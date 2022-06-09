News
Kenta Maeda moves rehab from Fort Myers to Minneapolis
The Twins’ depleted starting rotation will soon receive much-needed fortifications.
Joe Ryan (COVID-19) will head over to Lowertown to rehab with the Saints on Thursday, and a day later, Josh Winder (shoulder), who has started and relieved for the Twins this season, will make his way to St. Paul for what is expected to be a two-inning rehab outing.
If all goes well, they’ll soon rejoin the active roster after that.
Another member of the Twins’ rotation has rejoined the team, too, though he’s still far from being activated.
That would be Kenta Maeda, who is in the midst of rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. The possibility remains that he can come back toward the end of the season, though Maeda was quick to say that he doesn’t want to get ahead of himself and his focus now is on the rehab process and not the return.
“This is a rehab that we know takes time and you have to be patient,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “There’s no way to speed up some of these things. We wish there was, but everything that we could ask from a player as far as the work that they put in, we get from Kenta.”
Maeda has been throwing from 120 feet and expects to be around his teammates for good until he’s ready to head out to throw live batting practice and then participate in rehab starts. Maeda said he expects to start throwing off the mound in two or three weeks.
While he said he had fun in Fort Myers, Fla., where the Twins have their facility, he’s relishing being around his teammates once again.
“I’m simply happy to be back, seeing the guys, to simply be around with them,” Maeda said through interpreter Daichi Sekizaki. “Just to be able to continue the same program at the big-league stadium gets me going. (It’s) very exciting.”
The starter had Tommy John surgery at the beginning of September, and his surgeon inserted an internal brace, which, among other things, can lead to a shorter recovery period.
“Last year, the 2021 year, was just so painful and there was just so much discomfort,” Maeda said. “Anything after that feels great. There’s no mind of being worried.”
FORMER TWINS RETURN
Isiah Kiner-Falefa was a Twin for little over a day, but though the Twins immediately flipped him to New York after acquiring him from the Rangers, the shortstop remains thankful to his former team.
“Just leaving Texas, I was really happy,” Kiner-Falefa said. “To go to Minnesota, it was a great organization. I was really excited to start, to play here and just for them to get me out of Texas, that meant a lot to me. I was really happy. I’m really happy to be back — even if it was just one day.”
The day after the Twins traded catcher Mitch Garver to the Rangers to acquire Kiner-Falefa, the infielder showed up in Fort Myers, started his physical, met his new teammates and coaches and began to unpack. By 11 p.m. that night, general manager Thad Levine was calling to tell him news of another trade; the Twins sent Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees in exchange for Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela.
But despite the unique circumstances, he had only positive things to say about the Twins. His preference was to remain at shortstop and the Rangers had just signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to megadeals before the lockout, pushing him off the position. The Twins acquired him to fill their hole at shortstop and while they didn’t keep him, he wound up in a situation in New York where he has that opportunity.
The Twins wound up doing pretty well in that deal, acquiring Sánchez and Urshela and then taking the money they saved from Josh Donaldson with Kiner-Falefa and using it to sign Carlos Correa.
Before Correa signed, Donaldson had been the highest-paid free agent in team history and while the Twins traded him with two years left on his deal, the third baseman said he had “no regrets” about his time in Minnesota.
“They’re in a good position now and I’m in a good position here with the New York Yankees,” Donaldson said.
BRIEFLY
Correa was activated from the COVID-19 injured list on Wednesday and Jermaine Palacios was returned to Triple-A. Also, reliever Juan Minaya was designated for assignment and the Twins selected Jharel Cotton’s contract. … Reliever Cody Stashak is headed for season-ending shoulder labrum surgery after receiving a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache. … Jorge Alcala felt increased stiffness in his right elbow after beginning a rehab assignment in Fort Myers. His throwing progression is on pause.
News
In his biggest ‘Jeopardy!’ win yet, MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic takes home $35,600
On his third day competing on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday, Minneapolis meteorologist Eric Ahasic had his biggest win yet, taking home $35,600 for a three-day total of $75,601.
In an understatement, host Mayim Bialik opened the episode by saying Ahasic’s week is “off to a great start.” On Monday, he defeated reigning champion Ryan Long, who won nearly $300,000 over the course of 16 games. And it’s worth noting Ahasic has already taken home a quarter of Long’s winnings.
Early on in the first round, Ahasic found himself mostly ahead of his competitors, a Canadian graphic designer a high school math teacher from Los Angeles, excelling in recent slang and sports. He also gave a shout out to the annual walking cat tour in the Wedge neighborhood where he lives.
As he did on Tuesday, Ahasic found the first of three Daily Doubles. In a true Daily Double, he hit $4,000 with the correct question in the French kings category. Even as the first round got more competitive by the end, Ahasic finished it with $6,600, ahead of his showmates at $3,800 and $800.
In the second round, Ahasic’s total skyrocketed, in part thanks to him finding two Daily Doubles in a row. He earned $7,000 in the elements category and $5,000 for a question about a saint.
Once again, Ahasic entered Final Jeopardy! with enough money ($30,600) to ensure a win over the teacher ($3,600) and graphic designer ($11,800).
The answer in the American history topic: “A participant in this 1773 event recalled, ‘Some of our numbers jumped into the hold … I never labored harder in my life.’ ” Ahasic’s correct response, the Boston Tea Party, earned him another $5,000.
A meteorologist at the Chanhassen office of the National Weather Service, the 32-year-old Ahasic has been a fan of “Jeopardy!” since he was a teen and finally landed on the show after applying annually for 15 years. His fourth episode airs at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on KARE 11.
News
Actor McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House
By AAMER MADHANI
WASHINGTON (AP) — Academy Award–winning actor Matthew McConaughey made an appearance at the White House Tuesday to call on Congress to “reach a higher ground” and pass gun control legislation in honor of the children and teachers killed in last month’s shooting rampage at an elementary school in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.
In a highly personal 22-minute speech, McConaughey exhorted a gridlocked Congress to pass gun reforms that can save lives without infringing on Second Amendment rights.
McConaughey, a gun owner himself, used his star power to make an argument for legislation in a fashion that the Biden administration has not been able to muster, offering a clear connection to the small Texas town and vividly detailing the sheer loss of the 19 children and two teachers in the second worst mass school shooting in U.S. history.
He specifically called on Congress to bolster background checks for gun purchases and raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15-style rifle to 21 from 18.
“We want secure and safe schools and we want gun laws that won’t make it so easy for the bad guys to get the damn guns,” McConaughey said.
McConaughey, who earlier this year considered a run for governor of Texas before taking a pass, met briefly in private with President Joe Biden before addressing the White House press corps from the James Brady briefing room.
McConaughey has also met with key lawmakers this week, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee that handles gun legislation, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, and the panel’s ranking Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa.
Also Tuesday, the son of Ruth Whitfield, an 86-year-old woman killed when a gunman opened fire in a racist attack on Black shoppers in Buffalo, New York, last month, called on Congress to act against the “cancer of white supremacy” and the nation’s epidemic of gun violence.
“Is there nothing that you personally are willing to do to stop the cancer of white supremacy and the domestic terrorism it inspires?” Garnell Whitfield Jr. asked members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
McConaughey, who declined to take questions, spoke of his own connections to the town. He said his mother taught kindergarten less than a mile from Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, the site of the May 24 shooting. He also noted that Uvalde was the place where he was taught about responsibilities that come with gun ownership.
“Uvalde is where I was taught to revere the power and the capability of the tool that we call a gun,” he said.
McConaughey said he and his wife drove back to Uvalde on the day after the shooting and spent time with the families of some of the victims and others directly affected by the rampage.
He said every parent he spoke to expressed that “they want their children’s dreams to live on.”
“They want to make their loss of life matter,” McConaughey said.
He related the personal stories of a number of the victims.
He told the story of Maite Rodriguez, an aspiring marine biologist. McConaughey’s wife, Camila, sitting nearby, held a pair of green Converse sneakers resembling those that the girl often wore.
McConaughey said the sneakers “turned out to be the only clear evidence that could identify her after the shooting.”
He held up artwork from Alithia Ramirez, who dreamed of attending art school in Paris. And then there was Eliahna “Ellie” Garcia, who loved dancing and church and already knew how to drive tractors. Ellie was looking forward to reading a Bible verse at an upcoming church service when she was killed.
McConaughey acknowledged that gun legislation would not end mass shootings but suggested that steps can be taken to lessen the chances of such tragedies happening so frequently.
“We need to invest in mental healthcare. We need safer schools. We need to restrain sensationalized media coverage. We need to restore our family values. We need to restore our American values and we need responsible gun ownership,” McConaughey said.
“Is this a cure-all? Hell no, but people are hurting.”
___
Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.
__
In a version of this story published June 7, 2022, The Associated Press quoted McConaughey saying his wife Camila was holding a pair of sneakers worn by a girl who died in the attack. The shoes were similar, but they were not the girl’s sneakers.
News
Correction: Texas School Shooting-McConaughey story
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published June 7, 2022, about the Texas school shooting, The Associated Press quoted actor Matthew McConaughey as saying that his wife Camila, sitting nearby in the White House briefing room, was holding a pair of sneakers worn by a girl who died in the attack. The shoes were similar, but they were not the girl’s sneakers.
Kenta Maeda moves rehab from Fort Myers to Minneapolis
In his biggest ‘Jeopardy!’ win yet, MN meteorologist Eric Ahasic takes home $35,600
Actor McConaughey calls for gun legislation at White House
Correction: Texas School Shooting-McConaughey story
Letters: Pause the Cleveland Avenue project and reconsider it. We don’t need to kill that many trees
Virtual Sex – How the Tech-Savvy Get Frisky
Former UF guard Taurean Green back to provide bridge to Gators’ glory days
Charles M. Blow: Career advice from a career in the trenches
ZOOM UP Your Virtual Presentations
Here are five things we learned from the Vikings in the spring
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022