In his biggest ‘Jeopardy!’ win yet, MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic takes home $35,600
On his third day competing on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday, Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic had his biggest win yet, taking home $35,600 for a three-day total of $75,601.
In an understatement, host Mayim Bialik opened the episode by saying Ahasic’s week is “off to a great start.” On Monday, he defeated reigning champion Ryan Long, who won nearly $300,000 over the course of 16 games. And it’s worth noting Ahasic has already taken home a quarter of Long’s winnings.
Early on in the first round, Ahasic found himself mostly ahead of his competitors, a Canadian graphic designer a high school math teacher from Los Angeles, excelling in recent slang and sports. He also gave a shout out to the annual walking cat tour in the Wedge neighborhood where he lives.
As he did on Tuesday, Ahasic found the first of three Daily Doubles. In a true Daily Double, he hit $4,000 with the correct question in the French kings category. Even as the first round got more competitive by the end, Ahasic finished it with $6,600, ahead of his showmates at $3,800 and $800.
In the second round, Ahasic’s total skyrocketed, in part thanks to him finding two Daily Doubles in a row. He earned $7,000 in the elements category and $5,000 for a question about a saint.
Once again, Ahasic entered Final Jeopardy! with enough money ($30,600) to ensure a win over the teacher ($3,600) and graphic designer ($11,800).
The answer in the American history topic: “A participant in this 1773 event recalled, ‘Some of our numbers jumped into the hold … I never labored harder in my life.’ ” Ahasic’s correct response, the Boston Tea Party, earned him another $5,000.
A meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service, the 32-year-old Ahasic has been a fan of “Jeopardy!” since he was a teen and finally landed on the show after applying annually for 15 years. His fourth episode airs at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on KARE 11.
Actor McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House
By AAMER MADHANI
WASHINGTON (AP) — Academy Award–winning actor Matthew McConaughey made an appearance at the White House Tuesday to call on Congress to “reach a higher ground” and pass gun control legislation in honor of the children and teachers killed in last month’s shooting rampage at an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.
In a highly personal 22-minute speech, McConaughey exhorted a gridlocked Congress to pass gun reforms that can save lives without infringing on Second Amendment rights.
McConaughey, a gun owner himself, used his star power to make an argument for legislation in a fashion that the Biden administration has not been able to muster, offering a clear connection to the small Texas town and vividly detailing the sheer loss of the 19 children and two teachers in the second worst mass school shooting in U.S. history.
He specifically called on Congress to bolster background checks for gun purchases and raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15-style rifle to 21 from 18.
“We want secure and safe schools and we want gun laws that won’t make it so easy for the bad guys to get the damn guns,” McConaughey said.
McConaughey, who earlier this year considered a run for governor of Texas before taking a pass, met briefly in private with President Joe Biden before addressing the White House press corps from the James Brady briefing room.
McConaughey has also met with key lawmakers this week, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee that handles gun legislation, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, and the panel’s ranking Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa.
Also Tuesday, the son of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old woman killed when a gunman opened fire in a racist attack on Black shoppers in Buffalo, New York, last month, called on Congress to act against the “cancer of white supremacy” and the nation’s epidemic of gun violence.
“Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it inspires?” Garnell Whitfield Jr. asked members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
McConaughey, who declined to take questions, spoke of his own connections to the town. He said his mother taught kindergarten less than a mile from Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, the site of the May 24 shooting. He also noted that Uvalde was the place where he was taught about responsibilities that come with gun ownership.
“Uvalde is where I was taught to revere the power and the capability of the tool that we call a gun,” he said.
McConaughey said he and his wife drove back to Uvalde on the day after the shooting and spent time with the families of some of the victims and others directly affected by the rampage.
He said every parent he spoke to expressed that “they want their children’s dreams to live on.”
“They want to make their loss of life matter,” McConaughey said.
He related the personal stories of a number of the victims.
He told the story of Maite Rodriguez, an aspiring marine biologist. McConaughey’s wife, Camila, sitting nearby, held a pair of green Converse sneakers resembling those that the girl often wore.
McConaughey said the sneakers “turned out to be the only clear evidence that could identify her after the shooting.”
He held up artwork from Alithia Ramirez, who dreamed of attending art school in Paris. And then there was Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia, who loved dancing and church and already knew how to drive tractors. Ellie was looking forward to reading a Bible verse at an upcoming church service when she was killed.
McConaughey acknowledged that gun legislation would not end mass shootings but suggested that steps can be taken to lessen the chances of such tragedies happening so frequently.
“We need to invest in mental healthcare. We need safer schools. We need to restrain sensationalized media coverage. We need to restore our family values. We need to restore our American values and we need responsible gun ownership,” McConaughey said.
“Is this a cure-all? Hell no, but people are hurting.”
___
Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
__
In a version of this story published June 7, 2022, The Associated Press quoted McConaughey saying his wife Camila was holding a pair of sneakers worn by a girl who died in the attack. The shoes were similar, but they were not the girl’s sneakers.
Correction: Texas School Shooting-McConaughey story
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published June 7, 2022, about the Texas school shooting, The Associated Press quoted actor Matthew McConaughey as saying that his wife Camila, sitting nearby in the White House briefing room, was holding a pair of sneakers worn by a girl who died in the attack. The shoes were similar, but they were not the girl’s sneakers.
Letters: Pause the Cleveland Avenue project and reconsider it. We don’t need to kill that many trees
Pause the Cleveland Avenue tree-cutting plan
Forty-five years ago, I was privileged to be part of the successful efforts to end commercial logging in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Now I’m involved in another fight to protect trees in my own neighborhood, St. Anthony Park, adjoining the St. Paul campus of the University. I’m wondering how long we must keep fighting for trees?
A few years ago, the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners decided that it needs to rebuild a mile-long stretch of St. Paul’s Cleveland Avenue to add on-street bike lanes, including the part along the beautiful open mall of the St. Paul campus of the U of M. This roadwork plan was initially presented to our community over two years ago.
However, the plan then presented involved cutting down “only” 56 trees. By last month, that number had quietly metastasized to upward of 160 trees. This was a complete surprise. Residents found out about the 198 percent increase only when pink-painted rings recently appeared on trees to be cut, and after a contract had been signed. This increase was made with absolutely no notice given to residents, or to our community council. That is not good government.
These trees are historic and beautiful. Many of them are stately oaks, some more than 100 years old. At least one is estimated to go back two centuries. The current plan would remove two-thirds of the trees on the Boulevard.
The county asserts that the trees must come down to make room for bike lanes. True, bike lanes are needed. But this is not a major bike corridor in the county’s own plans, and we know, on the basis of sound engineering advice, that the need to accommodate safe bike traffic can be met without the sacrifice of so many mature trees.
This is work that needs to be stopped now. The Met Council (through which 80 percent of the project’s funding flows) and the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners should put a hold on this project to allow time for serious consideration of less damaging alternatives. That would be good government.
Chuck Dayton, St. Paul
Summit Avenue doesn’t need more pavement and fewer trees
Summit Avenue is arguably the most beautiful 5 miles of road, bike and walkways in the Twin Cities and beyond. It does not need fewer trees, more pavement, less parking and a different bike path.
What it does need is road resurfacing because its current condition is not only an embarrassment but the potholes are a danger to cyclists and autos that swerve unexpectedly to avoid them.
Please invest our limited funds for community improvement in projects that are truly needed and beneficial to the entire population, not just a fun project for a few folks looking for something “cool” to do.
Harry Chalmiers, St. Paul
Who better than gun owners?
Fifty years ago, Richard Nixon became the first president to visit The People’s Republic of China. This surprised virtually everyone because Nixon was known as a hardline anitcommunist. So, for him to travel to China made it more acceptable for everyone in America, regardless of political persuasion, to open up to the idea of establishing relations with the PRC after over two decades of isolation.
What does this have to do with gun control? Well, in a similar way, imagine how effective the call for gun control regulations would be if it came from members of the National Rifle Association.
This is a complicated issue. Who better to determine where the lines should be drawn between legal and illegal firearm ownership than those who already own guns, whether for hunting or sport or personal protection?
It would be nice to think that the NRA leadership would rise to the task and establish the needed guidelines. But that seems doubtful because it appears that Mr. LaPierre and his cronies are firmly in the pockets of gun manufacturers. Therefore, the change needs to come from the bottom up. Gun owners themselves, rank-and-file NRA members, need to come up with the regulations that are needed. And they need to do it fast. Because we have a tragic loss of life to gunfire every day in America. Not just horrible mass-shootings like the most recent in Uvalde, Texas.
John Crea, St. Paul
It took two
Hats off to Donna Reule for her letter to the editor that finally put the spotlight on the role men play in the abortion issue. I always find it amazing that ONLY the women are stoned to death for adultery. I thought it took two to tangle.
She asks, “should we make males of our lives responsible for pregnancy prevention rather than blame women for abortion?” I say, “And how!”
Marion McCarthy, St. Paul
Don’t need tougher gun laws
A report in Sunday’s Pioneer Press suggested that tougher gun laws might have prevented the recent school shooting in Texas as well as other school shootings.
We have been passing tougher gun laws since Columbine almost 25 years ago. These “tough laws” were supposed to do the very thing that the report suggest a new round of tough gun laws would do.
We don’t need tougher gun laws. We have seen these fail. What we need are tougher sentences for those convicted, a strong family structure, less mind-altering substances, God brought back into the public schools and respect for life instilled into our children.
This is just a beginning but one that will save our most precious lives. And when these ideas work, isn’t it worth it for our children?
Thomas McMahon, White Bear Lake
Dangerous to your health
That is not a bad idea to require persons to be 21 years old before they can buy cigarettes because they can be dangerous to your health.
Also buying alcohol before you are 21 should be restricted because that can be dangerous to your health.
So why does an 18-year-old male have to register for the draft? That can be dangerous to your health if you are selected to serve. Ask anyone who was sent to Korea or Vietnam. Shouldn’t you be 21 years old before you have to register?
Leo Strus, White Bear Lake
