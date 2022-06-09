Do You Believe in Mind Power?

Share Pin 0 Shares

A favourite book of mine “The Power of Your Subconscious Mind” by Dr Joseph Murphy, explains clearly how we can access our mind-power to achieve our greatest dreams; cure bad habits, like alcoholism, smoking, overeating, etc. How to overcome fears and improve poor health. In fact he cures his own malignant growth using mind-power.

He explains how by trusting in the infinite intelligence which we all have access to, we can, without effort and will power change our lives. some people choose to associate this power with religious sources others consider it part of nature, but like electricity it is available to tap into when you know how. We are all familiar with nature healing a simple cut, this same power can be magnified if you learn how.

He quotes instances of well-known figures who have tapped this incredible source; people like Shakespeare, Enid Blyton, Robert Louis Stevenson, and Mark Twain whom all relied on mind power to assist them. Also composers, artists, scientist and healers, plus many more.

If you would like to learn more you too can change your life, free yourself from illness, fear, bad habits or failure. This could be the start of a new beginning for you. Learn how to tap into this wonderful source that lets you create your dreams without the effort of willpower.

Change your beliefs and change your life. The book explains simply how we create our own failures and successes without us realizing we are doing it. change all this by taking control of your thoughts, and directing then where you wish your life to take you. Grow good productive thoughts like seeds in a garden, don’t allow weeds, (negative thoughts) to grow out of control and spoil your life.

It is an easy book to read you could complete it on a lazy Sunday, or work through it chapter by chapter. I have read it many times and on each readings I notice further points I have missed before. It gives me renewed energy to put more lessons into practice. I can say over the years it has been an influence to my positive spirit and has helped me achieve many successes.

It gave me confidence to pass exams usually taken over a year, in a mere 5 months and get a place on a teacher training program, which I completed, travelling 70 miles a day whilst bringing up 3 children single-handed. It has since influenced me in building an online business, and I am planning to publish a book in the near future.

So whatever your dreams take control of your life and learn how your subconscious can assist you.

Let your mind-power give you confidence to follow your dreams.

“The Power of Your Subconscious Mind” by Dr Joseph Murphy