News
Michigan GOP candidate Kelley charged for Capitol riot role
By ED WHITE and SARA BURNETT
DETROIT (AP) — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor and an ardent defender of former President Donald Trump, was charged with misdemeanors Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Kelley, 40, was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said.
His arrest came hours before the House committee investigating the insurrection holds a widely anticipated public hearing, showing never-seen video, audio and an array of evidence highlighting the deadly violence that erupted on Jan. 6, 2021.
There was no immediate comment from Kelley’s campaign.
Kelley has long acknowledged that he was at the insurrection but didn’t go inside the Capitol. In a court document, federal investigators filed photos of Kelley in a baseball cap worn backward, trying to rally the pro-Trump crowd.
Kelley was recorded on video, repeatedly waving to the crowd and directing them toward stairs leading into the building, the FBI said.
He used his phone to “film the crowd assaulting and pushing past U.S. Capitol police officers” and was in a crowd that climbed stairs to a Capitol entrance after causing police to retreat, the document states.
Kelley, a real estate broker who lives in Allendale Township, is accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission, according to the criminal complaint.
He is among more than 800 people who are facing criminal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. More than 300 people have pleaded guilty, largely to misdemeanor offenses punishable by no more than one year in prison. Some who’ve pleaded guilty to misdemeanors have gotten short stints behind bars while others have been sentenced to home confinement or probation.
In Michigan, Kelley is one of five candidates on the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.
His arrest further roils a GOP field that initially had 10 candidates. Five of them, including two front-runners, were dropped from the ballot because of forged signatures on their campaign petitions.
Kelley declined to participate in a Republican debate last week because organizers of the public policy conference on Mackinac Island required proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.
After the 2020 election, Kelley was a speaker at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Lansing, telling a lie that Trump won the election and that Democrats were trying to steal his victory. During the early months of the pandemic, he organized a protest at the Michigan Capitol, inviting heavily armed militias to gather inside the statehouse.
He has told The Associated Press that militia members are “law abiding, lawful citizens that love this country, and maybe you get a couple of them that are bad apples. Question for you is, are bad apples pretty much in everything that we have as far as groups?”
___
Burnett reported from Chicago. AP reporter Mike Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.
News
Lucy Hale: What is she doing right now in her life? What is her new Project?
Lucy Hale her full name is Karen Lucille Hale. She is an American-based actress, singer, and television personality. She was born on 14 June 1989 in Memphis, Tennessee, US. Her parents’ names are Julie Knight and Preston Hale.
Her Early Career
She started her career in 2003, Hale made her first appearance on television as a contestant in the Fox reality show American Juniors. Hale finished in fourth place in the reality show on July 30, 2003, and became part of a group of the same name made with the top 5 finishers (Chauncey Matthews, Daniell,e, White and Tori & Taylor Thompson). Unfortunately, the group disbanded in 2005, due to their self-titled studio album’s lackluster sales.
She then managed small roles on Drake & Josh, Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, The O.C, and How I met your mother. She made a guest appearance in the Disney show Wizard of Waverly Place.
In following years Hale made an appearance in NBC’s short-lived series Bionic Woman. Hale also plays the role of the younger sister of the title character Jaime Sommers (played by Michelle Ryan) Becca Sommers. The character was originally portrayed by Mae Whitman in an episode of the unaired pilot, after which Whitman gradually departed the series.
She got her breakthrough in 2009, she starred as Aria Montgomery in Pretty Little Liars, adapted from the book series of the same name by Sara Shepard. Gradually, the television series lasted seven seasons from 2010 to 2017, and Hale’s performance was praised by critics.
In the following years, she made great achievements in the industry.
Hale was cast as Melanie Cole in the supernatural horror film Fantasy Island of 2020. Next year, Hale grabbed the lead role in the romantic comedy film The Hating Game. The same year, Hale became a model and brand ambassador for the lingerie company Hunkemöller.
Awards
Lucy receives several awards and honors throughout her acting career.
In 2010, she won the Teen Choice Awards for Choice Summer TV Star Female in Pretty Little Liars. In 2011, she won the Young Hollywood Awards for Cast to Watch (with Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson & Shay Mitchell) for Pretty Little Liars. Teen Choice Awards Choice Summer TV Star:Female for Pretty Little Liars. In 2012 she won Teen Choice Awards, Choice TV Actress: Drama for Pretty Little Liars. In 2013 she won, Gracie Allen Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Female Rising Star in Pretty Little Liars and Teen Choice Awards Choice Summer TV Star: Female for Pretty Little Liars. Then, the Young Hollywood Awards, Crossover of the Year Herself. In 2014 she won the People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Cable TV Actress in Pretty Little Liars and Teen Choice Awards Choice TV Actress: Drama for Pretty Little Liars.
What is she doing right now in her life? What is her new Project?
According to sources, Pretty Little Liar star Lucy Hale can be working with Hating Games Director for Which Brings Me to You. This is a rom-com movie. At the Cannes film festival, Mister Smith seems to be pitching the Romantic comedy buyers. So, very soon she will be working or she already started working on his project.
The post Lucy Hale: What is she doing right now in her life? What is her new Project? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Stefan Bondy: Draymond Green has lost his focus and it is costing Warriors in these NBA Finals
Draymond Green has been superb lately at podcasting and plugging his podcast and crowning himself the New Media.
But as far as playing basketball? Let’s just say the New Media career might be fulltime pretty soon.
His performance Wednesday night was one for the sewer system, with Green managing just two points with six fouls as the Warriors dropped Game 3 to the Celtics, 116-100. His antics and emotion have long been a boost to the Warriors dynasty.
Also, at times, it’s been a detriment. Remember that suspension for flicking LeBron James in the groin? Not to be dramatic, but it possibly changed the course of NBA history.
In Game 2 against the Celtics, Green was credited with bullying the opponent into discomfort with hard fouls and trash talk. His calling cards. But two days later, the Celtics flipped the script and Green was useless.
“You just got to clock him one good time with a cheap shot, that’s all,” Charles Barkley said before the game while promoting his appearance at next month’s American Century celebrity golf tournament. “Draymond reminds me a lot of Dennis Rodman. Michael [Jordan] used to say to me, ‘Man, why do you do that?’ I said, ‘He cut all those antics out.’
“Every time I played against Dennis Rodman I would just knock the hell out of him early in the first quarter like, ‘hey, I’m not out here screwing around, I’m out here trying to play basketball.’ And I would just hit him as hard as I could and he would stop all those antics. And that’s what I would do to Draymond.”
Let’s face it, Green isn’t skilled enough with a basketball to leave on the court if he’s getting outworked. His shooting is way down from its peak six seasons ago, dropping from 39% from beyond the arc in 2015-16 to 29.6% this season.
In these Finals, Green is averaging (shield your eyes children) five points in 36 minutes on 26% shooting.
After the game, Green’s wife and teammates were complaining about the profane chants directed at the power forward, which came across as whining considering the Warriors were pummeled and Green has a long history of provocation.
Green, of course, addressed it all on his podcast within a few hours, which led to an interesting stat from StatMuse: “Draymond has more podcast episodes (3) than blocks (2) in this Finals.”
Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas said Green lost his focus.
“And where does that show up? That shows up in the box score in a game like [Game 3] where you played 34 minutes, you have four rebounds, three assists, and two points,” Thomas said on NBATV. “Draymond Green does that in a grade school game, not in the NBA Finals. So when you talk about focus, this is what the NBA Finals is about, and right now he has lost focus in terms of concentrating on beating the opponent.”
()
News
Now and Then Episode 6: June 10 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More
The soapy twists are truly making Now and Then a wild watch. Of course, there has been plenty to unpack withinside the first 3 episodes of Now and Then. And therefore, there are numerous paths that the display should take. Now and Then is a new edition of I Know What You Did Last Summer. With lengthy chapters and a set of secretive characters. This is a multi-layered mystery that explores the variations among adolescents and adulthood. However, below the veneer of soapy melodrama and mystery. At the center of this are a set of university buddies who locate their lives modified all the time while a weekend journey is going awry. One of them finally ends up dead… however why? Now, this interest goes to give up you in looking at the display.
This is a spoiler alert!! In episode four Flora exhibits that her brother devoted suicide after being imprisoned against the law, he didn’t commit it. As it becomes“wealthy kids” who framed him, Flora turns adamant that she can be able to show that there’s extra to this automobile crash. It’s discovered that Jessica didn’t die from accidents because of the automobile crash. Instead, a person murdered her. Flora correctly insects Marcos’s house, although after gaining knowledge of Daniela become being blackmailed, she guidelines him out as being a suspect in Daniela’s death. Whilst closely drunk, Hugo calls Flora moments earlier than he crashes.
Cast
The solid consists of gifted stars like Mateo Guerrero, Marina da Tavira, Maribel Vedrú, José Maria Yazpik, Manolo Cardona, Soledad Villamil, an,d plenty of different actors. All the actors have carried out an extraordinary process in portraying their characters. In the approaching episode, Pedro faces a predicament approximately his political future; Sofia reaches a breaking point; Flora’s techniques are questioned.
Where to watch?
You can locate it on Apple TV+
When to watch?
The 6th episode, titled “A Good Day to Give Thanks”, is scheduled to be most desirable on Apple TV+ on Friday, June 10th, 2022, in the dead of night PT. Now, after which collection opens to be remembered, even though now no longer for satisfying reasons. On a night time rapidly after their university graduation, six buddies head to the seashore with beers for a bonfire.
The incident weighs on the survivors for years after, derailing their lives and lingering their nightmares — which might be why they don’t appear bowled over while, on the eve of their 20-12 months magnificence reunion, they acquire blackmail threats from a person claiming to recognize what went down that night time.
The post Now and Then Episode 6: June 10 Release, Time, Where To Watch And More appeared first on Gizmo Story.
