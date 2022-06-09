Is There Going To Be A Peaky Blinders Movie?

When P.J. Higgins changed positions in 2016, pitch calling came later in the process.

His move to catcher by the Chicago Cubs organization created an opportunity and path to the big leagues that did not appear to exist as an infielder. Higgins’ conversion to the position featured a year-by-year build up, ultimately earning a major-league call up last year before a season-ending injury thwarted him.

Higgins has impressed since joining the team May 29 to replace the injured Yan Gomes. Namely, Higgins’ work with the pitching staff and in-game pitch calling has stood out in his 10 starts at catcher.

Manager David Ross, a former catcher, knows what goes into good game calling and pitch sequencing. He considers it one of Higgins’ strength, noting how the 29-year-old has a good feel behind the plate and complimented him on how he retains information.

“That’s something that can be learned but also is a little bit of just innate ability to understand competition and being able to adjust in the moment from going from Plan A to Plan B to Plan C sometimes,” Ross said. “I think he does a really nice job with that.”

For Higgins, the pitch-calling side of the position was “down the road,” instead heavily focusing on the physical and defensive side as he worked up through the minors. Once he became comfortable with that aspect of catching, Higgins transitioned to focusing on reading hitters and their swings. Incorporating that into his game made catching more enjoyable and easier because he had better preparation and a game plan.

“Honestly, you’ve got to trust your gut sometimes,” Higgins told the Tribune. “You can have a scouting report to the T against guys, but you might have the opposing team be absolutely on everything some days. So being able to just watch the game and make sure you’re in tune to the game and be able to adjust on the fly and trust your gut because sometimes we overthink it.”

Higgins believes his time as an infielder has helped him read swings and subsequently adjust his pitch calls and sequencing. Experience and reps, however, can’t be replicated.

Higgins estimates it took until 2019, when he played at Double-A Tennessee for a second straight season, to feel more in control behind the plate. Making the jump to Triple-A Iowa for the first time that year meant more experienced hitters, including some who had been in the majors. Higgins delved deeper into his own scouting reports and equipped himself with as much information as possible.

“I’m not the biggest toolsy guy out there so I feel like I have to think the game through mentally a little more than physically,” Higgins said.

Pitching coach Tommy Hottovy appreciates Higgins’ calmness and ability to read the game. Although Higgins is good at breaking down hitters’ swings, Hottovy doesn’t see him overreact to that element when calling a game.

“He’s really in tune with what is going on,” Hottovy told the Tribune. “He does a great job of doing his own homework and really taking what the pitcher does really well and finding ways to explore that in-game. He’s humble. He really likes information. He loves talking with pitchers and you can’t ask for more from the guy that’s back there to do that at his age and and where he is in the game.”

When Higgins isn’t catching, he typically sits by the starting pitchers in the dugout to discuss the opposing lineup, just in case they play them again in the future, especially division foes. After games he starts behind the plate, Higgins will break down video of his receiving and sequencing.

Right-hander Kyle Hendricks said he never would have guessed Higgins is a converted infielder. Hendricks, who teamed up with Higgins for one start this season, credited Higgins’ ability to simplify things and his understanding of the game.

“He’s so good back there,” Hendricks told the Tribune. “Just his feel for the game, his pitch calling just complements that. He really can feel what the hitters are doing. He’s locked in on the pitching staff and helping you get through the game and navigate the lineup, which there’s so much to be said for that. But how he goes about it, it’s a special kind of way. He’s a ballplayer.”

Left-hander Justin Steele played with Higgins in the minors and remembers how defensive prowess in the infield carried over to catcher, saying, “you want somebody like that touching the ball all the time.” Steele is looking forward to watching Higgins’ continued development.

“All the guys love throwing to him,” Steele said. “He is really good at paying attention and being aware of what’s going on and he calls pitches accordingly. He’s one of those guys that has very good instincts. He cares about the pitchers’ results, and you want a guy like that behind the plate for you.”

With Gomes nearing a return from his oblique injury, Higgins likely will soon be headed back to Triple A until another big-league spot opens, perhaps after the trade deadline in August or sooner if another catcher injury arises. He made the most of his chance, though, and left a strong impression on the pitching staff.

“He’s always locked in,” Hendricks said. “He’s always trying to find something to make him better. He just loves baseball, which translates and flows over to us.”

