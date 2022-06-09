Finance
Dish Network Advantages and Disadvantages
Advantages of Dish Network Services
Advantage #1. You get more digital channels for the same price, you get all the free features such as TiVo, up to 4 tv connections, free installation, and more.
Advantage #2. Dish Network cost about half the cost of traditional cable services and it seem like the taxes and surcharges are much lower. Also your bill is easier to understand and it can be viewed via the Internet. You can track all your viewing fees, pay tv fees up to the very minute with real time reporting.
Advantage #3. They provide great instant online and phone customer support – far and beyond the service offered through the big companies. No holding problems, delays, or automated calls.
Disadvantages of Dish Network Services
#1. Sometimes your dish tv goes out during a storm or during high winds. Cable is more reliable in tough, stormy times.
#2. No emergency reliability. Maybe you will never need it but if your dish does go out, you will have to wait longer for service.
#3. You may have to pay extra for your local channels, and almost everyone is watching and demands their local channels. This should be included in all packages, most do come with your local channels.
Research Your Choices.
Make sure to do your due diligence in order to make a wise choice in choosing your cable service. We hope this advice is helpful for you in making a sound choice on your home cable service
Finance
We Earn Money, Shop Till Our Souls Get Tired – The Never Ending Process
“Shopping and buying” in the layman’s perspective, “Purchasing” in the marketing parlance all means to give money for something we get. To be short, it is trade. Barter was one system those days to exchange goods against goods where no money and calculation came into action. For example a kg of rice was exchanged for a kg of wheat and so on. Those days have gone. Now it is all money. People started thinking big when they started earning more and more. The situation is like they purchase just because they have come to that status and sometimes just because it is possessed by their neighbors. I feel ownership of something is valued more than value of money. Books define market as, “A place where buyers and sellers meet and exchange their products and services”. Today, it has become a stage for earning money. People have become so much obsessed with shopping and exploring products. Well, it’s up to people how they look at it. Some buy just because they want to possess it, some do shopping as a hobby, relaxation, and some create a situation for them to shop and so on. It is endless.
Developing a craze towards shopping depends on the mindset as well as buying behavior of a person. Quality of goods, customer satisfaction, and seller’s attitude play a very important role in dragging customers to their shop. Generally discounts; good shopping environment, customer relationship management, value added services etc are some of the strategies/activities they perform to keep loyal customers. Well, product availability, services, variety of branded goods, assortment of products, store ambiance etc are considered very important.
Shopping is done by each one of us almost daily. We find some reason to buy something. Pens, pencils, groceries and so on. List is endless. I have seen people would write down a list do buy but when they get into the shop, they get carried away by the attractive displays, advertisements, and sometimes even the wrapper and buy the things which is not in their list. Finally they come home and say, “Oh my god, I have got this one. I forgot what I wanted. It is my mistake” and so on. In marketing parlance, it is impulse purchasing.
Well, shopping is always fun. Some plan to shop. To others, it just happens. There is one term “window shopping”. Defining it would be great. It is always cheapest way of obtaining satisfaction. It is the only shopping in which people do it with a lot of pleasure and happiness because no money gets out of the pocket. Window shopping is even more great if the shopping mall is air conditioned well perfumed with good fragrance and the store ambiance is colorful. Wow. I am sure everyone would have experienced this.
Festivals always begin with shopping. This is the only culture followed all over the world. What do we buy during festivals? Sweets, chocolates, gifts, clothes, stationeries, fruits, flowers, dress materials, junk foods etc. The list is surely endless. “Hey, come let us see what we find there, will this shop be okay for us?, where do we get branded clothes?”, are some of the questions we will be able to notice. Specialty stores earn a lot during this period. When I think of specialty stores, the word brand loyalty hits my mind. It is when a person uses only a particular brand. They do not compromise with other brands. “Somehow I want it” will be their attitude. In that case men have a lot of brands to stick on to whereas women don’t.
Basically I love shopping. I buy anything that is good and worth paying. People generally ask me, “Why did you take Retail management as an elective paper in your marketing” and this is my answer to them, “I love shopping and moreover retailing sector is coming up”. There is always one question that keeps coming in my mind. Why do people buy? The very true answer is because of the external appearance (packaging) and the considerable price. Packing plays a very important role in the sale of a product. The best example would be FMCG (Fast moving consumer goods) products. Shampoos, biscuits, chocolates, tooth pastes, cosmetics and many fall under the category. I feel impulse purchase is influenced by the packing.
I feel, targeting the kids would make any company successful. Kids are influencers in most of the families. Right from biscuits to clothes parents give them the choice. Those days the attitude towards shopping for a child was, “I have bought this for you”. Now it has changed entirely. It has now become, “see if this will suit you, if you don’t like it you choose”. Cartoons and animated wrapper does not matter. Pleasant color and good designs matter a lot.
As I mentioned earlier, I love shopping. I feel people should have the art of observing things that happen around them when they shop. Well, it is very interesting to see the product assortment, salesman’s way of responding, displays inside and outside the shop, promotion strategies followed to attract the customers, lights over the products, maintenance and so on. The joy of watching people enjoying and buying what they want cannot be expressed in short. Shopping itself is an endless topic. My idea of looking at shopping will not be the same as others. It need not be also.
I feel a salesman can create ‘n’ number of footfalls to his shop. Promotion, advertising, brand image and location contribute a lot externally but inside the shop, how the customer is treated matters a lot. In a shop, a section should not have too many salespersons. If the crowd is too much, it helps. If there are limited customers, then it irritates the customers. Clutters like repetition of requesting, delay in showing the products, lack of attention to one customer generally happen. I have seen people deciding if they should get back to the same shop or not in the billing counter itself. If they like it, they say, “This is the shop I was looking for, awesome service, great shopping experience and so on”. If they don’t like the service, even if everything is good there, “I have never had such a bad experience, they don’t have anything with them other than their salesmen and so on”. This reminds me of one saying, “One satisfied customer can bring ‘n’ number of customers”. This is “Word of mouth strategy”.
I wish to share what I enjoyed as a customer while shopping in points. I feel this is the best way I can express. Many may identify the shop itself. I list them in general.
• Advertisement according to the themes. If pink is the color of the day everything in that shop would be decorated in the same color.
• Customer relationship. They tend to send card wishing birthdays and wedding day.
• Informing us about their new collection arrived, discounts and so on through phone, sms or emails.
• Attractive displays, mainly in the jewel shops by way of inviting attention
• Lighting and display of products in to the category they belong.
• Appreciating the customers on their choice or suggesting the customers that it will suit them.
• Letting customers pick their needs.
• Entertainments inside the shop such as dressing some person like a cartoon character to amuse the kids so that their parents can shop without any trouble.
• In some shops customers are allowed to select a song of their choice by placing a pay juke box
Lots come to mind when I think of why I like a particular shopping complex or why I like shopping. As mentioned earlier, it is an endless topic. Well, thanks for reading this ‘long’ blog of mine. I started this topic long time back, but now only I have completed it. I know there are few marketing jargons which I have used in this blog. I am still not satisfied. I feel I am leaving it incomplete. I have to stop now or it will keep going. I hope to find time to write more in this area. Once again, thanks for reading. I have written what I feel with very little of marketing knowledge. Thanks once again for reading my blog…
Finance
How to Build a Chopper – Chopper Building 101
Building your own custom chopper is becoming a very popular hobby. However, many people who decide to start building choppers do not know where to begin or what parts they will need to create the perfect custom chopper. Since the interest in building a chopper has been steadily increasing, there are many ways to learn how to build a chopper and add decals and graphics that will help make it your own.
One way when building a custom chopper is to purchase a custom chopper kit. Whether you are new to building choppers or have past experience, a chopper kits will make the process much easier because everything you need is in one place. Unlike purchasing parts over the Internet or ordering them from a dealer, kits allow you to know that all the parts are new and will work properly. Many of the kits also come with instructions for new builders.
When building a chopper, you will want to make sure you have enough room. Many of the parts and especially the final project will be quite large, so it is important that you have space and a work area that will allow you to complete the copper without having any problems or endangering yourself.
Building a chopper, just like building anything is going to take time and effort. If you attempt to cut corners or try to purchase used parts in order to save money, the bike may not be in the best condition. It is very important to follow all directions exactly as they are given and stay away from substitutions. Remember, the parts and process are there for a reason and if you do not follow everything exactly, you could end up endangering yourself while building the bike or when actually riding it. Although, many people will suggest buying used parts, this may end up putting you at a disadvantage.
If you are looking to learn how to build a chopper, the best advice, whether you are new or experienced, is to eirt buy restoration project or a kit. When building a chopper, it is always good to have some knowledge of motorcycles and how they work, but if you do not have this knowledge, do not be afraid to ask for help. Building a chopper can be confusing at times and if you so not get the help you need, the bike may not work properly.
After all the technical work has been completed, you can start on the graphics part of building your chopper. This is probably the most fun part of building a chopper and it allows you to add some of your personal style and make the bike your own. If you want to know how to build a chopper, all it takes is time, a little bit of money and a lot of creativity.
Finance
Making a Telemarketing Script for Your Landscaping Business
In order to start a outbound telemarketing strategy for your landscaping business you should begin with creating a script that will work. It is almost always preferable to create your own script according to principals which work rather than using a canned script you obtain on the web. There are numerous reasons behind this among them:
- You appreciate your prospects and the requirements much better than another script creator ever will.
- A script made for your unique product or service is going to sound better than a general script which prospects could have listened to from other companies.
- You can have the script give you just the important information and fit your offering accurately.
Even though it is crucial that you use a script made just for you there are numerous tactics that can be used to increase conversions.
- Quick scripts are usually the most effective telesales scripts. The potential customer has to know why you are contacting them and why they should be interested within several second of getting on the phone.
- Get to the point promptly, do not go with the full sales pitch on a first call, keep with the essentials.
- Keep the aim of the call in mind when creating the script. If you are producing a lead or setting an appointment that should be the goal of the call. Don’t add anything that doesn’t need to be included, it will only annoy the potential client and your conversions will be affected.
This is the basic format you can follow:
Hi ____________, this is NAME calling from Landscaping Company. We’re currently providing landscaping services to several of your neighbors, our company is offering free quotes for home owners in the area. We offer full services such as…. and low cost affordable full service plans to homeowners.
Rebuttals to common questions:
- I understand you already have a service but we guarantee to beat any rate, and we offer additional services such as…
- I know its a little early to be thinking about landscaping, but we can give you a quote and lock in a much lower rate for the entire season than you’ll get if you wait until May.
That’s great, I just need to verify we have your information correct:
- I have your name as…
- and your address as…
- and your phone number…
- What is the best time for you on DAY?
Thanks for your time and just to confirm we’ll be stopping by on DAY/TIME to take a look at ____ and get you a quote on having some work done. Have a great day.
When you have a good finished script developed you shouldn’t be hesitant to try to make improvements. It can call for some changes based on the telemarketer’s feedback to get things running smoothly after the calls start to be made. You will also want to come up with answers to questions that prospects may ask during the call.
Dish Network Advantages and Disadvantages
We Earn Money, Shop Till Our Souls Get Tired – The Never Ending Process
SubQuery Launches Cosmos Data Indexing Services Through Juno Integration
Tehran Season 2 Episode 7: June 10 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More
How to Build a Chopper – Chopper Building 101
Sasha Pieterse: What is she doing right now in her life? What is her new Project?
Making a Telemarketing Script for Your Landscaping Business
Is My Free Implants A Legitimate Way To Get Free Breast Enlargement Surgery?
Make Easy AdSense Income When You Build Google AdSense Websites
What’s the Difference Between: A Lawyer, Solicitor, Advocate, Barrister, Counselor, and an Attorney?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022