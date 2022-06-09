News
Chris Bassitt’s nightmarish stretch continues in Mets’ blowout loss to Padres
SAN DIEGO — The Mets will pack up their lockers and travel 90 minutes north on an unhappy bus ride to Anaheim.
Chris Bassitt continued his spell of hellish starts in the Mets’ 13-2 blowout loss to the Padres on Wednesday night at Petco Park. Bassitt spit up seven runs, six earned, on seven hits across 3.1 innings and 75 pitches in the series finale. It was his shortest outing of the season, but it wasn’t even the first time this year he was unable to give the Mets some length. Bassitt also permitted eight earned runs in 4.1 innings to the Giants on May 24 at Oracle Park.
Bassitt has allowed 22 runs in his last 26 innings and five starts, translating to a 7.62 ERA. Coincidentally, or maybe not, Bassitt’s worst stretch of the season started on May 19, which is the very same day the Mets placed Max Scherzer on the injured list with a left oblique strain.
Before Scherzer hit the IL, Bassitt often spoke about how much he has enjoyed his time in New York with his new team and a big part of that reason was the now-sidelined three-time Cy Young winner. Often, Bassitt and Scherzer could be seen talking shop in the Mets dugout on the days they weren’t starting.
It’s possible Bassitt has been putting pressure on himself to step up as the team ace ever since Scherzer went down. But there’s another positive influence missing from the clubhouse, one that studied his starting pitchers and knew how to call a good game.
James McCann has been on the IL since May 13 with a left hamate fracture that required surgery. Bassitt’s string of rotten starts began about one week later. The Oakland transplant has a 2.61 ERA in 31 innings and five starts when McCann has caught him this season.
Whatever the reasons behind Bassitt’s downward spiral, the Mets would love nothing more for him to turn it around before his next start for a couple of reasons. One, the Mets rotation will not return to full strength for at least the next several weeks. Two, the rest of the National League East is beginning to get its act together.
The Braves (30-27) have won seven games in a row. The Phillies (27-29) have won six in a row, including five since they fired manager Joe Girardi. Thanks to the double-digit lead the Mets built up before they flew cross country for their 10-game, 11-day road trip to Southern California, the Braves and Phillies aren’t breathing down their necks just yet. But, in what would be a relapse of last year’s collapse, the Amazin’s can ill afford to allow that to become a possibility.
The Mets (38-21) ended Wednesday night’s massacre with a 7-game lead in the NL East. Perhaps the final leg of their west coast tour will offer some respite. The Angels will enter Thursday having lost 14 straight games. The Halos will have the opportunity to snap that losing streak on Thursday, when they play the Red Sox. But either way, the Mets will get the chance to end their long road trip on a high note against a struggling Angels squad that has also listed Mike Trout as day-to-day with a groin issue.
Following Thursday’s day off, the Mets will hope to be less vulnerable than they were on Wednesday night, with their two key right-handed bats sidelined, against left-hander Sean Manaea. Pete Alonso and Starling Marte are day-to-day with right hand and left quad injuries, respectively, which meant four out of nine batters in the Mets lineup in the series finale were left-handed against the southpaw.
News
Top 4 Reasons Why Elton John Is Successful
Summer is right around the corner, and this is the perfect time to go to your favorite performers’ live concerts, especially now after the difficult period of Covid-19 when we can finally relax a little bit.
Of course, many of the top-rated music stars already are on their 2022 concert tours, and one of them who is considered a living legend is Elton John. The Rocket Man is on tour in 15 countries with more than 100 upcoming live shows; therefore, now is the perfect time to buy Elton John tickets and create some beautiful summer memories.
Nevertheless, we all sometimes ask ourselves why Elton John is so successful? Well, that’s what we’ll try to answer here by providing the top four reasons that make him one of the best pop musicians ever.
Sir Elton Does, He Doesn’t Just Talk
It is fair to say that Elton did it, and he’s still doing the work since the 2022 Elton John tour is yet another example that he works hard. He is not one of those mega-stars that were creative some 20 years ago, and now they only talk in interviews about what should be done, or they make a concert once in a while with songs that were hits a long time ago.
No, Elton still performs at the highest level all over the globe.
Furthermore, even though addiction, hate, depression, and other challenges were trying to stop him, he kept on pushing and working to become better and better. The road was never easy, but Elton found a way to overcome all the issues and challenges, and he managed to become highly successful.
Elton John Followed His Dreams
Considering the fact that Sir Elton grew up in England with almost nothing, it is fair to say that the chances of succeeding were entirely against him. Nevertheless, Elton decided to dream big, and when we see what he achieved and still maintains to achieve, it’s more than evident that he still dreams even today.
This fantastic performer dreamed of doing what he loves the most and worked to fulfill these dreams. Evidently, this recipe was the right choice since mixing the dream, and hard work always pays off in the end. There were many obstacles, especially at the beginning of his impressive musical career, but he never gave up on his dream to become one of the most respected and successful singers of all time.
Elton Loves to Help
Aside from giving his talent to mass audiences all around the world, Elton also loves to help people who need a hand in difficult times. He himself had said that he realized that the power of kindness, compassion, and love has incredible range, and he realized this when he overcame his battle with substance abuse and addiction. And when he finally got clean, Elton became genuinely inspired by the love he got through the recovery process; therefore, he decided that he could help others to overcome their demons and health problems.
That’s why Elton created a foundation to address the AIDS epidemic all over the globe, and over the years, The Elton John AIDS Foundation has helped raise millions of dollars for HIV and AIDS research. So, love, kindness, and compassion taught him how to give, and he motivates others to do the same by giving an example.
He’s A Piano Genius
Sir Elton John is a classically trained performer who found a way to mix his fantastic pianism with pop and rock and roll music. He is considered by many to be one of the top three artists in the history of American music charts and has sold more than 250 million records all over the world. When he was young, Elton trained at the Royal Academy of Music in the capital of the United Kingdom and has said that these years spent training actually shaped his special style of also including funk, blues, and rock music.
In addition, he is a piano master who has made piano playing one of his trademarks as a musician and singer as well. What is even more interesting is that he can mix various music styles while still keeping his authentic music style, no matter if he records music or he’s playing live at any venue.
So, since this impressive and highly successful musician and singer is actually on his farewell tour titled Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour which started back on September 8th, 2018, and is going to finish on July 8th, 2023, you have to buy Elton John concert tickets in order to see him perform live at least once before he says goodbye to his fans. And be sure that you will most certainly create some fantastic moments and memories together with your friends that will last forever!
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu hits career milestone with 1,500th big league hit
MINNEAPOLIS — The first one took a while. In his third major league game, his third at-bat of the day, DJ LeMahieu grounded a single to second base off Jaime Garcia in the top of the eighth inning of a Cubs loss at St. Louis.
“Albert Pujols was at first base and he was the first one to congratulate me,” LeMahieu said of his first MLB hit back in June of 2011. Pujols went on to wish LeMahieu many more hits in this league. “So, I’ll never forget that.”
Tuesday night, LeMahieu singled twice in the Yankees rout of the Twins to reach 1,500 career hits. He knew he was close, but wasn’t sure until he got congratulated by manager Aaron Boone.
“It’s one of those things I’ll probably look back on after my career, after I’m done. But you know stuff like that is a cool thing,” LeMahieu said.
It’s been a long journey for LeMahieu, who reached his 10th year of service time last month. He’s won two batting titles and went into Wednesday night’s game against the Twins at Target Field one home run shy of 100.
“I mean, they’re all there. It’s all cool stuff, but you know, hopefully, there’s a lot more of all of that to come,” said LeMahieu, who will be 34 next month.
After a brief shutdown with a wrist issue, LeMahieu seems back on track. Over the last two weeks, eight games, LeMahieu is hitting .333/.460/.533 with a .993 OPS and a 175 OPS+.
LeMahieu, who was sidelined last September after trying to play through a sports hernia, has been a consistent player most of his career. The Yankees are seeing that again after a struggle last year.
“I actually feel like he’s been really consistent. I don’t want to say he’s been entirely unlucky. But, even in June, I feel like he’s swinging the bat really well, but there’s been a couple of games like the other day, he smokes a line drive out at second, he smokes a ball at the center fielder,” Boone said. “He’s been really consistent throughout the season. And I do feel like he’s getting to that really good DJ stretch where he starts getting a few hits a couple times a week where now all of a sudden you see him go to that other level from a number standpoint. I feel like he’s kind of scratching the surface of that, but I’ve been happy with the consistency.”
Chicago White Sox are limited to 4 hits in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers: ‘We know we can get better’
The Chicago White Sox had one hit — a single by Jake Burger — against talented Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin heading to the bottom of the fifth Wednesday.
They were down three runs when the offense appeared to be gaining momentum.
Burger led off with a homer to left. Gavin Sheets doubled and AJ Pollock walked.
But the promising inning fizzled and the Sox were held in check the rest of the way, falling 4-1 in front of 25,078 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Gonsolin got Danny Mendick to hit a grounder to shortstop Trea Turner, which turned into a force at second. Leury García struck out and Luis Robert flied out to center to end the team’s most serious threat.
“It wasn’t the best night,” García said. “But we have to just keep working and try to get better. We know we can get better.”
The Sox were limited to four hits, two by Burger. Gonsolin (7-0) allowed one run on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings.
“I give credit where credit is due: The pitcher has a (1.58) ERA and he’s undefeated,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “So evidently it wasn’t a piece of cake. But we did have two real good chances to add a run in the fourth and the (fifth).
“We didn’t get them over, didn’t get them in. So when a guy is pitching that well, every chance you get, you’ve got to mark and we didn’t.”
The first four hitters in the Sox lineup — García, Luis Robert, Yoán Moncada and José Abreu — went a combined 0-for-15 with a hit-by-pitch for Robert in the fourth.
“I feel like (bleep) at the plate,” said García, who struck out three times. “But I give it all I got. That’s all I got. I give it 100% and struck out three times. Nobody wants three strikeouts. But I just have to keep working and all the situations, they’re going to change.”
Robert stole second in the fourth and advanced on a flyout to third, where he was stranded. The Sox left two more runners on in the fifth.
Asked if he’s considering drastic changes to the lineup, La Russa said: “I consider everything. I also consider we won three in a row (entering Wednesday), so I’m not dumping a club just because they got beat one game where a guy with a 1.00 ERA shuts us down.”
The Dodgers struck early against Sox starter Johnny Cueto (0-3).
Turner singled with two outs in the first and Will Smith followed with a home run to left.
Cody Bellinger led off the second with a homer to right, giving the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.
“It was just a pitch that I hung in the middle of the strike zone and he took advantage of it,” Cueto said through an interpreter of Bellinger’s homer. “But after that, I got better.
“It was just a mistake, that pitch, and after that I focused on trying to (locate) my pitches down in the zone.”
Cueto retired 15 of the final 17 batters he faced, allowing only a walk in the fifth and a single in the sixth. He exited after six innings, allowing the three runs on four hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
“He’s buzzard luck as far as we haven’t been scoring a lot, but we don’t score at all for him,” La Russa said. “But he’s a pro. He keeps going out there and keeping us close. … He’s very impressive.”
The Sox have been held to three runs or fewer in four of Cueto’s five starts. The one time they surpassed the mark was in his Sox debut May 16 in Kansas City, where Robert hit a two-run homer in the 10th for a 5-3 victory.
“My focus is just to do my best every time I’m on the mound,” Cueto said. “I can’t focus on what happens around me. I just do my job and focus on that.”
The solid pitching continued for the Sox, but so did the offensive inconsistencies.
“Our offense got shut down and there were some at-bats that were not fun to take,” La Russa said. “I know the guys aren’t happy with them. To me, when a guy is pitching well against you and you have a couple of situations, you at least get a mark. You’ve got to mark.
“If it turns out to be a crooked number, that’s good too. But we didn’t do it.”
