VeChain (VET) might enter a bullish trajectory towards hitting the $1 mark. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, VET might rally to hit $1 by 2024.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025
If VeChain (VET) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, VET would rally to hit $1.5. VET might establish its newer all-time high.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2026
If VeChain (VET) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, VET would rally to hit $2.2.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2027
If VeChain (VET) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, VET would rally to hit $4.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2028
Despite the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market, if VeChain (VET) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might drive significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, VET would hit $5.1.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on VeChain (VET) , it would witness major spikes. VET might hit $8 by 2029.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the VeChain network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for VET. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of VeChain in 2022 is $0.24807. On the other hand, the bearish VET price prediction for 2022 is $0.0144.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the VeChain ecosystem, the performance of VET would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $0.280991 very soon. But, it might also reach $0.2 if the investors believe that VET is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is the VeChain (VET)?
VeChain (VET) is the native token operating on the VeChainThor, a public layer-1 blockchain. It migrated from Ethereum blockchain to its independent blockchain in 2018. VeChain provides blockchain-based tracking systems to suplly chain enterprises.
2. Where can you purchase VeChain (VET)?
VeChain (VET) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Huobi Global, FTX, KuCoin, Bitfinex, Crypto.com, Gate.io, and MEXC.
3. Will VeChain (VET) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the VeChain (VET) platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of VeChain?
On April 19, 2021, VET reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $0.28 .
5. Is VeChain (VET) a good investment in 2022?
VeChain (VET) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of VeChain in the past few months, VET is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can VeChain (VET) reach $0.2?
VeChain (VET) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then VeChain (VET) will hit $0.3 soon.
7. What will be the VeChain (VET) price by 2023?
VeChain (VET) price is expected to reach $0.5 by 2023.
8. What will be the VeChain (VET) price by 2024?
VeChain (VET) price is expected to reach $1 by 2024.
9. What will be the VeChain (VET) price by 2025?
VeChain (VET) price is expected to reach $1.5 by 2025.
10. What will be the VeChain (VET) price by 2026?
VeChain (VET) price is expected to reach $2.2 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
BNB-based Media BSCDaily announced its endorsement of TUSD on Tuesday, May 24. BSCDaily recommends stablecoins with robust ecosystems and credibility, encouraging traders to preserve their capital and move to stablecoins backed by 1:1 reserves. TUSD proudly sits on this list.
As a blue-ribbon stablecoin favored by large numbers of users, TUSD leverages diverse mechanisms to ensure industry-leading transparency, security, and stability. In addition, it is the first stablecoin with 24-hour live on-chain attestations, providing 24/7 real-time token minting and redemption services through partnerships with multiple regulated trust companies.
The TUSD team is also careful about its selection of partners for its rapid expansion into crypto exchanges, public chains, and DeFi platforms, among other fields. TUSD is now available on nearly 100 crypto exchanges worldwide, including Binance, Huobi Global, and Poloniex. TUSD is also deployed on 11 public chains, including BNB Chain, Ethereum, and TRON, eight of which ranked as the top 10 public chains by TVL according to Defi Llama. Within DeFi, TUSD has integrated with a variety of projects spanning DEXs, lending protocols, margin lending projects, and yield aggregators.
The Binance ecosystem and TUSD have a long history of partnership. Currently, there are close to 10 spot trading pairs with BTC, ETH, BNB, BUSD, and more on the Binance exchange, with an average daily trading volume of around $30 million. TUSD is deployed on Binance Chain as a native stablecoin and on BNB Chain as a cross-chain token, accompanied by multiple campaigns with Alpaca, Venus, and other top-line DeFi protocols on these chains.
One year into its inception, TUSD is listed on five decentralized exchanges including PancakeSwap and Ellipsis, as well as four popular lending protocols, including Venus. It’s ranked the fourth-largest stablecoin by circulating supply, next only to USDT, USDC, and BUSD. Now, 13,447 addresses hold 813 million TUSD on BNB Chain, and the number of transfers involving TUSD has reached 482,601.
“We are excited that we’ve made such impressive achievements on BNB Chain in such a short time. This is solid proof of our forward-looking and practical roadmap,” Annabel Gan, Director of Marketing and Business Development at TrueUSD, said. “Of course, none of these could have happened without the robust infrastructure of BNB Chain and the trust and support of every BNB Chain user. However, we at TUSD are not complacent. We will continue to improve ourselves and seize new opportunities, realizing our ultimate mission to build assets for the new global financial system.”
About TUSD
TrueUSD is the first digital asset with live on-chain attestations by independent third-party institutions and is backed 1:1 with the U.S. dollar. So far, it has been listed on more than 100 trading platforms such as Binance and Huobi and is live on 11 mainstream public chains, including Ethereum, TRON, Avalanche, BSC, Fantom, and Polygon. TrueUSD is attested to in real-time by Armanino, one of the largest U.S.-based accounting firms, to ensure the 1:1 ratio of its USD reserve to the circulating token supply and the 100% collateral rate. Users can access the publicly available audit results via the official website tusd.io at any time.