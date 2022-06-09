News
Dolphins sign linebacker, let go of two other defenders
The Miami Dolphins made three transactions on Wednesday, signing linebacker Porter Gustin, waiving cornerback Javaris Davis and releasing defensive end Daeshon Hall.
Gustin (6-foot-5, 260 pounds) can play the edge as a hybrid defensive end or outside linebacker. He appeared in 26 games with four starts for the Cleveland Browns over the past three seasons.
The former undrafted free agent out of USC has 47 career regular-season tackles, with a sack and two fumble recoveries. Gustin has also appeared in two playoff games, recording one tackle, an interception of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and a pass defensed.
Davis has primarily been on the Dolphins’ practice squad over the past two seasons, but he was elevated to the active roster to play in one game for Miami in 2021, the 33-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 28. Davis had two solo tackles and a pass deflection in that appearance.
Hall’s time with the Dolphins is over after signing with the team earlier this offseason, on Feb. 18. He has played in 13 NFL games for two teams — the Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles — from 2017 to 2019. Hall totaled six tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in that time.
He also played in two playoff games for Philadelphia in 2018. Hall spent the 2020 season on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad and the 2021 offseason with the 49ers, where new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was offensive coordinator.
The Dolphins are wrapping up their offseason workout program this week and reunite for training camp in late July.
Authorities ID two young men killed in Coon Rapids apartment shootout
Authorities have identified two young men killed Monday afternoon in a shootout inside a Coon Rapids apartment.
According to the Anoka County sheriff’s office, the victims are Sherman Lashawn Antonio Frazier, 23, of Coon Rapids, and Elijah James Stangler, 21, of Anoka.
A third man suffered minor injuries and was taken into custody before being released pending further investigation.
Investigators believe a dispute among the men led to the exchange of gunfire.
Police and paramedics responded about 4:50 p.m. Monday to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive, where they found the three wounded men.
Medics administered aid to the two gravely wounded men, but one was declared dead at the scene. The other was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he also died.
Danielle Hunter-Za’Darius Smith tandem could be gold rush for Vikings
Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith worked off to the side during the opening minutes of Wednesday’s practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
For roughly 15 minutes, Hunter and Smith practiced an array of pass-rushing moves under the watchful eye of outside linebackers coach Mike Smith while the rest of the Vikings participated in various individual drills.
If Hunter executed a move to perfection, Smith immediately tried to mimic him. If Smith added something else to his arsenal, Hunter quickly tried to learn it on the fly. The friendly competition was the living embodiment of the adage, “Iron sharpens iron.”
“I think they’re going to help each other,” Mike Smith said. “I think they both play well off each other. They both kind of bring a different kind of skill set when we watch them. It’s good to have both of them. You’ve got to have that in this league to be successful.”
In theory, the Vikings should have an elite pass-rushing tandem this season with Hunter (60½ career sacks) and Smith (44½ career sacks) leading the charge. In practice, that dominance off the edge will largely hinge on whether both players can stay on the field.
After becoming the youngest player in NFL history to record 50 sacks, Hunter missed all of the 2020 season with a neck injury, then half of the 2021 season with a pectoral injury. As a member of the rival Green Bay Packers last season, Smith needed surgery to fix a back injury that lingered for far too long.
If the past month is any indication, Hunter and Smith are back to full strength. They have been deployed in a multitude of ways as Mike Smith teaches the Vikings’ shift to a 3-4 scheme under new defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.
“You guys can look at my history and where I’ve been,” said Mike Smith, who has coached as a part of a 3-4 scheme in the past. “I’m going to put my best on their worst.”
That proved to be the case throughout the spring as Hunter and Smith moved freely across the field, sometimes rushing off the edge, sometimes rushing up the middle. “You’re not playing one side or the other, which they have been used to here,” Mike Smith said. “It doesn’t work like that.”
It’s been a big change for Hunter, who has played defensive end throughout his career — with great success. He has had to get used to standing up pre-snap this spring rather than starting each play with his hand in the ground.
How has Hunter taken to his new role?
“He’s loving it,” Mike Smith said. “The package we have where we see Z rushing up the middle and doing that type stuff, now D is getting to do it. He’s like a kid in a candy shop.”
It helps that Hunter has been able to learn from his new linemate: Smith has played in a 3-4 scheme throughout his career and knows the tricks of the trade. It’s not a coincidence that they have been working off to the side to start each practice.
“They became really close,” said Mike Smith, who joked that it took both players a few days to warm up to each other. “After that first week, man, they are inseparable. That’s good. That’s how it needs to be. All those guys up front are a family, and they work together and all that type of good stuff. That’s when it clicks.”
Operation Peace being planned as focused deterrence approach to gun violence in St. Paul
St. Paul’s new Office of Neighborhood Safety is gearing up to coordinate Operation Peace to focus on places where gun violence is happening, and people who are involved or could become victims.
The plan will have components of focused deterrence and group violence intervention, Brooke Blakey, the office’s director, said Wednesday.
It will be “a collaborative effort” with the Office of Neighborhood Safety, the city and county attorney’s offices, St. Paul police and fire departments, and community organizations “to really look at how violence is affecting our community,” she said. Organizations that have already been working on violence prevention in St. Paul, such as Healing Streets and Community Ambassadors, will be involved.
The goal is “wrapping around resources to those individuals” who are most at risk, Blakey said, trying to deter them from being caught up in the criminal justice system, or being injured or killed by gunfire.
The idea of focused deterrence is that a relatively small number of people are involved in violence, and that stopping them can lead to increased safety for the individuals involved and the community as a whole.
NEW OFFICE’S DIRECTOR IS ‘CONDUCTOR’ FOR VARIOUS WORK
The city council regularly receives updates on “community first safety” efforts and Wednesday was Blakey’s first since she started as director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety on Feb. 28.
“We all recognize that increased … gun violence in our nation, in our city and our community is troubling and problematic,” City Council President Amy Brendmoen said Wednesday. “And we also know that there is not one simple solution to ending, reducing, eliminating the violence that we’ve seen.”
Nineteen people have been killed in homicides in St. Paul this year. There were 12 at this time last year and 38 homicides in total in 2021 — the most on record in the city.
A community-based panel of more than 40 people made recommendations to the city last year about alternatives to some 911 responses — which Mayor Melvin Carter has said could free up officers to respond to the most serious situations — and suggested forming an office to focus on violence prevention, from which the Office of Neighborhood Safety was born.
In Blakey’s role, she is serving “as a ‘conductor’ for all of the pieces of the orchestra that are playing together to try to make our city safer or try to change and improve people’s lives and outcomes, help people make better choices on the front end,” Brendmoen said.
Blakey was most recently a Metro Transit police officer, and previously worked as an investigator for the Ramsey County Public Defender’s Office and a child protection worker.
STAFFING UP, FORMING ADVISORY COUNCIL
In the first year of the Office of Neighborhood Safety, Blakey told the city council that her office will be guided by principles of:
- “How do we strengthen and build on what’s working here in the city?”
- “How are we going to be accountable to the community?”
- “How do we plan for … longevity with sustainable practices?”
“As we all know, the community wants answers,” Blakey said. “They want to know what’s happening now and we’re working … to really start to share that information across the board … so they know what the city’s doing, how their voices are being heard and what the next steps are.”
The Office of Neighborhood Safety has one project coordinator so far, and plans to hire two more employees.
ONS is working on forming the Neighborhood Safety Community Council — they are recruiting community members to serve on the advisory council. The council will select organizations to receive “micro grants” for work on “strategies around gun violence, group violence, and youth violence,” Blakey said.
