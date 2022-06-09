Finance
How to Compare Quotes of Umbrella Liability Coverage
Human life is filled with uncertainties. As the technology advances, the human life is becoming more and more uncertain; so, the duty of a prudent person is to try his level best to wipe out uncertainties from his life. Though, it is not possible to wipe out uncertainties completely; but, if one try then he can get success up to a great extent.
The aim of the insurance is to make the uncertain future of a person a bit certain; so no matter what is your age or how much you are earning, you should have various insurance policies in your side. When you are buying insurance policies like umbrella insurance or any other policy, you should follow a due procedure; so that you could buy cheap. In this article, we will discuss, how you could buy umbrella policies at a cheap rate.
The only way to buy any product at a cheap rate is by comparing the prices of the sellers selling the same product. You have to follow the same procedure, if you want to buy personal umbrella policies at a low price. You have to compare the prices of all the umbrella insurance policies available in the market. Generally, the price of an insurance policy is mentioned in the policy quotes. In order to compare the prices of different umbrella insurance policies, you have to first collect the quotes of various umbrella policies available in the market. Only after getting those quotes, you could be able to compare the prices.
If you try to collect the insurance quotes physically, then you may have to devote a week, as there are many insurance companies out there in the market, which are selling umbrella products for insurance and to collect the quote, you have to go to the offices of the insurers selling umbrella policies.
If you switch over to the digital space, then it would be very easy for you to compare the quotes of different umbrella insurance policies. Over the internet, you can get the quotes of all the umbrella policy available over the internet by just clicking of buttons. The quotes of every umbrella policies are available online. You can easily compare those and find out the cheapest one. You can avail one more facility over the internet, some sites are giving the price comparison figure; if you are going to any of those sites, then you do not have to compare of your own, as they have already done it.
Finance
Is Django Good for Web Development?
Web development and the 21st century: In the 21st century if something has crossed all the expectations and prediction of the industry is none other than web domain. Everyday there are many web applications are introduced to the industry with an ambition to rule the industry; but few of them come out as fortunate where as many disappear from the industry. This is due to a tremendous competition in the industry from every angle. Users choose the better quality web applications and reject others. Hence in order to sustain in the market we must produce quality web application for the users.
This is not the end! These devices are enabled with GPRS, 2G and 3G which make web browsing possible from within the device. As a result the browsing of websites from these devices has increased in a magical way recently. This environment triggers web developers to create better websites or web apps in an efficient way and in fewer time frames. To meet the expectations of the industry, there are many web domain specific languages, technologies and web frameworks have been introduced from time to time. Django is one such web framework developed in python. Let us see how it can help the web industry in building enterprise standard web applications in a seamless manner.
Django a python web framework: As a tech savvy person, I can say python is a language having extra ordinary potential and excessive power that you may need while developing a huge database driven web application. Python is always preferred for high speed heavy web application that needs both power and performance altogether. It can give unmatched quality and speed to the application that will definitely enhance the user experience. Django framework comes into the picture, it becomes even more melodious than before. All that we can expect can be achievable with Django that too in less time and with more accuracy. Hence there is a tremendous popularity of this framework among the python web developers.
Django can assist a python web developer in every possible way: As a framework, Django helps python developers in developing quick web solutions without compromising on the quality. Frameworks are usually helpful due to their developer friendly features like auto fill, auto complete, suggestion, debugging and simulator options etc. Django doesn’t make any mistake in assisting a python developer during the development process. It also provides support for the integration of third party software tools i.e., plugins with the application to make it more powerful and interactive than before. It also enables the python web developer in developing dynamic and futuristic web applications on the fly.
Higher Productivity can be achieved with Django: Django helps python developers in developing modern websites or web apps that has the capability to take the advantage of responsive web design through HTML5, CSS3, JQuery etc for improved user experience. What is more? Django enables web developers in integrating cloud storage service to their web apps and hence making it future ready. At the end of day Django come out as a productive framework for the industry that produces highly reliable, scalable and optimised web applications that too in less time and effort.
Finance
Are You Looking For a Comprehensive Solution to Insurance Fraud?
Insurance fraud is one of the most prevalent white collar crimes, running into billions of dollars every year. It is relatively easy to pull off when a smooth working criminal network is involved. A good example is health insurance where unscrupulous doctors collude with criminal clients to issue misrepresented diagnosis with the aim of making unjustified claims.
Every insurance company is at the risk of falling victim to insurance fraudsters. It is only with the help of professional insurance fraud investigators that an insurance company can uncover these attempts and stop these criminals.
Why use professional investigators?
An insurance fraud investigator is usually a person trained in law enforcement and experienced in handling white-collar crime. This professional is able to access more resources in tracking and surveillance of suspected criminals. He can access medical reports, police reports and witness statement to make a conclusion if there is a fraud attempt.
Unlike private investigators of the past, today’s professional investigators have a wider range of equipment and technology for surveillance operations and other tactics used in collecting information. There are cloud-based tools that can be deployed anywhere, as well as other tools that can trawl social media gathering evidence. What kind of work can insurance fraud investigation experts handle?
Accident investigations
In some accident cases, the person at fault will lie to avoid the liability. In other cases, the fraudster will make a bodily injury claim after wilfully crashing a car. It is the work of an insurance fraud claims investigator to reconcile these narratives with facts including police accident reports, medical reports, and witness statements.
Surveillance operations
Fraudulent injury insurance claims are probably the most common cases of insurance fraud. The criminal claims for injuries and disabilities far from the truth. This type of fraud is caught by using surveillance techniques to establish the veracity of these claims.
A surveillance expert is able to conduct discreet surveillance where video and audio evidence is collected to make a case against the fraudster. A person claiming wheelchair disability, for example, may be caught on video walking his dog. However, undercover surveillance investigators are always careful not to break privacy laws, which would invalidate the case.
National Special Investigations Unit is a private investigations firm made up of professional insurance investigators with long experience in catching and stopping insurance fraudsters. NSIU uses the latest technology to ensure that accurate evidence is collected. We also do background checks, scene investigations, medical canvasses and other investigative services. NSIU is your trusted partner in stopping fraudsters in their tracks.
Finance
Creating a Targeted Prospecting Strategy
Creating a targeted prospecting strategy is the biggest prospecting problem facing sales people from the recent 2017 survey by the Richardson Co. The survey was broken into 6 categories; Prospecting, Negotiating, Closing, Buyer’s Decisions, Productivity, and Team Selling and I commend them for their research and efforts.
Over the next several articles, I will share with you my suggestion of how you should handle these current and prominent selling issues/ challenges. I also encourage you to read their report and their insights.
The 2017 top prospecting issues in order according to the survey are:
1. Creating a targeted prospecting strategy
2. Quality of leads from marketing
3. Gaining appointments
The 2016 issues were:
1. Identifying triggers/sales signals that indicate issues you can resolve
2. Identifying target accounts
3. Gaining appointments
And, my ongoing articles will offer suggestion on how to deal with each one.
Creating a Targeted Prospecting Strategy
Existing Accounts
Since your existing customers are the best place to make more sales – via buying the same, cross-selling and up-selling – this is where your prospecting campaign should start. In these accounts you have or should have multiple contacts. You should also have worked your way to the C-Suite or General Manager’s office where you’ve developed relationships that consist of more than just saying hello in the hallways. Therefore, with all these positive relationships which you have nurtured you can ask these people for more business and to buy the other products and services you sell. These people will also be pleased to introduce you and refer you to other parts of their company – departments, divisions, product-lines, subsidiaries, etc. However, if you don’t ask and don’t pursue selling all the relevant products and services you offer, they won’t chase after you begging to buy them.
Now if you haven’t met, interviewed and develop a relationship with these other contacts and top people, then my suggestion is to begin this process. Set-up meetings using your existing contacts to meet others. Your reason, if they ask for one and you are struggling to come up with one, is “You’d like to be sure you are meeting their expectations and interviewing them and learning from them will be the only way you’ll know for sure how you are doing.”
Competitors’ Accounts
Competitors are trying to break into your accounts or increase their share in joint accounts. So you’d be stupid not to go after theirs. Competitors are selling the same products and services you offer. They may have the full share or a portion and those accounts should be ideal for you. The reason you haven’t cracked that account or become the preferred and dominant supplier is because you lack the positive, professional relationships. That is, many of the decision-makers, those directly involved and their bosses don’t see you as giving them what they want better than any other alternative.
The way to accomplish this is to set-up meetings and interview these decision makers to learn what each wants as it relates to your solutions and how they’d like to get these desires and/or solutions to their stated problems. This is the time to stop marketing i.e. telling them what you have and why they should have it and why they should buy from you, and start learning what each individual wants and how s/he wants to get it.
This is the time to pursue becoming their second source. So learn and ask, “What do I have to do to become your second source?”
The reason you’d like to be the second source is because customers are always having issues with their vendors – no matter what. They don’t switch typically because it’s takes too much effort and there may be a risk. However, if the customer has a second choice that has establish him or herself to their satisfaction, then they will call that source in a heartbeat.
So Listen to the answer and determine if you can do it. I would suggest you don’t say on the spot you can do whatever they ask. Give it some thought so you show sincerity. Then develop how a presentation of how you will prove you can deliver what s/he asked for. Be sure you do this with multiple contacts in that account, because usually multiple people will make the decision, especially the bosses and especially if a change is involved.
I tell everyone I coach that if you do this, I guarantee within 6 weeks you will get an order that would have gone to the competitor.
Greenfield Accounts
I call them this because if they can use your types of products or services, it’s hard to imagine you don’t have a competitor. So these could be accounts where they do it themselves or do it in another way. Again the solution is interviewing and establishing yourself… if you can. But be careful, this account may not be ideal for you. This implies you should have developed an ideal profile so you can determine after a few interviews whether or not this account is worth pursuing.
Part of your interview (which you can use with competitors and your own accounts) is, “What do you like about what you use or do now?” Listen intently and get details. Then ask, “What do you dislike or would change?” Again listen aggressively. Caution: don’t just focus on what they don’t like, because they are buying the part that they like. The answers to these questions will give you the specification of what you will have to do or deliver to win-over this individual. Again, be sure you do this with multiple people because usually multiple people will make the decision, especially the bosses and especially since this is a change.
Prospecting Time Allocation
This is your prospecting strategy. Pursue existing account 50% of your selling time. This should be easy because you should have access and you should be there often. Pursue Competitor’s accounts 30-40% of your time. This should be that difficult if you have the right attitude of learning rather than marketing. You should have contacts or know how to easily get them. Finally, go after the Greenfields the remaining 10-20%. Again, seek to learn rather than tell what they should be doing, even though you know it would be good for them.
And now I invite you to learn more
