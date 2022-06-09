News
Minnesota state parks, recreation areas offering free admission this Saturday
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas this Saturday.
This “Free Park Day” is one of four held each year on which the DNR waives the requirement for a vehicle permit to enter state parks and recreation areas. The entrance fee waiver does not include activities like camping, rentals or tours.
“Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round to provide places for people to recharge from life’s everyday demands and be surrounded by the beauty of nature,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “We hope that visitors who go to a state park or recreation area for the first time on Free Park Day will have fun and want to come back.”
The upcoming Free Park Day coincides with National Get Outdoors Day. More than 40 special programs are being offered in state parks and recreation areas throughout Minnesota. For a complete list of programs, with times and locations, visit the DNR’s events calendar at dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/events.html. All programs are free, but some require preregistration.
For more information, email [email protected] or call 888-646-6367 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday or 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Nestor Cortes gives up two homers, season-high four runs as Yankees fall to Twins, 8-1
MINNEAPOLIS — Even the ace, Nestor Cortes, was not working right Wednesday night. And the offense wasn’t able to pick up the pieces after the Yankees’ best pitcher this season had an off night. Cortes allowed a season-high four runs as the Bombers lost to the Twins 8-1 at Target Field.
It was the first loss in eight games for the Yankees (40-16), who will play the Twins (33-25) Thursday night to decide the series. The Bombers have not lost a series since dropping both games of a doubleheader to the White Sox on May 22. They have lost just two series this season.
After a spectacular run through the rotation, in which each Yankees starter went at least seven innings and allowed one earned run or less, the last two nights have been a struggle for the Yankees starters. Jameson Taillon, who had taken a perfect game into the eighth inning last week, couldn’t get out of the fifth Tuesday night. He had the benefit of the offense teeing off on the Twins pitching and picking him up.
Wednesday night, Chris Archer, who saw the Yankees a lot with the Rays, shut down the Bombers offense. The righty held the Yanks to a run on two hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out two.
The Bombers had the bases loaded in the fourth with two walks and a fielder’s choice and Gleyber Torres grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Cortes had his worst start of his season, going just 4.1 innings. The 27-year-old allowed a season-high four runs on seven hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out three. Cortes had nine swings-and-misses, four on his cutter.
Two of those hits were home runs, the first time this season Cortes had allowed multiple homers in a start.
The left-hander had not given up more than three earned runs since Aug. 10, 2021 against the Royals. The four runs the Twins scored on him snapped a streak of 19 straight starts having allowed three earned runs or less. He got through the Twins lineup unscathed the first time.
The second time, however, Bryan Buxton jumped him. He gave up back-to-back singles to Buxton and Carlos Correa to lead off the fourth inning. Buxton scored on Gio Urshela’s fly ball to right, which Giancarlo Stanton let drop in front of him. First baseman Jose Miranda singled in Correa on a ground ball to third base.
Ryan Jeffers led off the fifth with a 440-foot homer and Buxton hit a one-out, 424-foot homer after him.
That was it for Cortes, with the Yankees looking for ways to manage his workload.
The Yankees aren’t “concerned” about Cortes’ innings this season, but are very aware that he pitched 108 innings between the majors and minors last season. The most he has pitched was 119 innings in 2018. Cortes has thrown 64.1 innings so far this season.
That’s why the Yankees gave him the extra day before his start on Wednesday and had Taillon, who pitched the second game of the Thursday doubleheader, pitch on regular rest Tuesday.
“Obviously he’s one of the guys we’ve kind of protected and want to slot him back where we can, just trying to think where it makes the most sense to give a guy an extra day,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Obviously Nestor’s throwing a ton … but Nestor’s never really been over that 100 [innings] mark. So you just kind of pick your spots where we can without skipping guys where we can, where it makes the most sense to buy a guy an extra day.
“It felt like this time around it was best for Nestor.”
Clarke Schmidt allowed four more in 1.2 innings of work on three hits. Manny Banuelos held the Twins scoreless for two innings.
The last time Yankees pitchers allowed 6 or more runs was May 24 against the Orioles.
Stanton, playing in right field for the first time since coming off the injured list, had three adventurous plays that did not help the pitching staff. That included Urshela’s shot to the wall in the fourth that led to a Twins run.
Twins chase Nestor Cortes early in blowout win
Nestor Cortes came into Wednesday’s game leading the majors with a 1.50 earned-run average. He hadn’t allowed more than three runs in a game and hadn’t given up more than one home run in a start.
That all changed on Wednesday.
The Twins tagged Cortes for four runs on seven hits in a short start — they knocked him out after 4 1/3 innings pitched — en route to a 8-1 win over the Yankees on Wednesday night at Target Field, snapping New York’s seven-game winning streak in the process.
That after Cortes threw three perfect innings to begin Wednesday night’s game.
Byron Buxton’s fourth-inning single off Cortes was the first hit for either team on Wednesday night. Carlos Correa, just activated from the COVID-19 injured list, followed with a single of his own before former Yankee Gio Urshela drove in the first run to the game with a single to right that got wedged under the fence.
Jose Miranda’s single, which hit off the third base bag, brought home the Twins’ second run of the game. It was one of three hits on the night for Miranda, who drove in another pair of runs in the seventh inning.
The Twins knocked Cortes out of the ballgame an inning later. Ryan Jeffers snapped an 0-for-21 skid in a big way, sending a ball 440 feet out to the third deck in left field and completed the sequence with a bat flip and Byron Buxton, the last batter Cortes faced, deposited a ball to straightaway center field.
The Twins piled on, scoring two more runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh inning, creating separation on their way to a blowout victory.
That was more than enough to send veteran Chris Archer to his first win as a Twin. Archer, who walked four batters in his start, skirted out of trouble with a pair of double plays. The only run he gave up came in the fifth inning, the last of his outing, on a DJ LeMahieu sacrifice fly.
He allowed just two hits in his outing and Yankees hitters finished with just three on the day.
Chicago Cubs’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles is postponed because of rain
Rainy weather washed out the Chicago Cubs’ series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night at Camden Yards.
The postponed game was rescheduled for 2:05 p.m. CT on Aug. 18. That had been a day off for the Cubs after a three-game road series against the Washington Nationals. The change means the Cubs will play 20 games in 19 days between Aug. 13-31.
Right-hander Marcus Stroman, slated to start Wednesday, instead threw in the bullpen as rain fell.
The rainout means the Cubs have three days off in a four-day span. Given that they played 11 games in nine games before the road trip, including two extra-inning games, the pitching staff — particularly the bullpen — can benefit from a lessened workload this week.
