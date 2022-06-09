News
Correction: Texas School Shooting-McConaughey story
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published June 7, 2022, about the Texas school shooting, The Associated Press quoted actor Matthew McConaughey as saying that his wife Camila, sitting nearby in the White House briefing room, was holding a pair of sneakers worn by a girl who died in the attack. The shoes were similar, but they were not the girl’s sneakers.
News
Letters: Pause the Cleveland Avenue project and reconsider it. We don’t need to kill that many trees
Pause the Cleveland Avenue tree-cutting plan
Forty-five years ago, I was privileged to be part of the successful efforts to end commercial logging in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Now I’m involved in another fight to protect trees in my own neighborhood, St. Anthony Park, adjoining the St. Paul campus of the University. I’m wondering how long we must keep fighting for trees?
A few years ago, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners decided that it needs to rebuild a mile-long stretch of St. Paul’s Cleveland Avenue to add on-street bike lanes, including the part along the beautiful open mall of the St. Paul campus of the U of M. This roadwork plan was initially presented to our community over two years ago.
However, the plan then presented involved cutting down “only” 56 trees. By last month, that number had quietly metastasized to upward of 160 trees. This was a complete surprise. Residents found out about the 198 percent increase only when pink-painted rings recently appeared on trees to be cut, and after a contract had been signed. This increase was made with absolutely no notice given to residents, or to our community council. That is not good government.
These trees are historic and beautiful. Many of them are stately oaks, some more than 100 years old. At least one is estimated to go back two centuries. The current plan would remove two-thirds of the trees on the Boulevard.
The county asserts that the trees must come down to make room for bike lanes. True, bike lanes are needed. But this is not a major bike corridor in the county’s own plans, and we know, on the basis of sound engineering advice, that the need to accommodate safe bike traffic can be met without the sacrifice of so many mature trees.
This is work that needs to be stopped now. The Met Council (through which 80 percent of the project’s funding flows) and the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners should put a hold on this project to allow time for serious consideration of less damaging alternatives. That would be good government.
Chuck Dayton, St. Paul
Summit Avenue doesn’t need more pavement and fewer trees
Summit Avenue is arguably the most beautiful 5 miles of road, bike and walkways in the Twin Cities and beyond. It does not need fewer trees, more pavement, less parking and a different bike path.
What it does need is road resurfacing because its current condition is not only an embarrassment but the potholes are a danger to cyclists and autos that swerve unexpectedly to avoid them.
Please invest our limited funds for community improvement in projects that are truly needed and beneficial to the entire population, not just a fun project for a few folks looking for something “cool” to do.
Harry Chalmiers, St. Paul
Who better than gun owners?
Fifty years ago, Richard Nixon became the first president to visit The People’s Republic of China. This surprised virtually everyone because Nixon was known as a hardline anitcommunist. So, for him to travel to China made it more acceptable for everyone in America, regardless of political persuasion, to open up to the idea of establishing relations with the PRC after over two decades of isolation.
What does this have to do with gun control? Well, in a similar way, imagine how effective the call for gun control regulations would be if it came from members of the National Rifle Association.
This is a complicated issue. Who better to determine where the lines should be drawn between legal and illegal firearm ownership than those who already own guns, whether for hunting or sport or personal protection?
It would be nice to think that the NRA leadership would rise to the task and establish the needed guidelines. But that seems doubtful because it appears that Mr. LaPierre and his cronies are firmly in the pockets of gun manufacturers. Therefore, the change needs to come from the bottom up. Gun owners themselves, rank-and-file NRA members, need to come up with the regulations that are needed. And they need to do it fast. Because we have a tragic loss of life to gunfire every day in America. Not just horrible mass-shootings like the most recent in Uvalde, Texas.
John Crea, St. Paul
It took two
Hats off to Donna Reule for her letter to the editor that finally put the spotlight on the role men play in the abortion issue. I always find it amazing that ONLY the women are stoned to death for adultery. I thought it took two to tangle.
She asks, “should we make males of our lives responsible for pregnancy prevention rather than blame women for abortion?” I say, “And how!”
Marion McCarthy, St. Paul
Don’t need tougher gun laws
A report in Sunday’s Pioneer Press suggested that tougher gun laws might have prevented the recent school shooting in Texas as well as other school shootings.
We have been passing tougher gun laws since Columbine almost 25 years ago. These “tough laws” were supposed to do the very thing that the report suggest a new round of tough gun laws would do.
We don’t need tougher gun laws. We have seen these fail. What we need are tougher sentences for those convicted, a strong family structure, less mind-altering substances, God brought back into the public schools and respect for life instilled into our children.
This is just a beginning but one that will save our most precious lives. And when these ideas work, isn’t it worth it for our children?
Thomas McMahon, White Bear Lake
Dangerous to your health
That is not a bad idea to require persons to be 21 years old before they can buy cigarettes because they can be dangerous to your health.
Also buying alcohol before you are 21 should be restricted because that can be dangerous to your health.
So why does an 18-year-old male have to register for the draft? That can be dangerous to your health if you are selected to serve. Ask anyone who was sent to Korea or Vietnam. Shouldn’t you be 21 years old before you have to register?
Leo Strus, White Bear Lake
News
Former UF guard Taurean Green back to provide bridge to Gators’ glory days
Former Florida point guard Taurean Green is back to dish out another assist for the Gators.
First-year coach Todd Golden’s embrace of the program’s past success led him to hire Green, who will serve as the new director of player development and a bridge to the Gators’ glory days.
Green played point guard for the 2006 and 2007 national championship teams. Known for his unselfishness, defensive intensity and clutch shooting, Green often performed in the background of future lottery picks Joakim Noah, Al Horford and Corey Brewer.
The quartet formed the 2004 recruiting class eventually — and reverentially — known as the ‘04s.
Those teams are the last back-to-back champions and hold a special place in Gators’ sports history.
“The older I’ve gotten, the more I’ve been able to appreciate it,” Green, 35, said Wednesday. “Because being able to come to this university, being able to accomplish what we accomplished … it’s not easy.”
Green aims to provide perspective for younger players to help them develop the work ethic and team-first mentality that helped the ‘04s to a 68-11 record, highlighted by 18 straight postseason wins, during two seasons.
Those teams will forever serve as the gold standard at Florida. Yet the program began to lose touch with the past once coach Billy Donovan left for the NBA in 2015 and Mike White replaced him.
“I know a lot of guys just haven’t been back for whatever reason,” Green said. “But coach Golden has opened the door and wants guys to come back from former teams. That’s just a great thing that he did.”
Sensing the schism, Golden reconnected with Donovan after the 36-year-old replaced White, who surprisingly left in March for Georgia after seven seasons in Gainesville.
During those conversations with Golden, Donovan suggested he hire Green once he finished the 2021-22 season working for the Chicago Bulls alongside his former college coach following a long professional career.
Green, the No. 52 selection in the 2007 draft by Portland, did not catch on in the NBA. Instead, he played for 12 different teams overseas from 2008-21, when he ended his career with a title with Stal Ostrów Wielkopolski of the Polish Basketball League.
“I was able to travel to … I don’t remember exactly how many countries off the top of my head,” Green said. “But I was able to play in Italy, Greece, Spain. I’ve been all over the world. Being able to travel, get paid for what you love to do, I wouldn’t change anything.”
Green said he most enjoyed Lyon, France, the gateway to the Alps.
But the Boca Raton native feels more at home in Gainesville, though he barely recognizes a college town that has evolved into a small city.
“When I got here and got off Archer [Road], it was like there’s the Cheesecake Factory and there is PF Chang’s. Am I in the right place?” Green said. “I saw Celebration Point and I said, ‘Wow.’ It’s great for the city, great for the university and for recruiting.”
Green hopes to help the Gators return to greatness while embarking on a career in coaching, similar to his father Sidney, a college star at UNLV who played 11 seasons in the NBA.
“I’m a coach’s son,” Green said. “Obviously the best coach I played for was Coach D. But I also played for some good coaches in Europe. I learned a lot.
“I want to take the things I learned along the way and just share it with the younger generation.”
Green’s body of work at Florida offers a window into his vision of the game. He led the title teams with averages of 33.1 minutes and 4.2 assists. A 1,000-point career scorer for the Gators, Green also provided timely 3-point shooting and closed out games from the free-throw line, shooting 86.8% those two seasons.
The ‘04s decision to return for their junior seasons to win another national title and their style of play epitomized teamwork.
“A lot of guys don’t know how to play,” Green said. “A lot of guys on the AAU circuit it’s, ‘Hey, go score.’ There’s only one basketball. Everybody can’t score. It’s little details that help a team win.
“I want to be able teach that and bring whatever I can to help these guys.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Edgar Thompson at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @osgators.
()
News
Charles M. Blow: Career advice from a career in the trenches
Thirty years ago, I arrived at The New York Times as an intern. I never planned to be a “company man.” I had no real plan. This is just the way things worked out.
Young people often ask me for career advice. Well, here it is.
Try to be the best at what you do. The money will take care of itself.
During a career conference at my college, I remember a journalist describing what I thought was an appallingly lower than average starting salary for newspaper journalists. Hyperventilating, I excused myself, ran to the bathroom and threw up. I had been poor my whole life, and I remember thinking, “I can’t go to college and still be poor!”
But I pulled myself together and came to this resolution: I would simply strive to be the best at what I was doing, and I would let the money take care of itself. Journalism is mission work. You don’t enter this profession with the same ambitions as an investment banker.
In business, persistence pays off.
I got my internship at the Times by not taking no for an answer. When I arrived at the Times’ booth at an Atlanta job fair in the early ’90s, the recruiters told me I wouldn’t be able to interview because applicants had to sign up in advance, and their dance card was full.
I said that I understood, but that I was going to wait there until someone didn’t show up for the interview. I sat for about six hours, so long that they seemed to forget I was there. I listened in as other applicants sat for interviews, and as the recruiters discussed each candidate when they left. It was the absolute best opposition research. When one of the recruiters finally relented and offered to interview me, I knew the perfect way to answer every question.
The next day, the recruiters told me that I had so impressed them that they called back to New York overnight and created a graphics internship just for me.
Others may have more advantages than you, but no one has more hours in the day than you. No one can outwork you unless you let it happen.
My first newspaper internship was at the Shreveport Times in Louisiana. There, I decided that my boss would never see me come or go. I would always arrive before him and leave after him, even if I had to organize office supplies into the evening.
When I got my first full-time job at The Detroit News, I decided that it wasn’t enough to learn to do my job, I needed to learn every job connected to mine. There were researchers in the graphics department. I made them an offer: I would get their lunches and run their errands if they would let me watch them work. They never asked me to do the menial tasks, but they did let me watch them work with sources and even pitch in. I was working two shifts every day — one for free and one for pay — but the experience I gained was invaluable.
This suited me. I wouldn’t call myself a workaholic, but I like my work, and I was young. Young people should work as hard as possible because there will come a time when the aging body simply can’t handle it.
Find your workplace tribe.
The Times I arrived at 30 years ago is a far cry from the Times of today. I once heard it described as “a knife fight among valedictorians,” with managers who were mean and who seemed to have been rewarded for being so.
That kind of hostile work environment would never be tolerated at the Times today, but if you ever find yourself in such a situation, remember, you’re probably not alone. Anywhere you go, you have to find your workplace tribe — the other earnest, good-natured employees who can be your sounding board and source of support.
Everyone you work with or for is a reference.
It is estimated that up to 80% of job listings are never posted. Often, someone looking to hire simply asks trusted people if they know of a good candidate. When those opportunities arise, you want your name to be at the top of their mind — as someone smart, collegial and hard working. This is why you must give your all in every job you have, no matter how small, no matter if it has nothing to do with your ultimate career and ambitions. And you must treat everyone around you with respect. Because anyone who knows you could give you a reference, without you being the wiser.
No one cares about your disadvantages. Overcome them.
I didn’t go to an elite boarding school or an Ivy League college, but many of the people whom I would work with did, and many of the people I would compete with did. I resolved early on that I would have to compensate, as much as I could, for any deficiencies in my educational pedigree. I read the classics that had never been assigned to me and as many new books as possible. I watched documentaries nonstop as well as the news. I visited museums and took classes if time permitted. I told myself that no one would ever make a reference to “The Merchant of Venice” again without me understanding it.
Managers must be managed.
The verb here may not be the most precise, but this formulation is easiest for me to remember.
It is not enough to know the goals and expectations your manager have set for you. You must know the goals and expectations they have set for themselves, your department and the company. You should try to understand what the company expects of them, because only when you see this bigger picture can you fully appreciate how you fit into it.
I have so much more advice, but not enough space to share it all. This is, I think, a good start. Some of it may sound archaic. But my mission here is simply to be honest rather than hew to modern mores.
I came into the workforce in a different time, when a Black, country boy with a heavy Southern accent could easily have been written off and reduced. I refused then, and I refuse now, to let that happen.
Charles Blow writes a column for the New York Times.
Correction: Texas School Shooting-McConaughey story
Letters: Pause the Cleveland Avenue project and reconsider it. We don’t need to kill that many trees
Virtual Sex – How the Tech-Savvy Get Frisky
Former UF guard Taurean Green back to provide bridge to Gators’ glory days
Charles M. Blow: Career advice from a career in the trenches
ZOOM UP Your Virtual Presentations
Here are five things we learned from the Vikings in the spring
Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant’s legacy is hurt by Warriors success and Nets failures
State Softball: A look at the East Metro teams competing this week in North Mankato
Yankees Notebook: DJ LeMahieu hits career milestone; Giancarlo Stanton back in the field
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022