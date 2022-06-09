Chris Bassitt’s nightmarish stretch continues in Mets’ blowout loss to Padres

Summer is right around the corner, and this is the perfect time to go to your favorite performers’ live concerts, especially now after the difficult period of Covid-19 when we can finally relax a little bit.

Of course, many of the top-rated music stars already are on their 2022 concert tours, and one of them who is considered a living legend is Elton John. The Rocket Man is on tour in 15 countries with more than 100 upcoming live shows; therefore, now is the perfect time to buy Elton John tickets and create some beautiful summer memories.

Nevertheless, we all sometimes ask ourselves why Elton John is so successful? Well, that’s what we’ll try to answer here by providing the top four reasons that make him one of the best pop musicians ever.

Sir Elton Does, He Doesn’t Just Talk

It is fair to say that Elton did it, and he’s still doing the work since the 2022 Elton John tour is yet another example that he works hard. He is not one of those mega-stars that were creative some 20 years ago, and now they only talk in interviews about what should be done, or they make a concert once in a while with songs that were hits a long time ago.

No, Elton still performs at the highest level all over the globe.

Furthermore, even though addiction, hate, depression, and other challenges were trying to stop him, he kept on pushing and working to become better and better. The road was never easy, but Elton found a way to overcome all the issues and challenges, and he managed to become highly successful.

Elton John Followed His Dreams

Considering the fact that Sir Elton grew up in England with almost nothing, it is fair to say that the chances of succeeding were entirely against him. Nevertheless, Elton decided to dream big, and when we see what he achieved and still maintains to achieve, it’s more than evident that he still dreams even today.

This fantastic performer dreamed of doing what he loves the most and worked to fulfill these dreams. Evidently, this recipe was the right choice since mixing the dream, and hard work always pays off in the end. There were many obstacles, especially at the beginning of his impressive musical career, but he never gave up on his dream to become one of the most respected and successful singers of all time.

Elton Loves to Help

Aside from giving his talent to mass audiences all around the world, Elton also loves to help people who need a hand in difficult times. He himself had said that he realized that the power of kindness, compassion, and love has incredible range, and he realized this when he overcame his battle with substance abuse and addiction. And when he finally got clean, Elton became genuinely inspired by the love he got through the recovery process; therefore, he decided that he could help others to overcome their demons and health problems.

That’s why Elton created a foundation to address the AIDS epidemic all over the globe, and over the years, The Elton John AIDS Foundation has helped raise millions of dollars for HIV and AIDS research. So, love, kindness, and compassion taught him how to give, and he motivates others to do the same by giving an example.

He’s A Piano Genius

Sir Elton John is a classically trained performer who found a way to mix his fantastic pianism with pop and rock and roll music. He is considered by many to be one of the top three artists in the history of American music charts and has sold more than 250 million records all over the world. When he was young, Elton trained at the Royal Academy of Music in the capital of the United Kingdom and has said that these years spent training actually shaped his special style of also including funk, blues, and rock music.

In addition, he is a piano master who has made piano playing one of his trademarks as a musician and singer as well. What is even more interesting is that he can mix various music styles while still keeping his authentic music style, no matter if he records music or he’s playing live at any venue.

So, since this impressive and highly successful musician and singer is actually on his farewell tour titled Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour which started back on September 8th, 2018, and is going to finish on July 8th, 2023, you have to buy Elton John concert tickets in order to see him perform live at least once before he says goodbye to his fans. And be sure that you will most certainly create some fantastic moments and memories together with your friends that will last forever!