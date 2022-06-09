News
Charles Barkley crushes the Knicks roster: ‘They’re not close at all’
After the Knicks’ return to the draft lottery, Charles Barkley doesn’t see much hope on Leon Rose’s roster.
“They’re not close. They’re not close at all,” said Barkley on Wednesday as he promoted an appearance in next month’s celebrity golf tournament, American Century Championship. “They only got about two to three guys who are NBA starters. The No. 1 thing they got to do is get talent. They got a bunch of J.A.G.s as I call them. Just A Guy.”
For reference, the Knicks’ starting lineup last season was Alec Burks, Evan Fournier, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson. The bench included Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley.
“They’re not better than guys on Atlanta, Orlando,” Barkley said. “There’s only probably three guys on that team that are NBA starters. So the No. 1 thing they got to do is get some talent. They got a lack of talent right now. And it’s really unfortunate because we need the Knicks to be competitive. And right now, they’re not competitive.”
The Knicks elevated to the fourth seed in 2021 but bombed in free agency and fell to 11th in the East last season. Randle’s regression was among the biggest issues, leaving questions about whether the Knicks would be better off trading their leading scorer.
The Knicks own the 11th pick in this month’s draft and want to pursue Dallas guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. The major maneuver is a trade for Donovan Mitchell, who is reportedly dissatisfied in Utah and is a native of Westchester.
This week’s resignation of Utah coach Quin Snyder added to speculation of a Jazz overhaul. Barkley said the Knicks might improve even if they traded half the roster for Mitchell.
“Because you don’t have a lot in the cupboard right now,” he said.
Barkley then lost some credibility with his Knicks analysis by claiming their last good trade was acquiring Randle from the Lakers. The Knicks signed Randle as a free agent in 2019, one year after he left the Lakers for the Pelicans.
“[The Knicks] are not even close to being relevant right now,” Barkley said.
‘You form a lot of bonds’: Chicago White Sox OF AJ Pollock enjoys reunion with his former LA Dodgers teammates
AJ Pollock spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers before being traded to the Chicago White Sox in April.
With the Dodgers in town this week for a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field, the outfielder is getting the chance to see some familiar faces.
“It’s fun,” Pollock told the Tribune before Tuesday’s game. “You spend so much time with a group and you form a lot of bonds. It’s good to see them. Hopefully we can kick their butts. But it’s nice to say hi and catch up a little bit.”
Pollock played a pivotal role in the series opener later that evening when he broke a scoreless tie with a two-run pinch double to right in the sixth inning. He also scored during the four-run inning as the Sox won 4-0.
“It was good,” Pollock told reporters after the game. “I had a lot of intrasquad battles the last couple of years. It’s always fun battling those guys. And it’s good to get a win against anyone. That’s a good ballclub. I know that’s a tough team and (it’s) a little extra special.”
Pollock was in the starting lineup Wednesday, batting eighth against Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Sox manager Tony La Russa said it’s tough to tell who has an edge when a player faces his former team.
“I saw AJ, he won a championship over there (in 2020), they gave him a big welcome,” La Russa said Wednesday. “They know him and he knows them. You can know (Gonsolin), but it’s hard to hit him. And you may think you know where to pitch AJ, but he’s a pretty good hitter.
“If you miss, he’s going to hit you.”
Pollock’s teammate Reese McGuire experienced a reunion last week when the Sox played in Toronto. The catcher spent parts of four seasons with the Blue Jays before being traded to the Sox for catcher Zack Collins on April 3.
McGuire went 3-for-12 with one RBI in the three games at Rogers Centre.
“It was fun going back into that city, playing in that stadium,” McGuire told the Tribune on Wednesday. “A lot of good memories. (I made) my big-league debut there, so it was cool to get a little bit of a different perspective this time around and soak it all in and see some of my better friends in baseball across the diamond. Still some of them I talk to.
“All in all, it was a fun trip. Obviously would have liked to come away with some wins there (the Sox lost all three games), but it was cool.”
The Sox acquired McGuire two days after picking up Pollock in a trade that sent reliever Craig Kimbrel to the Dodgers.
“The longer you stay in this game, it’s like you (can) take offense to everything and can easily do that, but it’s a business,” Pollock said after Tuesday’s game. “They had some moves they wanted to make. They’re going to look out for their ballclub, and I was excited to be on a team that’s contending. It’s just baseball.”
Pollock slashed .282/.337/.519 with 52 homers and 150 RBIs in 258 regular-season games with the Dodgers.
“It was a tough day,” Dodgers manager David Roberts told reporters Tuesday when asked of the trade. “AJ helped us win a championship, so he’s very well-liked in the clubhouse, in the organization, and to trade him was tough for everyone.
“But to be able to acquire a guy that could step in and close for you was huge. And Craig has been great with us.”
Kimbrel, who went on paternity leave Tuesday, has 11 saves and a 4.00 ERA in 18 appearances for the Dodgers. Pollock entered Wednesday with a .220/.246/.354 slash line with three home runs and 13 RBIs in 37 games.
Pollock had his second game-winning hit of the season Tuesday; the first was a go-ahead homer in the ninth against the New York Yankees in Game 1 of a May 22 doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.
The right-handed-hitting Pollock didn’t start Tuesday but came to bat for the left-handed-hitting Gavin Sheets with runners on first and third and two outs in the sixth when left-hander David Price entered for the Dodgers.
“It happened pretty quick,” Pollock said. “DP was warming up (in the bullpen) very quick. They were trying to ambush us there with Gavin’s spot coming up. I was hitting a lot down there (in the cage), so I was ready to go.”
Pollock hit Price’s first pitch for the go-ahead double.
“I’m ready to go if it’s where I want to hunt it,” Pollock said. “If it’s there, I’m ready to go. If not, hopefully I’m taking it. But I was ready to go. Some days it works, some days you get quick outs. It worked out very well for us.”
Tuesday served as an example of what Pollock is focused on.
“Just keep working, doing what I’m doing,” he said.
“You want to help the ballclub win. Whatever I can do I’m going to do.”
A simple pasta that puts ricotta front and center
One of the tastiest things I ate this year was still-warm ricotta, just off the fire, at a farm in Sicily.
I scooped some of the white, wobbly mass onto my plate, seasoned it with coarse salt and used a spoon to catch every drop, restraining myself from licking the plate. That ethereal ricotta also appeared in the next course as a pasta topping. It was mixed with some starchy cooking water to create a brothy, creamy sauce that was enriched with olive oil, seasoned with Parmesan and garnished with a mound of wild herbs just plucked from the garden.
Meals like this are, of course, impossible to replicate: a sublime vacation moment that can’t be transferred back to everyday life. But that doesn’t mean I can’t make a soupy pasta with fresh ricotta and lots of herbs, and enjoy it almost as much at home.
One thing I won’t be able to do, though, is use still-warm ricotta straight from a farm. But tubs of milky fresh ricotta are available at my local supermarket, and those get the job done beautifully.
This is one of those extremely simple recipes with only a few ingredients and not much by way of technique, so it’s worth your while to seek out the good stuff here — it should say “fresh” on the label and will probably be more expensive than standard ricotta. If you cook this with lackluster ricotta and indifferent olive oil, you probably won’t be very impressed with the result.
But if you use the milkiest, silkiest ricotta you can get and break out an olive oil with personality and zip, you’ll end up with a memorable dinner that’s so easy it practically makes itself.
Also, don’t stint on the herbs; try to use at least three kinds for the most complex result. Soft herbs with floppy leaves — parsley, basil, cilantro, mint, dill, chives, fennel fronds, lovage, even celery leaves — work well and won’t leave you chewing on twiggy stems. But if you want to use thyme, rosemary or marjoram in addition, you can do so in small amounts (make sure to pick the leaves off their branches first).
Finally, shower everything with loads of coarsely ground black pepper. It’s a bracing last touch, and a spicy contrast to all the sweet, supple flavors already in your bowl.
Creamy Pasta With Ricotta and Herbs
Total time: 20 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Salt
1 pound short pasta, such as shells, cavatappi, chiocciole, farfalle, ditali or wagon wheels
12 ounces fresh, whole-milk ricotta (about 1 1/2 cups)
3/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
1 tablespoon coarsely ground black pepper, plus more for serving
2 1/2 cups coarsely chopped soft herbs, such as basil, chives, fennel fronds, parsley, mint, tarragon, chervil or dill (try for a combination of at least 3 kinds)
1. Bring a large pot of well-salted water to a boil over high heat. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, according to package instructions. Reserve 2 cups pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta.
2. In the same pot, make the sauce: Add ricotta, Parmesan, olive oil, pepper and a large pinch or two of salt, and stir until well combined.
3. Add 1 cup pasta water to the sauce and stir until smooth. Add the pasta and herbs, and continue to stir vigorously until the noodles are well coated. Add more pasta water as needed for a smooth, soupy sauce. Taste and add more salt if needed.
4. To serve, spoon the pasta into bowls and finish with more Parmesan, olive oil and pepper.
Soup in the summer? 4 recipes that make the most of fresh veggies
When the produce at your local store, farmers market or your own garden is at its peak, it’s time to make fresh vegetables the star of your meal.
It’s time to make summertime soups.
In the summer, you want to make the most out of your produce by bringing out its flavor in the most pure and natural way. The fewer adornments, the less complexity, the better. Other flavors should not distract you from the garden-fresh goodness of your bounty.
As an added benefit, simple flavors usually come from simple cooking techniques.
In other words, summertime soups are both delicious and easy to make. Win-win.
I recently made four summertime soups. Only one of them was chilled, but each, in its own way, was unforgettable.
We’ll start with the chilled soup first. It’s called Beet-Fennel-Ginger Soup, and along with beets, fennel and ginger it is also made with cabbage and vegetable stock.
“That’s borsch,” said a colleague. “You just made borsch” in March.
“It’s not borsch,” I said. “It isn’t just beet soup, it also has cabbage and vegetable stock…”
OK, it’s borsch. But this version is made without meat, so it is a hearty vegetarian meal — or vegan, if you forgo the dollop of yogurt on top.
It is also lighter in tone and texture than borsch I have made in the past. While it still has the sweetly earthy undertone that comes from the beets, it is also enlivened by the exotic, anise taste of fennel and the finishing warm bite of ginger.
When puréed together — and these recipes are going to require a lot of puréeing — the ingredients become better than their individual parts. The soup is also light and smooth, perfect for a warm summer’s evening.
I went the elegant route for my next effort, Asparagus and Shiitake Mushroom Soup. The recipe came from the now-sadly-closed Trellis restaurant, which in its heyday was one of the best restaurants in Virginia.
I have made asparagus soup many times, and loved it. I have made mushroom soup many times, and loved it. But never have I thought to combine the two into one incredible dish. That takes the kind of culinary genius possessed by Marcel Desalniers, the pioneering original chef-owner of the Trellis.
The soup that results is magnificently subtle, playing the delicate, fresh springlike taste of asparagus off the satisfying umami burr of the shiitake mushrooms.
As befits the restaurant that also created the dessert called Death By Chocolate, this soup is not for people counting their Weight Watchers’ points. A rich roux turns the texture of the soup to velvet, and the flavors are all tied together by a cup of heavy cream.
I used half-and-half to save a few calories. That way, I felt virtuous and healthful, even though I wasn’t.
My next soup also came from a famous restaurant. Cream of Zucchini and Almond Soup was a dish served at the Walnut Room in the flagship State Street location of the Marshall Field’s store in Chicago.
And again I am in awe at the creativity of chefs.
Who would ever think to combine the grassiness of zucchini with the warm, nutty crunch of almonds? And then who would think to put it together in a cream soup?
But that’s not where the brilliance of this dish ends. The soup stands out because of the subtle inclusion of sweet spice: a restrained mixture of brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg.
It’s a soup unlike any you’ve had before, unless you’ve been to the Walnut Room.
My last soup is the easiest of them all to make. Sweet Pea Soup also has the freshest taste — even though it uses frozen peas.
You could use fresh peas if you can find them.
All you do is simmer together the peas, some sweet red pepper, a hunk of onion and a carrot in chicken stock, vegetable stock or even ham stock. When the vegetables are thoroughly cooked, but just barely, you puree it to a silky smooth texture.
Salt it generously and serve it, if you want, with croutons or crumbled bacon.
I used both. It seemed like a summery thing to do.
BEET-FENNEL-GINGER SOUP
Yield: 8 servings
2 1/2 cups red beets, peeled and chopped
4 cups chopped cabbage
2 cups chopped fennel
1 garlic clove, chopped
3 tablespoons chopped ginger
8 cups vegetable stock, divided
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 cup nonfat yogurt
2 tablespoons chopped fennel sprigs
1. Combine the beets, cabbage, fennel, garlic, ginger and 6 cups of the stock in a large soup pot and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce the heat to medium low, and simmer until the vegetables are tender, about 25 minutes.
2. Strain the soup through a large-mesh sieve. Purée the vegetables in 1 cup of the heated broth in a food processor or blender until smooth (you may have to do this in batches). Add the remaining heated broth, and blend. If the soup is not of a pourable consistency, add some of the remaining 2 cups of broth until it reaches your desired texture.
3. Chill at least 2 hours before serving. Season with salt and pepper. Serve in chilled bowls, if desired, with yogurt and fennel sprigs.
Per serving: 60 calories; 1 g fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g cholesterol; 3 g protein; 13 g carbohydrate; 8 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 756 mg sodium; 51 mg calcium
Adapted from “Healthy Cooking” by At Home with the Culinary Institute of America
ASPARAGUS AND SHIITAKE MUSHROOM SOUP
Yield: 8 servings
1 pound fresh asparagus
1/2 pound shiitake mushrooms
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 tablespoon water
4 stalks celery, chopped
2 medium leeks, white part only, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
Salt and pepper
6 cups chicken stock
7 tablespoons butter
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup heavy cream or half-and-half
1. Fill a large bowl with ice and water, and set aside. Bring 3 quarts of salted water to a boil.
2. Snap the woody stem off each stalk of asparagus, and reserve. Lightly peel half the number of stalks. Chop the reserved ends and the remaining unpeeled asparagus into 1/4-inch pieces. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed. Blanch the peeled asparagus in the boiling water. Do not overcook; the asparagus should be cooked yet remain crisp. Transfer the blanched asparagus to the ice water.
3. When the blanched asparagus is cool, cut into 3/4-inch pieces. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed.
4. Remove and chop the mushroom stems. Slice and reserve the caps.
5. Heat the vegetable oil and water in a large saucepan over medium heat. When hot, add the chopped (1/4-inch) asparagus, mushroom stems, celery, leeks and onions. Season with salt and pepper and sauté until the onions are translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the chicken stock and bring to a boil.
6. While the chicken stock is heating, melt the butter in a separate large saucepan over low heat. Add the flour to make a roux and cook, stirring constantly, until the roux bubbles, 6 to 8 minutes. Strain 4 cups boiling stock into the roux and whisk vigorously until smooth. Add the remaining stock and vegetables. Whisk until well combined. Lower the heat and simmer for 10 minutes.
7. Purée in a blender or a food processor. Strain into a 5-quart saucepan and return to low heat. Hold at a simmer for a few minutes while completing the recipe (Note: If you are not going to serve the soup within 1 hour, do not complete the next step until ready to serve; otherwise, the delicate flavor and color of the asparagus will be dissipated).
8. Heat the cream, sliced shiitakes and 3/4-inch asparagus pieces in a nonstick sauté pan over medium heat. When hot, add to the soup and adjust the seasoning. Serve immediately. (This soup may be held hot in a double boiler for up to 1 hour.)
Per serving: 250 calories; 18 g fat; 11 g saturated fat; 45 g cholesterol; 6 g protein; 19 g carbohydrate; 4 g sugar; 3 g fiber; 389 mg sodium; 58 mg calcium
Recipe from “The Trellis Cookbook” by Marcel Desaulniers
CREAM OF ZUCCHINI AND ALMOND SOUP
Yield: 8 servings
6 tablespoons onion, minced
1 tablespoon butter
1 1/3 cups zucchini, sliced thin
2 tablespoons slivered almonds
5 cups chicken stock
2 1/2 tablespoons ground almonds, see note
2/3 cup half-and-half or heavy cream
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 teaspoon nutmeg
Note: You can use almond butter for ground almonds. If you don’t have it, grind slivered almonds in a spice grinder or chop small and grind with a mortar and pestle.
Sauté onions in butter until soft. Add zucchini and slivered almonds. Cook, stirring for 3 minutes (zucchini should not be barely tender, not limp). Add chicken stock and simmer for 15 minutes. Add ground almonds. Simmer 10 minutes. Stir in cream, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Heat thoroughly.
Per serving: 134 calories; 8 g fat; 4 g saturated fat; 20 g cholesterol; 5 g protein; 8 g carbohydrate; 4 g sugar; 1 g fiber; 218 mg sodium; 21 mg calcium
Adapted from “Marshall Field’s Gourmet: A Taste of Tradition”
SWEET PEA SOUP
Yield: 4 servings
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
1 cup chopped onion
4 (1-inch) slices sweet red bell pepper
1 carrot, peeled and sliced thin
4 cups chicken, ham or vegetable stock
2 cups frozen or fresh peas
Salt, to taste
Croutons
Crispy bacon, optional
Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onion, red pepper and carrot. Cook, stirring frequently, until onion is translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add stock and simmer 5 minutes. Add peas and cook until peas are heated through, 1 minute for frozen and 3 to 5 minutes for fresh. Add salt to taste. Purée in a blender until smooth. Serve with croutons and crumbled bacon, if desired.
Per serving: 198 calories; 7 g fat; 2 g saturated fat; 5 g cholesterol; 7 g protein; 29 g carbohydrate; 13 g sugar; 7 g fiber; 1,355 mg sodium; 49 mg calcium
Adapted from “Vita-Mix Recipes for Better Living”
