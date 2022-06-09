Finance
Features of a Limited Liability Partnership
A foreign investor looking to set up business in India must consider multiple factors before deciding on what type of business entity to choose. Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) is gaining popularity with its numerous benefits it gives to the entrepreneur. LLP is a business entity which combines the limited liability of a company and the flexibility of a partnership.
LLP Registration in India requires that the LLP should operate in an industry where 100% FDI is allowed
We have listed down the features on a LLP which should help you make informed decision.
Partner’s Liability is Limited
One of the main reasons to register an LLP is limited liability. Limited liability means limited exposure to financial risk by investors of a company. Limited liability ensures the partner’s liability in the LLP is limited to the capital amount invested in the LLP.
For example, if Sam invested Rs 50,000 to start a LLP in India. The maximum liability he can have is Rs 50,000. In other words, his can potential loss cannot be beyond Rs 50,000. He won’t be liable for any liability beyond this initial Rs 50,000.
Another important feature of an LLP is that the act of one partner does not affect the other partner. For example of one partner borrowed some money in the name of the LLP without the knowledge of the other partner, the other partners cannot be held liable.
Transfer and Exits
LLP has perpetual succession meaning, the LLP can continue its existence irrespective of changes in partners. Partners may come and go but the LLP continues to be in existence. A partner of an LLP can resign and assign his profit sharing to another person and exit the LLP. Exit formalities can be completed by way of executing a simple supplementary agreement.
Legal Compliance
Limited companies need to hold board meeting 4 times a year, at least once in every quarter. It also needs to hold annual general meeting and maintain minutes for such meetings. LLPs do not have to adhere to such compliance unless and otherwise specified in the LLP Agreement.
LLP need not get its accounts audited unless its turnover exceeds Rs. 40 Lacs or the capital contribution is more than Rs 25 Lacs any financial year.
Income Tax
LLPs do not have Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT) whereas private limited companies in India are liable to pay DDT @ 16.609 % (inclusive of surcharge and education cess) on dividends paid to the shareholders.
The income tax rate for LLP is 30%. The profits shared by the partners after paying taxes is exempt from tax.
Let’s look at an example
Jack and Jill start a LLP with 50% profit sharing between them. In a financial year, the LLP had profit of Rs 10,00,000. The corporate tax is Rs 3,00,000 (30% of profit). The balance Rs 7,00,000 was shared between Jack (Rs 3,50,000) and Jill (Rs 3,50,000). Jack and Jill do not have to pay tax on their income.
Body Corporate
LLP and Private Limited companies are body corporate and a legal entity separate from its partners and shareholders. Limited Liability Partnership, similar to a private Limited company, is capable of entering into contracts and holding property in its own name.
LLP Agreement
LLP is organized and operates on the basis of an agreement. The LLP agreement will have the mutual rights, duties and obligations of the partner in relation to each other and other legally binding provisions.
Remuneration and Interest on capital
Partners are allowed to take remuneration as a working partner, provided the LLP agreement permits.
The partners of the LLP are also eligible to charge interest on the capital invested up to 12% p.a. The partners also can take interest on loan given to the LLP, provided the interest rates are within the limits specified in the income tax act.
Finance
Hotel Management Company – Expecting Quality Results
Utilizing a hotel management company is absolutely essential to the success of your establishment and you need to be informed before you choose one. Each hotel management company offers a range of the same services but they each have their own specialities or techniques that set the apart from the rest. Discovering the benefits of each organisation is important in the process of you choosing the right one that will propel your hospitality business into profitability. A good hospitality organisation embraces entrepreneurial spirit inside a flexible, supportive infrastructure and each member of the team has a special role in the business that is devoted to ensuring your establishment is successful and runs smoothly. They are devoted to excellent customer service and providing a stay that the customer will remember to ensure they return and spread a good brand image to future potential clients. The companies are well equipped with individuals who are highly skilled with training and are adept at utilising technology and tools to improve their service. Quality management is also focused on value enhancing asset improvements.
In the process of determining which hotel management company will best suit your hospitality business you will need to ensure your prospect has developed successful operating strategies that have proven success. This strategy should combine economies of size with quickness in deploying resources to operate hotels efficiently and profitably and this should be proven through financial results for accommodation owners. Quality companies will produce excellent results in revenue performance, guest satisfaction, cost management and profitability. The depth of the company’s skill will shine through in these situations making it abundantly clear they are worth your time. They will show through their specially designed professional teams and with resources, deftness and experience that they are more than capable of undertaking your business.
The essential roles of a good hospitality organisation are clearly defined and they will execute them with perfection ensuring that your business is successful and experiences profitability. Revenue management, human resources and property management are all essential parts of their job and performance in these areas will indicate whether they are a quality company that will propel your hospitality property forward. Hotel management companies should excel in the day to day and shorter term management requirements of a property but they should also be looking to the future and discovering ways that can benefit the property through acquisition opportunities. Both these aspects are absolutely essential in building a quality hospitality business.
Finance
3 Sad Truths of Why Minorities Struggle Financially – Reversing the Trend
When I finally had my first full-time job at 17 years old, I wondered why I later found myself a few years later in my early twenties, broke and struggling to make ends meet. After all, making more money while getting promoted up the “food chain” would solve my problems right?
Why did I shortly find myself living paycheck to paycheck. Chances are… it had to do with my upbringing and ethnic culture.
Does it really matter if you are a minority in the US as it relates to your level of financial literacy and ability to make money smart decisions? Does being raised on the “other side of the tracks”, factually matter?
According to several reports it absolutely does.
1) Lack of Financial Education and Awareness
Back in the late 90s, I was in the middle of my second enlistment serving on active duty in the United States Marine Corps. Coming back from a counter-drug deployment in the Bahamas, I walked into my home located in military housing on Marine Corps Air Station El Toro to a stack of credit card bills. Oh joy.
My wife at the time had charged up over $15,000 between 3 credit cards. As a Corporal, this was close to one year’s worth of annual salary. Needless to say, this was a major area of arguments between us which eventually led to our divorce and two years of child custody battles. (Inside military joke, but not really, is that you can’t leave active duty without getting married, have a kid… then get a divorce. Ask around, it’s sadly true.)
What was my attempt to get financial help? I would ask fellow Marines, senior leaders who happened to be Black and Hispanic, just to discover they too faced the same financial difficulties just on different levels. Bottom line, they had no answer. It was the blind leading the blind.
I learned my first rule in personal finance… stop asking for financial help from your broke friends (and even family).
Had it not been for retired Master Sergeant Carleton Enloe, who I happened to meet in a bathroom of a Best Buy in Laguna Hills (don’t laugh), I would have never started a journey on learning how to win the money game. He worked at a financial firm that opened my eyes and took me under his wing.
My solution beforehand to get out of a financial pit was just to find ways to make more money out in town, off-duty, as a Jiffy Lube hood technician and bartender at the Officer’s Club on base.
When I share this story at financial conferences and even our weekly financial workshops, I find that this scenario hits most everyone in the room… even non-minority caucasians who also where raised on the same side of the tracks I was.
2) Underserved, Abandoned and Biased by Financial Services Industry
The fact is, if you are Black and Hispanic, you are deeply underserved by the financial services industry. Most financial firms will not even extend a conversation to help a potential client unless you have at least $250,000 of liquid investable assets or lacking the one-time planning fee of $500 (some as high as $5,000) to pay a Certified Financial Planner/ Investment Advisor just to tell you that you… “you’re broke!”
I spoke at a Women Diversity Conference and I be-friended a financial planner who was the ONLY Black financial professional in the ENTIRE state of Illinois for their national firm. And yet, her office was in the suburbs… no where close to the city.
Think you can find a minority financial professional that you can relate with and understand your cultural struggle and desire to get out of the financial rat race? They are not very common. The American Council of Insurers expose a significant gap in pass rates just for minorities passing a simple life insurance exam as an entry point to the financial services industry
3) Upbringing and Cultural Financial Ignorance
Does it have to do with cultural trends and parental upbringing to handling your personal finances? Comedian Kevin Hart threw out credit score jokes towards dark-skinned women, which he later apologized for, relating to a commonality of poor credit.
Sure, it’s comedy, but could it possibly be true? When was the last memory of your parents teaching you the value of credit and how to build your credit score over the kitchen table?
You know the answer.
Just like me, you’ve had past experiences holding your breath while eating out with friends hoping the server doesn’t come back asking for another form of payment.
Over the past two years, I’ve taken pride in helping build a financial movement where we’ve recruited and trained a new breed of financial professionals entering the money business.
The level of connection with our audience, relating to their financial struggles and finding solutions to transform their financial lives have been nothing less than transformational.
We’re helping close the considerable gap of minorities making $100,000 per year, where today, less than 5.9% of six-figure income earners are Asian, 5.6% are Hispanic and 5.5% are Black. (Source: Wikipedia.com)
Of the 43 financial professionals I have mentored as a marketing consultant and trainer, 35 are either Black, Hispanic or Asian. 8 are bi-racial couples raising bi-racial children. Already, we have a six-figure earner who is a Hispanic woman and a retired-Filipino nurse who cash flowed over $13k last month.
My advice? Continue to love on your friends and family but unfortunately, facts point that they are not the ones to help you lead a path towards financial freedom.
From what you learn about money, bring that back to your community and be that change-agent within your family… regardless of their negative opinions towards you. Stand strong, stand firm, stay focused, stay disciplined.
Reach out, seek and earn the mentorship and association of people who want to have more, be more and willing to DO more. Look past the color of their skin. After all, money has one color and desires to hang out with those who know how to take care of it.
Your children, grandchildren, even great-grandchildren will be glad you did.
Finance
Future Of Blockchain Teclnology In Insurance Industry – Blockchainerz
What is Insurance?
Insurance is a method for security from money related loss. It is a type of risk management, principally used to support against the danger of an unexpected misfortune.
An Insuree may report a misfortune or a claim to a broker, and with the required data submits it to the Insuring specialists, specifically the Insurer, if applicable, the Reinsurer. The claim accommodation is confirmed by a receipt to the Insuree.
From that point onward, the Claims Agent may ask for extra data for the claim, through an outer source. After these step, if every one of the conditions is fulfilled, the claim is affirmed, and the installment is started via the Insurer’s Claim Agent. Insurance is revealed to a variety of fraud schemes. From sharing insurance plan after divorce to disguising medicinal diagnoses. Then how blockchain helps in this field?
Blockchain technology future is viewed as the greatest of an image of the fourth industrial revolution and a potential disruptor for some organizations and businesses including the insurance field. Even the technology is still in its an early phase, it has just demonstrated what it can do: streamline printed material, increment information security and spare organizations cost by removing tedious cases forms.
Recap On Blockchain Technology:
-
The blockchain is an extensive, decentralized advanced record that is dependably up to date and holds a record of the considerable number of exchanges made. Blockchain systems are intended to record anything from physical resources for electronic money and are openly accessible for all the included gatherings to see.
-
After check process, the block of a transaction is time-stamped and added to the blockchain network in a straight sequential request. The additional block is then connected to previous blocks, making a chain of blocks with data of each transaction made ever in the history of that blockchain.
How Blockchain Technology Can Benefit The Insurance Industry:
Blockchain was acquainted with the majority through Bitcoin, however, its applications go past simply recording of electronic cash. It can likewise empower inventive and troublesome changes in different industries other than finance, for example, insurance business model. Other than recording electronic cash and financial transactions, this technology can became part of insurance, healthcare project.
-
An insurance company mainly manages various procedures consistently that includes an insurance contract to be signed. The processes can be anything from getting an insurance policy, rating a customer, claiming or managing a fraudulent policy.
-
Since blockchain technology deals with smart contracts then, specialists from insurance industry claim this technology can possibly change the way insurers deal with customers. Insurance industry depends on lots of data much like various industries, blockchain may well end up empowering all or most data-related transactions for this industry through smart contract.
-
In this, the smart contract can encourage, execute, and enforce the negotiation or application of an insurance contract through blockchain tehcnology. Insurance contracts are unpredictable and hard understand, so the smart contract can empower productivity in the insurance esteem chain wherever time, exertion or money is spent to affirm information before preparing transactions.
OR
Key Points Of Blockchain Which Impacts On Insurance Industry:
1. Improve trust:
There’s an emergency of trust in the financial services industry. Despite the fact that the big banks are the main point, the disintegration of trust impacts all businesses. An absence of trust, high expenses and inefficiency of the insurance business all plays a part in the extraordinarily high levels of underinsurance. Blockchain technology encourages building trust of customers since it gives straightforwardness and transparency.
2. Enhance efficiencies:
While changing insurance agencies or healthcare suppliers knows how wasteful the information section process is to get coverage or care started. Moreover, customers have an undeniable dread of losing control over their own information. Blockchain gives an answer for drive efficiency and security that would enable the individual information to be controlled by an individual while confirmation is enrolled on the blockchain.
3. Enhanced claimsprocessing through smart contracts:
The insured and the insurer each as of now have issues that blockchain and smart contracts could resolve. Insured people commonly discover insurance contracts long and mystifying, while the insurance agencies are battling a various fraud which is extraordinary. Through blockchain and smart contracts, both of them would profit by overseeing claims in a responsive and transparent way. And it begins with recording and confirming contracts on the blockchain. At the point when a claim is submitted, the blockchain could guarantee that only substantialor valid lone cases are paid. But when network founds multiple cases are cliams submitted from same accident then blockchain could trigger installment of the claim with no human mediation, thus its improves speed of resolution for claims.
4. Fraud detection and prevention:
A standout amongst the most convincing reasons insurance agencies ought to research blockchain is its capability to detect & prevent fake or illegal activity. An expected 5 to 10 percent of all cases are fraud. Blockchain technology’s decentralized store and it’s historical record which can autonomously check clients, policies, and transactions for authenticity. Each insurance agency needs to make a move today to make sense of how blockchain innovation can affect the way they work together today and later on.
This is the manner by which blockchain technology will help or takes a part in an insurance industry in future. In the event that you need to refresh to concepts or want to read latest news related to Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Technology at that point remain associated with us.
@page { margin: 2cm } p { margin-bottom: 0.25cm; line-height: 120% }
Features of a Limited Liability Partnership
How the Orioles planned to scout, recruit and develop players left out of 2020′s shortened draft: ‘We just showed them who we are’
Tether Tokens USDT Will be Available on Tezos
Hotel Management Company – Expecting Quality Results
3 Sad Truths of Why Minorities Struggle Financially – Reversing the Trend
Chainlink Price Surges As The Team Releases New Staking Roadmap
Jonas Dylan Allen: What Are His Past And Future Projects? Where Can You Watch Him?
Future Of Blockchain Teclnology In Insurance Industry – Blockchainerz
12 Important Steps to Empty a Dump Truck Load!
Parlour Bar’s summer menu is full of delicious elevated comfort food
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022