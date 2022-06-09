News
Chicago Cubs’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles is postponed because of rain
Rainy weather washed out the Chicago Cubs’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night at Camden Yards.
The postponed game was rescheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT on Aug. 18. That had been a day off for the Cubs after a three-game road series against the Washington Nationals. The change means the Cubs will play 20 games in 19 days between Aug. 13-31.
Right-hander Marcus Stroman, slated to start Wednesday, instead threw in the bullpen as rain fell.
The rainout means the Cubs have three days off in a four-day span. Given that they played 11 games in nine games before the road trip, including two extra-inning games, the pitching staff — particularly the bullpen — can benefit from a lessened workload this week.
Northern Minnesota tribal land repatriation is largest ever in state, nation
NETT LAKE, Minn. — Amid dignitaries and a picturesque lakeside setting Tuesday, Toni Wakemup let out a “whoop!” that could have been heard across Nett Lake.
The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa was celebrating the return of 28,000 acres to its reservation land in northern Minnesota, and Wakemup was pleased.
“I’m feeling really good,” said Wakemup, 47, one of roughly 100 residents and band members in the crowd. “We have very little land base, and getting 28,000 acres back is important for our people. It gives us more area for hunting, blueberry picking and getting our traditional medicines.”
The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa held a ceremony and luncheon to celebrate and explain how the lands were returning to the tribe. It’s been a years-long process involving the band along with the Conservation Fund, based in the state of Virginia, and the Indian Land Tenure Foundation, based in Little Canada.
The 28,089-acre acquisition is broken up into scattered, mostly forested parcels surrounding Nett Lake. The land being returned to Bois Forte is the largest restoration of its kind in state and national history, officials said.
“It’s going to be very historical for our children who are small and learning to hunt, fish and trap,” said Bois Forte Reservation Tribal Council Member David Morrison Sr.
His sentiment was echoed throughout the ceremony.
“We are making history,” added Bois Forte Chairwoman Cathy Chavers. “We are proud to be here today to bring this back to our people — our ancestors are looking down upon us and they are very happy, because that land is now coming back.”
Chavers explained how the reservation land had been lost to the tribe during past generations. By virtue of federal legislation, non-Native citizens were granted access to reservation allotments not claimed by tribal members. Logging companies and barons seized the opportunity, bargaining and trading for reservation lands — breaking up reservations into what Chavers described as a “checkerboard.”
“When we hear about reservations today, a lot of that land is not our land,” Chavers explained to the crowd.
The Bois Forte band includes 3,500 members and it had planned itself to start buying back land lost to allotments and logging companies. The plan was to bring back 100-acre parcels at a time.
“We were looking at millions and millions of dollars,” Chavers said.
Such an endeavor would have taken decades compared with what was announced in one fell swoop on the shores of Nett Lake.
Instead, the Conservation Fund bought 72,000 acres of Minnesota forest lands for $48 million from PotlatchDeltic Corp., the forest products and paper mill operator. It’s not being disclosed how much the Bois Forte portion of that acreage costs. The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community of Minnesota paid $500,000 to close on the property being conveyed to the smaller Bois Forte band.
The amount of land being returned to Bois Forte doesn’t include all of its lost reservation lands, but it makes up 21% of the whole.
“It’s humbling and a historic milestone,” said Larry Selzer, president of the Conservation Fund, while describing the nonprofit’s efforts to recapture 1 million acres across 19 states so far, with a goal of 4 million more.
Seltzer said it’s an overall effort to “make sure forests stay as forests, providing clean air to breathe, clean water to drink and habitat for wildlife,” along with recreational and economic opportunities.
“The working forests play an essential role in helping to address climate change,” Seltzer said, with the wild rice habitat of Nett Lake over his shoulder.
Chavers commended all involved for making the land conveyance work without any legislative action.
“We are acquiring 28,000 acres of land that this tribe, our tribe of 3,500 members, does not have to pay a dime for,” Chaver said to a round of applause.
Kim Berns-Melhus, Minnesota director of the Conservation Fund, explained that the nonprofit group had figured on taking 10 years to convey the 72,000 total acres of land back to its original jurisdictions.
That the Bois Forte effort unfolded more quickly was testament to the parties involved being in agreement, and making it happen.
The remainder of the acreage, some 44,000 acres, is still in the process of being returned.
“There’s a lot of private land,” Berns-Melhus said. “But this restores a significant portion of that.”
Orioles vs. Cubs game Wednesday rained out, postponed to Aug. 18
The finale of the Orioles’ two-game interleague series against the Chicago Cubs was rained out Wednesday after a delay of nearly two hours.
The teams will make up the contest at Camden Yards at 3:05 p.m. Aug. 18, which was previously a day off. Tickets for Wednesday’s postponed game will be valid for the makeup game or can be exchanged for any other Orioles home game this season.
The Orioles will now play 17 straight games from Aug. 5 to Aug. 21, with a one-game meeting also scheduled Aug. 11 in Boston.
Baltimore won 9-3 in the first and only game of the series Tuesday, leaving the Orioles 3-4 on the homestand. They begin a four-game series in Kansas City on Thursday, pushing their rotation back a day. Jordan Lyles, Bruce Zimmermann, Tyler Wells and Dean Kremer will start in that series, while Kyle Bradish will open the Orioles’ first series this season in Toronto.
Before Wednesday’s rainout, Orioles manager Brandon said it’s “possible” the club will place players on the restricted list for their trip to Toronto as a result of their COVID-19 vaccination status, declining to provide further details. Players who are unvaccinated are not permitted in Canada.
Around the horn
>> The Orioles added recently claimed right-hander Austin Voth to their active roster and designated infielder Chris Owings for assignment.
>> Right-hander Spenser Watkins was activated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.
>> Infielder Gunnar Henderson, the Orioles’ No. 3 prospect, homered in his first Triple-A at-bat Wednesday night.
Pete Alonso and Starling Marte avoid the worst after suffering injuries in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Everything’s coming up Mets.
One day after sustaining concerning injuries, both Pete Alonso (hit by pitch on right hand) and Starling Marte (left quad tightness) said they woke up feeling better than they originally expected. Alonso has no broken bones in his right hand, after getting drilled by a Yu Darvish 95-mph fastball, and Marte’s MRI revealed nothing more than a tight quad.
As if that relief wasn’t enough, both Alonso and Marte said they believe they can avoid the injured list. For now, they are considered day-to-day. So, adjust your expectations for the 2022 Mets accordingly, because so far all they’ve shown us is this resilient squad is unlike the wounded and snakebitten teams in years past.
“This is probably the best-case scenario for sure,” Alonso said.
Marte, who is dealing with a quad injury for the first time in his career, said: “Thank God I feel good. It could’ve been worse. Right now it’s day to day. We’ve been working pretty much all morning to get it right and hopefully I’ll be back out there soon.”
Their comments indicate they avoided the worst, but both Alonso and Marte were not in the Mets lineup on Wednesday for the series finale against the Padres at Petco Park. The first baseman and right fielder will continue to work on getting better in the trainer’s room. Alonso wore a brace on his right hand to get the swelling down, and Marte said he will treat his quad tightness with ice and compression.
Khalil Lee, 23, was called up from Triple-A Syracuse for outfield depth in place of Marte. Mets right-handed reliever Adonis Medina was optioned to Syracuse, just three days after his first career save in his huge 10th-inning outing against the Dodgers on Sunday. Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was tough to send Medina down, but he’s confident the reliever will be back up helping the big-league team soon.
“They felt better than they thought they were going to feel,” Showalter said of Alonso and Marte. “They obviously can’t play tonight. There’s a lot of emotion flying around when something initially happens.”
Alonso said earlier this year that his goal was to play the full 162-game season, and he was on his way to accomplishing that goal when he played all 58 of the Mets’ games this season leading up to the hit by pitch. Even though his 151-game streak, dating back to last season, was snapped on Wednesday, Alonso looked on the bright side.
“I still feel like I’ll play more than 162 games because we got the playoffs coming up — if we earn that right,” the first baseman said. “I want to be prepared for the long haul and play all the way through October. The math will probably add up to more than 162.”
Alonso said it was a “scary moment” when he was hit on his right hand in the second inning of the Mets’ 7-0 loss to the Padres on Tuesday. He has broken his left hand twice before, once in the minors and once in college, so he was concerned that his right hand would have a similar diagnosis. But now the Mets slugger, with no broken bones, will just wait for the swelling to disappear before assessing when he’s cleared to return to the team.
Marte’s left quad tightened up after he was caught stealing second base to end the first inning on Tuesday. He said Showalter and the Mets were worried because Marte couldn’t walk properly after he opted to play the bottom half of the first inning. Following a day of rest and treatment, Marte is optimistic he can return to the lineup before the team’s road trip ends on Sunday in Anaheim.
“I was worried but they were probably more worried just because of how I was walking and I’ve never had that injury, so I didn’t know how I was going to react to it,” Marte said. “But we feel better now. Should be back out there in the next couple of days.”
Following his brief demotion to Low-A St. Lucie last month, outfielder Lee returned to Triple-A Syracuse and batted .333 with four home runs, 11 RBI, four walks and 17 strikeouts over his last 12 games. Though the message was sent, and Lee bounced back, his true test and biggest challenge will be finding success with the Mets in the major leagues.
In 11 big-leagues games last season, while Lee’s defense in the outfield was a good resource, he struck out 13 times in 18 at-bats. But now, a year older and with more experience, Lee will get the chance to step up under Showalter’s Mets. One thing the skipper has shown during his time at the helm is he will play the rookies and give them the chance to shine. So these next couple of weeks while Marte is on the IL will be a big opportunity for Lee to do his part helping the 2022 Mets.
“Kind of fortifying what we thought and saw in spring,” Showalter said of his reports on Lee. “It’s probably the best part of the year for him so far.”
Dominic Smith remained with Triple-A Syracuse. He’s 4-for-14 with one home run, three RBI and a walk across his three games in the minors since he was demoted on May 31.
