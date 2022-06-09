News
Chris Bassitt’s nightmarish stretch continues in Mets’ blowout loss to Padres: ‘I’m beyond embarrassed’
SAN DIEGO — The Mets will pack up their lockers and travel 90 minutes north on an unhappy bus ride to Anaheim.
Chris Bassitt continued his spell of hellish starts in the Mets’ 13-2 blowout loss to the Padres on Wednesday night at Petco Park. Bassitt spit up seven runs, six earned, on seven hits across 3.1 innings and 75 pitches in the series finale. It was his shortest outing of the season, but it wasn’t even the first time this year he was unable to give the Mets some length. Bassitt also permitted eight earned runs in 4.1 innings to the Giants on May 24 at Oracle Park.
“I’ve never dealt with it,” Bassitt said of his difficult stretch. “I’m beyond embarrassed and really upset that I’m putting our bullpen guys to clean up the rest of the game. But it’s something I’ve literally never went through. It’s just, get to work tomorrow and keep on keeping on. But to say it’s frustrating would be a big-time understatement.”
Bassitt has allowed 22 runs in his last 26 innings and five starts, translating to a 7.62 ERA. Coincidentally, or maybe not, Bassitt’s worst stretch of the season started on May 19, which is the very same day the Mets placed Max Scherzer on the injured list with a left oblique strain.
Before Scherzer hit the IL, Bassitt often spoke about how much he has enjoyed his time in New York with his new team and a big part of that reason was the now-sidelined three-time Cy Young winner. Often, Bassitt and Scherzer could be seen talking shop in the Mets dugout on the days they weren’t starting.
When asked if Bassitt knows what the fix is, or whether he’s searching for it, he said: “It’s a little bit of both. I don’t know.”
It’s possible Bassitt has been putting pressure on himself to step up as the team ace ever since Scherzer went down. When asked if that’s the case, Bassitt responded: “No. Not at all.” But there’s another positive influence missing from the clubhouse, one that studied his starting pitchers and knew how to call a good game.
James McCann has been on the IL since May 13 with a left hamate fracture that required surgery. Bassitt’s string of rotten starts began about one week later. The Oakland transplant has a 2.61 ERA in 31 innings and five starts when McCann has caught him this season.
“Tomas [Nido] and [Patrick] Mazeika do a good job too,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said of whether McCann’s preparation and presence behind the plate is missed. “They all do. That would be a convenient excuse that none of our pitchers or anybody in the clubhouse would use. That’s a true statement about Mac, but it’s also true about the other guys.”
Whatever the reasons behind Bassitt’s downward spiral, the Mets would love nothing more for him to turn it around before his next start for a couple of reasons. One, the Mets rotation will not return to full strength for at least the next several weeks. Two, the rest of the National League East is beginning to get its act together.
The Braves (30-27) have won seven games in a row. The Phillies (27-29) have won six in a row, including five since they fired manager Joe Girardi. Thanks to the double-digit lead the Mets built up before they flew cross country for their 10-game, 11-day road trip to Southern California, the Braves and Phillies aren’t breathing down their necks just yet. But, in what would be a relapse of last year’s collapse, the Amazin’s can ill afford to allow that to become a possibility.
The Mets (38-21) ended Wednesday night’s massacre with a 7-game lead in the NL East. Perhaps the final leg of their west coast tour will offer some respite. The Angels will enter Thursday having lost 14 straight games. The Halos will have the opportunity to snap that losing streak on Thursday, when they play the Red Sox. But either way, the Mets will get the chance to end their long road trip on a high note against a struggling Angels squad that has also listed Mike Trout as day-to-day with a groin issue.
Following Thursday’s day off, the Mets will hope to be less vulnerable than they were on Wednesday night, with their two key right-handed bats sidelined, against left-hander Sean Manaea. Pete Alonso and Starling Marte are day-to-day with right hand and left quad injuries, respectively, which meant four out of nine batters in the Mets lineup in the series finale were left-handed against the southpaw.
Showalter tried to play off that his team doesn’t necessarily need the day off on Thursday, before he let his guard down and admitted the honest truth.
“Oh sure,” Showalter said. “Let’s be frank here. I know there are those guys that say, ‘Let’s be honest.’ Does that mean you’re lying to me at some point? Just to get Starling and Pete closer to being healthy, without playing a game, yeah. We’ll get them back. I hope they have a good treatment day and we start continuing to make some good strides for getting them back.”
()
News
Dylan McNamara: What Are His Past And Future Projects? Where Can You Watch Him?
First Kill has formed an instant connection with its audience after its release. It is a love story where two teens fall in love in undesirable circumstances. But here, the circumstances include one being a vampire and another being a vampire hunter eager to make their first kill. The cast and crew have done an excellent job bringing this unique story to life. Still, we aim at one of the characters who has delivered outstanding performances: Dylan McNamara.
This young actor has gradually built up his career to a good level. With his acting skills, he is a star in the making.
Who Is Dylan McNamara?
Dylan McNamara is a writer and an actor known for his role as Oliver in the Netflix original series First Kill. he also has another film, Survival (2022), on the way.
Dylan McNamara was born in the Inland Empire, east of Los Angeles, California. He is of Mexican and Irish descent. McNamara has been interested in acting and studied at Playhouse West Acting School in L. A. He is well trained in the Meisner technique of acting.
What Films And Series As He Appears In?
McNamara started his career with a short film named Bottom, where he was also the writer in 2014. He appeared in another short film called Speakeasy to Me and another called Party Killer in 2015. He made it to the television when he appeared in one episode of the TV miniseries, All But Famous. Till 2018, he has done many short films like Essential Tremors and Detour. In the midst, he appeared in one episode of the television series Fall Into Me.
He made it big in 2019 when he was cast as the young Ray for two episodes in L. A.’s Finest. Soon, he appeared in one episode of the famous series, Euphoria. In the same year, he appeared in a horror thriller called Ambition. He eventually appeared in projects like Summer with Scarlet, Sam & Kate, and Hiker. Recently, in 2022, he played the role of Oliver in the Netflix series First Kill, where he appeared for eight episodes. He will also appear in an upcoming project called ‘Survival’, where he will play the character Dax August.
Are There Any Other Details About Him?
From what we know, the actor is probably a boxer and a wrestler. He was a high school athlete and used to participate in different sports like boxing, wrestling, football and surfing.
What Is His Major Project?
His major project is the upcoming series called “First Kill”. The series is set to release on June 10, 2022. It is about two teens falling in love, but one is a vampire, and another one is a vampire hunter. Things get messy as they struggle to realize if they should give in to their feelings or hold tight to their ambition. The series has Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis as the main leads.
The post Dylan McNamara: What Are His Past And Future Projects? Where Can You Watch Him? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Hearings guide: What to know as the Jan. 6 panel goes public
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will hold the first in a series of hearings laying out its initial findings Thursday night, a highly anticipated look at evidence the panel has been gathering for the last year.
With the televised hearings, the seven Democrats and two Republicans on the nine-member panel hope to grab the attention of the American public and drive home the sheer violence of that day in 2021, as some have attempted to downplay the attack. And they plan to use the more than 1,000 interviews they have conducted to spotlight people who played pivotal roles in the siege — and to show that it was a deliberate, unprecedented attempt to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.
The committee will sort through the mountain of information it has collected into different hearing topics, from domestic extremism to security failures to what then-President Donald Trump was doing in the White House that day as hundreds of his supporters brutally pushed past police and forced their way into the Capitol.
Thursday’s prime-time hearing will be both an overview of the investigation and a preview of the hearings to come. It will also look at domestic extremism, with testimony from British filmmaker Nick Quested, who recorded members of the far-right Proud Boys as they stormed the building, and Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was one of the first people injured in the riot as the Proud Boys and others pushed past police.
What to know about the House’s investigation ahead of the hearings:
HOW WE GOT HERE
The House panel was formed last summer after Senate Republicans blocked the formation of an independent Jan. 6 commission that would have had an even number of Republicans and Democrats and operated outside of Congress. When that proposal failed, Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a Democratic-led panel to investigate the attack. The House approved the formation of the committee in June 2021, and the panel started its work within weeks.
The Jan. 6 panel’s two Republicans — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, both frequent critics of Trump — joined the committee at Pelosi’s invitation. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy pulled all of his members from the panel after Pelosi rejected some the members he selected.
Cheney, the panel’s vice chairwoman, and Kinzinger have firmly aligned themselves with the Democrats on the probe, saying their duty to investigate rises above partisanship. Other Republicans decry the investigation as another partisan effort to go after Trump.
FOR HISTORY
The hearings could be politically risky for Democrats, who face significant headwinds from the GOP in this November’s midterm elections. While many voters are most concerned about inflation, education or other household issues, the Democrats on the committee — including some who face tough reelection bids this fall — say they hope people don’t lose sight of what happened on Jan. 6.
The attempt to subvert democracy isn’t over, they argue, as many Americans still incorrectly believe that Trump won the election and some states around the country have moved to replace election officials and politicians who certified Biden’s win.
And Trump, who told his supporters to “fight like hell” at the rally the morning of the insurrection, is considering another White House bid.
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a member of the panel, said Tuesday the measure of success would be “whether we are able to preserve American democracy and our institutions — it’s a long-term test.”
WHO WILL BE THERE — AND WHO WON’T
The committee hasn’t yet announced the focus of each hearing, or who all of the witnesses will be. But they are expected to seek public testimony from witnesses who were revelatory when interviewed behind closed doors. They are expected to include former Trump White House aides who have been cooperative and others who have detailed Trump’s pressure on state and federal authorities to overturn the election.
The committee has reached out to a group of Trump-era Justice Department officials, including Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general at the time of the riot, about having them as witnesses, according to a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.
While the panel has talked to dozens of Trump aides and allies, they have not heard from some of the most prominent figures who were closest to Trump that day — notably former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who declined to talk to the panel after negotiations broke down, and McCarthy, who also declined to cooperate.
The committee subpoenaed McCarthy and four other House Republicans who interacted with Trump and the White House before and during the attack, but they have so far refused to comply.
MULTIPLE SUBJECT AREAS
The committee divided the investigation into different subject teams that are expected to provide structure to the hearings.
One team has looked into the government’s response, including the slow deployment of the National Guard and the struggles of Capitol Police, who were overwhelmed as the rioters descended. Another team has been looking into donors who helped finance the events of the day. Other subjects of the investigation include those who organized the rally on Jan. 6, the actions of the Justice Department, the role of domestic extremism and the spread of misinformation on social media.
One of the investigative teams has focused on Trump and those who tried to help him overturn the election.
The nine members of the committee have divided themselves up, as well, and each will lead different parts of the hearings. “The public will hear from each of us,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., a member of the panel.
GOP RESPONSE
Republicans are pushing back on the hearings before they even begin, calling the committee partisan and arguing that Democrats are focused on the wrong priorities.
“They are scrambling to change the headlines, praying that the nation will focus on their partisan witch hunt instead of our pocketbooks,” House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York told reporters Wednesday.
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said Democrats’ goal is “to end the Electoral College and their goal is to stop President Trump from running in 2024, plain and simple.”
IT’S NOT CRIMINAL
Congress doesn’t have the power to press charges, so the hearings aren’t intended to be a prosecution. But members of the panel have encouraged the Justice Department to aggressively investigate the attack, as well.
Lawmakers have also talked about the possibility of sending a criminal referral to the Justice Department recommending that certain individuals — perhaps even Trump — should be prosecuted. Such a referral would put Attorney General Merrick Garland and his prosecutors on the spot.
Though the scope of the department’s investigation remains unclear, it recently issued a subpoena to former Trump adviser Peter Navarro that could signal Justice is widening its probe to examine the activities and records of people who worked directly for the Republican president. The department previously issued subpoenas to people connected to the Jan. 6 attack and the rallies in Washington that preceded the violence.
___
Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker, Michael Balsamo and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
___
For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to
News
4 things we learned at Chicago Bears OTAs, including Braxton Jones taking 1st-team reps and Kyler Gordon’s absence
The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday at Halas Hall after the NFL stripped them of Tuesday’s practice for violating league rules that prohibit live contact.
Along with explanations from players and coach Matt Eberflus about those violations, here are four things we heard as the Bears wrap up their third week of organized team activities.
1. Rookie Braxton Jones took first-team reps at left tackle.
Eberflus said early on that they planned to test players at different spots on the offensive line during offseason practices, and he showed that Wednesday.
The Bears started practices in May with Larry Borom at left tackle and Teven Jenkins on the right side. But Borom, who started eight games at right tackle as a rookie last season, was back on the right side Wednesday. Jenkins, a 2021 second-round pick, took reps at second-team right tackle while Jones got experience with the first team.
“We’re just trying to find the best combinations of people, especially when you’re looking at the offensive line,” Eberflus said. “Who’s the best five guys out there so we can succeed? And it creates competition when you do that, when you’re moving guys around. Who can function at different spots and who can really execute?”
The Bears drafted Jones out of Southern Utah in the fifth round after he started 11 games at left tackle in his final college season.
“Braxton is a tough kid, very athletic,” Bears guard Cody Whitehair said. “He’s got really long arms as well. He’s learning. As hard as that is to be thrown in the fire like that, I feel like he has responded well and I’m excited to see what he can bring.”
2. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon missed practice for an undisclosed reason.
Eberflus has been hesitant to provide reasons for individual absences during OTAs, but he did say Gordon was in the building this week.
Safety Eddie Jackson and edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad were present at the Walter Payton Center but didn’t participate on the field. Edge rusher Robert Quinn, who has not been spotted during OTAs, again was absent. The Bears have a mandatory minicamp next week.
With Gordon out, Jaylon Johnson was back with the first-team defense after Eberflus had played him on the second team two weeks ago. Eberflus said then not to read too much into the grouping.
“We were just assessing him where he was, and he’s done a great job with that,” Eberflus said Wednesday. “He’s learning the defense. It takes him a while to learn the defense because he just was coming in, so that takes a couple of days to figure out: ‘Hey, what is this call? What is that call?’ And he’s done a great job. He played really good today.”
3. The defense gave quarterback Justin Fields trouble.
Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson had a pair of interceptions against Fields, including one during a two-minute drill in which Fields’ pass glanced off the hands of wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Johnson also had a nice pass breakup.
But Eberflus said it was a different story Monday, when the offense had an “outstanding day” with 11 chunk passes and one chunk run.
“That’s going to happen during the course of the game, so we understand that and I’ll talk to the players about this,” Eberflus said. “Sometimes it’s, ‘Hey, that team has a really good offense,’ so our defense is really going to have to step up and play while our offense is going to have to dominate that game or vice versa.”
4. Defensive tackle Justin Jones said he feels ‘at home’ in Matt Eberflus’ scheme.
Jones was upbeat about his first couple of months with the Bears after signing a two-year, $12 million contract to be their three-technique defensive tackle. He is enjoying getting to know a young group of defensive linemen — and he also feels like he fits well within Eberflus’ defense.
“It’s that penetrating three-technique, get off the ball and really just effort,” Jones said. “That’s kind of the staple of my game … flying around, making tackles and making plays and being disruptive. I feel like I fit in. I feel like I’m at home in this scheme.”
Eberflus said the Bears had “visual evidence” from Jones’ time with the Los Angeles Chargers that he would fit the role. And Eberflus has been pleased with what he has seen.
“I love the athletic ability, I love the man, I love his attitude,” Eberflus said. “He’s working super hard, and again, the evaluation will continue to go all the way through training camp.
“When we put the pads on, then we get our true evaluation. But where he is right now, we are extremely excited about that.”
()
