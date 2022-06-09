News
How the Orioles planned to scout, recruit and develop players left out of 2020′s shortened draft: ‘We just showed them who we are’
Growing up in Texas, Brandon Young dreamed of pitching at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. So, when they were the first team to call with a contract offer after the Louisiana-Lafayette right-hander went unselected in the shortened 2020 Major League Baseball draft, Young reminded himself he had calls with other clubs scheduled that Sunday.
As part of a process he equated to “a college recruitment in one day,” Young’s decision came down to three teams, with the Astros at times a front-runner. But reaching Minute Maid Park required reaching the majors, and no organization did a better job of convincing Young it could help him do that than the Orioles.
“They made it seem like they wanted me,” Young said, “and made it seem like they knew what to do to help me improve.”
Young is one of seven players still in the Orioles’ organization after signing as undrafted free agents following the 2020 draft, which was truncated from 40 rounds to five amid the coronavirus pandemic. That allowed players like Young, who likely would have been picked within the top 10 rounds of a normal draft, to instead field offers from any major league franchise.
The players, who all had the option of returning to school for another season in hopes of being picked in a normal draft, could sign for no more than $20,000, far beneath the typical six-figure bonus slots afforded to draftees of their talent levels. But through Zoom presentations and phone calls focused on the development they could offer, the Orioles made that amount seem more than worthwhile for the chance to chase their dreams in their top-ranked farm system.
“I really just wanted a shot, an opportunity,” right-hander Ryan Watson said. “I wasn’t a very talked-about, highly touted player. I had a solid college career, but I wasn’t the face of college baseball or anything like some of my teammates were. I just really wanted an opportunity to get into pro ball and show what I can really do, and the Orioles blessed me with that opportunity, so I’m trying to take full advantage of it.”
‘That was a grind’
Young, who Baseball America ranked as Baltimore’s No. 32 prospect entering the 2022 season, was not alone in comparing the post-draft experience with what he went through as a high schooler trying to pick a college team. It provided a familiarity to the process, though it didn’t necessarily feature a comparison of facilities or other factors that might have been considered when choosing a school.
“It was like, ‘Hey, we’re this. Everyone’s offering the same amount of money. What’s it going to take?’” Young said.
Teams such as the Orioles, though, were in largely unfamiliar territory. Undrafted free-agent signings were common in previous years, but they involved players who weren’t taken in 40-plus rounds, not five. With the quality of talent increased, the effort carried far greater importance.
“Boy, man, that was a grind,” Orioles director of draft operations Brad Ciolek recalled. “You just get done with the draft, even though it was a shortened one, and now all of a sudden, there’s a whole new pool of players, and you’re more or less fighting over the same guys with 29 other clubs.
“I’m glad that we don’t have to go through that again.”
Ciolek, though, is pleased with the results. Collectively, the pitchers from that group entered Wednesday’s minor league games with a 3.65 ERA this year, while the position players have an aggregate .781 OPS over the past two seasons. Outfielder Dylan Harris reached Triple-A before any of the Orioles’ 2020 draft picks, though his offensive struggles there prompted a return to Double-A Bowie, where three other members of the class — Young, Watson and first baseman J.D. Mundy — are assigned.
First baseman TT Bowens represents the group at High-A Aberdeen, with right-handers Shane Davis and Thomas Girard in Low-A Delmarva. Watson, who began his season with 13 scoreless, two-hit innings and has a 3.05 ERA entering Thursday’s start, is among the system’s breakout pitchers this season, while Bowens has an .878 OPS over the past month.
Ciolek said the Orioles’ amateur scouts and draft analysts identified players who they would be interested in adding should they be bypassed in the draft’s five rounds. That list was then shared with the player development staff and coaches, both to receive their feedback and for them to add any players who would be worth taking a look at. A brief dead period followed the draft before teams were allowed to contact players, at which point the Orioles provided them with presentations that detailed how they could fit into and grow with the organization.
“When you’re a guy that, rightfully so, would be drafted in any normal season without the shortened draft,” Ciolek said, “you want to hear some things like that, saying, ‘Hey, even though you weren’t drafted, we feel really good about what you bring to the table, and here’s how we can fully weaponize you and ultimately get you to the potential that we think you’re capable of reaching.’
“The process in itself, even though it was daunting and exhausting, it seems like everything worked out well.”
‘Play the same game’
Young recalled speaking with Orioles director of pitching Chris Holt and executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias, among others. On the hitting site, meetings included director of player development Matt Blood, head of strength and performance Nick White, and minor league hitting coordinators Ryan Fuller and Anthony Villa.
The purpose was to preach the Orioles’ blossoming and reconstructed player development program, one that led to improved pitching throughout the system in 2019 and had similar gains in mind for hitters in 2020 before the pandemic struck. The staff told players not only what Baltimore liked about them, but also where they felt they could improve and how the organization, through its coaches, training staffs and technology, would help them do so.
“We just showed them who we are,” Blood said, “and we showed them that they would be a good fit with us.”
By and large, the players said they felt that what they heard from the Orioles during those pitches has lived up their experience as minor leaguers. Watson said he’s experienced “constant development.” Mundy said he’s become more athletic and a better defender. Young has gained an understanding of why he’s always had success with his fastball and how to get his breaking balls to similar level.
“Whatever they’re preaching, it’s working,” Young said.
That’s welcome news to those involved in the meetings.
“We don’t want to be used car salesmen, just trying to tell them all the great things up front,” Fuller said. “We want to live it every single day.”
With sweat dripping down his face after an intense batting practice session at Aberdeen’s Ripken Stadium, Bowens said he knew going in what his experience with the organization would be like. As an amateur, he trained with Fuller, now one of Baltimore’s major league hitting coaches, in their native Connecticut and experienced a similar training program to what the Orioles use for hitters throughout their system now. When his redshirt junior season at Central Connecticut State got cut short and Fuller said the Orioles were open to signing him, Bowens decided to forgo his remaining two years of college eligibility and start his professional career.
In doing so, Bowens denied himself the opportunity to eventually be drafted, something he and all other players in that 2020 class worked for their entire lives. Bowie manager Kyle Moore, who began his professional playing career as an undrafted free agent, said “there’s always a little chip on your shoulder” when the selection process passes without you being chosen.
But the players the Orioles signed said that even if they had those types of feelings initially, they’ve mostly since passed, replaced with gratitude that their careers could continue despite the worldwide circumstances that marred their draft year.
“You always want to hear your name called, but I feel like we all get the same opportunity,” Harris said. “I attack every day as if I’m just as good as the guys that got drafted. It really doesn’t hold me back.”
After having their seasons cut short two years ago and going undrafted, all they wanted was a chance. With the Orioles, they’ve found it.
“You could look at it like, ‘OK, I went undrafted, that sucks,’ or I could look at it as like, ‘I have an opportunity to go and play pro ball and prove myself,’” Bowens said. “That was the way I took it, and that’s the way I still choose to take it.
“At the end of the day, I get to go out on the same field as everybody else and play the same game. If I’m meant to be here, then I’m meant to be here.”
Jonas Dylan Allen: What Are His Past And Future Projects? Where Can You Watch Him?
Jonas Dylan Allen is an actor who is very well known for his performance in the movie First Kill which was released in 2022. He is an American actor and has a great future ahead as he is an amazing actor who has done some great performances. He played the role of Ben Wheeler in the movie Jonas Dylan Allen. The movie First kill was also amazing, and the cast, including Jonas Dylan Allen, made it a bit better.
In this article, we will share with you about Jonas Dylan Allen: What Are His Past And Future Projects? Where Can You Watch him? So if you all want to know more then, please continue reading this article.
What Are His Past And Future Projects?
Jonas Dylan Allen is an amazing actor and has done great work in the movie called the First Kill. The movie falls under the mystery genre, and that film was his debut film. He did not appear in any movie before the First Kill (2022). Jonas Dylan Allen played the role of Ben Wheeler in the movie First kill, and he received many positive reviews for his performance.
Jonas Dylan Allen’s future projects are unknown; maybe he has kept them a secret so he can focus on his career. There is not much information about his future projects and future movies. He may appear in many movies in the upcoming years as he is doing a good job in the field of acting.
Where Can You Watch Him?
Jonas Dylan Allen is a great actor, and because of his acting skills, he has been able to make a lot of fans over a short period, which is honestly amazing. Of course, his fans want to watch a movie about Jonas every day, but that is impossible as he has only done one movie, which is the first kill.
Jonas Dylan Allen is a great actor, and his fans can only see him in the movie The First Kill, released in 2022. That is a great movie, and his performance was amazing. He has made a good fan base due to his amazing acting skills.
Who Is He Dating?
Jonas Dylan Allen is a 28-year-old actor who has appeared in the movie the First Kill. However, he did not appear in any movie before the First Kill (2022). Jonas Dylan Allen played the role of Ben Wheeler in the movie First kill, and he received many positive reviews for his performance.
According to the reports, Jonas Dylan Allen is dating Kayci King from Jamaica. This is bad news for his lady fans as their heart might get broken. However, we always wish him a great future as he is a good actor.
Net Worth
Jonas Dylan Allen has worked in the film called First Kill, which helped him to grow his net worth. Jonas is an actor who is a newbie. However, he makes good money out of the films. He has a net worth of $50k- $200k US Dollars approximately.
If he continues to work hard, he will make millions of money from the films.
Parlour Bar’s summer menu is full of delicious elevated comfort food
Most of us who love food are guilty of it: Focusing on shiny new restaurants, and forgetting about some of our tried-and-true favorites.
I’d like to try to rectify that by revisiting spots that update their menus frequently, to give readers a glimpse of what they might be missing by making all their reservations at the new hot spots in town.
First up, Parlour Bar on St. Paul’s West Seventh Street, which opened to much fanfare in 2018. A pandemic and a whole lot of openings on the same stretch of road later, and it’s easy to forget that the bar and restaurant puts out not only consistently delicious cocktails and a top-tier burger, but also a menu full of delicious, well-made, slightly upscale comfort food.
I recently popped in to try out their new summer menu, and there’s a lot of deliciousness to be had.
There are two new entries in the snacky/starter category — watermelon salad and spinach artichoke dip.
The salad would be the predictable watermelon variety, with sharp radish, peppery arugula and creamy, salty feta, but the chefs here bring the deep umami of fish sauce to the party, in a vinaigrette that really makes the whole dish sing.
And the spinach artichoke dip is a throwback to the 1990s, but honestly, even 30 years later, who is mad at an ultra-creamy bowl of artichokes and spinach, served appropriately with buttery Ritz crackers? Certainly not me.
As for entrees, there are three newcomers. The first, a super crisp-skinned steelhead trout, is paired with perfectly cooked bok choy, and is bathed in a bright, slurpable lemon-ginger beurre blanc. Crisp, caramelized leeks offer texture and depth of flavor.
The second entree is another throwback — penne pasta with a sundried tomato pesto. I haven’t seen sundried tomatoes on a menu since Sidney’s went out of business in the 2000s, but it’s hard to deny the easy flavor they bring to a dish. Fresh pea pods give it a springy feel, and although it’s not totally my jam, I can see my teenagers really enjoying this one.
The third entree, though, the duck meatloaf, is elevated comfort food at its finest. A rich duck/pork mix makes up the loaf, which is topped with a sweet/spicy housemade strawberry ketchup. The classic garlic mashed potatoes are garlicky, peppery and perfect. And a little pile of dressed pea tendrils offers freshness.
We also tried the smoked brisket sandwich, and it is a total winner: thinly sliced, smoky brisket, lightly pickled onions, a vinegary Carolina barbecue sauce and creamy cheese, inside the sandwich and crisped onto the outside. There are not enough really thoughtful sandwiches in the Twin Cities, but this is one I could eat on repeat.
So this is your call to action: Get to Parlour for some great comfort food! We need to support the restaurants we want to stick around, and I’d be sad to see this one go.
Parlour Bar: 267 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-207-4433; parlourbar.com
ASK IRA: What are odds of Victor Oladipo, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson all being back with Heat?
Q: Hey Ira, what factors should Heat management consider in making a decision on what to offer Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro, and whether to keep Duncan Robinson? It seems at least one of these players will be gone, especially with Max Strus on a minimal salary next season. Too bad the decision cannot be made at the next training camp. – David, Venice.
A: The timing varies. The only imminent decision would be with Victor Oladipo, who becomes a free agent July 1. So unless Duncan Robinson is dealt during the draft period, the Oladipo decision likely will have to come first. As far as Tyler Herro, his extension deadline is not until the eve of next season. But even then, there is a timing wrinkle, since a potential acquiring team might want to be assured they can lock him into a long-term deal. So I would say the Heat gage the market around the draft to see where it stands with Duncan, then get a read on a price point for Victor, and ultimately, if there is to be a swing for the fences, float Tyler’s name on a trade market. In the end, it is possible all three wind up relocating, with Victor the lone element in control of his own fate.
Q: For all the talk about Bam Adebayo developing a 3-point shot, I feel it’s far more important for Jimmy Butler to do so. As it is now, he has to take a tremendous amount of punishment to get his points (and he’ll be 33 next season.) – Ray, Deerfield, Beach.
A: Yet while Jimmy Butler certainly showed 3-point competence in the playoffs, I’m not sure the Heat want him moving away from a game that gets him to the foul line and gets the opposition in foul trouble. Yes, taking better advantage of open looks from beyond the arc would help, but not at the cost of altering their offense. Similarly, while Bam Adebayo could benefit from a reliable 3-point shot, it’s not as if you want him parked at the arc.
Q: Ira, this is perfect. If Chris Quinn leaves to become Jazz coach, Udonis Haslem can slide to the bench. – Eddie.
A: Except Udonis Haslem reiterated again that coaching is not part of his post-career gameplan. Nor has he confirmed whether he plans to retire. Considering he has yet to have any type of farewell tour, the thought here is there well could be one more season on the roster to create a desired sendoff.
How the Orioles planned to scout, recruit and develop players left out of 2020′s shortened draft: 'We just showed them who we are'
Jonas Dylan Allen: What Are His Past And Future Projects? Where Can You Watch Him?
Parlour Bar's summer menu is full of delicious elevated comfort food
