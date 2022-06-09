CPA Affiliate Marketing – Secrets to Big Profits

Share Pin 0 Shares

The popularity of CPA affiliate marketing has literally exploded over the past few years. While CPA affiliates have been having great success for years, just recently they have been in the spotlight. When I say ‘great success’ I’m talking about 6-figure daily profits!

What is CPA?

CPA stands for Cost Per Action. This refers to the way affiliates are rewarded. For example, Company A is seeking leads for its product. Company A sets up a webpage to capture lead information such as the person’s name, address and phone number. Company A then joins a CPA network and offers affiliates in the network $10 for every lead that they generate for them. In this example, the CPA offer pays $10 for affiliates.

CPA offers will vary depending on the easiness/difficulty of performing the designated action. Some CPA offers pay $1 for a name and email address lead while other offers pay $50 per lead that enter their name, address, email, and other information relative to the product or service offered.

Why is CPA so popular?

CPA affiliates are paid for someone just filling in a form. They don’t even need to buy anything! This is why CPA is so lucrative and, therefore, so popular.

How can you become a CPA affiliate?

There are several major CPA networks that host thousands of CPA offers each. To become an affiliate you simply need to join one or more of these networks. Once you are a member, you can browse all the CPA offers and select the ones you want to promote.

The better CPA networks are quite fussy when it comes to accepting new affiliates. Some CPA networks are easy to join but, as a general rule, the more easier it is to join, the less reputable the network is and you should be aware. Also, when it comes to picking CPA offers, be selective. Stick to offers that are already popular. This means that they are converting well and also that the affiliates are being paid honestly and on time. How can you promote CPA offers?

Okay, so you’ve joined a CPA network and found a great CPA offer. What then? You need to get your offer in front of as many people as possible. There are several ways to do this; free and paid.

Great free ways to drive traffic to your offers are article marketing, video marketing, social bookmarking and blogging. Paid traffic is fast and will send a flood of visitors to your offers but you need to make sure you know what you’re doing. For paid traffic you will want to use Google AdWords and media buys (banners).