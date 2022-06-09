Finance
Distracted Driving Goes Under-Reported
Distracted driving is arguably the single leading cause of car accidents resulting in serious personal injury or wrongful death. Just think of all the distractions every driver encounters while operating an automobile: Dialing a phone number or writing a text on your mobile phone, reading the back of a CD, putting on make-up while looking through the rear view mirror, eating lunch, operating the radio, and the list goes on.
The National Safety Council reveals the irony that distracted drivers present an even greater threat than previously documented. The NSC article is titled “Recent analysis indicates cell phone distracted driving crashes vastly under-reported.” Likewise, when the cause of an accident goes under-reported, it becomes more difficult to enact laws and regultations to address the issue and places innocent motorists at risk.
On any given day, one can look around and find someone talking or texting on their cell phone. With cell phones and GPS devices becoming common-place in our society, some states have implemented laws to address the growing problem of distracted driving. In Texas for instance, use of a cell phone in a school zone can lead to a $200 fine even if you otherwise complying with all other traffic laws.
But when distracted driving leads to an auto accident, the problem facing the accident investigator and personal injury lawyer is proving it. Rarely does a police officer report the use of a cell phone as a contributing cause of an accident. This because of a lack of reliable evidence. Under normal circumstances, one driver might tell the investigating officer that they saw the other driver using their phone at the time of the accident. But unless the other driver admits to it, there is usually no way to verify that fact. In more serious accidents, however, officers might conduct a more thorough investigation to verify a driver’s use of a cell phone. But such in-depth accident investigations are conducted very infrequently resulting in distracted driving being statistically under-reported in car accident cases.
Your car accident lawyer is also faced with a similar problem. The allegation of cell phone use during the insurance claims process is equally difficult to prove since there is usually no independent proof. If the claim advances into litigation, your lawyer might be able to get copies of the other driver’s cell phone bill. But with mobile family plans and multiple cell phones included on one account, how can your lawyer prove which phone actually belongs to the driver. Even if your lawyer can verify the other driver’s use of a cell phone, the other driver can merely say that the call ended a minute or two before the accident.
When it comes down to it, unless you have a credible witness to the other driver being distracted while driving, you probably cannot rely on the other driving admitting it. There exists the irony that even though common sense dictates that distracted driving leads to most car accidents, the lack of any independent or reliable proof leads to these factors being statistically under-reported.
How Down Payment Assistance Works for Commercial Property
Down Payment Assistance
Let us start off by first dispelling the rumor that down payment assistance (DPA) is something for nothing. For commercial projects the down payment may come from a third party but it is in reality funded by the seller. This means it is a creative way to allow the seller to cover the down payment and sometimes even the closing costs. This will allow a real estate investor to purchase an income producing property for little or no money at closing. To make any deal work you first need a motivated owner who is willing to cover the required DPA and the costs associated with it. THE DPA is Seller Funded!!!
Unlike residential programs that the DPA will come from a government entity, bank (for CRA purposes) or a non for profit organization in commercial transactions the seller always funds the assistance. No entity has a financial or other interest to give money to people to purchase multimillion dollar income producing investment property other than the seller.
Seller Funded DPA
Once you have an owner willing to utilize creative financing the assistance in the sell of their property you now have the first requirement for a successful creative transaction. Without a willing seller there are no creative financing deals. As a commercial real estate investor attempting to purchase property using little or none of their own money, your first job is to find that willing and motivated seller. But not only must the they be willing, they must be able. This translates to equity in the investment property. Lots of equity. If you expect to fund a project without using your funds the property should have at least 30% equity. Sure you can do deals with as little as 20% equity, but the options for financing are greatly reduced and the buyer will pay at least the closing costs which would include substantial fees for the DPA.
Given a willing seller and an income producing property with substantial equity, you now have the minimum requirements for a seller funded assistance program.
How the DP Program Works
- Willing Seller
- Property with Substantial equity
- Contract is written for value of the property (seller will receive agreed upon net amount)
- Third Party DPAC sends funds to escrow for closing (from buyer).
- Escrow title company sends DP funds plus fee back to 3rd party company at disbursement of escrow (from seller).
Example:
- PropertyValue: $1,000,000
- Loan amount: $750,000
- Seller to net: $700,000
- Down Payment: $250,000 from 3rd party DPAC
- DPA Fee: $30,000
- Return to DPAC from escrow: $280,000
- Balance for additional closing costs: $20,000
- Net to Seller: $700,000
Finally,
You have an opportunity to purchase property from motivated owners willing to utilize creative financing with seller funded assistance for both the closing costs and the required down payment. This is how the seller funded program works.
Features of a Limited Liability Partnership
A foreign investor looking to set up business in India must consider multiple factors before deciding on what type of business entity to choose. Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) is gaining popularity with its numerous benefits it gives to the entrepreneur. LLP is a business entity which combines the limited liability of a company and the flexibility of a partnership.
LLP Registration in India requires that the LLP should operate in an industry where 100% FDI is allowed
We have listed down the features on a LLP which should help you make informed decision.
Partner’s Liability is Limited
One of the main reasons to register an LLP is limited liability. Limited liability means limited exposure to financial risk by investors of a company. Limited liability ensures the partner’s liability in the LLP is limited to the capital amount invested in the LLP.
For example, if Sam invested Rs 50,000 to start a LLP in India. The maximum liability he can have is Rs 50,000. In other words, his can potential loss cannot be beyond Rs 50,000. He won’t be liable for any liability beyond this initial Rs 50,000.
Another important feature of an LLP is that the act of one partner does not affect the other partner. For example of one partner borrowed some money in the name of the LLP without the knowledge of the other partner, the other partners cannot be held liable.
Transfer and Exits
LLP has perpetual succession meaning, the LLP can continue its existence irrespective of changes in partners. Partners may come and go but the LLP continues to be in existence. A partner of an LLP can resign and assign his profit sharing to another person and exit the LLP. Exit formalities can be completed by way of executing a simple supplementary agreement.
Legal Compliance
Limited companies need to hold board meeting 4 times a year, at least once in every quarter. It also needs to hold annual general meeting and maintain minutes for such meetings. LLPs do not have to adhere to such compliance unless and otherwise specified in the LLP Agreement.
LLP need not get its accounts audited unless its turnover exceeds Rs. 40 Lacs or the capital contribution is more than Rs 25 Lacs any financial year.
Income Tax
LLPs do not have Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) whereas private limited companies in India are liable to pay DDT @ 16.609 % (inclusive of surcharge and education cess) on dividends paid to the shareholders.
The income tax rate for LLP is 30%. The profits shared by the partners after paying taxes is exempt from tax.
Let’s look at an example
Jack and Jill start a LLP with 50% profit sharing between them. In a financial year, the LLP had profit of Rs 10,00,000. The corporate tax is Rs 3,00,000 (30% of profit). The balance Rs 7,00,000 was shared between Jack (Rs 3,50,000) and Jill (Rs 3,50,000). Jack and Jill do not have to pay tax on their income.
Body Corporate
LLP and Private Limited companies are body corporate and a legal entity separate from its partners and shareholders. Limited Liability Partnership, similar to a private Limited company, is capable of entering into contracts and holding property in its own name.
LLP Agreement
LLP is organized and operates on the basis of an agreement. The LLP agreement will have the mutual rights, duties and obligations of the partner in relation to each other and other legally binding provisions.
Remuneration and Interest on capital
Partners are allowed to take remuneration as a working partner, provided the LLP agreement permits.
The partners of the LLP are also eligible to charge interest on the capital invested up to 12% p.a. The partners also can take interest on loan given to the LLP, provided the interest rates are within the limits specified in the income tax act.
Hotel Management Company – Expecting Quality Results
Utilizing a hotel management company is absolutely essential to the success of your establishment and you need to be informed before you choose one. Each hotel management company offers a range of the same services but they each have their own specialities or techniques that set the apart from the rest. Discovering the benefits of each organisation is important in the process of you choosing the right one that will propel your hospitality business into profitability. A good hospitality organisation embraces entrepreneurial spirit inside a flexible, supportive infrastructure and each member of the team has a special role in the business that is devoted to ensuring your establishment is successful and runs smoothly. They are devoted to excellent customer service and providing a stay that the customer will remember to ensure they return and spread a good brand image to future potential clients. The companies are well equipped with individuals who are highly skilled with training and are adept at utilising technology and tools to improve their service. Quality management is also focused on value enhancing asset improvements.
In the process of determining which hotel management company will best suit your hospitality business you will need to ensure your prospect has developed successful operating strategies that have proven success. This strategy should combine economies of size with quickness in deploying resources to operate hotels efficiently and profitably and this should be proven through financial results for accommodation owners. Quality companies will produce excellent results in revenue performance, guest satisfaction, cost management and profitability. The depth of the company’s skill will shine through in these situations making it abundantly clear they are worth your time. They will show through their specially designed professional teams and with resources, deftness and experience that they are more than capable of undertaking your business.
The essential roles of a good hospitality organisation are clearly defined and they will execute them with perfection ensuring that your business is successful and experiences profitability. Revenue management, human resources and property management are all essential parts of their job and performance in these areas will indicate whether they are a quality company that will propel your hospitality property forward. Hotel management companies should excel in the day to day and shorter term management requirements of a property but they should also be looking to the future and discovering ways that can benefit the property through acquisition opportunities. Both these aspects are absolutely essential in building a quality hospitality business.
