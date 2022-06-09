Blockchain
LBank Exchange Will List Source Token (SRCX) On June 10, 2022
LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Source Token (SRCX) on June 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SRCX/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 10, 2022.
As a global DeFinTech firm, Source Protocol’s ecosystem has been developed to play an integral role in powering the Web3 economy and beyond. Equipped with a full DeFi Suite for lending, borrowing, earning, and staking, various Enterprise Integration Solutions, and more, Source provides its users and institutional clients with seamless access to next-generation finance. Its native utility token Source Token (SRCX) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 10, 2022, to further expand Source Protocol’s global reach and help achieve its vision.
Introducing Source Protocol
Source Protocol is a multi-chain and interoperable DeFinTech ecosystem designed for retail users and enterprises alike to easily adopt and implement the latest advancements in Web3 financial technology. The protocol is composed of a “Toolbox” where users can conveniently access the best that DeFi has to offer – like borrowing, lending, staking, liquidity pooling, and more – in one seamless hub committed to security, solvency and sustainability.
The Source team has a combined 35 years of experience in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency markets and its founders have been active in the space since 2013. With a team of seasoned finance professionals, developers and DeFinTech experts, Source is dedicated to fostering financial sovereignty by making traditional financial services accessible, efficient and private.
Source commits to building on, integrating with and implementing the most efficient, compatible, and adaptable tech as the space evolves over time. With a vision of creating a continuously evolving and all-encompassing DeFinTech solution, Source is creating an ecosystem to fuel unlimited DeFi participation from all corners of the market.
About SRCX Token
SRCX is the first product of many that will be released by Source Protocol throughout 2022. It is a smart contract utility token with a built-in automation fee that is used for passive participation in DeFi within the Source Marketplace. The automation fee is used to produce two types of rewards, Loyalty Echoes and Yield Echoes. Loyalty Echoes are generated with every transaction on the network. A transaction Echo occurs whenever a buy, sell, or transfer is initiated. Yield Echoes are produced by an automated Defi process that is integrated into the Source Marketplace.
The Source Marketplace is a peer to peer lending and borrowing platform that allows users to participate in multi-level defi processes, using smart contracts that allow them to retain full custody of their assets. The automation convenience SRCX token allows makes it easy to access DeFi yields of the Source Marketplace by simply holding. This allows for anyone regardless of crypto expertise to benefit from complex DeFi processes.
The automation fee that makes SRCX Echo Rewards possible will be reduced algorithmically as transaction volume on the network increases and hits various milestones. SRCX also has a deflationary burn mechanism that sends tokens to a dead wallet (no private keys) every transaction. The burn function can be turned off during promotions which then increases Echo Rewards for all holders. Echo Rewards are only supported for wallets holding SRCX on the Binance Smart Chain. Centralized exchanges will not have support of the automation fee and therefore cannot contribute or benefit from the automated DeFi processes.
Since SRCX is the first utility token to launch from the Source Protocol ecosystem, it will allow all holders the opportunity to be positioned for future Source Airdrops.
One of the most innovative aspects of SRCX is that it has been designed to accumulate solvent value backing. A portion of every automation fee is sent to a self compounding liquidity pool within the Source Marketplace that continuously grows in trusted stablecoin assets like USDC. This results in a constant accumulation of solvent value backing of SRCX that is live audited and can be verified on the blockchain.
Overall SRCX is a highly rewarding and dynamic automated DeFi token, the first of its kind to have multi rewards from automated DeFi processes, a deflationary burn mechanism, solvent growth backing, and a self adjusting transaction fee.
Based on BEP-20, SRCX has a total supply of 500 million (i.e. 500,000,000) tokens. 40% of the total supply was burned at genesis, making the remaining circulating supply 300,000,000. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on June 10, 2022, investors who are interested in Source Protocol investment can easily buy and sell SRCX on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of SRCX token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.
With 12 Key Measures of Prices, Truflation’s Revamped Dashboard 2.0 Independently and Accurately Assesses Real-Time Inflation Rates
Truflation’s newly revamped dashboard provides data on 12 key cost categories to more accurately measure inflation rates as compared to many government consumer price indicators
Truflation, a decentralized, blockchain-based inflation index initiative, has announced the release of a new and redesigned UI for its dashboard, complete with a new set of features, functions, and capabilities. This new “Dashboard 2.0” revises the six standard expenditure categories used by many official government consumer price indexes (CPIs) and adds six new categories as well, bringing the total number of cost categories covered by the platform to 12.
With this new update, Truflation hopes to significantly improve the accuracy and relevance of inflation data that is available to private and public markets and enterprises. Truflation has also revised the respective weights of each cost category to more accurately reflect changing tastes, trends, and macroeconomic movements that affect consumer spending behavior.
The release of Dashboard 2.0 is a major development that takes Truflation away from the current CPI model which uses only six cost categories to cover all areas of consumer spending. By breaking up these major cost categories, revising the weights of each category, and adding new categories that are relevant to today’s consumers, Truflation hopes to provide users with better and deeper data insights, more comprehensive and accurate breakdowns of price changes, and independent assessments of price action in the categories that matter most to people and businesses – all securely and transparently stored and provisioned to users via the blockchain.
Stefan Rust, the Founder of Truflation, commented on the new update by saying: “The release of Dashboard 2.0 will represent a huge leap for Truflation. Our goal is to provide the best economic insights possible to users all around the world. With independent demographic data, more relevant cost categories, and real-time data feeds from a wide range of reliable providers, we can provide direct and accurate information on what households actually spend money on. We can also measure inflation more accurately. This information can then be used for everything from procurement to supply chain optimization to resource planning, marketing, pricing, and more. We are excited about expanding into new markets and bringing this value-added service to people and businesses operating in a wide range of different industries.”
Mr. Rust is a former CEO of Bitcoin.com and has an exceptionally talented team with over five decades of data science experience working on Truflation. The team recently acquired a vast data trove on global household expenditure data. This data will be used to build Truflation’s index of what households actually buy and spend money on throughout the year. Since Truflation can update data weights in real-time based on newer data, it can accurately calculate inflation rates for different geographic areas and provide deeper insight into the 12 key cost categories of consumer spending.
Thanks to standardization and seamless integration with data feeds, Truflation’s indices can be easily scaled and rolled out across different countries, markets, and geographies using the same reliable methodology. Cost categories and basket weights can also be adjusted and updated over time to improve both the accuracy of results and comparability across different regions and time periods. This level of flexibility and relevance is in contrast with many current systems that use non-standard approaches to calculating inflation rates, which makes comparisons and analysis harder to perform.
At present, Truflation uses consumer data for multiple household income levels and uses census, mini-census, and consumer and merchant surveys for price information, which makes Truflation’s empirical data not only very granular but highly comprehensive as well.
Ethereum Eyes Strong Reversal, Why Dips Could Be Limited
Ethereum is showing positive signs above $1,720 against the US Dollar. ETH could start a strong increase if there is a clear move above the $1,850 resistance.
- Ethereum remained well supported above the $1,720 support zone.
- The price is now trading below $1,820 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,815 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair might start a strong increase if there is a clear move above the $1,850 resistance zone.
Ethereum Price Holds Support
Ethereum remained well supported above the $1,720 support zone. A base was formed near $1,725 and there was a fresh increase.
The price spiked above the $1,800 resistance level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the price struggled to gain pace above the $1,850 level. A high was formed near $1,875 and the price corrected gains. It is now consolidating above the $1,770 level.
The recent low was formed near $1,753 before the price climbed above $1,780. Ether price is now trading below $1,820 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,810 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $1,815 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,875 swing high to $1,753 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The next major resistance is near the $1,830 level. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,875 swing high to $1,753 low. The main resistance is near the $1,850 level. A clear move above the $1,850 resistance might start a strong increase.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,850 resistance, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,770 zone.
The next major support is near the $1,720 level. A close below the $1,720 support could increase selling pressure. In the stated case, the price could slide towards the $1,650 support zone in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now near the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,720
Major Resistance Level – $1,850
Bitcoin Stuck In Key Range, Why A Major Breakout Is Possible
Bitcoin is holding the key $29,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC must clear the $31,500 resistance zone to start a major increase in the near term.
- Bitcoin is showing a few positive signs above the $29,500 support zone.
- The price is now trading below the $30,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $31,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a strong increase if there is a clear move above the $31,500 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Remains In A Range
Bitcoin price attempted a fresh increase above the $31,200 and $31,500 resistance levels. However, the bears were active near the $31,500 zone. A high was formed near $31,550 and the price corrected gains.
There was a move below the $31,000 and $30,500 support levels. A low was formed near $29,848 and the price is now consolidating in a range. There was a recovery above the $30,000 resistance zone. The price spiked above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $31,550 high to $29,848 low.
However, the price struggled near the $30,700 level. Bitcoin is now trading below the $30,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $30,400 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The first major resistance is near the $30,850 level. The main resistance is near the $31,250 level. There is also a major contracting triangle forming with resistance near $31,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $31,250 resistance level could send the price further higher. The next major resistance might be $32,000. Any more gains might call for a trend change and a move towards the $33,200 level.
Downside Break in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $31,250 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $30,000 level.
The next major support is near the $29,850 level. The main support is still near the $29,500 zone. A downside break below the $29,500 support may perhaps spark another decline. In the stated case, the price could dive towards the $28,500 support zone in the near term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now just below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $30,000, followed by $29,500.
Major Resistance Levels – $30,400, $30,850 and $31,250.
