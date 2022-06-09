News
Dwyane Wade says he’s ‘afraid every moment’ trans daughter Zaya, 15, leaves the house
NBA superstar Dwyane Wade spoke out against the onslaught of laws targeting transgender youth, adding that he fears for the safety of his 15-year-old daughter Zaya, who’s trans, “every time she leaves the house.”
The three-time NBA champion and philanthropist was in New York City on Tuesday, as one of the speakers at the Time 100 Summit. When asked about his reaction to the ongoing attack on the rights of transgender youth by state lawmakers across the country, Wade said that it all felt like “a joke” — in a terrifying way.
“This is our life — we live this,” he told CNN’s Poppy Harlow. “And so when you’re out there making rules, and if you’re not experiencing this, or living this, and you are just there signing away and making laws, that’s not right,” he added, referring to lawmakers who continue to pass legislation affecting transgender youth.
Both Wade and his wife, Hollywood powerhouse Gabriell Union, have been outspoken LGBTQ allies and fierce trans rights advocates ever since Zaya announced that she was going to start living as her true self, about two years ago.
Speaking passionately about the issue, the 40-year-old sports great added that politicians who don’t understand families with trans kids have no business passing laws that directly affect transgender youth.
“Come and live a day in my world, with my daughter,” he said “Come and see how it is to walk through this world as her.”
To Wade, it feels like “we’re losing the human side of us,” he continued, adding that he’s constantly worried for his daughter’s safety.
“As blessed as it is for my daughter to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid every moment she leaves the house,” he said. “And not just because of gun violence, but because of the way people perceive her in this world.”
According to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, there are more than 320 anti-LGBTQ bills currently under consideration in state legislatures across the country. Of those, at least 140 directly affect trans people. Most of them focus on trans youth, banning kids from participating in sports or even receiving gender-affirming health care.
On Monday, Louisiana became the 18th state to bar transgender girls and women from competing in school sports aligned with their gender identity, according to the Movement Advancement Project.
Physical Season 2 Episode 2: June 10 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More
Physical on Apple TV is fantastic, original, exciting, eye-catching witty and dark. We have never seen anything like this show, and it is truly a unique show that keeps you wondering what will happen next. In addition, we love the way physical takes on the taboo topic of anorexia and body dysmorphia.
The depiction of the mental health battle the main character faces is so close to the truth you feel what the character is going through. Everything about this show has you wanting more. The visuals, costumes, music UGH WE LOVE IT! The acting in this show is spot on, and We hope to see some awards for this show in the future!! Highly recommended!
This show feels like ‘the little show that could. And we mean that in a good way. It has all the right ingredients in all the right places. It’s nostalgic, quirky, dark, funny, charming and disarming. It is honest and truthfully reflects the inner dialogue that goes on inside the head of someone who battles with their relationship to their body and food and their inner power.
Cast
Rose Byrne is perfectly cast in the role of a beautiful and beautifully self tortured middle-aged wife/mother who is trying so hard to keep herself and her family together while battling personal demons. Casting an “attractive” woman, who on the outside looks like she has no cause for insecurities, makes her self-loathing inner monologue hit home even more because, well, “pretty people aren’t supposed to feel bad about themselves”.
Sheila strives to empower herself and begins to look at her life differently; she starts to make the changes necessary to grow into herself, even if that self has a manipulative dark side. The character development is warmly surprising and contrary to some professional reviewers.
It nailed the truth about this subject. Even the tiny details of someone from the outside noticing the small patch of worn down skin on her knuckle, teeth marks from throwing up. It is brave and unique, has a cracking soundtrack and, quite frankly, is an absolute triumph!!!. We feel like Physical nails the details of dealing with a damaging psychological disorder and gives those who have suffered an outlet. Physical reminds us a bit of Breaking Bad; it shows the shadowy side of suburbia and how dark harmless-seeming characters can go when ambition takes over.
Where To Watch?
You can find it and watch it on Apple TV.
Release Date
It is going to release it’s episode 2 of season 2 on July 10 at 9pm (PT) / 12am (ET) / 5am (GMT).
The post Physical Season 2 Episode 2: June 10 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More appeared first on Gizmo Story.
10 Famous Temples In India That You Cannot Miss
Hinduism is the country’s most widely practiced religion. As a result, the presence of a revered Hindu temple is extremely common in India, as rulers from various dynasties have erected them for hundreds of years to leave their mark on the lives of the country’s population. For hundreds of years, some of the famous temples in India have been an important part of national and international history. The temples listed below were built by some of India’s most powerful emperors from various dynasties.
Here are the 10 famous temples in India that you must visit,
1. Rameshwaram Temple
The Rameshwaram temple is well-known and revered by Hindus all over the world since it is thought to be the first location where Lord Rama and his wife Devi Sita arrived after slaying Ravana. It is situated on the island of Rameshwaram, which is located in Tamil Nadu. It is considered extremely holy because it is a famous temple and one of India’s four sacred sites of Char Dham. The temple is not only architecturally stunning but it is also situated in a stunning position.
2. Kedarnath Temple
Kedarnath temple is not only well-known among religious travellers, but it is also well-known among environment enthusiasts due to its position. The temple is nestled among the spectacular Himalayan glaciers, and the entire area is blanketed with snow throughout the winter. As a result, it is closed for half of the year. This temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is said to have been constructed by the Pandavas from the Mahabharata. Pilgrims must trek a distance of more than 14 kilometers to get there. This is one of the top 10 temples in India.
3. Brihadeeswara Temple
Brihadeeswara Temple is one of India’s most famous and historic temples, located in the Tamil Nadu city of Thanjavur. Not only is the monument designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, but it is also a true masterpiece of architecture. The temple was built by Raja Raja Chola I, the Chola dynasty’s monarch, and it is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Even if you are not religious, you must visit the temple at least once in your life to marvel at the magnificent architecture. Tanjore temple is one of the best architectural temples in India.
4. Somnath Temple
Somnath temple, in Gujarat’s Saurashtra district, is one of India’s most ancient architectural wonders. It is devoted to the Moon God, and it has an interesting backstory. In the last thousand years, the temple has been demolished and rebuilt multiple times. The temple was created by Lord Shiva, according to legend, and it is one of India’s twelve Jyotirlingas. Even if you are not interested in history, you should visit Saurashtra at least once to witness the splendor and hear the fascinating legends about the temple.
5. Golden Temple
Sri Harmandir Sahib shrine was the original name of the Golden Temple. It is one of the most famous temples in the world, and it is located in Amritsar. Not only is the core of the temple made of gold, but the temple’s Langar Khana serves tens of thousands of people for free every day. Anyone who wants to help can cook the food and wash the dishes in the temple’s kitchen. The value of the temple resides in the universal kindness it extends to ordinary people. It is predominantly a Sikh temple, yet it is beloved and adored by people of many faiths. Golden temple is undoubtedly one of the top 10 Hindu temples in the world.
Also Read: Best Places To Visit In July In India 2022 For A Monsoon Getaway
6. Meenakshi Temple
The architectural splendor of the Meenakshi temple does not indicate that it was built in the 12th century. It is epic, and as a result, it has been nominated as one of the new seven wonders of the world. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Parvati and is situated in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The entire temple is adorned with 985 pillars, each of which has been carved uniquely. Tourists come from all over the world to see the temple, not only because of its religious significance but also because of its beauty. Meenakshi temple comes under one of the top 10 Indian temple.
7. Tirupathi Temple
This is one of India’s most auspicious and venerated temples, and it is visited by tourists all year. People flock in big groups to say their prayers and seek blessings at one of the world’s wealthiest and holiest temples. The temple is enormous, and it receives approximately 50,000 pilgrims per day, which is a huge number. However, the entire process of dealing with a crowd is meticulously planned and executed so that everyone can enjoy the darshan.
8. Sri Padhmanabhasamy Temple
This temple is one of the 108 Divya Desams that may be found in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala’s capital. The gold-plated temple is highly revered by Hindus. The temple’s principal deity is Lord Padmanabha, who is one of Lord Vishnu’s avatars. In the dharma of Vaishnavism, this is one of the most important venues for Vaishnava worship. This temple is a copy of Thiruvattar’s Adikesavaperumal Temple. This is a well-preserved antique that is thought to date back around 5000 years. The Bhagavad Gita mentions this temple as well.
9. Shore Temple
It is one of the oldest temples in South India, dating back to the 7th century and featuring Dravidian architecture. UNESCO has designated this temple as a World Heritage Site because it reflects the Pallava Dynasty’s regal style. This location, located near Mahabalipuram on the Bay of Bengal’s coast, is one of India’s most photographed monuments. This temple is no longer a live temple and was originally constructed as a work of art. The Mahabalipuram Dance Festival is held every year at this temple.
10. Vaishno Devi Temple
The Vaishno Devi temple is well-known and revered among Hindus all around the world. The temple is well-known for its religious sanctity, but the climb that comes with the excursion from Katra is breathtakingly gorgeous. Millions of people visit Maa Vaishno Devi and take in the views of the snow-capped hills that surround the temple. People consider themselves fortunate if they can visit Maa Vaishno Devi because not everyone has the opportunity to do so.
Also Read: 10 Best Places To Visit In July In India (2022) To Witness Greenery And Waterfalls
All of the temples on the list above maintain their integrity in their unique ways since they are sacred not only to Hindus but also to people of other faiths. Several people from all over the world travel to India to see these temples and learn more about the country’s culture and traditions.
The post 10 Famous Temples In India That You Cannot Miss appeared first on MEWS.
Who Is Black Adam? Is He A Villain, Anti Hero Or Shazam?
All the DC and ‘The Rock’ fans cannot keep calm as Black Adam finally comes to reality on 8th June. The trailer of Black Adam was dropped officially on the 8th revealing Dwayne Johnson and many others causing a stir everywhere.
Following the release of the action-packed trailer, many were curious to know that is Black Adam a hero, an anti-hero, or a Shazam and who Black Adam is? And guess what we have the answers to all your questions like always.
Who Is Black Adam?
The big question that has been looming over many minds that who exactly is Black Adam? Let us tell you about him. Black Adam, originally named Teth-Adam in the comics that came out in the 1940s, was an enslaved person in Kahndaq 5000 years ago. He was awarded the Power of the Gods, the acronym of this being Shazam. And then he was referred to as the Mighty Adam.
He followed by his power being granted and set on the mission to liberate his people and eventually rule Kahndaq. According to the DC Comics website, he is an “ancient wielder of magic, both a hero and a villain over his thousand years long life.” Black Adam believed he was the correct person who could lead humanity and bring greater good to the world; however, he misused his power to deliver justice.
According to Dwayne Johnson at WB’S virtual DC FanDom event. Black Adam is a “ruthless keeper of justice.” He further added that “he is the judge, the jury, and the executioner. He believes in an eye for an eye, and he will always do everything he can to protect his people and his family.”
Is He A Hero, Anti-Hero Or Shazam?
Black Adam is essentially an anti-hero portrayed by Dwayne Johnson in this DC Extended Universe film. He is an enemy of Shazam, played by Zachary Levi in the 2019 movie Shazam. His anti-hero role means that he is a hero with the features and traits of a villain.
He is one of the most powerful characters of DC who does not believe in restraint. It is assumed that he will be appearing in the present DC universe along with Shazam. Black Adam is a nemesis of Shazam, and both have similar power, but their definition of good and how to use their power for good differs.
The Cast
The cast of this fantasy, sci-fi movie is just as talent-packed as the action-packed DC movie itself. It includes actors like Dwayne Johnson playing the role of Black Panther, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz/Isis, Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate, Noah Centineo as AL Rothstein/Atom Smasher, and Aldis Hodge as the Carter Hall/Hawkman, Joseph Gatt as Squad Leader, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and many more.
When Will It Release?
Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet Serra, is all set to be released after the delays and postponement in theatres near you on 29th July 2022.
We know you are excited about the movie, and so are we. The trailer has made us even more restless, and since now you know who Black Adam is, we know you can’t wait to watch it.
The post Who Is Black Adam? Is He A Villain, Anti Hero Or Shazam? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
