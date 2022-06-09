News
Dylan McNamara: What Are His Past And Future Projects? Where Can You Watch Him?
First Kill has formed an instant connection with its audience after its release. It is a love story where two teens fall in love in undesirable circumstances. But here, the circumstances include one being a vampire and another being a vampire hunter eager to make their first kill. The cast and crew have done an excellent job bringing this unique story to life. Still, we aim at one of the characters who has delivered outstanding performances: Dylan McNamara.
This young actor has gradually built up his career to a good level. With his acting skills, he is a star in the making.
Who Is Dylan McNamara?
Dylan McNamara is a writer and an actor known for his role as Oliver in the Netflix original series First Kill. he also has another film, Survival (2022), on the way.
Dylan McNamara was born in the Inland Empire, east of Los Angeles, California. He is of Mexican and Irish descent. McNamara has been interested in acting and studied at Playhouse West Acting School in L. A. He is well trained in the Meisner technique of acting.
What Films And Series As He Appears In?
McNamara started his career with a short film named Bottom, where he was also the writer in 2014. He appeared in another short film called Speakeasy to Me and another called Party Killer in 2015. He made it to the television when he appeared in one episode of the TV miniseries, All But Famous. Till 2018, he has done many short films like Essential Tremors and Detour. In the midst, he appeared in one episode of the television series Fall Into Me.
He made it big in 2019 when he was cast as the young Ray for two episodes in L. A.’s Finest. Soon, he appeared in one episode of the famous series, Euphoria. In the same year, he appeared in a horror thriller called Ambition. He eventually appeared in projects like Summer with Scarlet, Sam & Kate, and Hiker. Recently, in 2022, he played the role of Oliver in the Netflix series First Kill, where he appeared for eight episodes. He will also appear in an upcoming project called ‘Survival’, where he will play the character Dax August.
Are There Any Other Details About Him?
From what we know, the actor is probably a boxer and a wrestler. He was a high school athlete and used to participate in different sports like boxing, wrestling, football and surfing.
What Is His Major Project?
His major project is the upcoming series called “First Kill”. The series is set to release on June 10, 2022. It is about two teens falling in love, but one is a vampire, and another one is a vampire hunter. Things get messy as they struggle to realize if they should give in to their feelings or hold tight to their ambition. The series has Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis as the main leads.
Hearings guide: What to know as the Jan. 6 panel goes public
By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will hold the first in a series of hearings laying out its initial findings Thursday night, a highly anticipated look at evidence the panel has been gathering for the last year.
With the televised hearings, the seven Democrats and two Republicans on the nine-member panel hope to grab the attention of the American public and drive home the sheer violence of that day in 2021, as some have attempted to downplay the attack. And they plan to use the more than 1,000 interviews they have conducted to spotlight people who played pivotal roles in the siege — and to show that it was a deliberate, unprecedented attempt to block the certification of Joe Biden’s victory.
The committee will sort through the mountain of information it has collected into different hearing topics, from domestic extremism to security failures to what then-President Donald Trump was doing in the White House that day as hundreds of his supporters brutally pushed past police and forced their way into the Capitol.
Thursday’s prime-time hearing will be both an overview of the investigation and a preview of the hearings to come. It will also look at domestic extremism, with testimony from British filmmaker Nick Quested, who recorded members of the far-right Proud Boys as they stormed the building, and Caroline Edwards, a U.S. Capitol Police officer who was one of the first people injured in the riot as the Proud Boys and others pushed past police.
What to know about the House’s investigation ahead of the hearings:
HOW WE GOT HERE
The House panel was formed last summer after Senate Republicans blocked the formation of an independent Jan. 6 commission that would have had an even number of Republicans and Democrats and operated outside of Congress. When that proposal failed, Speaker Nancy Pelosi created a Democratic-led panel to investigate the attack. The House approved the formation of the committee in June 2021, and the panel started its work within weeks.
The Jan. 6 panel’s two Republicans — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, both frequent critics of Trump — joined the committee at Pelosi’s invitation. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy pulled all of his members from the panel after Pelosi rejected some the members he selected.
Cheney, the panel’s vice chairwoman, and Kinzinger have firmly aligned themselves with the Democrats on the probe, saying their duty to investigate rises above partisanship. Other Republicans decry the investigation as another partisan effort to go after Trump.
FOR HISTORY
The hearings could be politically risky for Democrats, who face significant headwinds from the GOP in this November’s midterm elections. While many voters are most concerned about inflation, education or other household issues, the Democrats on the committee — including some who face tough reelection bids this fall — say they hope people don’t lose sight of what happened on Jan. 6.
The attempt to subvert democracy isn’t over, they argue, as many Americans still incorrectly believe that Trump won the election and some states around the country have moved to replace election officials and politicians who certified Biden’s win.
And Trump, who told his supporters to “fight like hell” at the rally the morning of the insurrection, is considering another White House bid.
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a member of the panel, said Tuesday the measure of success would be “whether we are able to preserve American democracy and our institutions — it’s a long-term test.”
WHO WILL BE THERE — AND WHO WON’T
The committee hasn’t yet announced the focus of each hearing, or who all of the witnesses will be. But they are expected to seek public testimony from witnesses who were revelatory when interviewed behind closed doors. They are expected to include former Trump White House aides who have been cooperative and others who have detailed Trump’s pressure on state and federal authorities to overturn the election.
The committee has reached out to a group of Trump-era Justice Department officials, including Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general at the time of the riot, about having them as witnesses, according to a person familiar with the matter who insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations.
While the panel has talked to dozens of Trump aides and allies, they have not heard from some of the most prominent figures who were closest to Trump that day — notably former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who declined to talk to the panel after negotiations broke down, and McCarthy, who also declined to cooperate.
The committee subpoenaed McCarthy and four other House Republicans who interacted with Trump and the White House before and during the attack, but they have so far refused to comply.
MULTIPLE SUBJECT AREAS
The committee divided the investigation into different subject teams that are expected to provide structure to the hearings.
One team has looked into the government’s response, including the slow deployment of the National Guard and the struggles of Capitol Police, who were overwhelmed as the rioters descended. Another team has been looking into donors who helped finance the events of the day. Other subjects of the investigation include those who organized the rally on Jan. 6, the actions of the Justice Department, the role of domestic extremism and the spread of misinformation on social media.
One of the investigative teams has focused on Trump and those who tried to help him overturn the election.
The nine members of the committee have divided themselves up, as well, and each will lead different parts of the hearings. “The public will hear from each of us,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., a member of the panel.
GOP RESPONSE
Republicans are pushing back on the hearings before they even begin, calling the committee partisan and arguing that Democrats are focused on the wrong priorities.
“They are scrambling to change the headlines, praying that the nation will focus on their partisan witch hunt instead of our pocketbooks,” House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York told reporters Wednesday.
Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio said Democrats’ goal is “to end the Electoral College and their goal is to stop President Trump from running in 2024, plain and simple.”
IT’S NOT CRIMINAL
Congress doesn’t have the power to press charges, so the hearings aren’t intended to be a prosecution. But members of the panel have encouraged the Justice Department to aggressively investigate the attack, as well.
Lawmakers have also talked about the possibility of sending a criminal referral to the Justice Department recommending that certain individuals — perhaps even Trump — should be prosecuted. Such a referral would put Attorney General Merrick Garland and his prosecutors on the spot.
Though the scope of the department’s investigation remains unclear, it recently issued a subpoena to former Trump adviser Peter Navarro that could signal Justice is widening its probe to examine the activities and records of people who worked directly for the Republican president. The department previously issued subpoenas to people connected to the Jan. 6 attack and the rallies in Washington that preceded the violence.
___
Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Eric Tucker, Michael Balsamo and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
___
For full coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings, go to
4 things we learned at Chicago Bears OTAs, including Braxton Jones taking 1st-team reps and Kyler Gordon’s absence
The Chicago Bears were back at practice Wednesday at Halas Hall after the NFL stripped them of Tuesday’s practice for violating league rules that prohibit live contact.
Along with explanations from players and coach Matt Eberflus about those violations, here are four things we heard as the Bears wrap up their third week of organized team activities.
1. Rookie Braxton Jones took first-team reps at left tackle.
Eberflus said early on that they planned to test players at different spots on the offensive line during offseason practices, and he showed that Wednesday.
The Bears started practices in May with Larry Borom at left tackle and Teven Jenkins on the right side. But Borom, who started eight games at right tackle as a rookie last season, was back on the right side Wednesday. Jenkins, a 2021 second-round pick, took reps at second-team right tackle while Jones got experience with the first team.
“We’re just trying to find the best combinations of people, especially when you’re looking at the offensive line,” Eberflus said. “Who’s the best five guys out there so we can succeed? And it creates competition when you do that, when you’re moving guys around. Who can function at different spots and who can really execute?”
The Bears drafted Jones out of Southern Utah in the fifth round after he started 11 games at left tackle in his final college season.
“Braxton is a tough kid, very athletic,” Bears guard Cody Whitehair said. “He’s got really long arms as well. He’s learning. As hard as that is to be thrown in the fire like that, I feel like he has responded well and I’m excited to see what he can bring.”
2. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon missed practice for an undisclosed reason.
Eberflus has been hesitant to provide reasons for individual absences during OTAs, but he did say Gordon was in the building this week.
Safety Eddie Jackson and edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad were present at the Walter Payton Center but didn’t participate on the field. Edge rusher Robert Quinn, who has not been spotted during OTAs, again was absent. The Bears have a mandatory minicamp next week.
With Gordon out, Jaylon Johnson was back with the first-team defense after Eberflus had played him on the second team two weeks ago. Eberflus said then not to read too much into the grouping.
“We were just assessing him where he was, and he’s done a great job with that,” Eberflus said Wednesday. “He’s learning the defense. It takes him a while to learn the defense because he just was coming in, so that takes a couple of days to figure out: ‘Hey, what is this call? What is that call?’ And he’s done a great job. He played really good today.”
3. The defense gave quarterback Justin Fields trouble.
Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson had a pair of interceptions against Fields, including one during a two-minute drill in which Fields’ pass glanced off the hands of wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. Johnson also had a nice pass breakup.
But Eberflus said it was a different story Monday, when the offense had an “outstanding day” with 11 chunk passes and one chunk run.
“That’s going to happen during the course of the game, so we understand that and I’ll talk to the players about this,” Eberflus said. “Sometimes it’s, ‘Hey, that team has a really good offense,’ so our defense is really going to have to step up and play while our offense is going to have to dominate that game or vice versa.”
4. Defensive tackle Justin Jones said he feels ‘at home’ in Matt Eberflus’ scheme.
Jones was upbeat about his first couple of months with the Bears after signing a two-year, $12 million contract to be their three-technique defensive tackle. He is enjoying getting to know a young group of defensive linemen — and he also feels like he fits well within Eberflus’ defense.
“It’s that penetrating three-technique, get off the ball and really just effort,” Jones said. “That’s kind of the staple of my game … flying around, making tackles and making plays and being disruptive. I feel like I fit in. I feel like I’m at home in this scheme.”
Eberflus said the Bears had “visual evidence” from Jones’ time with the Los Angeles Chargers that he would fit the role. And Eberflus has been pleased with what he has seen.
“I love the athletic ability, I love the man, I love his attitude,” Eberflus said. “He’s working super hard, and again, the evaluation will continue to go all the way through training camp.
“When we put the pads on, then we get our true evaluation. But where he is right now, we are extremely excited about that.”
How the Orioles planned to scout, recruit and develop players left out of 2020′s shortened draft: ‘We just showed them who we are’
Growing up in Texas, Brandon Young dreamed of pitching at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. So, when they were the first team to call with a contract offer after the Louisiana-Lafayette right-hander went unselected in the shortened 2020 Major League Baseball draft, Young reminded himself he had calls with other clubs scheduled that Sunday.
As part of a process he equated to “a college recruitment in one day,” Young’s decision came down to three teams, with the Astros at times a front-runner. But reaching Minute Maid Park required reaching the majors, and no organization did a better job of convincing Young it could help him do that than the Orioles.
“They made it seem like they wanted me,” Young said, “and made it seem like they knew what to do to help me improve.”
Young is one of seven players still in the Orioles’ organization after signing as undrafted free agents following the 2020 draft, which was truncated from 40 rounds to five amid the coronavirus pandemic. That allowed players like Young, who likely would have been picked within the top 10 rounds of a normal draft, to instead field offers from any major league franchise.
The players, who all had the option of returning to school for another season in hopes of being picked in a normal draft, could sign for no more than $20,000, far beneath the typical six-figure bonus slots afforded to draftees of their talent levels. But through Zoom presentations and phone calls focused on the development they could offer, the Orioles made that amount seem more than worthwhile for the chance to chase their dreams in their top-ranked farm system.
“I really just wanted a shot, an opportunity,” right-hander Ryan Watson said. “I wasn’t a very talked-about, highly touted player. I had a solid college career, but I wasn’t the face of college baseball or anything like some of my teammates were. I just really wanted an opportunity to get into pro ball and show what I can really do, and the Orioles blessed me with that opportunity, so I’m trying to take full advantage of it.”
‘That was a grind’
Young, who Baseball America ranked as Baltimore’s No. 32 prospect entering the 2022 season, was not alone in comparing the post-draft experience with what he went through as a high schooler trying to pick a college team. It provided a familiarity to the process, though it didn’t necessarily feature a comparison of facilities or other factors that might have been considered when choosing a school.
“It was like, ‘Hey, we’re this. Everyone’s offering the same amount of money. What’s it going to take?’” Young said.
Teams such as the Orioles, though, were in largely unfamiliar territory. Undrafted free-agent signings were common in previous years, but they involved players who weren’t taken in 40-plus rounds, not five. With the quality of talent increased, the effort carried far greater importance.
“Boy, man, that was a grind,” Orioles director of draft operations Brad Ciolek recalled. “You just get done with the draft, even though it was a shortened one, and now all of a sudden, there’s a whole new pool of players, and you’re more or less fighting over the same guys with 29 other clubs.
“I’m glad that we don’t have to go through that again.”
Ciolek, though, is pleased with the results. Collectively, the pitchers from that group entered Wednesday’s minor league games with a 3.65 ERA this year, while the position players have an aggregate .781 OPS over the past two seasons. Outfielder Dylan Harris reached Triple-A before any of the Orioles’ 2020 draft picks, though his offensive struggles there prompted a return to Double-A Bowie, where three other members of the class — Young, Watson and first baseman J.D. Mundy — are assigned.
First baseman TT Bowens represents the group at High-A Aberdeen, with right-handers Shane Davis and Thomas Girard in Low-A Delmarva. Watson, who began his season with 13 scoreless, two-hit innings and has a 3.05 ERA entering Thursday’s start, is among the system’s breakout pitchers this season, while Bowens has an .878 OPS over the past month.
Ciolek said the Orioles’ amateur scouts and draft analysts identified players who they would be interested in adding should they be bypassed in the draft’s five rounds. That list was then shared with the player development staff and coaches, both to receive their feedback and for them to add any players who would be worth taking a look at. A brief dead period followed the draft before teams were allowed to contact players, at which point the Orioles provided them with presentations that detailed how they could fit into and grow with the organization.
“When you’re a guy that, rightfully so, would be drafted in any normal season without the shortened draft,” Ciolek said, “you want to hear some things like that, saying, ‘Hey, even though you weren’t drafted, we feel really good about what you bring to the table, and here’s how we can fully weaponize you and ultimately get you to the potential that we think you’re capable of reaching.’
“The process in itself, even though it was daunting and exhausting, it seems like everything worked out well.”
‘Play the same game’
Young recalled speaking with Orioles director of pitching Chris Holt and executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, among others. On the hitting site, meetings included director of player development Matt Blood, head of strength and performance Nick White, and minor league hitting coordinators Ryan Fuller and Anthony Villa.
The purpose was to preach the Orioles’ blossoming and reconstructed player development program, one that led to improved pitching throughout the system in 2019 and had similar gains in mind for hitters in 2020 before the pandemic struck. The staff told players not only what Baltimore liked about them, but also where they felt they could improve and how the organization, through its coaches, training staffs and technology, would help them do so.
“We just showed them who we are,” Blood said, “and we showed them that they would be a good fit with us.”
By and large, the players said they felt that what they heard from the Orioles during those pitches has lived up their experience as minor leaguers. Watson said he’s experienced “constant development.” Mundy said he’s become more athletic and a better defender. Young has gained an understanding of why he’s always had success with his fastball and how to get his breaking balls to similar level.
“Whatever they’re preaching, it’s working,” Young said.
That’s welcome news to those involved in the meetings.
“We don’t want to be used car salesmen, just trying to tell them all the great things up front,” Fuller said. “We want to live it every single day.”
With sweat dripping down his face after an intense batting practice session at Aberdeen’s Ripken Stadium, Bowens said he knew going in what his experience with the organization would be like. As an amateur, he trained with Fuller, now one of Baltimore’s major league hitting coaches, in their native Connecticut and experienced a similar training program to what the Orioles use for hitters throughout their system now. When his redshirt junior season at Central Connecticut State got cut short and Fuller said the Orioles were open to signing him, Bowens decided to forgo his remaining two years of college eligibility and start his professional career.
In doing so, Bowens denied himself the opportunity to eventually be drafted, something he and all other players in that 2020 class worked for their entire lives. Bowie manager Kyle Moore, who began his professional playing career as an undrafted free agent, said “there’s always a little chip on your shoulder” when the selection process passes without you being chosen.
But the players the Orioles signed said that even if they had those types of feelings initially, they’ve mostly since passed, replaced with gratitude that their careers could continue despite the worldwide circumstances that marred their draft year.
“You always want to hear your name called, but I feel like we all get the same opportunity,” Harris said. “I attack every day as if I’m just as good as the guys that got drafted. It really doesn’t hold me back.”
After having their seasons cut short two years ago and going undrafted, all they wanted was a chance. With the Orioles, they’ve found it.
“You could look at it like, ‘OK, I went undrafted, that sucks,’ or I could look at it as like, ‘I have an opportunity to go and play pro ball and prove myself,’” Bowens said. “That was the way I took it, and that’s the way I still choose to take it.
“At the end of the day, I get to go out on the same field as everybody else and play the same game. If I’m meant to be here, then I’m meant to be here.”
()
