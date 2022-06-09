News
Jamie Foxx’s Day Shift On Netflix: What All To Know About This August Release?
Even in modern times, someone needs to keep the vampires at bay. Who better than Jamie Foxx to accomplish it?
Day Shift is a new Netflix original film that will be released in August 2022, and it will have a novel take on the modern-day vampire slayer. Day Shift will give Blade and Buffy a run for their money with its comedy and action-packed moments. This article will teach you all you need to know about Day Shift.
Day Shift Release Date: When Will the Netflix Movie Come Out?
Day Shift will be available on Netflix on August 12, 2022.
The vampire thriller film was initially announced in 2020. However, it did not appear on Netflix’s schedule until the summer of 2022.
Day Shift Cast: Who Are The Actors Included In The Netflix Movie?
Jamie Foxx stars as a father who works a blue-collar job during the day but moonlights as a vampire hunter at night. Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey, and C.S. Lee will join him.
Meagan Good, Karla Souza, and Scott Adkins were among the newcomers to the cast by April 15, 2021. Eric Lange and Zion Broadnax will also appear. Snoop Dogg is the newest member of the Day Shift team.
Day Shift Crew: Who Are The Creatives Behind The Scenes?
JJ Perry directed the film Day Shift. Perry is an industry veteran who has worked as a second unit director and stunt coordinator on several popular films like Bloodshot, Fast & Furious 9, The Fate of the Furious, and the whole John Wick trilogy.
Tyler Tice wrote the script, Shay Hatten edited it, and Chad Stahelski produced it.
Day Shift Plot: What Will Be The Plot Of The Movie?
The narrative focuses on a devoted parent who puts in a lot of effort because he wants to provide a decent life for his daughter. He conceals that he is a vampire hunter by working as a pool cleaner in the San Fernando Valley. He is a member of a worldwide organisation of hunters, but he works undercover as a vampire hunter.
Even though it is categorised as an action movie, there will be a substantial quantity of comedic moments during the film. This is particularly true when one considers that Jamie Foxx will be playing the leading character.
Day Shift Trailer: Is There A Trailer For Day Shift?
As of this writing, no trailer for the Day Shift is available. We should see a trailer for the movie at least a month before it makes its debut so that Netflix may release the teaser at some point in July. You may pass the time by watching the trailers for movies that will be available on Netflix in 2022.
A sneak peek at what went on behind the film’s scenes was provided by Netflix as part of its Geeked Week 2022 celebrations. In addition to interviews with important cast and crew members, we saw behind-the-scenes footage of some of the action sequences being recorded.
Where To Watch Day Shift: Where Can You Watch The Movie?
Once it becomes available on Netflix on August 12, 2022, you can watch Day Shift. This year, Netflix will add additional movies to its library, including titles such as “The Mother,” “The Adam Project,” “The Gray Man,” and “Spiderhead.” In addition, we are keeping an eye out for future original productions from Netflix, such as Slumberland, Falling For Christmas, and Boo.
With its interesting concept and star-studded ensemble, Day Shift is guaranteed to provide a vampire movie that will stick with audiences long after they leave the theatre.
First Kill On Netflix: Should You Stream It Or Skip it? What Our Critic Has To Say?
First Kill is an amazing teen supernatural drama. V.E. Schwab created this television series. The series was released on 10 June 2022. The movie was released on the platform Netflix. It is a vampire series. The series is full of blood-sucking supernatural creatures.
In this article, we will share the series First Kill on Netflix, whether you should stream it or skip it, and what our critic has to say? So if you all want to know more, please continue reading this article as we will share details about the First kill on Netflix.
Should You Stream It Or Skip It?
It would help if you watched this series, as it is full of blood-sucking supernatural creatures. First Kill is an amazing teen supernatural drama. The series has an amazing story and a gripping plot. It also has a great cast which includes talented actors.
The series is based on a book by Schwab, and they adapted the series very well. Everyone should watch the series, as the series is really good. The series is amazing, with a very gripping plot. The series has 8 episodes which are about 60 minutes per episode.
What Our Critic Has To Say?
The series is amazing and has a gripping plot. The series also has got some amazing characters.
The series is really good, and the reviews are also positive. It is an amazing series with great reviews. The series also made a great fan base due to its amazing storyline and gripping plot.
The Synopsis
The series revolves around a teenage vampire called Juliette, who has her turn to kill and become a more powerful vampire in the family and then she starts following Calliope, a new girl in town.
But here comes the twist of the story: Calliope is also a vampire hunter and belongs to a family of celebrated slayers. After this, both realise that none of them is easy to kill and too easy to fall for. The series has an amazing storyline and a gripping plot with an amazing cast. The series is really good, and the reviews are also positive.
The Cast
The series has an amazing cast that includes talented actors like Imani Lewis, Jonas Dylan Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Gracie Dzienny, Sarah Catherine, Will Swenson, Jason R. Moore, Aubin Wise, Philip Mulings Jr., Dylan McNamara, Mk XYZ.
The series has an amazing cast that includes talented actors like Imani Lewis, Jonas Dylan Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell, Gracie Dzienny, Sarah Catherine, Will Swenson, Jason R. Moore, Aubin Wise, Philip Mulings Jr., Dylan McNamara, Mk XYZ.
Dwyane Wade says he’s ‘afraid every moment’ trans daughter Zaya, 15, leaves the house
NBA superstar Dwyane Wade spoke out against the onslaught of laws targeting transgender youth, adding that he fears for the safety of his 15-year-old daughter Zaya, who’s trans, “every time she leaves the house.”
The three-time NBA champion and philanthropist was in New York City on Tuesday, as one of the speakers at the Time 100 Summit. When asked about his reaction to the ongoing attack on the rights of transgender youth by state lawmakers across the country, Wade said that it all felt like “a joke” — in a terrifying way.
“This is our life — we live this,” he told CNN’s Poppy Harlow. “And so when you’re out there making rules, and if you’re not experiencing this, or living this, and you are just there signing away and making laws, that’s not right,” he added, referring to lawmakers who continue to pass legislation affecting transgender youth.
Both Wade and his wife, Hollywood powerhouse Gabriell Union, have been outspoken LGBTQ allies and fierce trans rights advocates ever since Zaya announced that she was going to start living as her true self, about two years ago.
Speaking passionately about the issue, the 40-year-old sports great added that politicians who don’t understand families with trans kids have no business passing laws that directly affect transgender youth.
“Come and live a day in my world, with my daughter,” he said “Come and see how it is to walk through this world as her.”
To Wade, it feels like “we’re losing the human side of us,” he continued, adding that he’s constantly worried for his daughter’s safety.
“As blessed as it is for my daughter to have parents who can support her, I’m still afraid every moment she leaves the house,” he said. “And not just because of gun violence, but because of the way people perceive her in this world.”
According to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, there are more than 320 anti-LGBTQ bills currently under consideration in state legislatures across the country. Of those, at least 140 directly affect trans people. Most of them focus on trans youth, banning kids from participating in sports or even receiving gender-affirming health care.
On Monday, Louisiana became the 18th state to bar transgender girls and women from competing in school sports aligned with their gender identity, according to the Movement Advancement Project.
Physical Season 2 Episode 2: June 10 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More
Physical on Apple TV is fantastic, original, exciting, eye-catching witty and dark. We have never seen anything like this show, and it is truly a unique show that keeps you wondering what will happen next. In addition, we love the way physical takes on the taboo topic of anorexia and body dysmorphia.
The depiction of the mental health battle the main character faces is so close to the truth you feel what the character is going through. Everything about this show has you wanting more. The visuals, costumes, music UGH WE LOVE IT! The acting in this show is spot on, and We hope to see some awards for this show in the future!! Highly recommended!
This show feels like ‘the little show that could. And we mean that in a good way. It has all the right ingredients in all the right places. It’s nostalgic, quirky, dark, funny, charming and disarming. It is honest and truthfully reflects the inner dialogue that goes on inside the head of someone who battles with their relationship to their body and food and their inner power.
Cast
Rose Byrne is perfectly cast in the role of a beautiful and beautifully self tortured middle-aged wife/mother who is trying so hard to keep herself and her family together while battling personal demons. Casting an “attractive” woman, who on the outside looks like she has no cause for insecurities, makes her self-loathing inner monologue hit home even more because, well, “pretty people aren’t supposed to feel bad about themselves”.
Sheila strives to empower herself and begins to look at her life differently; she starts to make the changes necessary to grow into herself, even if that self has a manipulative dark side. The character development is warmly surprising and contrary to some professional reviewers.
It nailed the truth about this subject. Even the tiny details of someone from the outside noticing the small patch of worn down skin on her knuckle, teeth marks from throwing up. It is brave and unique, has a cracking soundtrack and, quite frankly, is an absolute triumph!!!. We feel like Physical nails the details of dealing with a damaging psychological disorder and gives those who have suffered an outlet. Physical reminds us a bit of Breaking Bad; it shows the shadowy side of suburbia and how dark harmless-seeming characters can go when ambition takes over.
Where To Watch?
You can find it and watch it on Apple TV.
Release Date
It is going to release it’s episode 2 of season 2 on July 10 at 9pm (PT) / 12am (ET) / 5am (GMT).
