News
Dolphins budding safety tandem of Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones seek offseason leap
How much of a leap can an NFL player make from Year 1 to Year 2? How about from Year 2 to Year 3?
The answers to those two questions will determine how far the Miami Dolphins’ upstart safety tandem of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones can catapult this defense.
The versatile duo, known for blitzing more than any other combination of safeties in the league, brings a dynamic aspect that makes returning defensive coordinator Josh Boyer’s unit unique. Holland and Jones, along with veteran rotational safety Eric Rowe, are much more than a traditional last line of defense.
Holland is about to find out what kind of jump he’ll make after going through his first cycle on the NFL calendar, a successful one as an early second-round pick in 2021 out of Oregon. The Dolphins are completing organized team activities this week and will return for training camp in late July.
“I feel like it’s important, yeah. I feel like every year you have to improve,” said Holland, who had 69 tackles, two interceptions, 2 1/2 sacks, 10 passes defensed and a fumble recovery as a rookie. “I don’t know what year it is that I’ll stop getting better every year and I’ll be the best I can be, but right now I’m always on the uphill battle.”
Jones, who now enters his third professional season, already witnessed how much can be gained from a second go-around in the league. He went from a four-game starter as a rookie in 2020 to starting 13 games, mostly alongside Holland, last year.
Jones was in on 76 tackles last season with five sacks, his first career interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. His five sacks led all NFL defensive backs last season, but just because he holds that distinction, he doesn’t want to be pigeonholed as a safety that merely specializes in rushing the passer.
“I don’t necessarily think that I’m identified as just a blitzing safety, especially with the amount of stuff they have me doing, playing in multiple different positions,” Jones said. “My goal is to obviously branch away from, ‘this guy can only blitz; this guy can’t cover, can’t do this, can’t do that.’ Just trying to find the best way for me to be well-rounded.”
Holland is finishing up the offseason with a holistic mindset to improving his game ahead of training camp.
“I think it was just my overall development as a professional,” he said of what he has discussed with Boyer and safeties coach Steve Gregory. “Things will come in practice and as things start to speed up — tackling, angles to the ball and things like that. But for me, conducting myself as more of a professional was probably most of it.”
But more so than any individual improvements either makes, it’s about how the two work together. When Rowe spoke to reporters earlier in the offseason, he noted the two developing as a pair, together through OTAs. Jones feels it started early when Holland joined him in the secondary last summer.
“When he first got here, we just kind of connected,” Jones said. “We always sit in the back. We’re always communicating. We’re always aware of kind of what happens if this guy moves, what we got to get in and out of, showing different schemes.”
Jones specifically mentioned the confidence Holland instills in him from instances where he’s in man coverage and Holland helps him playing center field, able to cover a lot of space.
The Dolphins are able to use their safeties with as much versatility as they do largely because of the 1-on-1 coverage cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are capable of playing on the outside, along with nickel cornerback Nik Needham.
They’ve gotten different looks this offseason as neither Howard nor Jones have participated in OTAs. Howard did individual portions of the team’s two-day mandatory minicamp last week, but Jones has been on the sideline rehabbing from a lower left leg surgery he had earlier in the offseason.
News
Ravens coach John Harbaugh says he expects QB Lamar Jackson to attend mandatory minicamp
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that he anticipates star quarterback Lamar Jackson will return to the team for mandatory minicamp next week. Jackson has not attended the team’s voluntary practices so far this offseason.
“I expect him to be here at mandatory minicamp,” Harbaugh said. “I’m not worried about how hard he’s working. I fully expect him to come back in great shape. That’s what he talks about. I’m sure he’s throwing. I’m sure he’s doing a good job. And when he gets back here, we’ll be rolling with Lamar. Right now, we’ll roll with the guys we got. When he gets here, he’ll merge right in with everybody and we’ll go to work with Lamar.”
Voluntary practices began more than two weeks ago. In response to criticism by an NFL analyst about his continued absence at organized team activities, Jackson tweeted on May 27 that he “will be there” but has yet to make an appearance.
Jackson has worked out with Ravens receivers during the offseason, though not in a team practice nor at the practice facility.
The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has not reached an agreement with the Ravens on a long-term deal, though general manager Eric DeCosta said he remains committed to getting that done. However, DeCosta said negotiations will happen “at Lamar’s pace.”
If Jackson does attend minicamp, his teammates are excited to have their top quarterback back on the field.
“The biggest thing is just ramping up the competition now,” linebacker Patrick Queen said. “We’ve been at this for like five weeks now. Let’s go play football now, knowing we’re not going to have pads on and everything. It’s still good to get true ones versus your true ones.”
With Jackson not present, backups Tyler Huntley, Brett Hundley and Anthony Brown played quarterback at practice. Huntley started four games last season while Jackson sat out with an ankle injury, but he struggled in Wednesday’s practice. Between all the quarterbacks, at least eight passes were tipped at the line of scrimmage.
Other players absent Wednesday included safety Marcus Williams, defensive ends Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe, offensive tackles Ronnie Stanley and Morgan Moses, nose tackle Michael Pierce, cornerback Kyle Fuller, running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, cornerback Marcus Peters and outline linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo.
News
The Artisan Home Tour starts Friday. Here are five things to see.
With rising interest rates, supply chain challenges and limited inventory, it’s not necessarily easy to buy, build or remodel right now.
Still, for the price of a ticket ($30-$5), people can check out the latest trends in home design — and meet local builders and remodelers who are up for meeting those challenges — in the upcoming Artisan Home Tour.
The ninth annual tour is produced by Housing First Minnesota, a trade association for residential builders, remodelers, developers and building industry suppliers; it is also the organization behind the Parade of Homes.
Some of the proceeds from this tour will benefit the organization’s Housing First Minnesota Foundation, a nonprofit that builds and remodels transitional housing for Minnesotans in need.
The 2022 Artisan Home Tour opens on Friday (June 10) and runs on weekends through June 26. This year, the tour features 17 new homes; the final weekend, June 24-26, will also highlight six remodeled homes.
“What’s so fun about the Artisan Home Tour is that each of these homes is so thoughtfully created and custom crafted that you’ll see more bold choices, more unique features and truly one-of-a-kind details in each home,” says Katie Elfstrom, spokesperson for Housing First Minnesota, in an email to the Pioneer Press.
“Some of the unique features you can find in this year’s tour is a full bar entertainment area located right in the main living area, a main floor library with a hidden room behind a bookshelf, a hunting game room, a 1,400 bottle wine cellar with a ceiling made of the homeowner’s personal collection of wine crates, an outdoor loggia to a pool, as well as an arcade and movie theater. Not to mention, many of the homes feature lakeside living and pools.”
Here are five other highlights from this year’s tour:
“Japandi” trend
Japandi is a fusion of Japanese and Scandinavian aesthetics — think of it as an uncluttered nod to nature. A modern rambler in Medina, no. 1 on the tour, was inspired by the design principles of Japandi. The builder, Swanson Homes, incorporated elements such as white oak cabinetry with frosted glass doors, Asian-inspired wallcoverings and a large paper lantern fixture.
Remote work
A lake-style home on Tanager Bay in Orono could be a distracting place to work, as close as it is to Lake Minnetonka; still, home no. 5 by Stonewood has embraced the reality of remote work with a main-level home office that includes a fireplace and an adjacent balcony. A coffee break could be enjoyed on the patio, which is surrounded by retractable “Phantom Screens.” In addition to the lake, there’s also a pool, hot tub and outdoor lounge.
Remodeled barn
A remodeled home in Prior Lake — available to tour June 24 to 26 — includes a former horse barn that is now a game room featuring a golf simulator as well as classic arcade games. More practically, the space, no. 18 on the tour by Highmark Builders, also has a remodeled kitchen and bathroom.
Beyond gray
Instead of opting for the popular palette of gray and white, this remodeled home in Arden Hills — available to tour June 24 to 26 — leans into the classic cabin vibe with its warm hues and rustic features. Its amenities are not rustic, however: Have you heard of a “support kitchen? This place, no. 19 on the tour by Michels Homes, has a newly organized main-level floor plan that made room for a new “support kitchen space” with a second refrigerator and food pantry. Be sure to also check out the hammered copper range hood, hickory wood floors and reclaimed ceiling beams.
Rooftop room
A modern home, newly constructed, has a rooftop entertainment space overlooking Bde Maka Ska (previously known as Lake Calhoun). Located in Minneapolis, no. 9 on the tour by Sustainable 9 Design has a third level with a full bar leading to the rooftop outdoor space. That spot has a fire pit, hot tub and outdoor cooking station — all with views of the lake and the skyline of downtown Minneapolis.
2022 ARTISAN HOME TOUR BY PARADE OF HOMES
- What: Over three weekends in June, the public can tour 17 newly constructed homes located across the Twin Cities (sorry, none in St. Paul); in addition, six remodeled homes will be open the final weekend of the tour.
- When: Noon to 6 p.m. June 10-12, 17-19 and 24-26. Six high-end remodeled homes will be open the final weekend only, June 24-26.
- Admission: An all-access ticket ($30-$20) or a single-visit ticket ($5) is required for entry into the homes.
- Info: More tour and ticket info at ArtisanHomeTour.org.
News
East Metro Softball Player of the Year: White Bear Lake’s Chloe Barber
Chloe Barber had to throw a few practice pitches for a photo opp Monday at White Bear Lake’s softball practice. With her teammates warming up in the outfield, there was a brave assistant coach who volunteered.
The junior hurler didn’t seem to love that idea, but there weren’t any other options. She fired the first pitch, which went past her coach and into the chain-linked fence. The next one did the same.
Hey, at least no one got hurt.
From the outfield, Bears catcher Heidi Barber looked on and had to smile. She knows what it’s like to catch her sister — no easy task.
Chloe’s fastball, which has peaked at 66 mph and moves any which direction, depending on the day — is menacing for everyone involved, from catcher to hitter.
“I have been doing it for a while, so I’m kind of used to it by now, even though it moves in, like, every direction,” Heidi said. “So, I can kind of tell where it’s going to be. It hurts the thumb, definitely. It hurts the thumb. Both of my fingers are swollen after. I ice them.”
The fastball, Barber’s best pitch, has seen a number of evolutions. When she started in the sport, it had a straightforward spin. Then, one day during what Barber believes was a 10U practice in a gym, she tripped and fell over.
“Just lack of coordination at that age,” she said.
She suffered a broken wrist.
“After that, the spin was just different,” Barber said.
If you think that sounds a little too close to the plot from movie Rookie of the Year, well, Barber smiles and nods. But that injury, and the brief existence of a screwball in her arsenal, are what Barber attributes the unpredictability of her fastball to.
Seven years later, the combination of spin and speed keeps everyone who steps into the box to face Barber on their toes heading into an at-bat, and usually walking back to the dugout after it. Barber owns a 0.99 earned-run average this season, while striking out nearly batters per game. She’s 18-3 in the circle with a gaudy 265 strikeouts, six no hitters and a perfect game, while adding 14 home runs of her own at the plate. Her dominance has keyed the Bears’ first trip to state since 2002.
Top-seeded White Bear Lake meets Lakeville South in the Class 4A state quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Thursday in North Mankato.
All of that adds up to Barber being the 2022 Pioneer Press East Metro Softball Player of the Year.
“A talent like that, not just the physical capabilities but also the mental capabilities, she’s incredibly smart and knows the game better than just about anybody else I’ve ever coached,” White Bear Lake coach Kaity Wightman said. “So, every time you watch her, you know you’re watching something pretty special.”
Wightman admitted standing in the box to face that fastball “freaks you out a little.”
It wasn’t always that way. Heidi noted her sister wasn’t even selected for “A” teams while growing up. Chloe said she was rarely in the circle, because she wasn’t that good. But in her first year of club softball, around 14U, Barber gained eight mph on that heater.
“That helped me build confidence and say, ‘OK, this is what I want to focus on,’ ” Barber said. “I think it’s worked out pretty well for me so far.”
The Missouri-Kansas City commit noted her success at the plate, where she has hit .439 this season, is nice. But her passion is in the circle. She loves the one-on-one battle with the opposing hitter, and the ability to challenge someone to beat her.
“I’ve been pitching for such a long time and I’ve had enough success that I believe my best stuff can do more than certain hitters’ best stuff,” Barber said. “Obviously, when I’m up against a really good hitter, I’ve got to use a little more caution. … But for the most part, I’m just trying to attack, give it my best and see if that’s what they can handle.”
Generally, not the fastball. On any day, that pitch has been referred to as a rise, drop or curve, depending on the movement.
But there is one word that can consistently describe the pitch, and Barber’s performance — dominant.
“Even once you think you have it figured out, it’ll go the other direction once in awhile,” Heidi Barber said. “So it’s like, when I don’t even know where it’s going, how is a hitter going to know, and how are they going to be able to hit it?”
FINALISTS
Keira Murphy, senior pitcher, Stillwater: St. Thomas commit was lights out for the Ponies, sporting a 0.68 earned-run average in the circle.
Jessa Snippes, junior pitcher, Rosemount: Gophers commit is an absolute ace. Touted a 1.12 earned-run average while hitting .452.
Bethany Weiss, junior catcher, Forest Lake: Nearly as good behind the plate as she is at it, hitting .535 for state-bound Rangers.
Avery Wukawitz, senior outfielder, East Ridge: St. Thomas commit led the Raptors to state and has maybe the state’s best bat, hitting .651 with eight home runs.
Paige Zender, senior first baseman, Rosemount: Last year’s title game hero tallied seven home runs and 34 RBIs this season. Iowa State commit.
