Blockchain

Getting Into NFT Craze: Top 10 NFT Marketplaces by Volume

Published

50 seconds ago

on

Getting Into NFT Craze: Top 10 NFT Marketplaces by Volume
The digital collectibles have become the trend in the crypto space with its unique features and value. Non-Fungible tokens are exclusively popular because of its innovative structure and uniqueness that it can’t be replaced. The irreplaceable factor endorsed the value which in turn contributed to the growth of NFTs in 2021. 

Many new investors’ interest towards NFTs demonstrates the unpredictable adoption of new technology. Moreover, the hype for NFT came into play when the concept allows artists and creators to make money via their own digital-art. Hence, the NFT marketplace comes into action as this is a digital platform for buying and selling NFTs. The industry includes many popular NFT marketplace like OpenSea, Cryptopunks, and Axie Infinity. Today, we’re going to have a look at the NFT marketplace which is top by volume.

Is OpenSea The Top NFT Marketplace?

According to CryptoDep, the top 10 NFT marketplace are OpenSea, Lookrare, Magic Eden, CryptoPunks, Top Shot, Blocktobay, Axie Infinity, NFTrade, Atomic market, and Mobox. These are listed with the volume analyzed for the past 30-days. OpenSea tops the lists, and most of the NFT users will be aware of it as it is one of the popular NFT marketplace. 

The first set of marketplaces are OpenSea, Lookrare, Magic Eden, and CryptoPunks. They are listed by volume as in $1.12B, $346M, $223M, and $24.6M respectively. Significantly, Cryptopunks are also a well-known NFT marketplace which consists of 24×24 pixel art images, generated algorithmically.

Furthermore, the following set includes Top shot, Axie Infinity, NFTrade, and Mobox. The volume for these marketplaces are $11.7M, $7.17M, $6.22M, and $5.82M respectively. However, the above-mentioned are the top NFT marketplaces in the industry listed by value of the volume. The artists and creators can use these platforms to display their digital arts and earn from selling it.

