News
Center for Economic Inclusion absorbs fellow St. Paul nonprofit Growth & Justice
The Center for Economic Inclusion has announced it will acquire the resources and assets of Growth & Justice, an older St. Paul nonprofit with a similar mission.
Founded in 2002 by Joel Kramer, a former editor and publisher of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Growth & Justice is a local think-tank that produces research and advocacy for statewide public policies focused on racial and economic justice.
Its most recent 990 tax form available on Guidestar.org is from 2019, in which the nonprofit listed $65,000 in net assets to begin the year and $189,000 to end the year.
“This acquisition combines and magnifies efforts by both organizations to advance racial and economic justice,” said Jane Leonard, president of Growth & Justice, in a written statement.
Launched in 2018, the downtown St. Paul-based Center for Economic Inclusion works with business leaders and policymakers to build racially equitable workplaces. In February, it won a $5 million grant from JP Morgan Chase to boost businesses run by Black and Latina women.
News
$50,000 Viking cruise next year will embark from Duluth, end in Argentina
DULUTH, Minn. — Travelers with plenty of time and money to spend are likely to descend on the city next fall, providing the local tourism industry with a welcome economic shot in the arm.
Viking Cruises has announced an itinerary for a Longitudinal World Cruise starting in Duluth on Sept. 12, 2023, and ending in Ushuaia, Argentina. Ticket prices start at $49,995, but if you book before June 30 of this year, they’ll throw in free international air travel.
The Viking Polaris can accommodate up to 378 guests on a 71-day cruise that will take passengers through the St. Lawrence Seaway, down the East Coast to the Gulf of Mexico, through the Panama Canal, down the west coast of South America, all the way to Antarctica and back north to end in Ushuaia, Argentina.
“I think it’s good news for Duluth, because to be at the start of a trip means that passengers will spend time in Duluth. Their travel plans will likely include a hotel stay, and they’ll maybe make a day of Duluth before their departure,” said Lucie Amundsen, communications director for the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, where guests will be processed before they embark on the international voyage.
Duluth will be a port of call for seven cruise trips this year, as it hosts the Viking Octantis , a sister ship to the Polaris. The vessel’s second visit to Duluth is expected June 27.
In a written statement, Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said: “Our expedition ships were designed with the Great Lakes in mind. This region has been historically underserved by cruise lines, and we are delighted by the warm and enthusiastic reception we have received from the local communities. With our first season now underway, we are pleased with the strong demand among our guests and look forward to introducing even more curious travelers to these fantastic destinations in 2023.”
This year, cruise ship visits to Duluth are expected to inject about $677,000 into the local economy, according to a study conducted by the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research in conjunction with the Minnesota Sea Grant.
Researchers noted that if Duluth becomes an origination point for cruise travel instead of just a port of call, it could expect greater financial rewards.
But Matt Grimes, vice president of maritime operations for Viking, told researchers Duluth might be an unlikely host destination for cruise ship travel, as it lacks direct flights to major markets, such as New York or Los Angeles. Still, Duluth does have direct connections to other major centers, including Minneapolis-St. Paul, Chicago and presumably Denver in the near future.
Deb DeLuca, executive director, Duluth Seaway Port Authority, issued a statement, saying, “Viking’s first cruise ship visit to Duluth was a success, thanks to a team effort from our cruising partners, and we’re excited to see plans forming for the development of more cruise opportunities in our port, including Viking’s ‘Longitudinal World Cruise.’ The details are still coming together, but the idea of Duluth serving as a hub port for such a grand voyage would represent an impressive next stage for the expansion of modern cruising in our region and on the Great Lakes.”
“Overall, from the hospitality side, along with the airport, this is a huge win for our region, because of the money it will bring in,” said Natalie Peterson, director of communication and marketing for Duluth International Airport.
“And just think about the fact that these will be worldwide travelers. They’re not going to be coming from one particular area or region, So, it helps put Duluth on the map. We will welcome them,” she said.
Tricia Hobbs, a senior economic developer for the city of Duluth, said: “We are excited about Viking’s recent announcement to feature Duluth as a port of call in 2023 for both their Great Lakes Cruise and World Cruise. By allowing cruise passengers to start or end their cruise in Duluth, we’ll see visitors not only patronizing our shops and attractions, but also staying in our hotels, dining in our restaurants, and experiencing our arts and culture scene. This puts Duluth in play as a destination option for other cruise lines looking to offer unique and authentic experiences like Viking has.”
Peterson has high hopes and said, “Hopefully, it will be wildly successful, and the airport will play a positive role in any way that we can to be a good partner, as always.”
News
North St. Paul new city manager resigns, says job has ‘taken a toll’ on his health, family life
The North St. Paul City Council on Tuesday night addressed the resignation of John Stark, whose short stint as city manager was marred after he shared a link to a music video that included a racial slur.
Stark, who started in North St. Paul’s top administrative job on Jan. 3, told city officials Friday he wants to move on. In his resignation letter, he wrote the job “is not the right fit for me” and that it “has taken a very significant toll on my health, well-being and family life.”
Stark’s pending departure will mark the second city manager to leave North St. Paul after controversy over the past year. He replaced Scott Duddeck, who resigned last June after allegations that nearly $2,400 was charged to city accounts for Duddeck’s personal use.
Stark joined North St. Paul after 14 years as the community development director in Richfield.
But the controversy erupted in April after he sent an email to North St. Paul City Council members and staff highlighting and praising their recent work. At the end of the April 7 email, Stark included a link to a YouTube video of a song that his son and others created as part of a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“And, if you’ll indulge me, here is a shout out to my son from his proud dad,” Stark’s email read.
The next day, in an email to council members and city staff, Stark wrote he was unaware the song included a racial slur. He apologized, adding he was “truly sorry for sharing something offensive.”
“Had I noticed that, I would not have shared the video,” the email read. “Anyone who knows me knows that I am very concerned about racial justice, as is my son. He and I have both been involved in racial justice events during the past 2 years. I checked with my son on this and he said that the song was a collaboration of around sixteen people, the majority of whom were people of color.”
On Tuesday night, Stark told the city council that his “quality of life is not what I would like it to be right now” and that his resignation “is the remedy I was able to come up with.” He thanked council members for their support.
“It has been … a couple of hard months,” he said. “And your support for me, all five of you, has been just tremendous and unwavering.”
Mayor Terry Furlong thanked Stark for what he accomplished during the five months on the job, while also adding, “I wish it would have worked out better, but I totally understand.”
The city council formally accepted Stark’s resignation and agreed to waive the 30-day notice at his request, making his last day on the job June 15. Brian Frandle, the city’s electric supervisor, then will serve as interim manager, a role he took on following Duddeck’s departure.
North St. Paul worked with Mark Casey of David Drown and Associates in its search for Duddeck’s replacement. Casey told council members Tuesday the firm’s contract with the city includes a “two-year warranty” and so no additional cost would be charged to the city for another city manager search.
On Wednesday, Stark replied to an emailed request by the Pioneer Press for comment, writing that “during my tenure here, and continuing to this day, all five City Council members have expressed 100% support, both publicly and privately, for the work I have done here and for the content of my character.”
News
Ethics panel holds first hearing on allegations against Minneapolis lawmaker
An attorney for state Sen. Omar Fateh told an ethics panel Wednesday that the Minneapolis Democrat was never endorsed by a YouTube channel that serves the local Somali community and that his sponsorship of unsuccessful legislation to give the nonprofit a $500,000 grant was therefore not a reward for the channel’s support.
The Senate Ethics Subcommittee held the first of at least two meetings to determine whether there’s enough probable cause to formally investigate allegations leveled against Fateh by a group of Republican state senators, but did not reach any decisions on the complaints’ merits.
The GOP senators alleged in a complaint filed last month that Fateh violated Senate rules by failing to disclose a conflict of interest when he sponsored the legislation after receiving what the Republicans claimed was free promotion from Somali TV of Minnesota during his 2020 campaign, when he defeated incumbent Sen. Jeff Hayden in the Democratic primary.
But Fateh’s attorney, Kristin Hendrick, told the subcommittee there was no conflict of interest to disclose. She said Fateh paid the channel $1,000 to run his ads because it’s a popular forum for Minnesota’s large Somali community. She produced screenshots from an online payment app that she said proved Fateh made the payments in two $500 installments. She also presented a sworn affidavit from Siyad Salah, the channel’s president, saying that Fateh did not ask for or receive any kind of “compensation or consideration” for running his ads, and that the channel does not endorse candidates.
They acknowledged that the ads did not include a required disclaimer saying that Fateh’s campaign paid for them. Fateh testified that he provided that language to Salah, who said in his affidavit he forgot to post the disclaimer as Fateh requested. Fateh also acknowledged failing to report the advertising expense on his campaign finance report, but said he filed an amended version Tuesday to correct his error.
The subcommittee is made up of two Republicans and two Democrats. Under its rules, three members must vote to pursue an investigation, which means at last one of the Democrats — either Sen. Patricia Torres Ray, of Minneapolis, or Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, of Minneapolis — would have to side against Fateh. Torres Ray told the panel that after hearing the evidence, she had no reason to doubt Fateh’s account. Champion also expressed skepticism about the allegations.
The Republicans who filed the complaint, led by Sen. Mark Koran, of North Branch, said they weren’t satisfied that the documentation disproved their allegations. They and the two Republicans on the panel — Senate President David Osmek, of Mound, and Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, of Big Lake — said they expect to see better paperwork from Fateh next week. Osmek said he wants to question Salah directly.
The panel next week is expected to discuss the second count of the GOP complaint, which alleges in vague language that Fateh somehow violated Senate rules by “failing to expressly address” how he might have been involved in an election fraud case involving his brother-in-law, Muse Mohamud Mohamed, a campaign volunteer who was convicted last month of lying to a federal grand jury — and how Fateh’s legislative assistant might have been involved.
