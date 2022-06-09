News
Feds move to eliminate single-use plastic bags, containers in national parks
U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Wednesday issued an order moving all agency properties to eliminate plastic containers within a decade.
The order impacts all national parks, lakeshores, monuments and other properties operated by the Interior Department.
In northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, that includes Voyageurs National Park, Isle Royale National Park, Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, the Grand Portage National Monument and other heavily visited areas.
Order No. 3407 aims to reduce the “procurement, sale and distribution of single-use plastic products and packaging with a goal of phasing out single-use plastic products by 2032.” Those include plastic and polystyrene food and beverage containers, bottles, straws, cups, cutlery and disposable plastic bags that are designed for or intended to be used once and discarded.
The order also directs the department to identify nonhazardous, environmentally preferable alternatives to single-use plastic products, such as compostable or biodegradable materials or 100% recycled materials.
“The Interior Department has an obligation to play a leading role in reducing the impact of plastic waste on our ecosystems and our climate,” Haaland said in making the announcement, adding that the order “will ensure that the department’s sustainability plans include bold action on phasing out single-use plastic products as we seek to protect our natural environment,”
The U.S. The National Park Service manages an average of nearly 70 million pounds of waste annually. Plastic comprises half of Yellowstone National Park’s waste. According to the nonprofit Environment America group, four out of five surveyed visitors said that they would support banning single-use plastic bottles in parks.
“Single-use products such as foam cups and containers don’t belong in our treasured outdoor spaces. We thank Secretary Haaland for setting an inspiring goal of eliminating plastic waste, but 2032 is too long to wait for plastic-free parks,” said Kelsey Lamp, a campaign director for Environment America. “We urge the Biden administration to put wildlife over waste and move even faster on this excellent initiative.”
Plastic waste is a priority environmental problem, Interior Department officials noted. Less than 10% of the plastic that has ever been produced has been recycled, and recycling rates are stagnant.
The announcement was made on World Oceans Day.
“Plastics, including unnecessary and easily substituted single-use plastic products, are devastating fish and wildlife around the world,” the agency said in the statement. “Of the more than 300 million tons of plastic produced every year for use in a wide variety of applications, at least 14 million tons of plastic end up in the ocean every year and plastic makes up 80% of all marine debris found from surface waters to deep-sea sediments.”
News
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
By KEVIN FREKING
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed a wide-ranging gun control bill Wednesday in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.
The legislation passed by a mostly party-line vote of 223-204. It has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues negotiations focused on improving mental health programs, bolstering school security and enhancing background checks. But the House bill does allow Democratic lawmakers a chance to frame for voters in November where they stand on policies that polls show are widely supported.
“We can’t save every life, but my God, shouldn’t we try? America we hear you and today in the House we are taking the action you are demanding,” said Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas. “Take note of who is with you and who is not.”
The push comes after a House committee heard wrenching testimony from recent shooting victims and family members, including from 11-year-old girl Miah Cerrillo, who covered herself with a dead classmate’s blood to avoid being shot at the Uvalde elementary school.
The seemingly never-ending cycle of mass shootings in the United States has rarely stirred Congress to act. But the shooting of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde has revived efforts in a way that has lawmakers from both parties talking about the need to respond.
“It’s sickening, it’s sickening that our children are forced to live in this constant fear,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
Pelosi said the House vote would “make history by making progress.” But it’s unclear where the House measure will go after Wednesday’s vote, given that Republicans were adamant in their opposition.
“The answer is not to destroy the Second Amendment, but that is exactly where the Democrats want to go,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.
The work to find common ground is mostly taking place in the Senate, where support from 10 Republicans will be needed to get a bill signed into law. Nearly a dozen Democratic and Republican senators met privately for an hour Wednesday in hopes of reaching a framework for compromise legislation by week’s end. Participants said more conversations were needed about a plan that is expected to propose modest steps.
In a measure of the political peril that efforts to curb guns pose for Republicans, five of the six lead Senate GOP negotiators do not face reelection until 2026. They are Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, John Cornyn of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. The sixth, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, is retiring in January. It’s also notable that none of the six is seeking the Republican presidential nomination.
While Cornyn has said the talks are serious, he has not joined the chorus of Democrats saying the outlines of a deal could be reached by the end of this week. He told reporters Wednesday that he considers having an agreement before Congress begins a recess in late June to be “an aspirational goal.”
The House bill stitches together a variety of proposal Democrats had introduced before the recent shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. The suspects in the shootings at the Uvalde, elementary school and Buffalo supermarket were both just 18, authorities say, when they bought the semi-automatic weapons used in the attacks. The bill would increase the minimum age to buy such weapons to 21.
“A person under 21 cannot buy a Budweiser. We should not let a person under 21 buy an AR-15 weapon of war,” said Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif.
Republicans have noted that a U.S. appeals court ruling last month found California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 was unconstitutional.
“This is unconstitutional and it’s immoral. Why is it immoral? Because we’re telling 18, 19 and 20-year-olds to register for the draft. You can go die for your country. We expect you to defend us, but we’re not going to give you the tools to defend yourself and your family,” said Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.
The House bill also includes incentives designed to increase the use of safe gun storage devises and creates penalties for violating safe storage requirements, providing for a fine and imprisonment of up to five years if a gun is not properly stored and is subsequently used by a minor to injure or kill themselves or another individual.
It also builds on executive actions banning fast-action “bump stock” devices and “ghost guns” that are assembled without serial numbers.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre hailed the House bill, tweeting, “We continue to work hard with both parties to save lives and stand up for families.”
Five Republicans voted for the bill: Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Chris Jacobs of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Fred Upton of Michigan. Only Fitzpatrick is seeking reelection. On the Democratic side, Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Kurt Schrader of Oregon were the only no votes. Schrader lost his reelection bid in the Democratic primary. Golden faces a competitive election in November.
The House is also expected to approve a bill Thursday that would allow families, police and others to ask federal courts to order the removal of firearms from people who are believed to be at extreme risk of harming themselves or others.
Nineteen states and the District of Columbia currently have such “red flag laws.” Under the House bill, a judge could issue an order to temporarily remove and store the firearms until a hearing can be held no longer than two weeks later to determine whether the firearms should be returned or kept for a specific period.
___
Associated Press writer Alan Fram contributed to this report.
News
Eden Prairie college student unable to communicate, walk or see after intoxicated hazing in Missouri
After months in rehabilitation, triggered by an intense instance of hazing at the University of Missouri, a former fraternity pledge is finally back home in the Twin Cities — though he is still unable to communicate, walk or even see.
Danny Santulli was a freshman and aspiring member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, commonly known as “Fiji,” when the incident unfolded during an October 2021 party in Columbia, Mo. The 19-year-old from Eden Prairie was allegedly force-fed beer through a tube and ordered to down a bottle of vodka by his fraternity brothers, which resulted in a severe case of alcohol poisoning.
“He has massive brain damage,” his lawyer, David Bianchi, told the Columbia Daily Tribune on Tuesday, adding that his mother has been forced to quit her job to provide him full-time care.
In the weeks after the party, Phi Gamma Delta was booted from campus and the University of Missouri sanctioned 13 members of the fraternity. Santulli’s family also filed a lawsuit against the fraternity and 22 people over the incident, which has since been mostly settled.
In a court hearing earlier this week, Bianchi requested to add fraternity brothers Samuel Gandhi and Alec Wetzler to the lawsuit in an amended petition.
“We didn’t know about them when we filed the original lawsuit,” he told Circuit Judge Joshua Devine.
According to the petition, filed on Monday, Wetzler forced Santulli to drink excessive amounts of alcohol when he put a tube into the pledge’s mouth and rapidly poured beer down his throat. Gandhi, meanwhile is accused of walking away from Santulli after offering some assistance, despite the fact that he was still visibly intoxicated.
When Gandhi returned to the room after the party, in the early hours of Oct. 20, Santulli had not moved at all.
“At 12:28 a.m., Danny slid partly off of the couch and ended up with his face on the floor but he had no voluntary control of his arms or legs and remained there until someone passing through the room saw him and put him back on the couch,” according to the amended petition.
“His skin was pale and his lips were blue, yet no one called 911.”
Eventually, one of the fraternity brothers drove him to the University of Missouri Hospital. Santulli was in cardiac arrest when he arrived, but hospital officials were able to restart his heart.
He remained in the care of his parents at their home.
Devine, before approving the amended lawsuit, first approved dismissal of most of the defendants sought by Bianchi, who cited settlement agreements. The lawyer noted that only Wetzler and Gandhi would remain listed as defendants in the case.
So far, the only criminal charges filed in the case have been against Wetzler. He’s facing misdemeanor counts of supplying alcohol to a minor and possession of alcohol by a minor.
News
Ex-Twin Matt LeCroy carries T.K., Gardy lessons with him into Red Wings’ series with Saints
Standing behind the batting cage in the brilliant sunshine prior to Wednesday’s Saints game at CHS Field, Rochester Red Wings manager and former Twins catcher Matt LeCroy was more than happy to reminisce about his time in the Twin Cities.
“This area has a special place in my heart,” LeCroy said. “It’s where I became a big leaguer and played on a lot of good teams. Just a lot of great memories and glad to be back. I was trying to get my wife up here to see some people, but we’ve got five children with different schedules.’’
Providing a little symmetry was the fact that as he recalled the days when his counterpart, Saints manager Toby Gardenhire, mingled with the players at the Metrodome whenever he came to work with his dad, Gardenhire was not at the ballpark because his wife, Sarah, had gone into labor with their first child — a boy.
The 46-year-old LeCroy played for the Twins from 2000 to 2005 and again in 2007, and was a part of three division championship teams. Ron Gardenhire and Tom Kelly were LeCroy’s managers when he played for the Twins, and both left lasting impressions on him and helped shape his approach to managing.
“T.K. was my first manager and taught me a lot about the game,” said LeCroy, whose team fell 12-2 to the Saints. “Gardy stepped in right after that. He had a little different personality than T.K., but the one thing they both did was make everybody feel they were important to the team.
“They both demanded respect, and they both demanded that you played the game the right way and prepared to be ready for the first pitch. That’s something that I’ll always take with me, and it’s what I try to instill in my players.”
LeCroy retired in 2008, and in November of that year he was hired by the Washington Nationals to manage their Class A team. He’s been with the organization ever since, either as a minor league manager or major league coach.
“My last two years my body started breaking down,” LeCroy said, “and I love the game. I wanted to stay in professional baseball, and I talked to Gardy about certain things. I was fortunate that the Nationals gave me the opportunity to manage right out the gate.”
The organization was willing to let him learn on the job.
“I learned a lot pretty quick; things that you shouldn’t do,” LeCroy said. “I had to apologize a lot to players, that I failed them at times.”
Comfortable in his role now, LeCroy said he allows his personality to come out, which calls for having fun when the time is right but not at the expense of the job at hand.
To that end, he arranged a trip to Mall of America for his team this week.
Surely, Gardy and T.K. would approve.
BRIEFLY
The Saints sent 13 batters to the plate in the first inning and scored eight runs.
Outfielder Jake Cave remains hot, collecting three hits, including his sixth homer and fifth triple of the season, and driving in four runs.
Feds move to eliminate single-use plastic bags, containers in national parks
House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks
Eden Prairie college student unable to communicate, walk or see after intoxicated hazing in Missouri
Ex-Twin Matt LeCroy carries T.K., Gardy lessons with him into Red Wings’ series with Saints
Bitcoin Stuck In Key Range, Why A Major Breakout Is Possible
Minnesota state parks, recreation areas offering free admission this Saturday
Nestor Cortes gives up two homers, season-high four runs as Yankees fall to Twins, 8-1
Twins chase Nestor Cortes early in blowout win
Chicago Cubs’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles is postponed because of rain
Northern Minnesota tribal land repatriation is largest ever in state, nation
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022