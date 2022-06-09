Blockchain
Ethereum Eyes Strong Reversal, Why Dips Could Be Limited
Ethereum is showing positive signs above $1,720 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a strong increase if there is a clear move above the $1,850 resistance.
- Ethereum remained well supported above the $1,720 support zone.
- The price is now trading below $1,820 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,815 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair might start a strong increase if there is a clear move above the $1,850 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Holds Support
Ethereum remained well supported above the $1,720 support zone. A base was formed near $1,725 and there was a fresh increase.
The price spiked above the $1,800 resistance level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the price struggled to gain pace above the $1,850 level. A high was formed near $1,875 and the price corrected gains. It is now consolidating above the $1,770 level.
The recent low was formed near $1,753 before the price climbed above $1,780. Ether price is now trading below $1,820 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,810 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,815 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,875 swing high to $1,753 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $1,830 level. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,875 swing high to $1,753 low. The main resistance is near the $1,850 level. A clear move above the $1,850 resistance might start a strong increase.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,850 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,770 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,720 level. A close below the $1,720 support could increase selling pressure. In the stated case, the price could slide towards the $1,650 support zone in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,720
Major Resistance Level – $1,850
Blockchain
Bitcoin Stuck In Key Range, Why A Major Breakout Is Possible
Bitcoin is holding the key $29,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC must clear the $31,500 resistance zone to start a major increase in the near term.
- Bitcoin is showing a few positive signs above the $29,500 support zone.
- The price is now trading below the $30,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $31,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a strong increase if there is a clear move above the $31,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Remains In A Range
Bitcoin price attempted a fresh increase above the $31,200 and $31,500 resistance levels. However, the bears were active near the $31,500 zone. A high was formed near $31,550 and the price corrected gains.
There was a move below the $31,000 and $30,500 support levels. A low was formed near $29,848 and the price is now consolidating in a range. There was a recovery above the $30,000 resistance zone. The price spiked above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $31,550 high to $29,848 low.
However, the price struggled near the $30,700 level. Bitcoin is now trading below the $30,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $30,400 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The first major resistance is near the $30,850 level. The main resistance is near the $31,250 level. There is also a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $31,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $31,250 resistance level could send the price further higher. The next major resistance might be $32,000. Any more gains might call for a trend change and a move towards the $33,200 level.
Downside Break in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $31,250 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $30,000 level.
The next major support is near the $29,850 level. The main support is still near the $29,500 zone. A downside break below the $29,500 support may perhaps spark another decline. In the stated case, the price could dive towards the $28,500 support zone in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now just below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $30,000, followed by $29,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $30,400, $30,850 and $31,250.
Blockchain
U.S. Macro Pressure Responsible For Entire Bitcoin Downtrend
There have been multiple sell-off trends recorded in bitcoin since the crash in December 2021. These sell-offs have been responsible for the decline in prices recorded in the digital asset over the last couple of months. Naturally, sell-off trends can be recorded on their magnitude depending on when the trading hours of a particular region are open. This time around, it seems that macro pressure on the U.S. market has been the culprit.
U.S. Traders Drive Sell-Offs
The sell-offs of the past two months have been especially brutal and have dragged down the year-to-date values. However, it seems that most of the sell-offs have been taking place during the daytime trading hours in the United States. This is apparent by looking at the year-to-date values during the U.S. trading hours in comparison to that of the European year-to-date value. The stark contrast unveils where most sell-offs had happened.
Related Reading | Bullish: Bitcoin Marks First Green Weekly Close After Two Months In The Red
As it sits now, the year-to-date values during the U.S. trading hours have declined into the negative. It is sitting at -32.55% while its European counterpart is looking at positive year-to-date values of +16%. What this shows is that sell-offs for the past two months have mainly originated from American traders. This is even in comparison to the Asian trading hours which also show a more favorable year-to-date value compared to the U.S.
BTC sell-offs intensify during U.S. trading hours | Source: Arcane Research
Mostly, this is obvious due to the high correlation between bitcoin and the equities market for the past two months. It is also good to note that American traders are not the only ones using the macro markets to assess their risk in bitcoin. Since traders in other regions also use the equity markets such as the NASDAQ and the S&P500 as a way to assess their risk appetite, they may also be dumping bitcoin during the U.S. trading hours.
Bitcoin During Trading Hours
Recently, it has been obvious that there has been a lot of sell-offs happening once the U.S. markets open up for trading. This is evident in the fact that the price of the digital asset tends to recover during the early hours of the morning while the European and Asian markets are open. However, once the U.S. markets open for the day, the downtrends are usually apparent.
Related Reading | A Look Inside MicroStrategy’s $2.4 Billion Loan Used To Buy Bitcoin
This puts bitcoin’s current weak point during the times when the American traders are active. As such, these trading hours could present a buying opportunity for interested parties, and even a way to execute quick short-term plays for fast gains.
BTC recovers ahead of U.S. trading day | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
However, it is important to note that the tide can change at any point. Sell-offs can often halt as dramatically as they begin. So, a change in the trend during the U.S. hours can affect short-term plays which cater to the trading hours sell-offs.
The price of the digital asset has recovered above $30,000 in the early hours of Wednesday at the time of this writing. If the sell-off trends continue, then the price of bitcoin may drop below this level before the day is over.
Featured image from Bitcoinist, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Will Litecoin MimbleWimble Upgrade Become Its Doom?
Five major South Korean exchanges announced their intentions to delist Litecoin (LTC). The cryptocurrency recently implemented an update to improve its privacy and scalability features.
Related Reading | Litecoin Reveals Rollout Date For MimbleWimble, Will LTC See Relief?
As a result, Upbit, Bithumb, Korbit, Gopax, and Coinone will stop offering to their customers. The update has made Litecoin incompatible with South Korean regulations.
In the official delisting announcement posted by Upbit, the platform claims the following trading pairs will be unavailable as soon as today, June 8th: LTC/KRW, LTC/BTC, and LTC/USDT. The core reason behind this decision, the exchange said, is:
(…) it is believed that the upgrade has been carried out with a selection function that does not expose transaction information.
The decision is guided, the post continued, by South Korea’s Specific Financial Information Act. This regulation demands exchange platforms to check a blockchain’s transaction for “transparency”.
In that way, Upbit and other South Korean exchanges can verify that the user or the transaction doesn’t violate the country’s anti-money laundering regulations. The rule is also aimed at preventing bad actors to obtain funds via illegal activities.
The South Korean exchanges claim the MimbleWimble update will provide the Litecoin network with these capabilities:
(LTC) has room to see the addition of technology that makes these transfer records unidentifiable, so we decided to designate it as a significant issue. So far, there have been no deposits made using the Mimblewimble function with Upbit, and we do not plan to reflect deposits in the future.
The MimbleWimble and Litecoin’s new privacy features seem to affect South Korean exchanges. However, privacy coins have been outcasted from major trading platforms over the past two years.
Monero (XMR), Zcash (ZEC), and others suffered from a similar decision taken by many exchanges across the world. The MimbleWimble could unleash this possibility for LTC.
Litecoin Unaffected By South Korean Exchanges’ Decision
At the time of writing, LTC’s price seems unaffected by recent developments. The cryptocurrency continues to move sideways and trades at $62.
Larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, continue on the same path as they remain rangebound and unable to break above local resistance. Only Cardano (ADA), due to a surge in network activity, and Chainlink (LINK), due to its roadmap on staking, seem to be decoupling from the overall market.
Research firm Santiment noted:
Crypto prices chopped wildly in the opening week of June, but the result has been mainly no movement for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Altcoins, on the other hand, have shown major decouplings from one another, with ADA, LINK and HNT performing well.
Related Reading | Litecoin Drops 87% Trading Volume In Q1 2022
Additional data from material indicators, for low timeframes, records an increase in buying orders from retail investors. Larger investors seem to be selling into the current price action, but it is too early to tell if this trend will sustain for the coming days.
Ethereum Eyes Strong Reversal, Why Dips Could Be Limited
Top 4 Reasons Why Elton John Is Successful
How to Pick the Best Clinic for Breast Augmentation
Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu hits career milestone with 1,500th big league hit
Chicago White Sox are limited to 4 hits in a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers: ‘We know we can get better’
Giancarlo Stanton has rough night in the outfield in Yankees’ loss to Twins
Feds move to eliminate single-use plastic bags, containers in national parks
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Eden Prairie college student unable to communicate, walk or see after intoxicated hazing in Missouri
Ex-Twin Matt LeCroy carries T.K., Gardy lessons with him into Red Wings’ series with Saints
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022