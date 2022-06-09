Jamie Foxx’s Day Shift On Netflix: What All To Know About This August Release?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Even in modern times, someone needs to keep the vampires at bay. Who better than Jamie Foxx to accomplish it?

Day Shift is a new Netflix original film that will be released in August 2022, and it will have a novel take on the modern-day vampire slayer. Day Shift will give Blade and Buffy a run for their money with its comedy and action-packed moments. This article will teach you all you need to know about Day Shift.

Day Shift Release Date: When Will the Netflix Movie Come Out?

Day Shift will be available on Netflix on August 12, 2022.

The vampire thriller film was initially announced in 2020. However, it did not appear on Netflix’s schedule until the summer of 2022.

Day Shift Cast: Who Are The Actors Included In The Netflix Movie?

Jamie Foxx stars as a father who works a blue-collar job during the day but moonlights as a vampire hunter at night. Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, and C.S. Lee will join him.

Meagan Good, Karla Souza, and Scott Adkins were among the newcomers to the cast by April 15, 2021. Eric Lange and Zion Broadnax will also appear. Snoop Dogg is the newest member of the Day Shift team.

Day Shift Crew: Who Are The Creatives Behind The Scenes?

JJ Perry directed the film Day Shift. Perry is an industry veteran who has worked as a second unit director and stunt coordinator on several popular films like Bloodshot, Fast & Furious 9, The Fate of the Furious, and the whole John Wick trilogy.

Tyler Tice wrote the script, Shay Hatten edited it, and Chad Stahelski produced it.

Day Shift Plot: What Will Be The Plot Of The Movie?

The narrative focuses on a devoted parent who puts in a lot of effort because he wants to provide a decent life for his daughter. He conceals that he is a vampire hunter by working as a pool cleaner in the San Fernando Valley. He is a member of a worldwide organisation of hunters, but he works undercover as a vampire hunter.

Even though it is categorised as an action movie, there will be a substantial quantity of comedic moments during the film. This is particularly true when one considers that Jamie Foxx will be playing the leading character.

Day Shift Trailer: Is There A Trailer For Day Shift?

As of this writing, no trailer for the Day Shift is available. We should see a trailer for the movie at least a month before it makes its debut so that Netflix may release the teaser at some point in July. You may pass the time by watching the trailers for movies that will be available on Netflix in 2022.

A sneak peek at what went on behind the film’s scenes was provided by Netflix as part of its Geeked Week 2022 celebrations. In addition to interviews with important cast and crew members, we saw behind-the-scenes footage of some of the action sequences being recorded.

Where To Watch Day Shift: Where Can You Watch The Movie?

Once it becomes available on Netflix on August 12, 2022, you can watch Day Shift. This year, Netflix will add additional movies to its library, including titles such as “The Mother,” “The Adam Project,” “The Gray Man,” and “Spiderhead.” In addition, we are keeping an eye out for future original productions from Netflix, such as Slumberland, Falling For Christmas, and Boo.

With its interesting concept and star-studded ensemble, Day Shift is guaranteed to provide a vampire movie that will stick with audiences long after they leave the theatre.

