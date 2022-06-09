Blockchain
Chainlink Price Surges As The Team Releases New Staking Roadmap
Following the release of its staking roadmap, Chainlink’s LINK native token performed quite impressively. First, it released its long-awaited roadmap revealing various phases it will go through. Recently via blog post on its official website, Chainlink cited “Chainlink Economics 2.0.”
The blog highlighted the aim to implement crypto staking to scale the network. While doing so, the post emphasized that the data oracle is planning to collaborate and accept other blockchains to offer “growth and security.”
New Staking Roadmap Dubbed Chainlink Economics 2.0
Staking the LINK token has been a high-demand feature for some years now. This is due to Chainlink being the biggest data oracle provider in the deFi ecosystem.
Chainlink even Tweeted about its preparations for implementing the ‘Chainlink Economics,’ referenced in its official blog post.
The announcement on its blog explained that the main vision of providing staking is to enable both community members and node operators to boost the platform’s user assurances and security guarantees of the oracle services. They will do so by staking their LINK tokens.
Furthermore, nodes stand higher chances of receiving jobs and better payments by staking their coins on the network. All the same, the ecosystem will flourish as the user assurances and crypto-economic security increase.
Besides that, staking rewards users for providing valuable data. It also enables the platform to introduce a penalty mechanism designed for underperforming nodes which don’t provide accurate oracle reports or deliver them to their destinations at the right time.
Then, the platform can generate long-lasting rewards from consistent and long-term use by staking the LINK tokens. Chainlink anticipates sustainable growth from a large portion of the staking returns from “non-emissions-based sources.”
Howbeit, the full implementation of the development will be slow, the same way its data oracle grew from a single feed to the thousands it has now. Nevertheless, Chainlink hopes to deploy the v0.1 later this year before it transitions to v1 and v2, providing more challenging security and advanced features.
LINK Token Appreciates
In response to the release of the staking roadmap, the LINK token leaped by over 18% during the day before correcting back by 12%. The LINK token is trading at $8.78, a gain of around 9.96% on CoinMarketCap.
Regardless of the price rally, the token appears to be on a longer-term downtrend trend. Currently, the LINK token records an 84% decline from its All-Time High (ATH) price of $52.70 in May 2021.
5 Best Crypto Exchanges for Trading in June 2022
- The following are the prominent centralized exchange platforms in spot trading.
- These platforms of exchange score above 6.5 in the CMC portal.
Some of the leading crypto exchange platforms in the market at present are listed below.
BINANCE
Binance is the largest exchange platform as of now in the crypto world. The trading volume for 24 hours is $11 billion, as per CMC. The number of unique visits weekly to the binance desktop site is around 22 million and the site supports 46 fiat currencies around the globe. The count of coins listed is 395.
The distinguishing features in binance are Secured Asset Funds for Users, Personalised Access Control, and Advanced Data Encryption.
FTX
FTX’s mission statement is to build an exchange platform that is suitable for both Professional trading companies as well as amateur traders. The trading volume for 24 hours is $1 billion, as per CMC. The number of unique visits weekly to the FTX desktop site is around 4 million and the site supports 10 fiat currencies around the globe. The count of coins listed is 284.
The add-on features are passive earning by staking digital assets, FTX Pay is promised to be the faster, secure, and low-cost processing payment method.
COINBASE PRO
Coinbase Pro offers an intuitive interface with real-time orderbooks, charting tools, trade history, and a simple order process. The trading volume for 24 hours is $1 billion, as per CMC. The number of unique visits weekly to the Coinbase desktop site is around 2 million and the site supports 3 fiat currencies. The count of coins listed is 179.
The attractive features are insurance protection for all digital assets and a dynamic fee structure for higher volume trading.
KRAKEN
Kraken is targeted to accelerate the crypto adoption so that the end target for them is achieved, that is, financial freedom and inclusion for everyone in the world. The trading volume for 24 hours is $437 million, as per CMC. The number of unique visits weekly to the Kraken desktop site is around 1 million and the site supports 7 fiat currencies. The count of coins listed is 174.
Kraken has additional institutions for privileged services such as personalized over-the-counter trading and white glove account management.
CRYPTO.COM
Crypto.com’s trading volume for 24 hours is $767 million, as per CMC. The number of unique visits weekly to the Crypto.com desktop site is around 1 million and the site supports 8 fiat currencies. The count of coins listed is 218.
The fiat deposits and withdrawals can be made up to the threshold of 10 million USD. The big trading firms can get instant quotes on large block trades via the OTC portal.
SubQuery Launches Cosmos Data Indexing Services Through Juno Integration
SubQuery has released its next edition of multi-chain connectivity, beginning with Juno, after recently announcing its beta version implementation for Avalanche. Now that the beta is live, developers working on Polkadot and Avalanche projects will be able to leverage the same quick, versatile, and open indexing solution.
Developers may use the SubQuery ecosystem’s open-source SDK, tools, documentation, and developer support, as well as additional perks like qualifying for the Grants Program. Over 400 million queries per day are dealt with by the managed service provided by SubQuery, which also supports Juno.
Layer 1 for cross-chain smart contracts, Juno is decentralized, public, and permissionless. It intends to be the internet of blockchains with a strong hub implementing a standardized communication protocol and assessing inter-chain security for network members. Juno, a blockchain interoperability platform based on Cosmos, makes it possible to work with an increasing number of different blockchains.
Jake Hartnell, the founder of another up-and-coming Cosmos chain, Stargaze, and a core Juno contributor stated:
“We were elated to learn that SubQuery were expanding their invaluable data indexing services over to Juno. Our shared mission is to provide new teams with an environment to scale without hindrance and we know that SubQuery saves developers time and effort, allowing them to accelerate even faster.”
Developers designing apps on several layer-1 blockchains may use SubQuery’s decentralized data indexing technology. The open indexing tool is a fast and versatile data indexer that aids developers in rapidly building APIs and indexing chains using dictionaries (pre-computed indices).
In order to support protocols and applications that use several chains, SubQuery’s tools were specifically designed for this purpose. Developers can concentrate on product development and user experience thanks to SubQuery, which removes the requirement for bespoke servers for data processing.
Data indexing solution SubQuery has already established itself in Polkadot, delivering millions of searches daily for Moonbeam and Acala. As a result of this expansion, SubQuery has compiled a priority list of six more Layer-1 blockchains that they want to support by 2022.
Polkadot and Avalanche have been joined by the Cosmos ecosystem, demonstrating SubQuery’s commitment to multi-chain networks. With Juno as a starting point, SubQuery’s version of Cosmos will ultimately be able to function with any CosmWasm-based chain, including Cronos, OKExChain, and Osmosis.
Sam Zou, the Founder, and CEO of SubQuery, stated:
“SubQuery is a fundamental piece of web3 infrastructure and we are delighted to support the explosive growth occurring in Cosmos and its native layers. We can’t wait to see how teams in the Juno ecosystem leverage SubQuery’s leading-edge indexing technology to build fast and feature-rich dApps.”
The SubQuery Network will allow Juno apps to decentralize their SubQuery architecture in only a few months. With the SubQuery Network, the worldwide community will be able to index and verify project data in an incentive-driven and verifiable way. SubQuery Network is designed to interact with any layer-1 network, including Juno and Cosmos, allowing developers to use the network’s size right out of the gate.
Do Knwon Turns Twitter Account To Private After LUNA Slumps
In less than a month after the deployment of the new blockchain, LUNA 2.0, the token’s price has declined by over 77%. Early this year, the Terra blockchain was hailed to be the future of cryptocurrencies, as it seemed to promise several developmental advances. Then the protocol encountered a great shocker when its UST stablecoin and LUNA crypto token crashed drastically.
The Terra Blockchain
Launched in 2018 by the Terraform Labs and founded by Co-founders Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, Terra was a cryptocurrency protocol used to provide access to stablecoins.
Recently, Kwon set his official Twitter account private, raising further suspicion that the token price may not be appreciated.
According to market capitalization, the Terra protocol initially rose to become one of the ten leading blockchains in the world. It provided two unique tokens; the TerraUSD UST stablecoin and the LUNA utility coin, used for governance and to facilitate payments in the network.
Since its inception in 2018, the Terra blockchain had been performing very well until mid-May 2022, when the blockchain saw a massive sell-off of the LUNA. The token’s price dropped from around $120 to about $0.02 between 11th and 12th May.
Some people believe that the collapse was due to institutional investors “short-selling” Bitcoin (BTC) for the UST stablecoins in hopes of profiting from yielding in the Anchor project.
LUNA Decline And Introduction Of Terra 2.0 Solution
After the freefall of Terra’s LUNA and UST coins, the blockchain released the LUNA 2.0 via airdrop. The new token promised to enable users to regain their lost funds and replace its predecessor, the LUNA original coin.
According to data from Coingecko, the token has been experiencing a steady decline in price since its inception. As of press time, the token had encountered a 77% decline and is currently trading at $3.50 per coin. It’s also down by 17% from its 24-hour trading value.
Part of this decline attributes to the impact of the broader bearish market affecting all coins in the DeFi ecosystem.
In addition, Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform Labs, faces challenging legal troubles. And the South Korean police warned that he might get jail time for the massive crash of the blockchain. Besides that, the police are also running investigations on one of Terraform Labs’ staff for theft of funds.
FatMan, a pseudonymous self-acclaimed Terra insider, accused Do Kwon, and his corporation. The Terraform Labs are deceptive and lying about their intention for the new LUNA tokens. According to his Tweet, Terraform Labs (TFL) possesses over 42 million LUNA worth more than $200 million.
While they have yet to verify his claims are valid, they have still rallied enough ruckus to affect investors’ sentiments to sell their tokens.
Featured image from Pexels, chart from TradingView.com
