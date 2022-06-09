News
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
By BERNAT ARMANGUÉ and YURAS KARMANAU
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Workers pulled scores of bodies from smashed buildings in an “endless caravan of death” inside the devastated city of Mariupol, authorities said Wednesday, while fears of a global food crisis escalated over Ukraine’s inability to export millions of tons of grain through its blockaded ports.
At the same time, Ukrainian and Russian forces battled fiercely for control of Sievierodonestk, a city that has emerged as central to Moscow’s grinding campaign to capture Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, known as the Donbas.
As the fighting dragged on, the human cost of the war continued to mount. In many of Mariupol’s buildings, workers are finding 50 to 100 bodies each, according to a mayoral aide in the Russian-held port city in the south.
Petro Andryushchenko said on the Telegram app that the bodies are being taken in an “endless caravan of death” to a morgue, landfills and other places. At least 21,000 Mariupol civilians were killed during the weeks-long Russian siege, Ukrainian authorities have estimated.
The consequences of the war are being felt far beyond Eastern Europe because shipments of Ukrainian grain are bottled up inside the country, driving up the price of food.
Ukraine, long known as the “bread basket of Europe,” is one of the world’s biggest exporters of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, but much of that flow has been halted by the war and a Russian blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea coast. An estimated 22 million tons of grain remains in Ukraine. The failure to ship it out is endangering the food supply in many developing countries, especially in Africa.
Russia expressed support Wednesday for a U.N. plan to create a safe corridor at sea that would allow Ukraine to resume grain shipments. The plan, among other things, calls for Ukraine to remove mines from the waters near the Black Sea port of Odesa.
But Russia is insisting that it be allowed to check incoming vessels for weapons. And Ukraine has expressed fear that clearing the mines could enable Russia to attack the coast. Ukrainian officials said the Kremlin’s assurances that it wouldn’t do that cannot be trusted.
European Council President Charles Michel on Wednesday accused the Kremlin of “weaponizing food supplies and surrounding their actions with a web of lies, Soviet-style.”
While Russia, which is also a major supplier of grain to the rest of the world, has blamed the looming food crisis on Western sanctions against Moscow, the European Union heatedly denied that and said the blame rests with Russia itself for waging war against Ukraine.
“These are Russian ships and Russian missiles that are blocking the export of crops and grain,” Michel said. “Russian tanks, bombs and mines are preventing Ukraine from planting and harvesting.”
The West has exempted grain and other food from its sanctions against Russia, but the U.S. and the EU have imposed sweeping punitive measures against Russian ships. Moscow argues that those restrictions make it impossible to use its ships to export grain, and also make other shipping companies reluctant to carry its product.
Turkey has sought to play a role in negotiating an end to the war and in brokering the resumption of grain shipments. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met on Wednesday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. Ukraine was not invited to the talks.
Meanwhile, Moscow’s troops continued their painstaking, inch-by-inch campaign for the Donbas region with heavy fighting in and around Sievierodonetsk, which had a prewar population of 100,000. It is one of the last cities yet to be taken by the Russians in Luhansk, one of the two provinces that make up the Donbas.
Luhansk Gov. Serhiy Haidai acknowledged the difficulties of battling Russian forces, saying, “Maybe we will have to retreat, but right now battles are ongoing in the city.”
“Everything the Russian army has — artillery, mortars, tanks, aviation — all of that, they’re using in Sievierodonetsk in order to wipe the city off the face of the Earth and capture it completely,” he said.
The city of Lysychansk, like Sievierodonetsk, is also wedged between Russian forces in Luhansk province. Valentyna Tsonkan, an elderly resident of Lysychansk, described the moment when her house came under attack.
“I was lying on my bed. The shrapnel hit the wall and went through my shoulder,” she said as she received treatment for her wounds.
Russia’s continuing encroachment could open up the possibility of a negotiated settlement between the two nations more than three months into the war, analysts said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “has the option of declaring his objectives met at more or less any time in order to consolidate Russia’s territorial gains,” said Keir Giles, a Russia expert at the London think tank Chatham House. At that point, Giles said, Western leaders may “pressure Ukraine to accept their losses in order to bring an end to the fighting.”
Meanwhile, to the north, Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region killed five people and wounded 12 over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian authorities said.
The Russian military said it used high-precision missiles to hit an armor repair plant near Kharkiv. There was no confirmation from Ukraine of such a plant being hit.
___
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists Oleksandr Stashevskyi, John Leicester and David Keyton in Kyiv, Ukraine; Andrew Katell in New York; and Sylvia Hui in London contributed to this report.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at
News
Zach Wilson’s efficiency shined throughout the Jets’ eighth OTA practice
Robert Saleh has praised how Zach Wilson’s mental acumen has grown in his second year in the Jets offense, and it showed on Wednesday’s practice from One Jets Drive.
“I think he’s a lot more comfortable in the offense,” Saleh said on Wednesday, prior to OTA practice. “I think he’s committed to the process of taking the snap and going through progression, understanding exactly where his eyes need to go on every snap.”
And Wilson looked exactly how his coach described his growth: comfortable.
The former No. 2 overall pick looked sharp when he went through his reads. There was a decisiveness and a solid command of where his eyes should be also, which explains why the ball was getting out so quickly.
An area of Wilson’s game Jets Mike LaFleur offensive coordinator explained last week.
“That’s why the walk throughs are so important just for a quarterback to train his eyes to hear the play call, go back to what you learned in the film room, even without the film, the board work and go through that process of getting my eyes in the right spot,” LaFleur said last Wednesday following an OTA practice. “If I’m not throwing a ball over 10 yards, why do I care where the safeties are? You don’t, you just look at number one. If one is open within the timing of what we’ve taught in our footwork and those routes, you throw it to him. If not, you progress the two, and then decide as I’m getting down to a check down.”
The Jets started competition periods with third down, 11-on-11 drills. And Wilson was 6-8 with a highlight throw going to receiver D.J Montgomery who beat the No. 4 overall pick Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner deep down the field.
All of Wilson’s competition’s were for first downs.
Most of Wilson’s passes were basically, one, two, three, throw.
There wasn’t much hesitation with the young QB when he went through his progression and he was getting the ball out fast, something that he struggled with in his first year. He had the second-highest time to throw in the NFL at 3.00 seconds according to Next Gen Stats.
Not being able to read defenses quick enough were part of the reasons for those struggles, which are normal for rookies.
But other times he attempted to do too much and ran around to create a play out of nothing, which explains why his time to sack was second highest in the NFL at 5.07.
So there’s clear growth within that department of his game. How much? Hard to tell but the improvement is evident enough.
OTHER OTA OBSERVATIONS
- Garrett Wilson mossed Justin Hardee for a touchdown during red zone 7-on-7s. Wilson did limp off the field after that play, but there’s no indication it was anything serious. Wilson also flashed elite quickness on his release at the line of scrimmage on another play while being guarded by Gardner. Zach Wilson threw an errant pass that fell incomplete, but Garrett Wilson’s twitchiness stands out.
- Through the first few practices made available to the media, Montgomery has made a plethora of dynamic plays through the passing game.
- Ashtyn Davis caught an interception off of Joe Flacco during team 11-on-11.
- Linebacker Javin White caught an interception from a Wilson pass to end practice.
- D.J. Reed, Denzel Mims, Mekhi Becton, George Fant and LaMarcus Joyner were notably absent during voluntary practices.
()
News
The Mets’ ridiculous hit-by-pitch numbers have now taken Pete Alonso out of the lineup
Twenty-eight players have been hit by at least four pitches during the 2022 Major League Baseball season.
Five of them play for the Mets.
What started as a quirky but painful oddity is no longer funny. The Mets started the season by getting hit 18 times in the first 19 games, putting them on pace to shatter the single season mark. Entering play on Wednesday, they’ve been dotted up 40 times in 58 games, still putting them on pace to break the record of 105 hit by pitches set by last year’s Reds.
In late-April, as the hit-by-pitch barrage showed no signs of slowing down, Mets manager Buck Showalter said, “It’s painful, and it’s also scary. You got less than a second to react.”
That must be how the team felt on Tuesday night as yet another pitch struck a Mets’ batter. Unfortunately, this time the pitch could have a much bigger impact than helping the team chase a record they do not want. Yu Darvish’s 95 mile per hour sinker bit Pete Alonso on the right hand, taking the Mets’ All-Star first baseman out of the game and potentially out of several others moving forward.
When Showalter answered a reporter’s question about Alonso only missing a few games with, “I love your optimism but I don’t share it at this point,” he certainly hinted that this could be a major blow for the surging Mets. Though initial x-rays didn’t show a fracture or break, Alonso looked to be in excruciating pain, as one would expect after getting hit by a baseball moving that fast.
Of the five Mets that have been hit at least four times — Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, Mark Canha, Starling Marte and Francisco Lindor — three of them have a track record of getting regularly drilled. Nimmo led the league when he was hit 22 times in 2018, a dubious distinction that also earned him the Mets’ single-season record. Marte once had 24 pitches burrow in on him while playing for Pittsburgh in 2013. The veteran outfielder has played six different seasons with double-digit HBP totals. Since 2018, Canha has been hit by the post pitches of anyone not named Anthony Rizzo, the human target that turned getting nicked into an art form. Last season, Canha’s 27 hit by pitches led the major leagues.
While Alonso has taken his fair share — he was the victim of 21 bean balls when he set the rookie record for home runs in 2019 — he also didn’t get this many pitches in his kitchen last season. Alonso’s reasonable total of 12 hit by pitches in 2021 is looking like a pleasant walk in the park now. At his current pace, Alonso could end up with 20 baseball-sized bruises by the end of 2022. That is, if this recent HBP-caused injury doesn’t keep him out for too long.
As Showalter has crowed all year while watching his players dodge inside pitches, at a certain point the pitcher’s intent doesn’t matter anymore. Whether they’re trying to hit the Mets or not, it’s happening at a ridiculous clip. Now that the Mets have become one of the bullies of the National League, though, it’s not much of a stretch to say that some of these pitches are meant to intimidate them. With Alonso and Lindor (the team’s unquestioned stars) both on MLB’s hit by pitch leaderboard, some basic old school baseball logic tells us that opposing pitchers are trying to hunt the Mets’ biggest game.
Lindor has never been hit by more than eight pitches in a season. Already at four through his first 255 plate appearances, the shortstop is getting hit in 1.56% of his trips to the plate, a significant bump from his career average of 0.7%. Should Lindor make 700 plate appearances this year, he’s in line for roughly 11 pitches off his body, a body the Mets are heavily invested in.
That’s a scary proposition for a team that’s already had Alonso taken out by a wayward pitch. Any team that’s been hit as much as the Mets will feel a certain way about it, but it’s definitely peculiar that Alonso and Lindor have specifically had it so bad. An easy way for opponents to beat the Mets is to have Alonso and/or Lindor out of the lineup. One pitch from Darvish on Tuesday night in San Diego has done that to Alonso, and whether he was trying to do that or not, the Padres’ pitcher has joined in on a troublesome trend.
The Mets are, still, getting hit far more often than their peers. The Giants have the NL’s second-highest HBP total at 28, out of earshot from the Mets all the way up at 40. If once is an accident, twice is a coincidence and three times is a pattern, 40 with a potentially debilitating injury to Alonso might be grounds for an investigation.
()
News
Dolphins budding safety tandem of Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones seek offseason leap
How much of a leap can an NFL player make from Year 1 to Year 2? How about from Year 2 to Year 3?
The answers to those two questions will determine how far the Miami Dolphins’ upstart safety tandem of Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones can catapult this defense.
The versatile duo, known for blitzing more than any other combination of safeties in the league, brings a dynamic aspect that makes returning defensive coordinator Josh Boyer’s unit unique. Holland and Jones, along with veteran rotational safety Eric Rowe, are much more than a traditional last line of defense.
Holland is about to find out what kind of jump he’ll make after going through his first cycle on the NFL calendar, a successful one as an early second-round pick in 2021 out of Oregon. The Dolphins are completing organized team activities this week and will return for training camp in late July.
“I feel like it’s important, yeah. I feel like every year you have to improve,” said Holland, who had 69 tackles, two interceptions, 2 1/2 sacks, 10 passes defensed and a fumble recovery as a rookie. “I don’t know what year it is that I’ll stop getting better every year and I’ll be the best I can be, but right now I’m always on the uphill battle.”
Jones, who now enters his third professional season, already witnessed how much can be gained from a second go-around in the league. He went from a four-game starter as a rookie in 2020 to starting 13 games, mostly alongside Holland, last year.
Jones was in on 76 tackles last season with five sacks, his first career interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. His five sacks led all NFL defensive backs last season, but just because he holds that distinction, he doesn’t want to be pigeonholed as a safety that merely specializes in rushing the passer.
“I don’t necessarily think that I’m identified as just a blitzing safety, especially with the amount of stuff they have me doing, playing in multiple different positions,” Jones said. “My goal is to obviously branch away from, ‘this guy can only blitz; this guy can’t cover, can’t do this, can’t do that.’ Just trying to find the best way for me to be well-rounded.”
Holland is finishing up the offseason with a holistic mindset to improving his game ahead of training camp.
“I think it was just my overall development as a professional,” he said of what he has discussed with Boyer and safeties coach Steve Gregory. “Things will come in practice and as things start to speed up — tackling, angles to the ball and things like that. But for me, conducting myself as more of a professional was probably most of it.”
But more so than any individual improvements either makes, it’s about how the two work together. When Rowe spoke to reporters earlier in the offseason, he noted the two developing as a pair, together through OTAs. Jones feels it started early when Holland joined him in the secondary last summer.
“When he first got here, we just kind of connected,” Jones said. “We always sit in the back. We’re always communicating. We’re always aware of kind of what happens if this guy moves, what we got to get in and out of, showing different schemes.”
Jones specifically mentioned the confidence Holland instills in him from instances where he’s in man coverage and Holland helps him playing center field, able to cover a lot of space.
The Dolphins are able to use their safeties with as much versatility as they do largely because of the 1-on-1 coverage cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are capable of playing on the outside, along with nickel cornerback Nik Needham.
They’ve gotten different looks this offseason as neither Howard nor Jones have participated in OTAs. Howard did individual portions of the team’s two-day mandatory minicamp last week, but Jones has been on the sideline rehabbing from a lower left leg surgery he had earlier in the offseason.
()
More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms
Zach Wilson’s efficiency shined throughout the Jets’ eighth OTA practice
The Mets’ ridiculous hit-by-pitch numbers have now taken Pete Alonso out of the lineup
Dolphins budding safety tandem of Jevon Holland, Brandon Jones seek offseason leap
LINK Hits High Ensuing To Updated Staking Roadmap
Ravens coach John Harbaugh says he expects QB Lamar Jackson to attend mandatory minicamp
The Artisan Home Tour starts Friday. Here are five things to see.
Binance to Operate in Philippines – CZ Discourses for Authorized License
East Metro Softball Player of the Year: White Bear Lake’s Chloe Barber
Ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores focused on new job with Steelers, not NFL lawsuit
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022
NBA: What is the Story of the Three-Point Line
All You Need To Know About Medical Abortion
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
Finance4 weeks ago
In Pursuit of Wow by Tom Peters – Book Review
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
-
News4 weeks ago
God Of High School Chapter 543 READ MANGA and Release
-
News4 weeks ago
One Punch Man Chapter 165 READ MANGA and Release Date
-
News3 weeks ago
A Message From Brianna Ending Explained
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Benefits of Playing Online Casino on Mobile
-
Sports3 weeks ago
The Best Online Casino Games to Explore in 2022