‘Felix Capital’ To Invest in Crypto and Web3 Market After $600M Funding

After obtaining $600 million in new funding, Felix Capital, a major British venture capital company, is expanding into new markets. The new round of funding secured by Felix Capital will be used to expand into the crypto and Web3 markets.

As a result of focusing on online investments, the company has grown rapidly since its inception in 2015. Electric scooters, delivery services, and e-commerce enterprises are among the investments. As the new financial structure grows, the company will soon enter the crypto and Web3 market.

Europe Being the Focus

According to the firm’s announcements, a fund totaling $600 million will be invested in 20 to 25 startups over the next two years. They’ll spend heavily in Europe, but only “selectively” in North America. Fintech, cryptocurrencies, and Web3 will focus on their newest initiatives.

The founder of Felix Capital, Frederic Court, said in a statement that the company aims for rapid change. “Massive opportunities” to reflect consumers’ consumable demands are provided by the shifts in consumer behavior, he said.

Frederic said:

“Felix Capital was established with the vision that the rapid transformation of consumers’ behavior represented a massive opportunity and needed focus. Since then, we have built a portfolio in line with that strategy, backing emerging and culturally relevant consumer brands as well as related enabling technologies that support them. We are proud of the growing community of founders who have trusted us.”

According to Frederic, Felix Capital, unlike hedge funds, is not aiming for short-term profits. According to the company’s founder, the company will enter the financial sector and be there for the long term. “Our business is fundamentally a long-term business, and it takes a long time to build a great company,” he stated.