Is My Free Implants A Legitimate Way To Get Free Breast Enlargement Surgery?
My Free Implants claims to be a revolutionary way for women to obtain free breast enlargement surgery. Women, who otherwise would never be able to afford the surgery, can finance their breast implants simply by becoming a member of the My Free Implants website. The owners claim that all they are doing is offering a novel and fun way of financing an expensive cosmetic surgery. Their critics, however, have accused the website of exploitation, of trivializing a serious procedure and of making claims of altruism when in fact profiting from people’s baser desires. In this article I will be looking at each of these criticisms in order to discover whether or not My Free Implants is a legitimate method of obtaining free breast enlargement surgery.
Does My Free Implants Exploit Women?
There are two complementary criticisms in play here. Firstly, there is the notion that any woman wanting breast implants has already been exploited by a male-dominated society that values physical appearance more than it does worthwhile achievements. This being so, the critics claim, My Free Implants is guilty of perpetuating the myth that women need so-called ‘perfect breasts’ and is guilty of make money out of women’s insecurity.
Secondly, the website encourages women to send out pictures and videos of themselves to male users in return for donations. These pictures are often titillating and some are blatantly sexual. The way the website is designed, so the critics claim, encourages this kind of activity. Female members will be under pressure, it has been argued, to pose for ever more degrading pictures in order to generate more donations and reach their goal of free implants.
Does My Free Implants trivialize cosmetic surgery?
This claim has arisen from a confusion. The website does not select a plastic surgeon for any of the women using the service. All women, looking for free breast implants, must have a consultation with a board certified cosmetic surgeon and be approved for surgery. The website does not encourage women to have the surgery since all their members have already made the decision to do so. Female members are encouraged to write in their profiles about why they need the surgery. A quick survey of the site will reveal that the women online are not taking their breast implants trivially.
Is My Free Implants a website motivated by altruism?
The use of the words benefactor to describe the male users and donation to describe the transfer of money from male users to female ones suggests that there is an altruistic motive behind women receiving their free implants. However, this facade vanishes quite quickly. Almost all the donations are in return for something. Some women explicitly state what kinds of pictures, videos, chat, etc. they will do in return for specified amounts of ‘donations’.
The structure of the site means that men must pay (with pre-purchased credits) to send messages to women. The women receive a dollar towards their surgery from each message received. The act of giving a female user a dollar by sending a message can not be properly called altruistic. Presumably the man expects a reply and there is no option of sending a message and not ‘donating’ a dollar.
My Free Implants makes its money from the subscription fees that men must pay to unlock all of the features of the website (such as the live chat facility) and from the message credits than must be purchased into to contact women. The website is free for the female users.
Is My Free Implants a legitimate method of getting free breast implants?
On the count of exploiting women, the jury is out on this one. The website itself does not exploit the female members. All women joining the site have a choice whether they send out explicit or titillating pictures of themselves to male users in order to received donations. Many women choose not to and this seems to have no effect on how long it takes for them to accrue the money needed for their cosmetic surgery. If it were the case that only women posing for and sending out provocative pictures stood a chance of getting free implants then maybe the website would be more accountable on the charge of exploitation. But as it stands, whether or not female desire for bigger breasts is the result of society-wide exploitation is not the point when judging My Free Implants on its own merits (or lack of).
I can not find any evidence of the website trivializing cosmetic surgery. They make finding the money for pay for the surgery easier and so breast implants are more accessible to some. But since all women require the approval of a board certified plastic surgeon simply offering a way of paying for the procedure can not be considered treated breast enlargement as trivial.
My Free Implants is not a charity. They are a website designed to make money. This alone isn’t enough to damn them. A loan company or bank providing the financing for breast implant surgery, lends money for profit, and is not judged ill for this. In addition, the surgeons themselves are not working for free. However, the website does seem to go out of its way to suggest altruistic motives behind the ‘donations’. I can’t see how this affects a judgment on whether My Free Implants is a legitimate route to free breast surgery.
Verdict
My Free Implants is certainly legitimate in that women have and do get the money for their breast implants. This being so, the website is not a scam and the claim of free cosmetic surgery is true. However, due to the exchange of pictures and videos for donations that does occur, even though it is accepted not by everyone, the website will always be controversial.
As long as women know what they are getting into then there seems to be little wrong with funding cosmetic surgery using this website.
Make Easy AdSense Income When You Build Google AdSense Websites
In order for you to build an empire of profitable websites you need to build lots of websites that get free search engine traffic. Furthermore your site should be converting as high a percentage of the visitors as possible. Income could be generated from various online income profit streams – focusing on one or a combination – as long as the website return an income that produces a net profit at the end.
POSSIBLE STREAM OF INCOME REVENUE SOURCES:
-
Email Marketing Using Double Opt In Email List Management
If you are not cautious about it you can burn your fingers with internet email marketing. NEVER buy any email lists or participate in bulk email marketing. Always use permission email marketing using a white listed mailing list service.
-
Promoting Free Affiliate Marketing Programs
When you review a product you are affiliated with, you are given a percentage of the commission when the visitor you referred, buy the product. Signing up to promote a given product can require you to buy the product yourself first, but most online affiliate products only require you to sign up in order to receive an affiliate link.
-
Selling Products You Created Or Had Created For You
You can create your own ebooks, video tutorials and software or hire someone else to create it for you. This will then be a unique product only available from you. Affiliates will want to promote your product if the conversion rate is good, the commission is good and the product is good.
-
Selling Products You Gained The Resell Rights For
You can sell resell rights products as if you have created them yourself. To obtain resell rights you normally have to pay a little bit more than the cost of the product or you can get access to a resell right membership usually at some monthly cost. This way you should be able to download resell right software for your own use every month – or to sell on a website you have created.
-
Publishing Pay Per Click Advertising
Pay Per Click Advertising has nearly no work towards making some kind of online income. Making a profit this way depends largely on the percentage the PPC company is willing to share with the publishers.
-
Collecting Pay Per Lead Advertising Leads
When you are in the Pay Per Lead business you publish the code given by the Pay Per Lead company. This code on your website will generate an ad or an ad and a mailing web form that the visitor may respond to by filling in his or her email address. Usually as soon as that happened you have made a commission.
HOW TO MAKE MONEY WITH AdSense:
You earn from Google AdSense when you place your AdSense code on your website visitors click on the ads. Your website visitors should be coming from social media, blog comments, free search engine traffic or other traffic sources that Google are OK with. Anyway that will enrich you at the cost of the advertisers are not allowed. If you consider AdSense (and you should), make sure you read their TOS (terms of service).
HIGHEST PAYING AdSense KEYWORDS:
Many people try to make money with AdSense by building information websites around high paying AdSense keywords. There is nothing wrong with targeting high paying keywords but you have to take the amount of competition in consideration. It does you no good if everyone else is going after the same keywords and it takes you 10 years of continuous website marketing effort or outsourcing to reach the first page of the search engine results. Who knows – maybe ten other online marketers are doing the same.
GOOGLE AdSense TOOLS:
You can use automated AdSense money article content software and services to upload free AdSense content onto you website without you having to lift a finger. There are services available that will publish free targeted AdSense content on your website – at no cost to you.
Other Google AdSense tools help you create your website using keywords of your choice. Some of the latest site profit bot software will actually do the keyword research for you as well. It is not free but so much affordable and you can build an entire website in a matter of minutes.
What’s the Difference Between: A Lawyer, Solicitor, Advocate, Barrister, Counselor, and an Attorney?
Have you ever wondered where all these somewhat confusing terms came from? Well the answer is they are all types of Lawyers originated from various legal systems. Some of the terms are from the English legal system, some are from Scotland and some from the American legal system.
An Attorney is somebody legally empowered to represent another person, or act on their behalf.
A Lawyer is somebody who can give legal advice and has been trained in the law.
Are Attorney and Lawyer are synonyms? Basically yes, but they are not necessarily Interchangeable terms, you cannot for instance say I give you the Power of a Lawyer, but you definitely might say I give you the power of Attorney…
Look again at the above definitions, does it now make any sense? Off course it does.
An attorney in fact is an agent who conducts business under authority that is controlled and limited by a written document called a letter, or power, of attorney granted by the principal. An attorney at law is an officer of a court of law authorized to represent the person employing him (the client) in legal proceedings.
A Solicitor– One that solicits, especially one that seeks trade or contributions. The chief law officer of a city, town, or government department but does not act as an advocate in court, as opposed to the Attorney who pleads in court. (English Law).
A Barrister(Called Advocate in Scotland) presents the case in court. Most senior and distinguished barristers are designated King’s (Queen’s) counsel.
A Counselor at law– In the past at least in some U.S states there was a distinction between the term A Counselor at Law who argued the case in court and an attorney who prepared the case but didn’t argue it.
Nowadays an attorney at law is authorized to exercise all the functions of a practicing lawyer. All of them must, however, like the ordinary attorney, be admitted to the bar. The term attorney is also used for county, state, and federal prosecuting officers, as county attorney, district attorney, and attorney general.
Lawyers, also called attorneys, act as both advocates and advisors in our society. As advocates, they represent one of the parties in criminal and civil trials by presenting evidence and arguing in court to support their client. As advisors, lawyers counsel their clients concerning their legal rights and obligations and suggest particular courses of action in business and personal matters. Although all lawyers are licensed to represent parties in court, some appear in court more frequently than others. Trial lawyers, who specialize in trial work, must be able to think quickly and speak with ease and authority. In addition, familiarity with courtroom rules and strategy is particularly important in trial work. Still, trial lawyers spend the majority of their time outside the courtroom, conducting research, interviewing clients and witnesses, and handling other details in preparation for trial.
Lawyers types:
The legal system affects nearly every aspect of our society, from buying a home to crossing the street. Lawyers hold positions of great responsibility and are obligated to adhere to a strict code of ethics.
The more detailed aspects of a lawyer’s job depend upon his or her field of specialization and position. Although all lawyers are licensed to represent parties in court, some appear in court more frequently than others.
Lawyers may specialize in a number of different areas, such as bankruptcy, probate, international, or elder law. Those specializing in environmental law, for example, may represent public-interest groups, waste disposal companies, or construction firms in their dealings with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other Federal and State agencies. These lawyers help clients prepare and file for licenses and applications for approval before certain activities may occur. In addition, they represent clients’ interests in administrative adjudications.
Some lawyers concentrate in the growing field of intellectual property, helping to protect clients’ claims to copyrights, artwork under contract, product designs, and computer programs. Still other lawyers advise insurance companies about the legality of insurance transactions, writing insurance policies to conform with the law and to protect companies from unwarranted claims.
Most lawyers are found in private practice, where they concentrate on criminal or civil law. In criminal law, lawyers represent individuals who have been charged with crimes and argue their cases in courts of law. Attorneys dealing with civil law assist clients with litigation, wills, trusts, contracts, mortgages, titles, and leases. Other lawyers handle only public-interest cases–civil or criminal–which may have an impact extending well beyond the individual client.
These issues might involve patents, government regulations, and contracts with other companies, property interests, or collective-bargaining agreements with unions.
Other lawyers work for legal-aid societies–private, nonprofit organizations established to serve disadvantaged people. These lawyers generally handle civil, rather than criminal, cases. A relatively small number of trained attorneys work in law schools.
The real life situations have created “specialties” according to business profitability. This is how terms like Vioxx Lawyer, DUI Lawyer, Lemon Law Lawyer , Structured Settlements Lawyer and others came about.
Additional Information:
www.Lawyers-Best-Infoweb.com
Immigration Lawyer
Having a qualified immigration attorney to protect you is becoming more critical. Each day, politicians and news media are spotlighting immigration issues.
The debate surrounding the Deferred Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and the fate of DREAMers continues. Threats against immigration quotas and so-called Sanctuary Cities are heating up. The president’s proposed construction of a border wall between the United States and Mexico and his criticism of the number of family members of green card holders admitted into the country is fueling an already blazing fire.
For many who currently live in the United States, these issues are concerning. In some situations, professional legal representation is essential to protect your rights. Individuals whose family members may be in jeopardy should be asking: “How do I choose between the right immigration attorneys near me?”
Choosing An Immigration Attorney Near Me
Legal Practice Certification
People looking for a qualified immigration attorney near me should make sure the candidates are wholly qualified in the practice of United States Immigration Law. Many individuals posing as immigration experts, consultants, “notarios,” and other titles have offered assistance for a fee and then prove to be fake.
Start your selection process by asking dependable sources or checking the website for an immigration attorney near me who have been certified by the State Bar association. In Dallas, TX, for example, the immigration law firm, Davis & Associates, led by the principal attorney, Garry L. Davis, is fully certified to practice immigration law in the State of Texas by the Texas Bar Association.
Proximity
You have asked the question, “How do I choose an immigration attorney near me?” Having a qualified immigration attorney nearby is essential when circumstances require that the lawyer respond quickly or show up in person. In cases in which a family member has been put in jail, for example, an out-of-town immigration attorney may not be helpful.
Also, you may need to visit the immigration attorney frequently for updates and to provide documentation for specific situations. Davis & Associates works with clients in Dallas, Ft. Worth, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, and surrounding areas.
Immigration Specialty Practice
Some law firms practice in a wide range of law disciplines. Choosing a lawyer and firm that specializes strictly in immigration matters increases your chances of success. These firms stay current with what is happening in the field of immigration law. For example, the Dallas Immigration Law Firm, Davis & Associates, specializes in Family Immigration, Immigration Lawyer Business Immigration, Visa and Green Card matters, Deportation, and Political Asylum.
Also, a dedicated immigration attorney near me should have years of experience working with law enforcement individuals and judges in the area. Familiarity and trust are helpful when communicating circumstances of a case.
Compassion And Communication
Not every immigration attorney shows real concern and respect for clients with immigration problems. While the reasons for this are many, an initial free consultation will help you to determine if the immigration attorney is sincere in wishing to help you or only views your case as just another everyday situation, possibly to be delegated to a junior associate.
With a free first-time consultation with Davis & Associates in Dallas, you will be given a chance to explain your situation to a compassionate and multilingual immigration lawyer.
Dedicated to the success and protection of their clients, Davis & Associates will discuss the case, offer realistic options, and provide a clear understanding of the fees for handling the situation.
Free First-Time Consultation
Many immigration lawyers do not offer a free first-time consultation to discuss a case. This meeting is a benefit to both the lawyer and the potential client. The details of individual’s circumstances can be addressed while the immigration lawyer evaluates the merits of the case. The prospective client can similarly determine if the immigration lawyer attorney seems sincere and capable.
Contact Davis & Associates Immigration Lawyers
Davis & Associates meets and exceeds all of the best reasons for selecting the best immigration attorney near me. This award-winning firm is Certified by the Texas Bar Association and has been practicing immigration law for over a decade. For those in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Davis & Associates is nearby and available. The lawyers and staff are trained and focused strictly on immigration law matters and are compassionate and caring for the success and welfare their clients. Client commitment is an essential quality in selecting an immigration attorney near me.
Check out the Articles Section of the Davis &Associates website to learn more about a full range of current immigration matters.
Most importantly, for your free first-time consultation, contact the professionals at Davis & Associates to schedule an appointment that is convenient for you. You may phone at 972-347-0830 or visit the Contact Us page to request an appointment.
About Davis & Associates:
Davis & Associates is the immigration law firm of choice in North Texas including Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Frisco, McKinney and surrounding areas. Their attorneys provide expert legal counsel for all aspects of immigration law, including deportation defense, writs of habeas corpus and mandamus, family-sponsored immigration, employment-sponsored immigration, investment immigration, employer compliance, temporary visas for work and college, permanent residence, naturalization, consular visa processing, waivers, and appeals. Attorney Garry L. Davis is Board Certified in Immigration and Nationality Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
