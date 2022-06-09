Finance
Creating a Targeted Prospecting Strategy
Creating a targeted prospecting strategy is the biggest prospecting problem facing sales people from the recent 2017 survey by the Richardson Co. The survey was broken into 6 categories; Prospecting, Negotiating, Closing, Buyer’s Decisions, Productivity, and Team Selling and I commend them for their research and efforts.
Over the next several articles, I will share with you my suggestion of how you should handle these current and prominent selling issues/ challenges. I also encourage you to read their report and their insights.
The 2017 top prospecting issues in order according to the survey are:
1. Creating a targeted prospecting strategy
2. Quality of leads from marketing
3. Gaining appointments
The 2016 issues were:
1. Identifying triggers/sales signals that indicate issues you can resolve
2. Identifying target accounts
3. Gaining appointments
And, my ongoing articles will offer suggestion on how to deal with each one.
Creating a Targeted Prospecting Strategy
Existing Accounts
Since your existing customers are the best place to make more sales – via buying the same, cross-selling and up-selling – this is where your prospecting campaign should start. In these accounts you have or should have multiple contacts. You should also have worked your way to the C-Suite or General Manager’s office where you’ve developed relationships that consist of more than just saying hello in the hallways. Therefore, with all these positive relationships which you have nurtured you can ask these people for more business and to buy the other products and services you sell. These people will also be pleased to introduce you and refer you to other parts of their company – departments, divisions, product-lines, subsidiaries, etc. However, if you don’t ask and don’t pursue selling all the relevant products and services you offer, they won’t chase after you begging to buy them.
Now if you haven’t met, interviewed and develop a relationship with these other contacts and top people, then my suggestion is to begin this process. Set-up meetings using your existing contacts to meet others. Your reason, if they ask for one and you are struggling to come up with one, is “You’d like to be sure you are meeting their expectations and interviewing them and learning from them will be the only way you’ll know for sure how you are doing.”
Competitors’ Accounts
Competitors are trying to break into your accounts or increase their share in joint accounts. So you’d be stupid not to go after theirs. Competitors are selling the same products and services you offer. They may have the full share or a portion and those accounts should be ideal for you. The reason you haven’t cracked that account or become the preferred and dominant supplier is because you lack the positive, professional relationships. That is, many of the decision-makers, those directly involved and their bosses don’t see you as giving them what they want better than any other alternative.
The way to accomplish this is to set-up meetings and interview these decision makers to learn what each wants as it relates to your solutions and how they’d like to get these desires and/or solutions to their stated problems. This is the time to stop marketing i.e. telling them what you have and why they should have it and why they should buy from you, and start learning what each individual wants and how s/he wants to get it.
This is the time to pursue becoming their second source. So learn and ask, “What do I have to do to become your second source?”
The reason you’d like to be the second source is because customers are always having issues with their vendors – no matter what. They don’t switch typically because it’s takes too much effort and there may be a risk. However, if the customer has a second choice that has establish him or herself to their satisfaction, then they will call that source in a heartbeat.
So Listen to the answer and determine if you can do it. I would suggest you don’t say on the spot you can do whatever they ask. Give it some thought so you show sincerity. Then develop how a presentation of how you will prove you can deliver what s/he asked for. Be sure you do this with multiple contacts in that account, because usually multiple people will make the decision, especially the bosses and especially if a change is involved.
I tell everyone I coach that if you do this, I guarantee within 6 weeks you will get an order that would have gone to the competitor.
Greenfield Accounts
I call them this because if they can use your types of products or services, it’s hard to imagine you don’t have a competitor. So these could be accounts where they do it themselves or do it in another way. Again the solution is interviewing and establishing yourself… if you can. But be careful, this account may not be ideal for you. This implies you should have developed an ideal profile so you can determine after a few interviews whether or not this account is worth pursuing.
Part of your interview (which you can use with competitors and your own accounts) is, “What do you like about what you use or do now?” Listen intently and get details. Then ask, “What do you dislike or would change?” Again listen aggressively. Caution: don’t just focus on what they don’t like, because they are buying the part that they like. The answers to these questions will give you the specification of what you will have to do or deliver to win-over this individual. Again, be sure you do this with multiple people because usually multiple people will make the decision, especially the bosses and especially since this is a change.
Prospecting Time Allocation
This is your prospecting strategy. Pursue existing account 50% of your selling time. This should be easy because you should have access and you should be there often. Pursue Competitor’s accounts 30-40% of your time. This should be that difficult if you have the right attitude of learning rather than marketing. You should have contacts or know how to easily get them. Finally, go after the Greenfields the remaining 10-20%. Again, seek to learn rather than tell what they should be doing, even though you know it would be good for them.
Buying a Used Sunfish Sailboat: Know The Ins and Outs Before Sailing Away
As anyone who’s ever bought a used car knows, you have to approach the project armed with your own knowledge before you even set foot on the lot. In this situation, being uninformed is tantamount to being taken to the cleaners.
The same goes for buying a sailboat. And, like automobiles, no sailboat is the same, so you should know the basics (and some particulars, as well) about the overall condition of the Sunfish sailboat you have your eye on.
The first question should always be, of course, how much cash are you willing to part with? If you plan on upgrading a used Sunfish, that alone can cost from $550 to $750 or more, depending on whether you want to use it to race. Prices also vary by location and supply; there’s no “set” price for a used Sunfish sailboat.
Then, where do you find a good used boat? Some people prefer to place their own ads (either in local newspapers or on the Internet) as opposed to responding to those already published. Many people have used Sunfish sailboats in pretty good condition but just haven’t thought of placing an ad for it. Also, check out local dealers, particularly if you’re buying out of season or if the outfit isn’t a Sunfish dealer. Also, knowing that sailboats go for less in winter and fall will put you ahead of the game.
Some obvious things that people often forget to look for are: age of the boat, which can be determined by checking the rudder, gunwales, or the serial number, if you don’t know the actual age; the weight of the hull, which should be between 115 and 130 pounds, and the resistance or lack thereof – watch out for a hull that’s too flexible.
Also, check the mast step and daggerboard trunk for hairline cracks or holes, and the condition of the bailer and storage compartment. And, the cockpit rim may be hiding some damage.
Other places to look for potential deal-breakers:
Signs of moisture in ports or drains.
Nicks or dents in the blades; splits and cracks in wooden blades.
Rudder and tiller cracks, corrosion, or pitting.
Dents or bends in the mast, near the tube.
Corrosion in the gaff and boom.
Holes or bad seams in the sail.
Never let the seller think you know as much as you do, bring plenty of cash just in case, and you’ll find a good deal on a used Sunfish sailboat.
Dish Network Advantages and Disadvantages
Advantages of Dish Network Services
Advantage #1. You get more digital channels for the same price, you get all the free features such as TiVo, up to 4 tv connections, free installation, and more.
Advantage #2. Dish Network cost about half the cost of traditional cable services and it seem like the taxes and surcharges are much lower. Also your bill is easier to understand and it can be viewed via the Internet. You can track all your viewing fees, pay tv fees up to the very minute with real time reporting.
Advantage #3. They provide great instant online and phone customer support – far and beyond the service offered through the big companies. No holding problems, delays, or automated calls.
Disadvantages of Dish Network Services
#1. Sometimes your dish tv goes out during a storm or during high winds. Cable is more reliable in tough, stormy times.
#2. No emergency reliability. Maybe you will never need it but if your dish does go out, you will have to wait longer for service.
#3. You may have to pay extra for your local channels, and almost everyone is watching and demands their local channels. This should be included in all packages, most do come with your local channels.
Research Your Choices.
Make sure to do your due diligence in order to make a wise choice in choosing your cable service. We hope this advice is helpful for you in making a sound choice on your home cable service
We Earn Money, Shop Till Our Souls Get Tired – The Never Ending Process
“Shopping and buying” in the layman’s perspective, “Purchasing” in the marketing parlance all means to give money for something we get. To be short, it is trade. Barter was one system those days to exchange goods against goods where no money and calculation came into action. For example a kg of rice was exchanged for a kg of wheat and so on. Those days have gone. Now it is all money. People started thinking big when they started earning more and more. The situation is like they purchase just because they have come to that status and sometimes just because it is possessed by their neighbors. I feel ownership of something is valued more than value of money. Books define market as, “A place where buyers and sellers meet and exchange their products and services”. Today, it has become a stage for earning money. People have become so much obsessed with shopping and exploring products. Well, it’s up to people how they look at it. Some buy just because they want to possess it, some do shopping as a hobby, relaxation, and some create a situation for them to shop and so on. It is endless.
Developing a craze towards shopping depends on the mindset as well as buying behavior of a person. Quality of goods, customer satisfaction, and seller’s attitude play a very important role in dragging customers to their shop. Generally discounts; good shopping environment, customer relationship management, value added services etc are some of the strategies/activities they perform to keep loyal customers. Well, product availability, services, variety of branded goods, assortment of products, store ambiance etc are considered very important.
Shopping is done by each one of us almost daily. We find some reason to buy something. Pens, pencils, groceries and so on. List is endless. I have seen people would write down a list do buy but when they get into the shop, they get carried away by the attractive displays, advertisements, and sometimes even the wrapper and buy the things which is not in their list. Finally they come home and say, “Oh my god, I have got this one. I forgot what I wanted. It is my mistake” and so on. In marketing parlance, it is impulse purchasing.
Well, shopping is always fun. Some plan to shop. To others, it just happens. There is one term “window shopping”. Defining it would be great. It is always cheapest way of obtaining satisfaction. It is the only shopping in which people do it with a lot of pleasure and happiness because no money gets out of the pocket. Window shopping is even more great if the shopping mall is air conditioned well perfumed with good fragrance and the store ambiance is colorful. Wow. I am sure everyone would have experienced this.
Festivals always begin with shopping. This is the only culture followed all over the world. What do we buy during festivals? Sweets, chocolates, gifts, clothes, stationeries, fruits, flowers, dress materials, junk foods etc. The list is surely endless. “Hey, come let us see what we find there, will this shop be okay for us?, where do we get branded clothes?”, are some of the questions we will be able to notice. Specialty stores earn a lot during this period. When I think of specialty stores, the word brand loyalty hits my mind. It is when a person uses only a particular brand. They do not compromise with other brands. “Somehow I want it” will be their attitude. In that case men have a lot of brands to stick on to whereas women don’t.
Basically I love shopping. I buy anything that is good and worth paying. People generally ask me, “Why did you take Retail management as an elective paper in your marketing” and this is my answer to them, “I love shopping and moreover retailing sector is coming up”. There is always one question that keeps coming in my mind. Why do people buy? The very true answer is because of the external appearance (packaging) and the considerable price. Packing plays a very important role in the sale of a product. The best example would be FMCG (Fast moving consumer goods) products. Shampoos, biscuits, chocolates, tooth pastes, cosmetics and many fall under the category. I feel impulse purchase is influenced by the packing.
I feel, targeting the kids would make any company successful. Kids are influencers in most of the families. Right from biscuits to clothes parents give them the choice. Those days the attitude towards shopping for a child was, “I have bought this for you”. Now it has changed entirely. It has now become, “see if this will suit you, if you don’t like it you choose”. Cartoons and animated wrapper does not matter. Pleasant color and good designs matter a lot.
As I mentioned earlier, I love shopping. I feel people should have the art of observing things that happen around them when they shop. Well, it is very interesting to see the product assortment, salesman’s way of responding, displays inside and outside the shop, promotion strategies followed to attract the customers, lights over the products, maintenance and so on. The joy of watching people enjoying and buying what they want cannot be expressed in short. Shopping itself is an endless topic. My idea of looking at shopping will not be the same as others. It need not be also.
I feel a salesman can create ‘n’ number of footfalls to his shop. Promotion, advertising, brand image and location contribute a lot externally but inside the shop, how the customer is treated matters a lot. In a shop, a section should not have too many salespersons. If the crowd is too much, it helps. If there are limited customers, then it irritates the customers. Clutters like repetition of requesting, delay in showing the products, lack of attention to one customer generally happen. I have seen people deciding if they should get back to the same shop or not in the billing counter itself. If they like it, they say, “This is the shop I was looking for, awesome service, great shopping experience and so on”. If they don’t like the service, even if everything is good there, “I have never had such a bad experience, they don’t have anything with them other than their salesmen and so on”. This reminds me of one saying, “One satisfied customer can bring ‘n’ number of customers”. This is “Word of mouth strategy”.
I wish to share what I enjoyed as a customer while shopping in points. I feel this is the best way I can express. Many may identify the shop itself. I list them in general.
• Advertisement according to the themes. If pink is the color of the day everything in that shop would be decorated in the same color.
• Customer relationship. They tend to send card wishing birthdays and wedding day.
• Informing us about their new collection arrived, discounts and so on through phone, sms or emails.
• Attractive displays, mainly in the jewel shops by way of inviting attention
• Lighting and display of products in to the category they belong.
• Appreciating the customers on their choice or suggesting the customers that it will suit them.
• Letting customers pick their needs.
• Entertainments inside the shop such as dressing some person like a cartoon character to amuse the kids so that their parents can shop without any trouble.
• In some shops customers are allowed to select a song of their choice by placing a pay juke box
Lots come to mind when I think of why I like a particular shopping complex or why I like shopping. As mentioned earlier, it is an endless topic. Well, thanks for reading this ‘long’ blog of mine. I started this topic long time back, but now only I have completed it. I know there are few marketing jargons which I have used in this blog. I am still not satisfied. I feel I am leaving it incomplete. I have to stop now or it will keep going. I hope to find time to write more in this area. Once again, thanks for reading. I have written what I feel with very little of marketing knowledge. Thanks once again for reading my blog…
