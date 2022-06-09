News
East Metro Softball Player of the Year: White Bear Lake’s Chloe Barber
Chloe Barber had to throw a few practice pitches for a photo opp Monday at White Bear Lake’s softball practice. With her teammates warming up in the outfield, there was a brave assistant coach who volunteered.
The junior hurler didn’t seem to love that idea, but there weren’t any other options. She fired the first pitch, which went past her coach and into the chain-linked fence. The next one did the same.
Hey, at least no one got hurt.
From the outfield, Bears catcher Heidi Barber looked on and had to smile. She knows what it’s like to catch her sister — no easy task.
Chloe’s fastball, which has peaked at 66 mph and moves any which direction, depending on the day — is menacing for everyone involved, from catcher to hitter.
“I have been doing it for a while, so I’m kind of used to it by now, even though it moves in, like, every direction,” Heidi said. “So, I can kind of tell where it’s going to be. It hurts the thumb, definitely. It hurts the thumb. Both of my fingers are swollen after. I ice them.”
The fastball, Barber’s best pitch, has seen a number of evolutions. When she started in the sport, it had a straightforward spin. Then, one day during what Barber believes was a 10U practice in a gym, she tripped and fell over.
“Just lack of coordination at that age,” she said.
She suffered a broken wrist.
“After that, the spin was just different,” Barber said.
If you think that sounds a little too close to the plot from movie Rookie of the Year, well, Barber smiles and nods. But that injury, and the brief existence of a screwball in her arsenal, are what Barber attributes the unpredictability of her fastball to.
Seven years later, the combination of spin and speed keeps everyone who steps into the box to face Barber on their toes heading into an at-bat, and usually walking back to the dugout after it. Barber owns a 0.99 earned-run average this season, while striking out nearly batters per game. She’s 18-3 in the circle with a gaudy 265 strikeouts, six no hitters and a perfect game, while adding 14 home runs of her own at the plate. Her dominance has keyed the Bears’ first trip to state since 2002.
Top-seeded White Bear Lake meets Lakeville South in the Class 4A state quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Thursday in North Mankato.
All of that adds up to Barber being the 2022 Pioneer Press East Metro Softball Player of the Year.
“A talent like that, not just the physical capabilities but also the mental capabilities, she’s incredibly smart and knows the game better than just about anybody else I’ve ever coached,” White Bear Lake coach Kaity Wightman said. “So, every time you watch her, you know you’re watching something pretty special.”
Wightman admitted standing in the box to face that fastball “freaks you out a little.”
It wasn’t always that way. Heidi noted her sister wasn’t even selected for “A” teams while growing up. Chloe said she was rarely in the circle, because she wasn’t that good. But in her first year of club softball, around 14U, Barber gained eight mph on that heater.
“That helped me build confidence and say, ‘OK, this is what I want to focus on,’ ” Barber said. “I think it’s worked out pretty well for me so far.”
The Missouri-Kansas City commit noted her success at the plate, where she has hit .439 this season, is nice. But her passion is in the circle. She loves the one-on-one battle with the opposing hitter, and the ability to challenge someone to beat her.
“I’ve been pitching for such a long time and I’ve had enough success that I believe my best stuff can do more than certain hitters’ best stuff,” Barber said. “Obviously, when I’m up against a really good hitter, I’ve got to use a little more caution. … But for the most part, I’m just trying to attack, give it my best and see if that’s what they can handle.”
Generally, not the fastball. On any day, that pitch has been referred to as a rise, drop or curve, depending on the movement.
But there is one word that can consistently describe the pitch, and Barber’s performance — dominant.
“Even once you think you have it figured out, it’ll go the other direction once in awhile,” Heidi Barber said. “So it’s like, when I don’t even know where it’s going, how is a hitter going to know, and how are they going to be able to hit it?”
FINALISTS
Keira Murphy, senior pitcher, Stillwater: St. Thomas commit was lights out for the Ponies, sporting a 0.68 earned-run average in the circle.
Jessa Snippes, junior pitcher, Rosemount: Gophers commit is an absolute ace. Touted a 1.12 earned-run average while hitting .452.
Bethany Weiss, junior catcher, Forest Lake: Nearly as good behind the plate as she is at it, hitting .535 for state-bound Rangers.
Avery Wukawitz, senior outfielder, East Ridge: St. Thomas commit led the Raptors to state and has maybe the state’s best bat, hitting .651 with eight home runs.
Paige Zender, senior first baseman, Rosemount: Last year’s title game hero tallied seven home runs and 34 RBIs this season. Iowa State commit.
Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores focused on new job with Steelers, not NFL lawsuit
Brian Flores is trying to focus on the little picture, not the big one.
So while the landmark class-action lawsuit Flores filed against the NFL and three teams in February over what he considers racist hiring practices winds its way through the legal system, Flores insists his attention is centered on what happens on the field, not off it.
The Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant stressed Wednesday he is intent on separating the attention surrounding the lawsuit from the demands of his new job trying to help Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin fix a defense that struggled for long stretches in 2021.
“I try to live in the moment and not think about things that have happened in the past or really look too far into the future,” Flores said. “I’m excited about the opportunity here.”
Flores, who is Black, was fired by the Miami Dolphins in January after three seasons despite a strong finish in 2021 in which the team won eight of its final nine games. Three weeks later he took the league, the Dolphins, the New York Giants and the Denver Broncos to court, claiming the NFL was “rife with racism.”
Tomlin reached out to Flores in mid-February and offered him a role as a defensive assistant focusing on linebackers. Flores jumped at the opportunity, even as it put him in the unusual role of taking a paycheck from a club affiliated with a league whose leadership he described as hypocritical in court papers.
Asked if he feared the pending litigation would jeopardize potential job opportunities, Flores demurred. Asked what he makes of steps the NFL has made over the past several months to expand opportunities for minorities — beginning this season, all 32 clubs must employ a female or a member of an ethnic or racial minority to serve as an offensive assistant coach, for example — Flores was polite but measured.
“I think anytime you create a situation where guys get an opportunity, I’m all for that,” he said. “But you know, I’ll kind of leave it there.”
The NFL is attempting t o have the lawsuit moved to arbitration, a maneuver the lawyers for Flores and former NFL coaches Ray Horton and Steve Wilkes argue is “unconscionable.”
Tomlin, one of three Black coaches in a league where the majority of players are Black, called the lawsuit “none of (the team’s) business” and is not concerned about it becoming a distraction.
“He’s doing a heck of a job,” Tomlin said. “He’s providing great insight and instruction. He’s a ‘hand in the pile’ guy.”
Flores’ main responsibility is working with Pittsburgh’s inside linebackers, though he is collaborating with defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and Tomlin on several aspects of a defense in search of a jumpstart after Pittsburgh finished last in the league against the run in 2021.
“I equate (him) to a player who has a lot of talent,” Austin said. “You use those talents and you don’t try to keep him in one spot.”
Flores, who won four Super Bowls while working on Bill Belichick’s staff in New England before being hired by the Dolphins in 2019, has made an immediate impact with the directness of his message.
“I’m demanding and you know, I make no bones about it,” he said.
It’s an approach that is resonating with the players he is charged with leading.
“I mean obviously, he’s a head coach,” free agent signee Myles Jack said. “So his perspective, his approach to things is going to be more clear cut. (Like), ‘This is what it is, this is what it is not.’ I enjoy that because I know exactly what I’m doing and I can play fast.”
The wrangling between Flores and the NFL will likely extend into the season. The deadline for written arguments regarding whether arbitration should be required isn’t until August.
The 41-year-old father of three is attempting to have tunnel vision when it comes to his job. Though he is trying to live in the present, he said he thinks about the future for maybe “one minute” a day.
When pressed about specifics on what that future might entail, Flores reiterated it had everything to do with football and nothing to do with the potential long-term ramifications of his high-profile, high-stakes showdown with a league that is both a highly lucrative business and a cultural behemoth.
“It’s probably somewhere along the lines of, ‘You know, tomorrow we’ll get that right,’ or ‘In this next period we’ll get that right,’” he said. “But I’m on a, you know, an everyday journey to try to improve and get better. And that’s what I want for myself and our players.”
Will Graves is a writer for The Associated Press.
Nestor Cortes has been turning doubters into believers since high school
MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Marti knew Nestor Cortes would be a major league pitcher if he wanted to be in his junior year in high school. Playing for Marti’s travel team in the Connie Mack World Series, the undersized lefty whose fastball didn’t light up any radar guns absolutely dominated the bigger-named players.
The guys like Andrew Benintendi and Max Schrock, who were headed to the big leagues, “they couldn’t hit him,” Marti said. “He just attacked them with his 85-mile-an-hour fastball and they couldn’t touch him.”
That was when Marti, who was also an associate scout for the Yankees at the time, knew if he could get Cortes a chance the kid from Hialeah could himself get to the big leagues.
“I guess I didn’t see him pitching for a Cy Young this year,” Marti said earlier this week with a laugh. “But I knew he was a fighter, I knew he wasn’t afraid and I knew I was going to fight for him.”
That is what Marti did, fighting to get the Yankees to pick Cortes in the 36th round of the 2013 draft. And so far this season, Cortes has rewarded Marti’s belief in him with a brilliant first third of the season. Cortes heads into Wednesday night’s start leading the majors with a 1.50 ERA.
Cortes is in the top 85th percentile in K% at 29.7%, top 76 in hard hit% and 33.6% top 74 in BB%, all while being in the bottom fifth percentile in fastball velocity.
The lefty has been the Yankees’ best pitcher, even though he doesn’t fit the mold. He’s undersized in a rotation full of guys over six feet tall. His fastball sits 91 miles an hour in a group that can see theirs touch 100.
“He knows how to get outs, he always has,” Marti said.
Cortes had the foundation of being able to figure out ways to get outs when he played for Marti’s Florida Legends team, which also counts Anthony Rizzo and Manny Machado among its MLB alumni.
Back then he understood knew how to pitch. He wasn’t afraid. He attacked hitters. Over the last two years, however, Cortes has refined his repertoire. He’s added a cutter. The 27-year old has gotten into better shape and he’s changed his approach. Cortes doesn’t use the gimmicks — dropping arms slots, quick pitching — nearly as much as he did when he first got called up.
You can see his confidence is finally catching up with him in the big leagues, Marti said.
“I think that the first few years he had in the big leagues, he didn’t bring that confidence with him. Nestor has always worked hard and he’s never been afraid to go after hitters, but you could see he didn’t bring the confidence from the minor leagues with him,” Marti said. “Not that he’s arrogant, but you can see that he has the confidence now that he can go out and get outs.”
Cortes’ confidence has come with success and it’s recent. He called pitching coach Matt Blake this winter looking for some reassurance that he would make the 26-man big league roster. Blake made a point of telling Cortes that he belonged in the big leagues, likely as a starter.
It was something Cortes may have heard, but didn’t necessarily keep it in mind. Marti’s advice to Cortes when he eventually signed with the Yankees, for $85,000, was to do whatever he was asked, keep his head down and keep attacking hitters.
That was exactly how Cortes approached his spring training.
“I don’t want to know that I have a spot, that mentality got me here, it’s helped me,” Cortes said. “I pitched in the minors getting outs so I didn’t get cut loose. That’s how I keep thinking.”
With the success and confidence, however, Cortes hasn’t changed, said Marti. They still speak regularly, especially now that Marti’s Florida Legends’ team once again qualified for this year’s Connie Mack World Series and he’s trying to raise money. He said Cortes has always been helpful about giving back to the kids in the neighborhood.
“And now, I have players who want to be just like him,” Marti said. “I have a kid from Mexico, an under-sized pitcher and he is always asking me about Nestor. He wants to know how Nestor did this or did that.
“All the kids are just excited to see him do this,” Marti said. “And so am I. I am so happy for him. He’s the same person he was as a kid. He’s worked so hard, he’s overcome so much. It’s great to see him getting the recognition he deserves.”
Wisconsin governor asks GOP to repeal dormant abortion ban
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called a special session for the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal the state’s dormant 173-year-old law banning abortion, a move that’s more likely to win him political points with his Democratic base in a reelection year than it is to result in a repeal.
Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu said the Senate would not take any action in what he called “another blatantly political special session call from this partisan governor.”
Republicans legislators support banning abortion and are not obligated to take any action during the special session. They ignored other special session that Evers called asking them to take action on issues such as gun control, increasing school funding and sending rebate checks to taxpayers.
“This isn’t about politics — it’s about empathy, compassion, and doing the right thing,” Evers said in a statement. “It’s about making sure the people we care about get the healthcare they need when they need it.”
All of the Republicans running in the Aug. 9 primary to challenge Evers support a total ban on abortion, with no exceptions for circumstances such as rape or incest. Republicans are expected to retain their strong legislative majority following the November election.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos did not immediately reply to messages seeking their reaction to Evers’ special session call. Vos told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in May that he would like to see exceptions for rape and incest if Wisconsin’s ban on abortion takes effect, signaling future political fights over the scope of the ban should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.
Evers called on the Legislature to meet on June 22 to repeal the dormant 1849 law that makes abortion a criminal offense except to save the recipient’s life. If the Supreme Court repeals repeals Roe, as was detailed in a leaked draft opinion, the state law would go back into effect.
“We can’t wait for this decision to arrive on our doorstep,” Evers said. “We must act now.”
Wisconsin’s abortion ban law is expected to be challenged in court should Roe be overturned. One major question is how that ban would interact with a related state law passed in 1985 that prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability but has an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups have argued for a broad interpretation of that exemption to include a woman’s emotional and mental health.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he thinks the 1849 law is too old to enforce. He has also said he will not investigate or prosecute doctors who perform abortions if the old law does take effect again.
Evers and other supporters of abortion rights have pointed to polls that show widespread support for keeping abortion legal. A Marquette University Law School poll last year found that 61% of Wisconsin residents support the right to an abortion “in all or most cases.”
“It’s time to listen to the people of Wisconsin and to act to protect our freedoms, our health, our lives and our futures,” said Tanya Atkinson, president of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin, in a statement supporting Evers’ special session call.
Julaine Appling, president of the anti-abortion group Wisconsin Family Action, dismissed the special session call as nothing more than “partisan shenanigans.”
