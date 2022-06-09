East Metro Softball Player of the Year: White Bear Lake’s Chloe Barber

Chloe Barber had to throw a few practice pitches for a photo opp Monday at White Bear Lake’s softball practice. With her teammates warming up in the outfield, there was a brave assistant coach who volunteered.

The junior hurler didn’t seem to love that idea, but there weren’t any other options. She fired the first pitch, which went past her coach and into the chain-linked fence. The next one did the same.

Hey, at least no one got hurt.

From the outfield, Bears catcher Heidi Barber looked on and had to smile. She knows what it’s like to catch her sister — no easy task.

Chloe’s fastball, which has peaked at 66 mph and moves any which direction, depending on the day — is menacing for everyone involved, from catcher to hitter.

“I have been doing it for a while, so I’m kind of used to it by now, even though it moves in, like, every direction,” Heidi said. “So, I can kind of tell where it’s going to be. It hurts the thumb, definitely. It hurts the thumb. Both of my fingers are swollen after. I ice them.”

The fastball, Barber’s best pitch, has seen a number of evolutions. When she started in the sport, it had a straightforward spin. Then, one day during what Barber believes was a 10U practice in a gym, she tripped and fell over.

“Just lack of coordination at that age,” she said.

She suffered a broken wrist.

“After that, the spin was just different,” Barber said.

If you think that sounds a little too close to the plot from movie Rookie of the Year, well, Barber smiles and nods. But that injury, and the brief existence of a screwball in her arsenal, are what Barber attributes the unpredictability of her fastball to.

Seven years later, the combination of spin and speed keeps everyone who steps into the box to face Barber on their toes heading into an at-bat, and usually walking back to the dugout after it. Barber owns a 0.99 earned-run average this season, while striking out nearly batters per game. She’s 18-3 in the circle with a gaudy 265 strikeouts, six no hitters and a perfect game, while adding 14 home runs of her own at the plate. Her dominance has keyed the Bears’ first trip to state since 2002.

Top-seeded White Bear Lake meets Lakeville South in the Class 4A state quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Thursday in North Mankato.

All of that adds up to Barber being the 2022 Pioneer Press East Metro Softball Player of the Year.

“A talent like that, not just the physical capabilities but also the mental capabilities, she’s incredibly smart and knows the game better than just about anybody else I’ve ever coached,” White Bear Lake coach Kaity Wightman said. “So, every time you watch her, you know you’re watching something pretty special.”

Wightman admitted standing in the box to face that fastball “freaks you out a little.”

It wasn’t always that way. Heidi noted her sister wasn’t even selected for “A” teams while growing up. Chloe said she was rarely in the circle, because she wasn’t that good. But in her first year of club softball, around 14U, Barber gained eight mph on that heater.

“That helped me build confidence and say, ‘OK, this is what I want to focus on,’ ” Barber said. “I think it’s worked out pretty well for me so far.”

The Missouri-Kansas City commit noted her success at the plate, where she has hit .439 this season, is nice. But her passion is in the circle. She loves the one-on-one battle with the opposing hitter, and the ability to challenge someone to beat her.

“I’ve been pitching for such a long time and I’ve had enough success that I believe my best stuff can do more than certain hitters’ best stuff,” Barber said. “Obviously, when I’m up against a really good hitter, I’ve got to use a little more caution. … But for the most part, I’m just trying to attack, give it my best and see if that’s what they can handle.”

Generally, not the fastball. On any day, that pitch has been referred to as a rise, drop or curve, depending on the movement.

But there is one word that can consistently describe the pitch, and Barber’s performance — dominant.

“Even once you think you have it figured out, it’ll go the other direction once in awhile,” Heidi Barber said. “So it’s like, when I don’t even know where it’s going, how is a hitter going to know, and how are they going to be able to hit it?”

FINALISTS

Undated courtesy photo, circa June 2022, of Keira Murphy of Stillwater, one of the finalists for Pioneer Press East Metro Softball Player of the Year. (Courtesy of Stillwater High School)

Undated courtesy photo, circa June 2022, of Jessa Snippes of Rosemount, one of the finalists for Pioneer Press East Metro Softball Player of the Year. (Courtesy of Rosemount High School)

Undated courtesy photo, circa June 2022, of Bethany Weiss of Forest Lake, one of the finalists for Pioneer Press East Metro Softball Player of the Year. (Courtesy of Forest Lake High School)

Undated courtesy photo, circa June 2022, of Avery Wukawitz of East Ridge, one of the finalists for Pioneer Press East Metro Softball Player of the Year. (Courtesy of East Ridge High School)

Undated courtesy photo, circa June 2022, of Paige Zender of Rosemount, one of the finalists for Pioneer Press East Metro Softball Player of the Year. (Courtesy of Rosemount High School)

Keira Murphy, senior pitcher, Stillwater: St. Thomas commit was lights out for the Ponies, sporting a 0.68 earned-run average in the circle.

Jessa Snippes, junior pitcher, Rosemount: Gophers commit is an absolute ace. Touted a 1.12 earned-run average while hitting .452.

Bethany Weiss, junior catcher, Forest Lake: Nearly as good behind the plate as she is at it, hitting .535 for state-bound Rangers.

Avery Wukawitz, senior outfielder, East Ridge: St. Thomas commit led the Raptors to state and has maybe the state’s best bat, hitting .651 with eight home runs.

Paige Zender, senior first baseman, Rosemount: Last year’s title game hero tallied seven home runs and 34 RBIs this season. Iowa State commit.