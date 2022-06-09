Kenta Maeda moves rehab from Fort Myers to Minneapolis

The Twins’ depleted starting rotation will soon receive much-needed fortifications.

Joe Ryan (COVID-19) will head over to Lowertown to rehab with the Saints on Thursday, and a day later, Josh Winder (shoulder), who has started and relieved for the Twins this season, will make his way to St. Paul for what is expected to be a two-inning rehab outing.

If all goes well, they’ll soon rejoin the active roster after that.

Another member of the Twins’ rotation has rejoined the team, too, though he’s still far from being activated.

That would be Kenta Maeda, who is in the midst of rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. The possibility remains that he can come back toward the end of the season, though Maeda was quick to say that he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself and his focus now is on the rehab process and not the return.

“This is a rehab that we know takes time and you have to be patient,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “There’s no way to speed up some of these things. We wish there was, but everything that we could ask from a player as far as the work that they put in, we get from Kenta.”

Maeda has been throwing from 120 feet and expects to be around his teammates for good until he’s ready to head out to throw live batting practice and then participate in rehab starts. Maeda said he expects to start throwing off the mound in two or three weeks.

While he said he had fun in Fort Myers, Fla., where the Twins have their facility, he’s relishing being around his teammates once again.

“I’m simply happy to be back, seeing the guys, to simply be around with them,” Maeda said through interpreter Daichi Sekizaki. “Just to be able to continue the same program at the big-league stadium gets me going. (It’s) very exciting.”

The starter had Tommy John surgery at the beginning of September, and his surgeon inserted an internal brace, which, among other things, can lead to a shorter recovery period.

“Last year, the 2021 year, was just so painful and there was just so much discomfort,” Maeda said. “Anything after that feels great. There’s no mind of being worried.”

FORMER TWINS RETURN

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was a Twin for little over a day, but though the Twins immediately flipped him to New York after acquiring him from the Rangers, the shortstop remains thankful to his former team.

“Just leaving Texas, I was really happy,” Kiner-Falefa said. “To go to Minnesota, it was a great organization. I was really excited to start, to play here and just for them to get me out of Texas, that meant a lot to me. I was really happy. I’m really happy to be back — even if it was just one day.”

The day after the Twins traded catcher Mitch Garver to the Rangers to acquire Kiner-Falefa, the infielder showed up in Fort Myers, started his physical, met his new teammates and coaches and began to unpack. By 11 p.m. that night, general manager Thad Levine was calling to tell him news of another trade; the Twins sent Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.

But despite the unique circumstances, he had only positive things to say about the Twins. His preference was to remain at shortstop and the Rangers had just signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to megadeals before the lockout, pushing him off the position. The Twins acquired him to fill their hole at shortstop and while they didn’t keep him, he wound up in a situation in New York where he has that opportunity.

The Twins wound up doing pretty well in that deal, acquiring Sánchez and Urshela and then taking the money they saved from Josh Donaldson with Kiner-Falefa and using it to sign Carlos Correa.

Before Correa signed, Donaldson had been the highest-paid free agent in team history and while the Twins traded him with two years left on his deal, the third baseman said he had “no regrets” about his time in Minnesota.

“They’re in a good position now and I’m in a good position here with the New York Yankees,” Donaldson said.

BRIEFLY

Correa was activated from the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday and Jermaine Palacios was returned to Triple-A. Also, reliever Juan Minaya was designated for assignment and the Twins selected Jharel Cotton’s contract. … Reliever Cody Stashak is headed for season-ending shoulder labrum surgery after receiving a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. … Jorge Alcala felt increased stiffness in his right elbow after beginning a rehab assignment in Fort Myers. His throwing progression is on pause.