Getting Into NFT Craze: Top 10 NFT Marketplaces by Volume

Let us look at the top 3 trending searches on CoinGecko as per CryptoDep.
SUKU (SUKU)
Blockchain-based Web3 solutions are at the heart of the SUKU ecosystem, which aims to provide creative Brands and Creators the tools they need to interact with their audiences in new and exciting ways in the real world and the Metaverse. With the SUKU Ecosystem, companies and artists may flourish in the real and virtual worlds as a collection of engagement solutions. According to CMC, the SUKU price today is $0.111050 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,057,930 USD. SUKU has been up 1.54% in the last 24 hours.
Optimism (OP)
On top of Ethereum, Optimism (OP) is a layer-two blockchain. Using optimistic rollups, Optimism benefits from the mainnet’s security and aids in scaling the Ethereum ecosystem. To put it another way, Optimism inconsistently records transactions, while Ethereum provides ultimate security. According to CMC, the Optimism price today is $0.822862 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $295,350,587 USD. Optimism is down 16.93% in the last 24 hours.
Terra Classic (LUNC)
The community authorized the relaunch of Terra after the network and tokens were devastated. Do Kwon, the creator of Terraform Labs, the Terra blockchain development business, is driving the effort to resurrect the project. The Terra classic (LUNC) coin was renamed to honor the original blockchain, which continued to function. According to CMC, the Terra Classic price today is $0.000074 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $474,540,574 USD. Terra Classic has been up 24.22% in the last 24 hours.