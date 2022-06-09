News
Here are five things we learned from the Vikings in the spring
After a month and a half of installing a new offense and defense under new head coach Kevin O’Connell, the Vikings officially broke for spring following Wednesday’s practice at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
“These guys worked day in and day out,” O’Connell said. “They have done everything we’ve asked them to do. It’s been absolutely phenomenal. I told them I’m having a blast out there with them every single day.”
Though it’s tough to glean much from organized team activities and mandatory minicamp in the spring, and a lot of questions will be answered during training camp, which starts late next month. Still, a handful of things stood out over the past month and a half.
Here are five things we learned from the Vikings this spring:
CULTURE
The buzzwords first popped up on a macro level when the Vikings hired new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in the winter. They continued with the addition of O’Connell a few weeks later. Now they are being implemented on a micro level with the Vikings focused on building a better culture.
It’s no secret that former coach Mike Zimmer rubbed a lot of people the wrong way on his way out of town. Why else would middle linebacker Eric Kendricks make mention of a “fear-based organization” shortly after Zimmer’s dismissal? So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that O’Connell has preached “continuity” and “connectedness” as pillars of his coaching style. He wants everyone to feel they are working toward the same goal.
“It becomes a heck of a lot easier to hold that guy next to you accountable, or more importantly hold yourself accountable to those guys around you, when you feel a responsibility to those guys,” O’Connell said. “It’s something we talk a lot about. It’s not just doing your job; it’s doing it well enough that it maybe makes somebody else’s job easier and maybe it frees up somebody else to go make a play.”
There were some notable team-building activities this spring, including a trip to TopGolf, which gave players an opportunity to connect off the field.
ON OFFENSE
A big reason the Vikings hired O’Connell stemmed from his prior relationship with quarterback Kirk Cousins. While he has become a lightning rod for criticism throughout his tenure with the Vikings, there’s reason to believe Cousins could excel in the perfect situation. Maybe an offensive-minded coach like O’Connell can get the most out of him.
After turning to flash cards as a way to to learn the new offense, Cousins has taken command over the past month and a half. He’s looked cool, calm and collected in the pocket, and has made a handful of plays that stood out above the rest in each practice.
As for communication, it’s clear Cousins feels comfortable speaking his mind with O’Connell, which wasn’t always the case with Zimmer.
“There is an ongoing discussion of learning what’s new and sharing some things we’ve done well in the past and then allowing (the coaching staff) to filter that and figure out what they want to implement,” Cousins said. “There are some things that we’re not going to get to until the start of training camp since we’re only covering so much right now.”
ON DEFENSE
When it comes to the new defense, everything is designed to look the same before the snap. That’s something defensive coordinator Ed Donatell has stressed to everyone so far.
“The first meeting we had with Coach Donatell, he preached about stealing a second from the quarterback,” veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “Just stealing that second is going to make our job so much easier.”
If the Vikings can effectively confuse the quarterback before the snap, then continue that confusion a couple of seconds into any given play, it can make things extremely tough on opposing offenses.
That’s something Cousins has already had to deal with in practice.
“It’s really muddy, so when you drop back, you don’t know quite what you’re getting,” Cousins said. “They’re doing a good job with disguises of making things look the same. I think it’s a great scheme and they do a great job. It just makes practice difficult.”
FOCAL POINT
Take a look at the record-breaking season Cooper Kupp had for the Los Angeles Rams last season — 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns — and it’s tough not to think about the impact Justin Jefferson could have for the Vikings this season.
Though he’s already established himself among the NFL’s elite receivers, this is the first time in Jefferson has had the luxury of playing for an offense-minded coach. That could make a big difference. He was a focal point of the offense in 7-on-7 drills throughout the spring. It will be interesting to see the impact he has when the Vikings go full speed in training camp.
CORNERBACKS
Maybe the biggest question for the Vikings heading into this offseason was their depth at cornerback. While it’s unclear how the position group will perform against top-tier competition in the fall, O’Connell said he likes what he has seen from the group so far.
With veteran Peterson leading the charge, holdovers such as Cam Dantzler and Kris Boyd holding their own, and new addition Chandon Sullivan stepping up, the Vikings have some reason for optimism. Plus, rookies Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans appear capable of making a mark at some point, too.
“I think the group has done a really nice job,” O’Connell said. “We have a lot of young guys competing. We drafted, obviously, a couple of corners to go along with bringing in some free agents in to compete. We see that group sorting itself out this fall.”
It also helps that the Vikings have a solid group of safeties.
“W love the fact that we can pair those corners with Harrison Smith, Lewis Cine, and Cam Bynum back there,” O’Connell said. “I think when we’re strong up the middle as a defense, we can do some things and use some of those tools that we talked about to take some pressure off of those guys.”
Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant’s legacy is hurt by Warriors success and Nets failures
Three years after Kevin Durant left them in free agency, the Warriors are back in the Finals and the Nets couldn’t win a playoff game.
It’s a narrow view of a complicated legacy question but, as Charles Barkley reiterated Wednesday, it can stand as an argument against Durant’s placement on the NBA’s Mount Rushmore.
“You know it has an effect on his legacy,” said Barkley, who was promoting his upcoming appearance at the American City Golf Championship at Tahoe. “If you go back and look, and I talked about it on the [TNT] show, LeBron has said it before — he said, ‘I had to win a championship without Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.’ And Kobe’s said it before, Rest in Peace, ‘I’ve got to win a championship without Shaq.’
“So Kevin and Kyrie [Irving], before we elevate them among the old guys, they’re not going to get the credit they deserve until they win a championship by themselves and be The Guy.”
Barkley, a Hall of Fame player and arguably the most recognizable basketball pundit, has called Durant ‘a bus rider’ to two championships with the Warriors, with an implication that Steph Curry was the driver.
On Wednesday, Barkley acknowledged his standards are high.
“We grade harshly. And rightfully so. They get to give me s—t because I didn’t win a championship. Rightfully so. We know how this works,” Barkley said. “This ain’t got nothing to do with the media. This ain’t got nothing to do with the fans. This has to do with your peers. This 100 percent has to do with your peers. And we’re going to judge you on that. And people are going to get mad. They can tweet at me and whatever they want to. But that’s just the standard.
“When you jump on somebody else’s boat and win, we don’t count that. You got to be the driver of the boat or the bus. Simple.”
Durant tried to form his own super team in Brooklyn but the plan hit a snag last season. The 33-year-old remained a remarkable offensive force but James Harden demanded out, Ben Simmons never played and Irving refused a COVID-19 shot.
The Nets were swept in the first round by the Celtics, who are now in the Finals three years after Irving left them in free agency.
The big question for the Nets’ offseason surrounds Irving’s possible free agency, specifically whether the Nets should commit multiple years to a player who has proven himself unreliable.
Barkley seemed to be under the impression Irving would opt into the $37 million final year of his contract.
“He’s got one year left with this option. He’s going to pick it up,” Barkley said. “And we’re going to see how he behaves next year.”
Irving’s could also opt out to become an unrestricted free agent, making him eligible for a new five-year, $245 million deal with the Nets. The Daily News’ Kristian Winfield reported that the Nets are “outright unwilling” to offer Irving a multi-year deal.
“If it was me, I would say, ‘Hey guy, we can’t trust you,’” Barkley said. “We don’t know what you’re going to do. We’re going to pay you that $40 million next year to see if you’re going to act right. Because if you don’t act right with $40 million, you’re definitely not going to act right with $240 million. So I’m not giving you a four year extension for $200 million because we can’t count on you.’”
Barkley said it’s a similar situation in Philadelphia, where Harden, who appeared a shell of his former MVP self in the playoffs, could opt out of his contract and command a new max deal.
“I’ve said the same thing about James Harden. James Harden has to prove it to me next year. I’m not giving him an extension either. Because I don’t know if he’s injured or cooked, it’s either A or B,” Barkley said. “And I’m not giving you another $200 million for an older dude who can’t play. And Kyrie, like I said, you got one year left at $40 million. You got to prove to us you really want to play basketball. Because if we give you this $200 million we’re stuck with you for the next five years. And you haven’t proven to us you’re dedicated to basketball.”
BETTING AGAINST THE ODDS
Barkley said he’s wagering $100,000 on himself to crack the top-70 of the American Century Championship.
Well, sort of.
Since it’s illegal to bet on himself in Nevada, Barkley said he’ll instead have a friend place the wager on his behalf. His $100,000 bet on himself last year was canceled, and it would’ve been a loser anyway (although Barkley was close to the top-70).
“Dude, I’m a gambler. If you can bet on yourself on a blackjack table, why can’t you bet on yourself on the golf course?” Barkley said.
Reminded that it makes sense not to allow betting on results that the gambler can influence, Barkley responded, “I bet on myself to win. I didn’t bet I wasn’t going to be in the top-70.”
Former NBA coach and player Vinny Del Negro won the celebrity tournament last year.
State Softball: A look at the East Metro teams competing this week in North Mankato
CLASS 4A
WHITE BEAR LAKE
Seed: 1
Quarterfinal opponent: Unseeded Lakeville South
About: The Bears are making their first state tournament appearance since 2002 after knocking off Stillwater in the Section 4 final.
White Bear Lake is a tournament favorite behind East Metro Player of the Year Chloe Barber, an ace who’s shut down top-tier opponents all season. The Bears lineup is bolstered by the bat of Creighton commit Jordan Meyer.
FOREST LAKE
Seed: 4
Quarterfinal opponent: No. 5 Centennial
About: Head coach Sean Hall has molded the Rangers into a perennial power. This is their fourth straight trip to North Mankato, and last year’s runner-up is a threat to take the title.
Forest Lake has supreme pitching depth in the duo of Hannah Tong and Avery Muellner, with a strong battery mate in junior catcher Bethany Weiss.
CENTENNIAL
Seed: seed
Quarterfinal opponent: No. 4 Forest Lake
About: Battery combination of Helene Krage and Bryn Ruhberg lead Centennial. Krage has thrown 20 consecutive scoreless innings as part of a strong Cougars staff that didn’t allow a run in section play.
EAST RIDGE
Seed: Unseeded
Quarterfinal opponent: No. 2 Brainerd
About: East Ridge ousted Rosemount, the defending state champ, in the section finals to secure its second state tournament berth ever. The Raptors are anchored by Avery Wukawitz, perhaps the state’s top hitter, and ace hurler Braylin Pantila.
LAKEVILLE SOUTH
Seed: Unseeded
Quarterfinal opponent: No. 1 White Bear Lake
About: The Cougars are making their second state tournament appearance. In their other trip, they won the whole thing in 2014.
Maddie Nutter has 161 strikeouts this season for the Cougars, while Trinity Jensen hit nearly .500. Lakeville South has been on a bit of a tear after starting the season 2-6.
CLASS 3A
SIMLEY
Seed: Unseeded
Quarterfinal opponent: No. 3 St. Anthony Village
About: Taylor Gallahue is the Spartans’ primary innings eater and is also hitting .446 this season. She’s one of three Simley players hitting over .415, including Alyssa Downhour and Liv Hennager.
This is Simley’s third state appearance ever.
CLASS 2A
MOUNDS PARK ACADEMY
Seed: Unseeded
Quarterfinal opponent: No. 2 Chatfield
About: After making its state tournament debut last season, Mounds Park Academy is back again this spring.
The Panthers are a dangerous unseeded team, with Siri Springer starring in the circle while also hitting .549. Mounds Park Academy also features the fearsome duo of JuliAnna and Jenessa Gazdik, who are hitting .594 and .571 this season, respectively. Those three have combined to knock in 117 runs this season.
Yankees Notebook: DJ LeMahieu hits career milestone; Giancarlo Stanton back in the field
MINNEAPOLIS — The first one took a while. In his third major league game, his third at-bat of the day, DJ LeMahieu grounded a single to second base off Jaime Garcia in the top of the eighth inning of a Cubs loss at St. Louis.
“Albert Pujols was at first base and he was the first one to congratulate me,” LeMahieu said of his first MLB hit back in June of 2011. Pujols went on to wish LeMahieu many more hits in this league. “So, I’ll never forget that.”
Tuesday night, LeMahieu singled twice in the Yankees rout of the Twins to reach 1,500 career hits. He knew he was close, but wasn’t sure until he got congratulated by manager Aaron Boone.
“It’s one of those things I’ll probably look back on after my career, after I’m done. But you know stuff like that is a cool thing,” LeMahieu said.
It’s been a long journey for LeMahieu, who reached his 10th year of service time last month. He’s won two batting titles and went into Wednesday night’s game against the Twins at Target Field one home run shy of 100.
“I mean, they’re all there. It’s all cool stuff, but you know, hopefully, there’s a lot more of all of that to come,” said LeMahieu, who will be 34 next month.
After a brief shutdown with a wrist issue, LeMahieu seems back on track. Over the last two weeks, eight games, LeMahieu is hitting .333/.460/.533 with a .993 OPS and a 175 OPS+.
LeMahieu, who was sidelined last September after trying to play through a sports hernia, has been a consistent player most of his career. The Yankees are seeing that again after a struggle last year.
“I actually feel like he’s been really consistent. I don’t want to say he’s been entirely unlucky. But, even in June, I feel like he’s swinging the bat really well, but there’s been a couple of games like the other day, he smokes a line drive out at second, he smokes a ball at the center fielder,” Boone said. “He’s been really consistent throughout the season. And I do feel like he’s getting to that really good DJ stretch where he starts getting a few hits a couple times a week where now all of a sudden you see him go to that other level from a number standpoint. I feel like he’s kind of scratching the surface of that, but I’ve been happy with the consistency.”
STANTON BACK PLAYING THE FIELD
Giancarlo Stanton was starting in right field Wednesday night, the first time he has played the outfield since coming off the injured list on Saturday.
“We’ve been kind of working through here these last few days and talking about how we want to do it and he keeps checking all the boxes,” Boone said. “With the offday [on Monday] he wanted to DH that first day [of the three-game series against the Twins]. He got a lot outfield working yesterday and then just got with him postgame last night. And making sure we’re all good for today and for getting him back out there.”
Stanton had been exclusively a DH until last season. The 32-year-old enjoys playing the field and there is some anecdotal evidence that it helps his offense.
Also, he’s a good defender.
“He’s got an accurate arm. I think he reads the ball well and runs really good routes. He gets his hands on it. He catches it, he’s very precise,” Boone said. “He’s just kind of very fundamentally sound out there. Obviously, not being as fast as he was, back in the early days of his career, so he’s not quite as fast, but I feel like he moves well out there. He gets good jumps on the ball, he moves efficiently, and if he gets his hands on it, you’re out.”
()
