Is Black Adam Stronger Than Superman And Shazam?

Have you watched the trailer of Black Adam, starring Dwayne Johnson? Are you wondering whether he is stronger than Superman and shazam? If you are thinking this, let me tell you that you have landed on the right page because here in this article, we have the answer to this question.

Is He Stronger Than Superman And Shazam?

Black Adam is considered one of the strongest characters in the DC comic who has derived his powers from the wizards of the Rock of Eternity. He possesses the stamina of Shu, the Speed of Horus, and the strength of Amon, similar to Shazam. he also possesses immense physical power like Superman. But the way Black Adam uses these similar powers is the reason that brings the debate. Comparing Superman with Black Adam is complex.

Superman is considered the ultimate powerful hero in the DC comic. Both seem matched in terms of speed and physical strength and share some similar powers too. Superman has additional powers like his x-ray vision and heat rays, but the difference lies in the source from where they have got their powers, making their match up a little complex.

DC Comics confirmed that Black Adam is not as strong as Superman but dangerous. When comparing the powers between Shazam and Black Adam, they are almost similar as both have received their power from the same source and use it for a similar purpose. The big difference, however, between the two is their magical powers.

The major reveal can be only made once the film is released but based on the comic book, the strength compared to Superman is rather debatable. With Shazam, the way they use power differs as, on the one hand, Shazam restrains himself while using his power, whereas Black Adam uses his power to the fullest, even if it leads to its misusage.

Who Is Black Adam?

Black Adam, originally named Teth-Adam in the comics that came out in the 1940s, was an enslaved person in Kahndaq 5000 years ago. He was awarded the Power of the Gods, the acronym of this being Shazam. And then he was referred to as the Mighty Adam. He followed by his power being granted and set on the mission to liberate his people and eventually rule Kahndaq.

According to the DC Comics website, he is an “ancient wielder of magic, both a hero and a villain over his thousand years long life.” Black Adam believed he was the correct person who could lead humanity and bring greater good to the world; however, he misused his power to deliver justice.

According to Dwayne Johnson at WB’S virtual DC FanDom event. Black Adam is a “ruthless keeper of justice.”. “He believes in an eye for an eye, and he will always do everything he can to protect his people, more so, protect his family.” He is an anti-hero and a nemesis of Shazam.

The Cast

The cast of this fantasy, sci-fi and action-packed DC movie is a pool of talented actors like Dwayne Johnson playing the role of Black Panther, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz/Isis, Pierce Brosnan as Dr Fate, Noah Centineo as AL Rothstein/Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Joseph Gatt as Squad Leader, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and many more.

When Is It Releasing?

Black Adam, directed by Jaume Collet Serra, is all set to be released after the delays and postponement in theatres near you on 29th July 2022.

