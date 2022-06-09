Finance
Common Mistakes Motorcycle Buyers Make When Looking For a Motorcycle Loan
Whether interest rates are high or low or it’s the end of a model year with lots of incentives, motorcycle buyers tend to make the same mistakes when shopping for a motorcycle loan. Here are four common mistakes motorcycle buyers make with motorcycle loans.
Shopping for a motorcycle before shopping for a motorcycle loan.
Many motorcycle buyers enter the showroom looking for a motorcycle before they determine how much money a motorcycle lender is willing to loan to them for the purchase of a motorcycle. There is no need to shop for a $20,000 Harley Davidson motorcycle, if a lender is only willing to provide a loan amount of $10,000.
Additionally, once motorcycle buyers enter the showroom slick salespeople often pressure them into motorcycle loans with much higher internet rates than they could have gotten had they shopped for a motorcycle loan at a bank, credit union or online. Salespeople do not like motorcycle buyers to leave the dealership to get a motorcycle loan. In the salespersons mind this only increases the chance of losing a sale and commission. Therefore, salespeople frequently try for a quick sale which normally results in pushing motorcycle buyers to get motorcycle financing at the dealership.
The bottom-line is that it is always best to shop for a motorcycle loan before entering the showroom.
Diving into the unknown motorcycle loan.
Motorcycle buyers often jump into motorcycle loans that they do not completely understand or may not be the best alternative for them. For instance, in today’s age manufacturers frequently run credit card motorcycle loan promotions on their private-label credit cards. But these promotions typically offer a low interest rate for a short term like 12 or 24 months and have a much higher interest rate after the short promotional term. On a credit card promotion if motorcycle buyers can not afford to pay off the loan during the short promotion period, then they are typically better finding a lender offering an installment motorcycle loan for a longer term.
Borrowing too much.
The most common mistake the first time motorcycle buyer makes in not having a clear sense of how much motorcycle they can afford. This is especially true for young motorcycle buyers who look to buy the top sport bikes that cost up to $10,000 – $15,000. What they fail to realize is that financing a $10,000 – $15,000 motorcycle can stretch them to thin, resulting in them having little cash to enjoy themselves and the motorcycling lifestyle. They may also have too little cash to pay for insurance, maintenance, registration or new accessories for their motorcycle.
Not asking the right questions.
The first warning sign that motorcycle buyers should see is that if they do not understand the type of motorcycle loan, then they should be sure to ask a lot of questions.
Here are some good questions to ask:
o Is the interest rate fixed or variable? If fixed how long will it be fixed for?
o Are there circumstances that can make the interest rate on the motorcycle loan change in the future?
o What happens if a payment is 30 days late? Does the interest rate increase?
o What happens if a payment is 60 days late? Does the interest rate increase?
o How long is the term on the motorcycle loan?
o If the loan is an installment loan, does it use rule of 78 or simple interest? (Simple interest is always better because it does not penalize the motorcycle buyer if the loan is paid off early.)
o What is the down payment requirement to get the motorcycle loan?
o Is full coverage insurance required?
o How much is registration and are these fees included in the motorcycle loan?
o Are there any administrative fees to get the motorcycle loan and if so how much are the fees?
Overall, motorcycle buyers can avoid these common mistakes by spending a little extra time focusing on shopping for a motorcycle loan and asking lots of questions.
Finance
5 Reasons to Use a SIP Calculator for Better Investments
While planning an investment in mutual fund programme, one desires to know the exact value of the invested capital and for that using an SIP Calculator is the best alternative.
As one needs to opt for an avenue which provides higher returns, the Systematic Investment Plan offers the feasibility of investing in the best investment strategy by making payment of small amount on a periodic basis. Moreover, SIP Calculator helps in computing the accurate value of investments after a certain interval of time. It helps in taking the apt decision to earn desired yields. The mutual fund return calculator provides various benefits and here are some of the reasons due to which it is preferred the most:
- It Calculates the Accurate Worth of Investment: It is helpful in conceiving the values that shall be generated by a mutual fund SIP at the time of maturity. One can maintain the accuracy only after considering its every aspect. The SIP calculator is designed after contemplating all the important parameters which include the Net Present Value, Internal Rate of Return, and Inflation Rate. In this way, it helps in generating the exact values of the invested amount.
- It Ascertains the Monthly Payable Amount: Sometimes it becomes quite difficult to decide the amount which should be invested so as to earn the desired returns in the future. The SIP Calculator helps to determine the exact sum of money that one needs to put in the mutual fund every month in order to meet the financial goals. Accordingly, it assists in making an efficient plan for achieving the investment objectives.
- It is Easily Accessible by All: All the investors who lack proper knowledge of finance-related terminologies and calculations can also use this tool for making an effective plan. It provides a user-friendly interface which can be used even by a layman. One needs to fill in a few fields like monthly amount payable, the tenure of investment, expected rate of return, etc., using which it generates the exact worth of the invested amount.
- It is Feasible for Every Type of Investment: It does not matter whether you are making an online or offline investment in the mutual fund, the SIP planner can be used in both the cases. It can help every investor in taking an independent decision as per his/her approach and evaluation.
- It Accelerates the Planning Process: As the mutual fund return calculator computes the definite returns on investment, it helps to make the planning process effective. One need not waste the time on doing research and analysis. Instead, by calculating the returns and making comparisons, one can take the best decision. After all, yielding higher returns is one of the main reasons of investing.
Accordingly, the SIP Calculator acts as an effective planner and can guide you in the best possible manner to take the correct decision regarding SIP investment. You can use this device and build a productive strategy for your future. Furthermore, the benefits that it offers would assure aspiring returns and would be helpful in making a worthwhile investment to attain financial gains in the future.
Finance
Power of Midnight Prayer (1)
One of the most powerful spiritual tools God has given, but grossly neglected by Christians is the midnight prayer. Midnight prayer (or vigil) is the prayer done about 12.00am. From the bible and through ages, the prayers done around this particular time have always brought tremendous and unprecedented results. As a Christian, it is imperative that you live a life of vigil. There are levels you can never attain in the spirit without mastering the act of praying in the midnight. There are levels of revelations you cannot get without prolonged midnight prayers. And there are also satanic entities, thrones and chains you can never dismantle unless through prolonged midnight battles. The aim of this write-up is to awaken the church (Christians) to this great spiritual weapon made available to us by God. I believe (and by experience too) that any Christian that masters the act of praying in the midnight will ultimately control what happens in the day.
Why pray in the midnight? Midnight (or hours between 11:00pm and 3:00am) is known to be the most spiritual active period of the day. You will notice that dreams, revelations, attacks, visitations from the spirit world (both by angels and demonic powers) often come by this time, especially when you are sleeping. And the reason is simple. Human beings are easily overwhelmed while asleep. Naturally, the body is always weak at this time. And this makes it susceptible to any spiritual manipulation. For one to be powerful in the spirit world, the person’s human spirit must be guided and lead by a higher Spirit; which in the case of a Christian is the Holy Spirit. Let’s not go farther with this explanation. All I want to say is that midnight is always a period of intense spiritual activities both by the Kingdom of God and the Kingdom of Satan.
If you must control the activities around you and dismantle Satanic ordinances in your life, then you must learn to wake up at midnight to fight against the powers of darkness. For example, look at the activities of the witches and wizards. These are agents of darkness possessed by the spirit of witchcraft. This spirit is known to be one of the most wicked spirits in the kingdom of darkness. It revels in causing harm and sometimes totally destroying human beings. The witches don’t have the word mercy in their dictionary. That is why a person; even a relation that is possessed with this wicked spirit can go ahead and destroy the closest person to him/her. And these set of agents of darkness mostly operate in the midnight.
Their mode of operation is usually to shoot their evil arrows (attacks) while their victim is asleep. And by the time the person wakes up, he/she will see everything going wrong. They can attack businesses, ministries, marriages and relationships, health, etc. Sometimes, destinies of the victims are taken to their Covens (where they meet) and tied. Or the victim is killed out rightly. God knew how terrible these wicked agents of Satan are, consequently He commanded Israel not to allow them (witches) to stay alive.
Now, our interest here is that for you to battle and win these agents of darkness that mostly operate in the midnight, you must also be awake at the same time of their operation. You must wake up to render their evil arrows, enchantments, curses and incantations against you ineffective. And not just that, you can at the same cause serious and perpetual havoc on them. All these can only be possible through powerful and sustained midnight prayers.
Not just the witches, we are also aware that the most dangerous satanic sacrifices and wicked ordinances are usually done in the middle of the night. If God opens our eyes to see what goes on in our society or even around us at midnight, we will be shocked. So many people you see looking innocent, honourable and decent in the day get involved in some satanic and devilish activities in the night. This does not stop them from coming to church, donating money to the religious bodies and charity. Some are actually moving ‘satanic altars’. How can the Christian or the church battle against all these? It’s only by engaging in very dynamic, prolonged prayers; especially in the middle of the night.
Now, the bible does not keep us ignorant of the activities that go on in the night hours. Job said, “Do not long for the cover of night, for that is when people will be destroyed (people are cut off in their place)” Job 36:20. The Psalmist calls it “the terrors of the night” (Psalms 91:5). Then Jesus said that night is the time when the enemy comes to sow tares (Matthew 13:25). You may not believe it, most of the problems we’re going through today, were first shot into our lives by demonic forces while we were sleeping. Do you know that almost everything about this life is decided in the spirit realm before they manifest physical? This explains why some of us will always see things (including blessings) in our dreams or visions before we receive them physically. Does it happen to you? The same is with satanic arrows. They are first shot in the spirit realm before they manifest physically.
Nothing happens just like that. There is always a cause in the spirit realm, then the effect in the physical. We must wake up and begin to control our midnights. This is where we have the battlefield. And our exploits here will determine how great, powerful, prosperous and healthy we will become in the daytime.
Please, we’ll go into the examples of great men and women (including Jesus) in the bible; who won their midnight battles and consequently controlled the day. We will expand this teaching in the subsequent parts. Till next week, God Bless!
Finance
Distracted Driving Goes Under-Reported
Distracted driving is arguably the single leading cause of car accidents resulting in serious personal injury or wrongful death. Just think of all the distractions every driver encounters while operating an automobile: Dialing a phone number or writing a text on your mobile phone, reading the back of a CD, putting on make-up while looking through the rear view mirror, eating lunch, operating the radio, and the list goes on.
The National Safety Council reveals the irony that distracted drivers present an even greater threat than previously documented. The NSC article is titled “Recent analysis indicates cell phone distracted driving crashes vastly under-reported.” Likewise, when the cause of an accident goes under-reported, it becomes more difficult to enact laws and regultations to address the issue and places innocent motorists at risk.
On any given day, one can look around and find someone talking or texting on their cell phone. With cell phones and GPS devices becoming common-place in our society, some states have implemented laws to address the growing problem of distracted driving. In Texas for instance, use of a cell phone in a school zone can lead to a $200 fine even if you otherwise complying with all other traffic laws.
But when distracted driving leads to an auto accident, the problem facing the accident investigator and personal injury lawyer is proving it. Rarely does a police officer report the use of a cell phone as a contributing cause of an accident. This because of a lack of reliable evidence. Under normal circumstances, one driver might tell the investigating officer that they saw the other driver using their phone at the time of the accident. But unless the other driver admits to it, there is usually no way to verify that fact. In more serious accidents, however, officers might conduct a more thorough investigation to verify a driver’s use of a cell phone. But such in-depth accident investigations are conducted very infrequently resulting in distracted driving being statistically under-reported in car accident cases.
Your car accident lawyer is also faced with a similar problem. The allegation of cell phone use during the insurance claims process is equally difficult to prove since there is usually no independent proof. If the claim advances into litigation, your lawyer might be able to get copies of the other driver’s cell phone bill. But with mobile family plans and multiple cell phones included on one account, how can your lawyer prove which phone actually belongs to the driver. Even if your lawyer can verify the other driver’s use of a cell phone, the other driver can merely say that the call ended a minute or two before the accident.
When it comes down to it, unless you have a credible witness to the other driver being distracted while driving, you probably cannot rely on the other driving admitting it. There exists the irony that even though common sense dictates that distracted driving leads to most car accidents, the lack of any independent or reliable proof leads to these factors being statistically under-reported.
Common Mistakes Motorcycle Buyers Make When Looking For a Motorcycle Loan
Hearings guide: What to know as the Jan. 6 panel goes public
5 Reasons to Use a SIP Calculator for Better Investments
Power of Midnight Prayer (1)
Distracted Driving Goes Under-Reported
How Down Payment Assistance Works for Commercial Property
4 things we learned at Chicago Bears OTAs, including Braxton Jones taking 1st-team reps and Kyler Gordon’s absence
Features of a Limited Liability Partnership
How the Orioles planned to scout, recruit and develop players left out of 2020′s shortened draft: ‘We just showed them who we are’
Tether Tokens USDT Will be Available on Tezos
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022