Michigan GOP candidate charged for role in Capitol riot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, was charged with a misdemeanor Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Kelley was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said.
There was no immediate comment from Kelley’s campaign.
Kelley’s participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been widely known. In a court document, federal investigators filed photos of him in a baseball cap worn backward, trying to rally the pro-Donald Trump crowd.
Kelley is one of five candidates on the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Odeya Rush: Where Have You Seen Her Before? Is She Dating Someone Currently?
Odeya Rush was born in Haifa, Israel. She is best known for her work as an actress. Odeya will be 26 in 337 days. She was born on May 12, 1997, making her age 26. She moved to the U.S. when she was nine, and her first role on T.V. was when she was thirteen.
New celebrities are usually at the centre of many dating news and scandals. Most people want to know if Odeya Rush is single or if she has a boyfriend and who that boyfriend is. We’re here to clear up and put to rest rumours about Odeya’s boyfriends and love life.
Her Biography
Odeya was born in the Millennials Generation. The Ox is her zodiac animal, and the Beaver is her spirit animal.
Taurus is the star sign of people born on May 12.
The Odd Life of Timothy Green, where she played Joni Jerome, made her famous when she was only 13. In We Are What We Are, she played Alyce. In The Giver, she played Fiona. She played Hannah in Goosebumps. She won the Most Popular Breakout Star Teen Choice Award in 2014. Rush has two sets of identical twin brothers, for a total of six brothers.
Family Ethnicity And Education
Odeya Rush was born in Haifa, Israel, on May 12, 1997. She is the daughter of Shlomo Rushinek, her father, and Maia Greenfeld, her mother. Alabama was where her father worked as a security consultant. When translated from Hebrew, the meaning of her name, Odeya, is “Thank God.” There are a total of six brothers in her family.
It is unknown what her brothers’ names are; however, her two oldest brothers may be found in Israel, and her other four brothers, both sets of twins, can be found living in California.
Her father was offered a position as a security consultant in Alabama, so the family uprooted and went to the United States. She was born in Israel and has Israeli citizenship, besides being of Ashkenazi Jewish descent. Since she was a youngster, she has always had a strong interest in the arts; when she was only eight years old, she created and starred in her very own play that she also performed.
After completing his education at the N.E, Miles Jewish Day School in Birmingham, Alabama, Rush went on to complete his formal education at the Midland Public School in Midland, New Jersey.
Career, Salary And Net worth
When we talk about Odeya Rush’s career path, we should mention that she began her professional life as a model before transitioning into acting. She has been featured in major advertising campaigns and campaigns for fashion labels such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Gap, Tommy Hilfiger, and Guess, among others.
She made her debut in the acting profession in 2010, when she appeared in an episode of the popular television series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in the recurring character of Hannah Milner. In the Disney film The Odd Life of Timothy Green, directed by Peter Hedges, she had a memorable performance as Joni Jerome in 2012. This film was released in 2012.
She played the role of Fiona in the science fiction movie The Giver, which was released in 2014. InStyle magazine has recognised her as one of Hollywood’s newest leading women, making her one of two Israeli actors to get this honour. She made her debut in the role of Ashley Burwood in the comedy film See You in Valhalla in 2015.
Holding Patterns was released in 2016, and Rush starred in the role of Amber in the film. According to the statistics from the year 2022, she is expected to have a net worth of half a million dollars due to the success she has had in her chosen professional path.
Who Is Odeya Rush Dating?
According to the information that we have on file, the Israeli actress is now unattached at the age of 25. When it comes to the details of her private life, Odeya Rush chooses to keep a low profile and prioritises avoiding being seen by the general public. Odeya may be seeing someone in secret, but the facts of their relationship have not been made public yet, so it is possible that she is not officially seeing anybody. Therefore, it is most likely not a good idea to leap to conclusions.
Odeya Rush’s Boyfriend And Dating History
Certain details concerning Odeya Rush’s previous partnerships and relationships are unknown. Although it is typically not difficult to figure out who Odeya is seeing, keeping track of her breakups, hookups, and flings may be more difficult. Even in the year 2022, celebrities continue to surprise us with the degree to which they guard the privacy of their lives.
At the very least, Odeya Rush had a handful of romantic partners. She does not have any children. Odeya Rush has never been involved in a relationship before.
Iran pulls UN nuke cameras in possible ‘fatal blow’ to deal
By JON GAMBRELL and PHILIPP-MORITZ JENNE
VIENNA (AP) — Iran has started removing 27 surveillance cameras from nuclear sites across the country, the head of the U.N. atomic watchdog said Thursday, warning this could deal a “fatal blow” to the tattered nuclear deal as Tehran enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.
The development comes a day after the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors censured Tehran for failing to provide “credible information” over man-made nuclear material found at three undeclared sites in the country.
It also follows months of deadlocked over stalled talks aimed at restoring the Islamic Republic’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Tensions remain high across the wider Middle East over the accord’s collapse as U.S. sanctions and rising global food prices choke Iran’s ailing economy, putting further pressure on its government and its people.
“This, of course, poses a serious challenge to our ability to continue working there,” warned Rafael Mariano Grossi, the IAEA’s director-general.
He added that if an agreement cannot be reached to restore the cameras in three to four weeks, “this would be a fatal blow” to Iran’s tattered nuclear deal. Already, Grossi warned that without the cameras, Iran could make centrifuges and divert them to unknown locations.
”When we lose this, then it’s anybody’s guess,” he added.
Iran did not immediately acknowledge it was removing the 27 cameras, though it earlier threatened it could take more punitive steps. State media aired footage Thursday of workers disconnected two IAEA cameras from power.
“We hope that they come to their senses and respond to Iran’s cooperation with cooperation,” Behrouz Kamalvandi, an Iranian nuclear program spokesman, said Wednesday of the IAEA officials. “It is not acceptable that they show inappropriate behavior while Iran continues to cooperate.”
Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi struck a much more combative tone Thursday while visiting the central city of Shahr-e Kord.
“Do you assume that we withdraw because of resolutions?” he asked. “In the name of God and in the name of the nation, Iran will not withdraw from its stance a single step.”
Grossi made the comments at a suddenly called news conference in Vienna, standing next to an example of the cameras installed across Iran. Iran will remove IAEA cameras from sites, including in Tehran, the underground Natanz nuclear enrichment facility, the facility in Isfahan and the Arak heavy water reactor in Khondab, he said.
“Forty-something” IAEA cameras would remain active in Iran, Grossi said, though Tehran already has been withholding IAEA footage since February 2021 as a pressure tactic to restore the atomic accord.
“We are in a very tense situation with the negotiations on the revival of the (nuclear deal) at a low ebb,” Grossi added. “Now we are adding this to the picture; so, as you can see, it’s not a very nice one.”
On Wednesday, Iran said it shut off two devices that the IAEA uses to monitor enrichment at Natanz. Grossi acknowledged that Thursday, saying that among the devices being removed was the Online Enrichment Monitor and flowmeter. Those watch the enrichment of uranium gas through piping at enrichment facilities and allowed inspectors to remotely track its work.
Meanwhile, the IAEA earlier Thursday said Iran informed the agency that it planned to install two new cascades of the IR-6 at Natanz. A cascade is a series of centrifuges hooked together to rapidly spin uranium gas to enrich it.
An IR-6 centrifuge spins uranium 10 times faster than the first-generation centrifuges that Iran was once limited to under its nuclear deal with world powers. As of February, Iran already had been spinning a cascade of IR-6s at its underground facility at Fordo, according to the IAEA.
Iran earlier said it planned to install one cascade of IR-6s at Natanz. The IAEA said it “verified” the ongoing installation of that cascade Monday, while the installing of the newly promised two other cascades had yet to begin.
Iran and world powers agreed in 2015 to the nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord, raising tensions across the wider Middle East and sparking a series of attacks and incidents.
Talks in Vienna about reviving the deal have been stalled since April. Since the deal’s collapse, Iran has been running advanced centrifuges and rapidly growing stockpile of enriched uranium.
Nonproliferation experts warn Iran has enriched enough up to 60% purity — a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90% — to make one nuclear weapon should it decide to do so.
Iran insists its program is for peaceful purposes, though U.N. experts and Western intelligence agencies say Iran had an organized military nuclear program through 2003.
Building a nuclear bomb would still take Iran more time if it pursued a weapon, analysts say, though they warn Tehran’s advances make the program more dangerous. Israel has threatened in the past that it would carry out a preemptive strike to stop Iran — and already is suspected in a series of recent killings targeting Iranian officials.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised Wednesday’s IAEA board vote to censure Tehran as “a significant decision that exposes Iran’s true face.”
The “IAEA vote is a clear warning light to Iran: If Iran continues its activity, the leading countries must bring the matter back to the U.N. Security Council,” said Bennett, who made an unannounced trip Thursday to the United Arab Emirates.
The crisis risks escalating further, however.
On Wednesday night, a drone exploded in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil in the northern Kurdish region, slightly wounding three people and damaging cars and a nearby restaurant, officials said. The Iraqi Kurdish region’s directorate-general of counterterrorism alleged on Thursday that the Iran-backed militia Kataeb Hezbollah, or Hezbollah Brigades, launched the drone.
___
Gambrell reported from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
